WILDBIRD Hollywood

review star

No reviews yet

6374 W Sunset Blvd #D

Los Angeles, CA 90028

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

BETTER CHICKEN

QUARTER BIRD

QUARTER BIRD

$14.00

our quarter bird features our 2-piece roasted chicken with your choice of two market sides, fresh salsa & local warm tortillas.

HALF BIRD

HALF BIRD

$19.00

our half bird features our 4-piece roasted chicken with your choice of two market sides, fresh salsa & local warm tortillas. (feeds 1-2)

WHOLE BIRD

WHOLE BIRD

$30.00

our whole bird features our 8-piece roasted chicken with your choice of two market sides, fresh salsa & local warm tortillas. (feeds 3-4)

MARKET PLATE

BONELESS BREAST MARKET PLATE

BONELESS BREAST MARKET PLATE

$14.00

All White-Meat Chicken Breast Over Spanish Rice, Choice of Two Market Sides, and Salsa

CHICKEN TINGA MARKET PLATE

CHICKEN TINGA MARKET PLATE

$14.00

Chicken Tinga Over Spanish Rice, Choice of Two Market Sides, and Salsa

VEGGIE MARKET PLATE

VEGGIE MARKET PLATE

$14.00

Sweet Potatoes Over Spanish Rice, Choice of Two Market Sides, and Salsa

MODERN MEXICAN

TACOS DORADOS

TACOS DORADOS

$14.00

three crispy chicken breast tacos, shredded romaine, red cabbage, pickled fresno chile, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, crema, and choice of two market sides

BURRITO MEXICANO

BURRITO MEXICANO

$13.00

Roasted Chicken Breast, Spanish Rice, Pinto Beans, Guacamole, Melted Monterrey Jack, Crema, Romaine, on a Toasted Whole Wheat Flour Tortilla

TOSTADA BOWL

TOSTADA BOWL

$14.00

shredded romaine, spanish rice, chicken tinga, charro beans, street corn, guacamole, crema, roasted tomato salsa, pico de gallo, tortilla strips

PLANT FORWARD

SUPERFOOD ENSALADA

SUPERFOOD ENSALADA

$13.00

chopped romaine, shredded kale, wild quinoa, black beans, street corn, grape tomatoes, jicama, red onions, avocado, cotija cheese, chipotle vinaigrette

HARVEST BOWL

HARVEST BOWL

$13.00

shredded kale, wild quinoa, roasted chicken breast, apples, sweet potatoes, local goat cheese, dried cranberries, balsamic vinaigrette

Far East Salad

Far East Salad

$13.00

MARKET SIDE

WILD QUINOA

WILD QUINOA

$4.00
SPANISH RICE

SPANISH RICE

$4.00
KALE SLAW

KALE SLAW

$4.00
SWEET POTATOES

SWEET POTATOES

$4.00
CHARRED BROCOLLI

CHARRED BROCOLLI

$4.00
CHARRO BEANS

CHARRO BEANS

$4.00

PREMIUM SIDE

MEXICAN STREET CORN

MEXICAN STREET CORN

$5.00
CHIPS AND GUAC

CHIPS AND GUAC

$5.00
BRUSSEL SPROUTS

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$5.00
ROASTED VEGGIES

ROASTED VEGGIES

$5.00
GREEN CHICKEN POZOLE

GREEN CHICKEN POZOLE

$5.00
CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP

CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP

$5.00

AGUA FRESCA

WATERMELON FRESCA

WATERMELON FRESCA

$3.00
LEMONADE MINT

LEMONADE MINT

$3.00
HIBISCUS TEA

HIBISCUS TEA

$3.00

BOTTLED DRINKS

MEXICAN COKE

MEXICAN COKE

$3.00
FIJI WATER

FIJI WATER

$3.00
TOPO CHICO

TOPO CHICO

$3.00
OLIPOP - STRAWBERRY VANILLA

OLIPOP - STRAWBERRY VANILLA

$3.00

HONEST TEA - HONEY GREEN

$3.00
BETTER BOOCH - MORNING GLORY

BETTER BOOCH - MORNING GLORY

$5.00

VITA COCO

$3.00
LA CROIX - TANGERINE

LA CROIX - TANGERINE

$3.00
SPINDRIFT

SPINDRIFT

$3.00

BETTER BOOCH - GOLDEN PEAR

$5.00

CHICKEN A LA CARTE

CHICKEN LEG

$2.00

CHICKEN THIGH

$3.00

CHICKEN BREAST

$4.00

CHICKEN WING

$2.00

OTHER

TORTILLAS

$1.00

CHIPS

$2.00

SALSA

$0.75

TACO (SINGLE)

$3.00

JUST GUAC

$3.00

ALCOHOL

BEER

MODELO (DRAFT)

$6.00

805 (DRAFT)

$6.00

SANTA MONICA (DRAFT)

$7.00

BLUE MOON (DRAFT)

$6.00

SUNNY DAZE (DRAFT)

$7.00

PACIFICO

$6.00

HEAD IN THE CLOUDS

$8.00

WHITE CLAW

$6.00

CORONA

$6.00

HEINEKEN

$6.00

CALI SQUEEZE BLOOD ORANGE

$8.00

SIERRA PALE ALE

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:59 pm
BETTER CHICKEN

6374 W Sunset Blvd #D, Los Angeles, CA 90028

