Trejo's Cantina Trejo's Cantina

1556 Cahuenga Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90028

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Menu

Tacos

One taco per order served on a corn tortilla unless stated.
Steak Asada Taco

Steak Asada Taco

$6.75

Our best selling taco. Seared USDA choice flap steak tossed in our citrus soy steak sauce and topped with verde slaw and pepitas pesto. Served on a corn tortilla.

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$5.75

Slow roasted pork carnitas topped with fresh pineapple, diced red onion and fermented hot sauce. Served on a corn tortilla.

Beef Barbacoa Taco

Beef Barbacoa Taco

$6.25

Five hour braised beef in our special spice mix topped with pico de gallo, tortilla strips and cotija cheese. Served on a corn tortilla.

Chicken Tinga Taco

Chicken Tinga Taco

$5.75

Spicy chicken tinga topped with pico de Gallo, tortilla strips and cotija cheese. Served on a corn tortilla.

Fried Chicken Taco

Fried Chicken Taco

$6.00

Perfectly seasoned crispy fried chicken thigh topped with chipotle slaw, pico de gallo and chipotle crema. Served in a lettuce cup.

Spicy Shrimp Taco

Spicy Shrimp Taco

$6.25

Sautéd shrimp in our spicy diablo sauce. Served with pickled onions, verde salsa slaw and avocado crema. Served on a corn tortilla.

Blackened Salmon Taco

Blackened Salmon Taco

$7.25

Pan seared blackened atlantic salmon topped with cherry tomatoes, fresh grilled corn and orange crema slaw. Served on a corn tortilla.

Young Jackfruit Taco

Young Jackfruit Taco

$5.75

Braised organic young jackfruit in our citrus soy marinade. Topped with vegan avocado crema, pico de gallo, verde slaw and tortilla strips. Served on a corn tortilla.

Mushroom Asada Taco

Mushroom Asada Taco

$5.75

Seared mushrooms tossed with our citrus soy marinade. Topped with salsa verde slaw and pepita pesto. Served on a corn tortilla.

Cauliflower Taco

Cauliflower Taco

$5.75

Roasted cauliflower with vegan avocado crema, pickled onions and Inka corn. Served on a corn tortilla.

Burritos

Farmers market beans, spanish rice, 3 cheese blend, pico de gallo wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Steak Asada Burrito

Steak Asada Burrito

$16.00

Seared USDA choice steak, pepita pesto, farmers market beans, spanish rice, 3 cheese blend, pico de gallo wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Carnitas Burrito

Carnitas Burrito

$14.00

Slow roasted carnitas, fresh pineapple, fermented sauce, farmers market beans, spanish rice, 3 cheese blend, pico de gallo wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Beef Barbacoa Burrito

Beef Barbacoa Burrito

$15.50

Slow braised beef barbacoa, crunchy corn tortilla strips, farmers market beans, spanish rice, 3 cheese blend, pico de gallo wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Chicken Tinga Burrito

Chicken Tinga Burrito

$14.50

Chicken tinga, crunchy corn tortilla strips, cotija cheese, farmers market beans, spanish rice, 3 cheese blend, pico de gallo wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Fried Chicken Burrito

Fried Chicken Burrito

$14.50

Crispy fried chicken thighs, chipotle crema, farmers market beans, spanish rice, 3 cheese blend, pico de gallo wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Spicy Shrimp Burrito

Spicy Shrimp Burrito

$15.50

Sautéd shrimp in our spicy diablo sauce, pickled red onions, avocado crema, farmers market beans, spanish rice, 3 cheese blend, pico de gallo wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Surf & Turf Burrito

Surf & Turf Burrito

$16.00

Seared USDA choice flap steak tossed in our citrus soy steak sauce, sautéd shrimp in our spicy diablo sauce, pepita pesto, farmers market beans, spanish rice, 3 cheese blend, pico de gallo wrapped in a flour tortilla.

BCR Burrito

BCR Burrito

$11.00

Farmers market beans, 3 cheese blend, Spanish rice and cheesy bean dip.

Mushroom Asada Burrito

Mushroom Asada Burrito

$14.00

Seared mushrooms tossed with our citrus soy marinade, pepita pesto, farmers market beans, spanish rice and pico de gallo wrapped in a flour tortilla. No cheese.

Young Jackfruit Burrito

Young Jackfruit Burrito

$14.00

Braised young jackfruit in our citrus soy marinade, crispy corn tortilla strips, vegan avocado crema, farmers market beans, spanish rice, pico de gallo wrapped in a flour tortilla. No cheese.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Two fresh scrambled eggs, 3 cheese blend, cheesy bean dip, tater tots and salsa rojo.

Bowls

Spanish rice, farmers market beans, slaw, pico de gallo, fresh grilled corn.
Steak Asada Bowl

Steak Asada Bowl

$16.00

Seared USDA choice steak served with pepita pesto, fresh grilled corn, farmers market beans, spanish rice, verde slaw and pico de gallo.

Beef Barbacoa Bowl

Beef Barbacoa Bowl

$15.50

Slow braised beef in our special spice mix served with tortilla strips, cotija cheese, fresh grilled corn, farmers market beans, spanish rice, verde slaw and pico de gallo.

Carnitas Bowl

Carnitas Bowl

$14.00

Slow roasted pork carnitas with fresh pineapple, diced red onion, fermented hot sauce, fresh grilled corn, farmers market beans, verde slaw and pico de gallo.

Chicken Tinga Bowl

Chicken Tinga Bowl

$14.50

Chicken tinga served with pico de gallo, tortilla strips, cotija cheese, farmers market beans, verde slaw, Spanish rice, fresh grilled corn and pico de gallo.

Fried Chicken Bowl

Fried Chicken Bowl

$14.50

Perfectly seasoned crispy fried chicken thighs served with fresh grilled corn, farmers market beans, verde slaw, pico de gallo and topped with chipotle crema.

Spicy Shrimp Bowl

Spicy Shrimp Bowl

$15.50

Sautéd shrimp in our spicy diablo sauce served with pickled onions, fresh grilled corn, farmers market beans, spanish rice, verde slaw, pico de gallo, and topped with avocado crema.

Blackened Salmon Bowl

Blackened Salmon Bowl

$16.50

Pan seared blackened atlantic salmon served with fresh grilled corn, farmers market beans, spanish rice, verde slaw, pico de gallo, and topped with avocado crema.

Young Jackfruit Bowl

Young Jackfruit Bowl

$14.00

Braised organic young jackfruit in our citrus soy marinade served with tortilla strips, fresh grilled corn, farmers market beans, spanish rice, verde slaw, pico de gallo, and topped with vegan avocado crema.

Mushroom Asada Bowl

Mushroom Asada Bowl

$14.00

Seared mushrooms tossed with our citrus soy marinade, pepita pesto, fresh grilled corn, farmers market beans, spanish rice, verde slaw, and pico de gallo.

Cauliflower Bowl

Cauliflower Bowl

$14.00

Roasted cauliflower served with pickled onions, fresh grilled corn, farmers market beans, spanish rice, verde slaw, pico de gallo, and topped with vegan avocado crema.

Quesadillas

Steak Asada Quesadilla

Steak Asada Quesadilla

$16.00

Seared USDA choice flap steak tossed in our citrus soy steak marinade with our monterey jack, mozzarella and asadero cheese blend melted in a flour tortilla.

Carnitas Quesadilla

Carnitas Quesadilla

$14.00

Slow roasted pork carnitas with our monterey jack, mozzarella and asadero cheese blend melted in a flour tortilla.

Chicken Tinga Quesadilla

Chicken Tinga Quesadilla

$14.00

Spicy chicken tinga with our monterey jack, mozzarella and asadero cheese blend melted in a flour tortilla.

Pollo Frito Quesadilla

Pollo Frito Quesadilla

$15.00

Perfectly seasoned crispy fried chicken thighs, serrano chiles, verde slaw; with our monterey jack, mozzarella and asadero cheese blend melted in a flour tortilla. Served with chipotle crema.

Spicy Shrimp Quesadilla

Spicy Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.00

Sautéd shrimp in our spicy diablo sauce with our monterey jack, mozzarella and asadero cheese blend melted in a flour tortilla.

Three Cheese Quesadilla

Three Cheese Quesadilla

$11.00

Monterey Jack, mozzarella and asadero cheese blend melted in a flour tortilla.

Breakfast Quesadilla

Breakfast Quesadilla

$13.00

Two fresh scrambled eggs, 3 cheese blend, pico de gallo, and bacon. Served with chipotle crema.

Soup & Salad

El Jefe Salad

El Jefe Salad

$10.00

Mixed salad greens, grilled fresh corn, farmers market beans, cherry tomatoes, cotija cheese, and tortilla strips. Topped with a citrus vinaigrette.

Appetizer

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

House-made chunky salsa served with tortilla chips.

Chips & Pico de Gallo

Chips & Pico de Gallo

$7.00

Pico De Gallo served with Tortilla Chips

Chips & Pineapple Salsa

Chips & Pineapple Salsa

$8.00

Fresh pineapple salsa served with tortilla chips.

Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$11.00

Fresh Hass avocado, onion, serrano chiles, lime, pistachios, and cilantro. Served with tortilla chips.

Chips & Cheesy Bean Dip

Chips & Cheesy Bean Dip

$8.00

Blended Farmers Market Beans, three cheese blend, pickled jalapeños, and cotija cheese served with tortilla chips.

Street Corn

Street Corn

$8.00

Fresh grilled corn off the cob, chipotle crema and cotija cheese.

Empanadas

Empanadas

$12.00

Two deep fried pastries stuffed with your favorite filling. Served with salsa verde.

Potato Poblano Taquitos

Potato Poblano Taquitos

$10.00

Two crisp-fried tortillas filled with potato pablano. Served with salsa roja and avocado crema. Topped with cotija cheese.

Chicken Chipotle Taquitos

Chicken Chipotle Taquitos

$10.00

Two crisp-fried tortillas filled with chipotle chicken. Served with salsa roja and avocado crema. Topped with cotija cheese.

Pork Carnitas Taquitos

Pork Carnitas Taquitos

$10.00

Two crisp-fried tortillas filled with chipotle chicken. Served with salsa roja and avocado crema. Topped with cotija cheese.

Sides

Farmers Market Beans

Farmers Market Beans

$6.00

Danny's Mom's secret recipe.

Spanish Rice

Spanish Rice

$6.00

Basmati rice, fresh tomatoes, chile de arbol, and other spices.

Cauliflower Rice

Cauliflower Rice

$7.00

Riced cauliflower, fresh tomatoes, and other spices.

Small Side of Guacamole

Small Side of Guacamole

$4.00

3 ounces of fresh Hass avocado, onion, serrano chiles, lime, pistachios, and cilantro.

Tortilla Chip Boat

Tortilla Chip Boat

$3.00

Warm corn tortillas topped with lime zest.

Dessert

Seasonal Cheesecake

Seasonal Cheesecake

$11.00

We have a rotating selection of flavors. Creamy cheesecake with a graham cracker crust and sour cream topping. Please call the restaurant for today's option.

Beverages

Non Alcholic Beverages

Date Sweetened Horchata

Date Sweetened Horchata

$6.00

Traditional Mexican drink made with white rice soaked in almond milk, flavored with cinnamon, and sweetened with dates.

Strawberry Lemon Agua Fresca

Strawberry Lemon Agua Fresca

$5.50

Refreshing fruit drink made from fruit and water.

Fountain Coke

Fountain Coke

$4.00

16oz

Fountain Diet Coke

Fountain Diet Coke

$4.00

16oz

Fountain Sprite

Fountain Sprite

$4.00

16oz

Fountain Squirt

Fountain Squirt

$4.00

16oz

Mexican Coca-Cola

Mexican Coca-Cola

$5.00

Coca-Cola made in Mexico with real cane sugar.

Mexican Sprite

Mexican Sprite

$5.00

Sprite made in Mexico with real cane sugar.

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

50/50 iced tea and strawberry lemon aguas frescas.

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$5.00
Original Topo Chico Sparkling Water

Original Topo Chico Sparkling Water

$5.00

Sparkling mineral water from Mexico.

Lime Topo Chico Sparkling Water

Lime Topo Chico Sparkling Water

$5.00

Sparkling mineral water from Mexico.

Trejos Bottled Water

Trejos Bottled Water

$4.00

Trejo's alkaline water.

Ginger Beer

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Culture and community are core to our restaurants. Every community has its own culture, and in every culture, food plays a dynamic role. When we first started thinking about Trejo’s Tacos, we didn’t want to compete with the vibrant traditional Mexican food scene in Los Angeles. We wanted to find our own style, our own voice, while still paying respect to the LA Mexican food culture. With our recipes, we take authentic traditional ingredients and mash them up, bringing in influences from other cuisines and experimenting with new flavors. We see our food as representative of Los Angeles, built off historic roots, but a melting pot of cultures all influencing each other in some way. We strive to elevate, and when possible be a bit healthier through our ingredients. We want our restaurants to be places where the community can share experiences.

Location

1556 Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Directions

