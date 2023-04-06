Trejo's Cantina Trejo's Cantina

Restaurant info

Culture and community are core to our restaurants. Every community has its own culture, and in every culture, food plays a dynamic role. When we first started thinking about Trejo’s Tacos, we didn’t want to compete with the vibrant traditional Mexican food scene in Los Angeles. We wanted to find our own style, our own voice, while still paying respect to the LA Mexican food culture. With our recipes, we take authentic traditional ingredients and mash them up, bringing in influences from other cuisines and experimenting with new flavors. We see our food as representative of Los Angeles, built off historic roots, but a melting pot of cultures all influencing each other in some way. We strive to elevate, and when possible be a bit healthier through our ingredients. We want our restaurants to be places where the community can share experiences.