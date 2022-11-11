Main picView gallery

Amico Deli

review star

No reviews yet

8351 TN Highway 73

Townsend, TN 37882

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pesto Parmesan Fries
Roman Pizza
Amico Sliders

Mains

Turkey Caesar Wrap

Turkey Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Flour Tortilla Stuffed With Eco-Rich Lettuce, Hickory Smoked Chicken, Zavels Farm Tomatoes and Amici Caesar Dressing

Amico Sandwich

$15.00

Amici Focaccia, Genoa Salami, Capicola, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Boston Lettuce, Pecorino Aioli

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Toasted Amici Focaccia, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato, Special Growers Pesto

Caprese Sandwich

Caprese Sandwich

$15.00

Choice of Ham, Turkey or Roasted Mushroom On Toasted Amici White Bread, Special Growers Basil Pesto Aioli, Fresh Mozzarella, Eco-Rich Lettuce, Fresh Tomato

Mortadella

Mortadella

$15.00

Mortadella On White Bread, Truffle Aoili, Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Butterkasse

Amico Sliders

Amico Sliders

$16.00

Four AMICI yeast rolls with pork meatball patty, pomodoro (tomato) sauce and melted mozzarella.

Charcuterie

Charcuterie

$20.00

Sliced Pepperoni, Fennel Salami, Genoa Salami, Benton's Aged Ham with Olive and Mozzarella Salad, Toast and Mustard

Roman Pizza

$6.00

Amici Made Focaccia, Pomodoro, Mozzarella and Pepperoni (optional)

Pimento Cheese

$9.00

Ashe County Aged White Cheddar, Roasted Peppers, Castelvetrano Olives, N'duja Served With Club Crackers

eBLT

$15.00

Sides

Sea Salt Chips

$2.00

BBQ Chips

$2.00

Jalapeno Chips

$2.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Pesto Parmesan Fries

$8.00

Salt & Vinegar Chips

$2.00

Pasta Salad

$4.00
Charcuterie

Charcuterie

$20.00

Sliced Pepperoni, Fennel Salami, Genoa Salami, Benton's Aged Ham with Olive and Mozzarella Salad, Toast and Mustard

Truffle Aioli

$1.00

Tomato Soup

$4.00

Sweets

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.00

Peanut Butter Cookies

$3.00

Fudge Brownie

$3.00

Coconut Macarons

$3.00Out of stock

Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8351 TN Highway 73, Townsend, TN 37882

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Riverstone Family Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 161
8503 State Highway 73 Townsend, TN 37882
View restaurantnext
Backyard BBQ House
orange starNo Reviews
8511 Hwy 73 Townsend, TN 37882
View restaurantnext
Trailhead Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
7839 E. Lamar Alexander Pky Townsend, TN 37882
View restaurantnext
Elvira's Cafe - Wears Valley, TN
orange star4.5 • 994
4143 Wears Valley Rd Sevierville, TN 37862
View restaurantnext
National Park Bakery and Market - 3204 Line Springs Road
orange starNo Reviews
N/A Sevierville, TN 37862
View restaurantnext
Mama's Farmhouse - 208 Pickel Street (MF)
orange starNo Reviews
208 Pickel Street Pigeon Forge, TN 37863
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Townsend

Little River Pub and Deli
orange star4.8 • 237
7503 W Old Hwy 73 Townsend, TN 37882
View restaurantnext
Riverstone Family Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 161
8503 State Highway 73 Townsend, TN 37882
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Townsend
Maryville
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Pigeon Forge
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Alcoa
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Gatlinburg
review star
Avg 3.9 (18 restaurants)
Sevierville
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Sevierville
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Kodak
review star
No reviews yet
Knoxville
review star
Avg 4.5 (157 restaurants)
Sylva
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston