9438 HWY 75
Geismar, LA 70734
Breakfast
- Breakfast Plate$9.00
2 Eggs, Bacon or Sausage, Grits & Biscuit
- Biscuit & Gravy Plate$9.00
Biscuit & Sausage Gravy, Grits & 2 Eggs
- Shrimp & Grits$12.00
Grilled Shrimp, Tasso Cream Sauce & Creamy Stone Grits with 2 Eggs
- Grits Cups$6.00
Grits topped with Scrambled Eggs, Sausage or Bacon & Cheese
- Breakfast Sandwich$6.00
Your Choice of Bread ~ Sausage, Egg & Cheese ~ Bacon, Egg & Cheese ~ BLT
Classics & Poboys
- Hogs for The Cause Smash Cheese Burger$12.00
2 Beef & Pork Smash Patties, Bourbon Bacon Jam, Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese & House Sauce
- Hamburger$10.00
2 Smash Patties, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, House Sauce
- Stuffuletta$10.00
Stuffed Muffuletta - House Made Olive Salad, Ham, Salami, Provolone, Swiss & Mozzarella Cheese
- BLT$8.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Your Choice of Bread with a side of House Made Pickles
- Shrimp Poboy$14.00
Fried Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Mayo
- French Dip$12.00Out of stock
Roast Beef, Smothered Onions, Swiss Cheese, Mayo & Mustard served on Poboy Bread with Au Jus Side