Asian Fusion
Barcos Food Company

No reviews yet

518 Water St

Oriental, NC 28571

Popular Items

Egg Rolls
Barcos Burger
Big Ass Nachos

Drinks

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Mountain Dew

$2.75

Pepsi

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Appetizers

Big Ass Nachos

$16.00

Shredded Steak & Chicken, Grilled Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Pickled Red Onions, Cilantro Lime Sauce, Cotija Cheese

Egg Rolls

$8.50

Rotates Daily - 2 Per Order

The Dips

Choice Grilled Corn & Black Bean Salsa | House Salsa | The Guac with Fresh Corn Chips

Tuna Poke Bites

$14.00

Marinated Tuna, Avocado, Red Onion, Pickled Ginger, Wonton Shells, Green Onion, Wasabi Sauce

Seafood Dip

$13.00

House Recipe Blend of Cheeses, Seasonings & Panko Crumbs W/ Fresh Corn Chips

Raw Bar

Peel n Eat Shrimp Half Pound

$14.00

Old Bay, Drawn Butter

Peel n Eat Shrimp Whole Pound

$24.00

Bay, Drawn Butter

Steam Boat

$21.00

1/2lb NC Shrimp, Kielbasa, Corn, Red Potatoes, Old Bay, Cocktail Sauce, Drawn Butter

Tacos

Two Street Tacos with Chips and House Salsa

Shredded Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Tomato, Cabbage, Cilantro Lime Crema

Shredded Steak Tacos

$12.00

Fried Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

Citrus Slaw, Tomato, Chipotle Aioli, Cilantro

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

Citrus Slaw, Tomato, Chipotle Aioli, Cilantro

Chilled Tuna Tacos

$13.00

2 tacos (flour or corn tortilla), Citrus Slaw, Choice of Sauce, Chips & Salsa

Fried Scallop Tacos

$15.00

Grilled Scallop Tacos

$15.00

Fried Oyster Tacos

$12.00

Fried Fish Tacos

$13.00

Grilled Fish Tacos

$13.00

Calabash Trays

Fried NC Shrimp Tray

$16.00

Hand Breaded, Served w/ Cocktail, Tartar, White Slaw and Choice of Side

Fried Scallops Tray

$19.00

Hand Breaded, Served w/ Cocktail, Tartar, White Slaw and Choice of Side

Fried Oysters Tray

$16.00

Hand Breaded, Served w/ Cocktail, Tartar, White Slaw and Choice of Side

Fried Fish Tray

$15.00

Hand Breaded, Served w/ Cocktail, Tartar, White Slaw and Choice of Side

Captains Choice

Barcos Burger

$14.00

Brasstown Beef, Provolone Cheese, Crispy Onions, Fresh Jalapeno, Lettuce, Chipotle Sauce, Brioche

Dockside Plates

Seared Scallop Curry

$22.00

White Rice, Citrus Slaw, Curry Sauce, Cilantro

Korean Shredded Beef

$16.00

Fried Rice, Kimchi, Korean BBQ Sauce, Green Onion

Garlic Sesame Fried Rice

$9.00

Sesame Soy Sauce, White Onion, Carrots, Egg, Green Onion, Sesame Seeds

Southwest Chicken

$14.00

Spanish Rice, Corn, Black Beans, Red Peppers, Onions, Chipotle Sauce, Cilantro

Asian Chopped Salad

$10.00

Artisan Greens, Cabbage, Carrots, Red Peppers, Cilantro, Green Onion, Sesame Seeds, Cashews, Sesame Vinaigrette

Barcos Salad

$9.00

Artisan Greens, Tomato, Crispy Pickled Red Onions, Carrots, Red Bell Pepper

Seared Tuna

$21.00

Sesame Crusted, White Rice, Kimchi, Wasabi Sauce

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kid Chicken Taco & Chips

$7.00

Kid Steak Taco & Chips

$7.00

Sides

White Rice

$4.00

Fried Rice

$4.50

Spanish Rice

$4.50

Fries

$4.50

Chips & Salsa

$4.50

Citrus Slaw

$4.00

White Slaw

$4.00

Sauteed Veggies

$5.00

Oil Vin Side Salad

$4.50

Creamy Cilantro Side Salad

$5.00

Ranch Side Salad

$5.00

Sesame Vin Side Salad

$5.00

Bleu Cheese Side Salad

$4.50

Cauli Rice

$5.50

Barcos Merchandise

Barcos Koozie

$5.00

Barcos Logo Magnet

$4.00

Barcos Logo Sticker

$1.00

Barcos Snap Back Hat

$20.00

SMALL - Dive In Tee

$18.00

MEDIUM - Dive In Tee

$18.00Out of stock

LARGE - Dive In Tee

$18.00Out of stock

XL - Dive In Tee

$18.00

XXL - Dive In Tee

$18.00

SMALL - Barcos Hoodie

$38.00

MEDIUM - Barcos Hoodie

$38.00

LARGE - Barcos Hoodie

$38.00

XL - Barcos Hoodie

$38.00

XXL - Barcos Hoodie

$38.00

XXXL - Barcos Hoodie

$38.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
We value fresh, flavorful food and drinks creatively crafted from as many local purveyors possible! Our food highlights cuisines anywhere you dock your boat featuring steamed shellfish, street tacos, noodle bowls, rice bowls and more!

518 Water St, Oriental, NC 28571

