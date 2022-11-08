Restaurant header imageView gallery

DUMPLING DOJO

No reviews yet

16 Glen Rd

Rutherford, NJ 07070

Order Again

Popular Items

GENERAL TAOS CHICKEN BOWL
PORK DUMPLINGS
BEEF FRENCH ONION BOWL

PLATES

GENERAL TAOS CHICKEN

$6.95

Chicken breast meat served with a spicy honey coating.

CRISPY CREME SHRIMP

$8.95

Glazed crispy jumbo shrimp.

FRIED PORK BELLY

$6.95

Fried pork belly topped with Himalayan salt, peppers and lime.

CHICKEN LETTUCE WRAPS

$8.95

Chicken breast, onions and peppers sautéed in a satay sauce. Sweet plum sauce and lettuce on the side. Contains Peanuts

TANGERINE BEEF.

$8.95

Crispy flank steak in a tangy citrus sauce.

STEAMED CLAMS

$8.95

Steamed clams with garlic, butter, beer and herbs.

ROASTED PEKING DUCK

$9.95

Served with plum sauce.

STEAMED SOUP DUMPLINGS

$9.95

Pork dumplings (please allow 20 minutes cooktime)

KIMCHI

$5.95

Spicy fermented cabbage.

GRILLED EDAMAME

$5.50

Grilled edamame tossed in sesame oil and seasoning.

SCALLION PIE

$5.50

Chopped scallions rolled in dumpling dough. Served with plum sauce.

SAUTEED ORGANIC MUSHROOMS

$6.50

Sautéed with olive oil and seasoning.

STEAMED ASIAN BROCCOLI

$6.50Out of stock

Steamed with seasoned soy satay.

STUFFED SHIITAKE MUSHROOMS

$7.95

Shiitake mushrooms stuffed with seasoned crumbs, celery, onions, peppers and herbs.

TANGY CHICKEN.

$6.95

FRIED SHRIMP (6 PC)

$9.95

FRIED SHRIMP (12 PC)

$13.95

SESAME CHICKEN.

$6.95

SESAME SHRIMP.

$8.95

TAOS SHRIMP

$9.95

BUNS

SPICY VEGTABLE BUNS

$6.95

(2) Shredded seasonal vegetables.

PORK BELLY BUNS

$6.95

(2) Sautéed with leeks and chili pepper.

DUCK BUNS

$7.95

(2) Topped with cucumbers, scallions and plum sauce.

SHORT RIB BUNS

$6.95

(2) Topped with sweet potato fries and coleslaw.

SPICY SHRIMP BUNS

$7.95

(2) Spicy Tempura shrimp topped with cucumbers and scallions.

CORNBEEF BUNS

$6.95

DUMPLINGS

PORK DUMPLINGS

$7.95

Served with ginger soy sauce. Choice of pan fried or steamed.

GENERAL TAOS CHICKEN DUMPLINGS

$7.95

Served with ginger soy sauce. Choice of pan fried or steamed.

SHRIMP DUMPLINGS

$8.95

Served with ginger soy sauce. Choice of pan fried or steamed.

SWORDFISH DUMPLINGS

$8.95

Served with ginger soy sauce. Choice of pan fried or steamed.

VEGETABLE DUMPLINGS

$7.95

Served with ginger soy sauce. Choice of pan fried or steamed.

STEAMED SOUP DUMPLINGS

$9.95

Pork dumplings (please allow 20 minutes cooktime)

RAVIOLIS

PEKING RAVIOLIS

$7.95

Pork butt, baby bok choy and scallions with a traditional seasoning. Served with spicy Szechuan vinaigrette. Choice of pan fried or steamed.

SHANGHAI RAVIOLIS

$7.95

Shepherd's Purse, bamboo shoots, dried bean curd, shiitake mushrooms with traditional seasoning. Served with spicy Szechuan vinaigrette. Choice of pan fried or steamed.

SZECHUAN RAVIOLIS

$7.95

Pork belly and scallions with traditional seasoning. Served with spicy Szechuan vinaigrette. Choice of pan fried or steamed.

WONTONS

PEKING WONTONS

$7.95

Pork butt, baby bok choy and scallions with a traditional seasoning. Served with spicy peanut sauce. Choice of pan fried or steamed.

SHANGHAI WONTONS

$7.95

Shepherd's Purse, bamboo shoots, dried bean curd, shitake mushrooms with traditional seasoning. Served with spicy peanut sauce. Choice of pan fried or steamed.

SZECHUAN WONTONS

$7.95

Pork belly and scallions with traditional seasoning. Served with spicy peanut sauce. Choice of pan fried or steamed.

BOWLS

BUFFALO CHICKEN BOWL

$11.95

Breaded chicken cutlet served with buffalo sauce on the side.

CAJUN PORK CHOP BOWL

$11.95

Pork chop pan-seared with cajun spice.

GENERAL TAOS CHICKEN BOWL

$11.95

Chicken breast battered with a spicy honey coating.

MEATBALL BOWL

$11.95

Traditional meatball braised in tomato sauce

BEEF FRENCH ONION BOWL

$15.95

Beef Short Rib braised in a French onion broth.

SPICY SEAFOOD BOWL

$15.95

A variety of fresh seafood cooked in a spicy seafood broth.

TUNA BOWL

$16.95

Tuna tartare served over your choice of base.

VEGETABLE BOWL

$11.95

Seasonal vegetables served over your choice of base.

PLAIN BOWL

$6.95

TANGERINE BEEF

$14.95

LARGE FRIED RICE

$7.95

LARGE LO MEIN

$6.95

TANGY CHICKEN

$12.95

SESAME CHICKEN

$12.95

SESAME SHRIMP

$15.95

TAOS SHRIMP

$15.95

FRIED SHRIMP

$13.95

GRILLED CHICKEN

$13.95

BLACKENED CHICKEN

$13.95

SIDES

8-GRAIN RICE

$4.50

Steamed 8 grain rice. Brown rice, brown sweet rice, barley, red bean, black bean, black sweet rice, mung bean, kidney bean, green peas and chickpeas.

FRIED RICE

$5.50

White rice wok'd with bean sprouts, eggs, scallions, onions and seasoning.

WHITE RICE

$3.50

Steamed white rice.

VEGETABLE BROTH

$3.25

Miso based vegetable broth made with carrots, onions, potatoes, cabbage, shiitake mushroom and peppers.

MEAT BROTH

$3.25

DESSERTS

CHEESECAKE WONTONS

$7.50

OREO CHEESECAKE WONTONS

$7.50

Fried wontons filled with Oreo cheesecake.

RASPBERRY CHEESECAKE WONTONS

$7.50

STRAWBERRY NUTELLA WONTONS

$7.50

CARAMEL CHEESECAKE WONTONS

$7.50

Fried wontons filled with cheesecake.

TIRAMISU CUPS

$6.50

DRINKS

FRESH LEMONADE

$3.75+

FRESH LIMEADE

$3.75+Out of stock

FRESH ORANGEADE

$3.75+

FRESH MATCHA

$3.75+

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

COKE

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

GINGER ALE

$2.00

SWEET TEA

$3.00

UNSWEETENED TEA

$2.50

SELTZER

$2.00

COFFEE

$2.00

TEA

$2.00

HAWAIIAN PUNCH SMALL

$2.00

HAWAIIAN PUNCH LARGE

$3.00

SAUCES

Taos Sauce

$0.50

Peanut

$0.50

Plum

$0.50

Hot Chili Oil

$0.50Out of stock

Black Bean

$0.50

Chili Paste

$0.50

Ginger Soy

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Tangerine

$0.50

Soup Dumpling Vinaigrette

$0.50

NO UTENSILS

NO UTENSILS

CATERING TRAYS

Taos Chicken Tray

$145.00

Tangy Beef Tray

$190.00

Yellow Rice Tray

$99.00

Fried Rice Tray

$120.00

Seasoned Veggies Tray

$150.00

Tossed Salad Tray

$55.00

Short Rib Buns

$65.00

Spicy Veggies Buns

$65.00

Spicy Shrimp Buns

$210.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Formally known as Big Bowls Little Plates

Location

16 Glen Rd, Rutherford, NJ 07070

