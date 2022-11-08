DUMPLING DOJO
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Formally known as Big Bowls Little Plates
Location
16 Glen Rd, Rutherford, NJ 07070
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Fiorentini Restaurant - 98 Park Avenue, Rutherford NJ 07070
No Reviews
98 Park Avenue Rutherford, NJ 07070
View restaurant
Big Bowls Little Plates-Secaucus Location - Secaucus-The Plaza at Harmon Meadow
4.6 • 522
16 Glen Road Rutherford, NJ 07070
View restaurant
Annabella's House of Mozz
No Reviews
900 Patterson Plank Road East Rutherford, NJ 07073
View restaurant
More near Rutherford