Restaurant info

Fresh baked classic and custom cakes sweets and treats for special celebrations, get togethers, and life pick-me-ups. We are known for high quality layer cakes, cake pops, cupcakes, banana pudding, and baked bars. We stock our shelves daily with a few ready to go cakes on a first come first serve basis. Reach out 2 days ahead of time to order one of our signature cakes.