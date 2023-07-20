GoodieBox Bakeshop - Rutherford
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Fresh baked classic and custom cakes sweets and treats for special celebrations, get togethers, and life pick-me-ups. We are known for high quality layer cakes, cake pops, cupcakes, banana pudding, and baked bars. We stock our shelves daily with a few ready to go cakes on a first come first serve basis. Reach out 2 days ahead of time to order one of our signature cakes.
Location
2 Franklin Place , Rutherford, NJ 07070
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Fiorentini Restaurant - 98 Park Avenue, Rutherford NJ 07070
No Reviews
98 Park Avenue Rutherford, NJ 07070
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Rutherford
More near Rutherford