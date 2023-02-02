- Home
Beaverville Pub 711 St Charles St.
No reviews yet
711 Saint Charles St
Beaverville, IL 60912
Appetizers
Sandwiches
Burgers
Baskets
Chicken Dinners
Fish Dinners
Lunch Special
bar snacks
Frozen pizza
Catering
Wings
St. Pat's
Corned Beef Dinner
$12.95
Rueben
$6.95
Irish Nachos
$9.95
Potato Soup
$4.95
Hamburger
$5.95
Cheeseburger
$6.45
Bacon Cheeseburger
$8.95
Bacon Hamburger
$8.45
Beer *Bottles*
Beer *Cans*
6 pack bottles
Imports & Craft Beers
Seltzers/Malts/Ciders
Wine
High Noons
Liquor
Jager
$4.00
Fireball
$4.00
Cinerator
$4.50
Rumchata
$4.00
Bailey's
$4.00
Cherry McGuillicuddy's
$4.00
Apple Pie McGuillicuddy's
$4.00
Butterscotch McGuillicuddy's
$4.00
Menthol McGuillicuddy's
$4.00
Coffee McGuillicuddy's
$4.00
Peach Schnaps
$4.00
Buttershots
$4.00
Puckers- Grape Apple Watermelon
$3.75
Rumplemintz
$4.25
Blackberry Brandy
$4.00
Goldenslauger
$4.25
screwball
$4.00
tonic/soda/pop/juice
$0.50
on the rocks
$2.50
Ameretto
$4.00
Vodka
Rum
Whiskey/Burbon
Jack Daniels (+ flavors)
$4.00
Gentleman Jack
$4.50
Jim Beam (+ flavors)
$4.00
Crown Royal (+flavors)
$4.00
Southern Comfort
$4.00
Segrams 7
$4.00
Jameson
$4.50
Jameson Black
$4.50
Longbranch
$5.50
Woodford Reserve
$6.00
Birdb Dog Salted Carame
$4.50
Heavens Doo
$5.50
Horse Soldier
$6.00
Redneck Riviera
$4.50
Elijah Craig
$6.00
Angels Envy
$6.00
PiggyBack
$5.00
Four Roses
$5.50
Buffalo Trace
$5.00
Tullamore Dew
$5.50
Makers Mark
$5.00
Monkey Shoulder
$5.00
Duke Silver
$10.00
Duke White
$8.00
Old Forester
$6.00
Basil Haydens
$6.00
High West
$5.50
pop/soda/tonic
$0.50
red bull
$2.00
rocks
$3.00
Juice
$0.50
Crown Royal 18 year
$10.00
Tequilla
Sex on the Beach
Crown Cans
St Patricks Bud light
Liquid Marijuana Shot Special
Mini Beers
Taco Night (Copy)
Beef Taco
$3.25
Chicken Taco
$3.25
Steak Taco
$4.25
Beef Taco Salad
$8.25
Chicken Taco Salad
$8.25
Steak Taco Salad
$9.25
Cheese Quesidilla
$4.50
Beef Quesidilla
$6.95
Chicken Quesadilla
$6.95
Steak Quesadilla
$7.50
Beef Burrito
$7.95
Chicken Burrito
$7.95
Steak Burrito
$9.25
Nachos (beef)
$8.00
Nachos (chicken)
$8.00
Nachos(steak)
$9.00
1/2 nachos (beef)
$6.00
1/2 nachos (chicken)
$6.00
1/2 nachos (steak)
$6.50
meatless nachos
$6.25
additional chips and salsa (dine in only)
$1.50
Chips & cheese takeout
$3.50
chips and salsa take out
$3.50
Extra Nacho cheese
$1.00
Guac side
$3.50
side of beans
$2.50
side of rice
$2.50
side of pico
$2.00
Extra sour cream
$0.75
Chips and pico to go
$3.50
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Small town bar-restaurant!
Location
711 Saint Charles St, Beaverville, IL 60912
Gallery
