Beaverville Pub 711 St Charles St.

No reviews yet

711 Saint Charles St

Beaverville, IL 60912

Appetizers

califlower

$4.00

Cheese Curds

$4.95

Cheese Sticks

$4.95

Combo basket (2 items)

$7.25

Combo basket (3 items)

$8.50

Extra sauce

$0.50

French Fries

$2.50

Mushrooms

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Pickle Spears

$4.50

Pub Chips

$4.00

Zucchini

$4.00

Sandwiches

BLT

$5.95

Pork Tenderloin

$5.95

Breaded Cod Sandwich

$5.95

Grilled Cheese

$4.25

Hot Ham & Cheese

$5.50

grilled chicken

$5.95

Burgers

Hamburger

$5.95

Patty melt

$6.95

Cheese burger

$6.45

Double hamburger

$7.45

Double cheese burger

$8.95

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.95

Bacon Hamburger

$8.45

Jalapeños & Pepper Jack

$8.00

Mushroom & Swiss

$8.00

Cowboy Burger

$9.00

Olive & Provolone

$8.00

Black & Blue

$8.00

Baskets

chick basket

$7.95

Popcorn Shrimp Basket

$8.50

Corn Dog Nugget Basket

$6.95

Wing Basket

$8.25

Chicken only

$5.45

Chicken Dinners

2 pc chicken

$7.25

2 pc chicken *2 BREASTS*

$9.25

3 pc chicken

$8.75

3 pc chicken *2 BREASTS*

$10.25

3 pc chicken *3 BREASTS*

$12.25

4 pc chicken

$10.25

4 pc chicken *2 BREASTS*

$12.25

4 pc chicken *3 BREASTS*

$14.25

individual piece (wing, leg)

$1.35

individual piece (breast)

$1.50

individual piece (thigh)

$1.40

Fish Dinners

2 pc Cod Filet

$10.25

2 pc Cod + one piece

$12.25

2 pc Cod + 2 pieces

$14.25

2 pc pollock +1 piece

$12.25

2 pc pollock + 2 pieces

$14.75

Jumbo Shrimp

$10.25

Cat Fish Bites

$9.25

Orange Roughy

$13.95

Orange Roughy + 1 piece

$16.95

)range Roughy + 2 pieces

$19.95

Tilapia

$9.75

Shrimp Skewers

$10.25

Pollock

$10.25

Hot Dog

Hot dog

$1.95

cheese

$0.25

onion

sauce

$0.25

Lunch Special

Lunch special

$8.25

salad option

sandwich only

$5.95

Salad

Grilled Ham Salad

$9.50

Cobb Salad

$9.50

Side Salad

$3.50

Cottage Cheese

$1.75

Cole Slaw

$1.75

sides

mashed potatoes

$2.50

baked potato

$2.50

applesauce

$1.75

cottage cheese

$1.75

side salad

$3.50

Dessert

Lunch Dessert

$2.50

Friday dessert

$3.95

Soup

Cup of Soup

$2.95

Bowl of Soup

$3.95

bar snacks

chips

$0.75

beer nuts

$1.75

Frozen pizza

Frozen pizza

$8.00

Catering

Catering

$165.00

Wings

traditional

$0.95

traditional spicy

$0.95

traditional sauced

$1.05

spicy traditional sauced

$1.05

boneless

$0.95

boneless sauced

$1.05

celery

$0.50

St. Pat's

Corned Beef Dinner

$12.95

Rueben

$6.95

Irish Nachos

$9.95

Potato Soup

$4.95

Hamburger

$5.95

Cheeseburger

$6.45

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.95

Bacon Hamburger

$8.45

Mushrooms (Copy)

$4.00

Onion Rings (Copy)

$4.00

Pickle Spears (Copy)

$4.50

Zucchini (Copy)

$4.00

Cheese Sticks (Copy)

$4.95

Cheese Curds (Copy)

$4.95

French Fries (Copy)

$2.50

Pub Chips (Copy)

$4.00

Combo basket (2 items)

$7.25

Combo basket (3 items)

$8.50

Beer *Bottles*

Bud Light

$2.50

Bud Light Lime

$2.50

Bud Light Orange

$2.50

Budweiser

$2.50

Busch Light

$2.25

Busch Light 16 oz cans

$3.00

Coors Banquet

$2.50

Coors Light

$2.50

MGD

$2.50

Michelob Pear

$2.75

Michelob Ultra

$2.75

Miller High Life

$2.50

Miller Lite

$2.50

Summer Shandy

$3.00

Beer *Cans*

Miller Light

$2.50

Coors Light

$2.50

Busch Light

$2.25

Busch

$2.25

PBR

$2.50

Old Style

$2.50

Bud Light

$2.50

Budweiser

$2.50

Bud Light Lemonade

$2.50

Miller 64

$2.50

6 pack cans

$8.00

6 pack bottles

$8.00

Mich Ultra Cans

$2.75

Busch Light 16 oz cans

$2.75

Bucket (Domestics)

Busch light

$9.00

Bud light

$10.00

Miller lite

$10.00

Coors light

$10.00

Bud

$10.00

6 pack cans

bud light

$8.00

bush light

$7.00

Busch heavy

$7.00

miller lite

$8.00

bud

$8.00

Busch na

$7.00

6 pack bottles

angry orchard

$14.00

bass

$14.00

bud

$10.00

bud light

$10.00

bush light

$9.00

coors light

$10.00

corona

$14.00

corona preimer

$14.00

Guinness

$14.00

miller lite

$10.00

modelo

$14.00

Draft

Coors Light

$1.50

Busch Light

$1.50

Budweiser

$1.50

Bill & Shorty (ONLY)

$1.00

Stella

$4.00

Imports & Craft Beers

312

$4.00

Bass

$4.00

Becks

$4.00

blue moon

$3.75

Corona Extra

$3.50

Corona Premierre

$3.50

Guiness

$4.00

Heineken

$3.75

Landshark

$3.75

Longboard

$3.75

Modelo

$4.00

Rolling Rock

$3.75

Shiner Bock

$4.00

Stella

$4.00

Brickstone APA

$4.00

NA

Busch NA

$2.25

Coors Edge

$2.50

Seltzers/Malts/Ciders

White Claw

$4.00

Budlight Seltzers

$4.00

Truly

$4.00

Angry Orchard

$3.50

Twisted Tea

$3.50

PBR Coffee

$5.00

PBR Peach Tea

$5.00

Jack Daniels Berry

$4.00

Smirnoff Mixers

$4.00

Mikes Hard Lemonade

$4.00

Seagrams Escapes

$4.00

Vizzy

$4.00

Bevy

$3.75

Henry’s Hard Orange

$4.00

Wine

Pinot Grigio

$3.50

White Zinfadel

$3.50

Chardonnay

$3.50

Moscato

$3.50

Pink Moscato

$3.50

Sweet Red

$3.50

Cabernet

$3.50

Merlot

$3.50

High Noons

Watermelon

$5.00

Berry

$5.00

Liquor

Jager

$4.00

Fireball

$4.00

Cinerator

$4.50

Rumchata

$4.00

Bailey's

$4.00

Cherry McGuillicuddy's

$4.00

Apple Pie McGuillicuddy's

$4.00

Butterscotch McGuillicuddy's

$4.00

Menthol McGuillicuddy's

$4.00

Coffee McGuillicuddy's

$4.00

Peach Schnaps

$4.00

Buttershots

$4.00

Puckers- Grape Apple Watermelon

$3.75

Rumplemintz

$4.25

Blackberry Brandy

$4.00

Goldenslauger

$4.25

screwball

$4.00

tonic/soda/pop/juice

$0.50

on the rocks

$2.50

Ameretto

$4.00

Vodka

Absolute

$4.00

Bar Vodka

$3.75

Dolliger

$4.00

Effin

$4.00

Gray Goose

$4.50

Kettle One

$4.50

Sky

$4.50

Smirnoff

$4.00

Tito's

$4.00

UV Blue

$4.00

Pop

$0.50

Juice

$0.50

Soda/Tonic

$0.50

Red Bull

$2.00

on the rocks

$2.50

Rum

Bacardi

$4.00

Bacardi Gold

$4.00

Captain Morgan

$4.00

Captain Morgan Watermelon

$4.00

Malibu

$4.00

Malibu Strawberry

$4.00

juice/pop

$0.50

Bacardi Dragon Berry

$4.00

Pop

$0.50

Soda/Tonic

$0.50

RedBull

$2.00

Rocks

$2.50

Whiskey/Burbon

Jack Daniels (+ flavors)

$4.00

Gentleman Jack

$4.50

Jim Beam (+ flavors)

$4.00

Crown Royal (+flavors)

$4.00

Southern Comfort

$4.00

Segrams 7

$4.00

Jameson

$4.50

Jameson Black

$4.50

Longbranch

$5.50

Woodford Reserve

$6.00

Birdb Dog Salted Carame

$4.50

Heavens Doo

$5.50

Horse Soldier

$6.00

Redneck Riviera

$4.50

Elijah Craig

$6.00

Angels Envy

$6.00

PiggyBack

$5.00

Four Roses

$5.50

Buffalo Trace

$5.00

Tullamore Dew

$5.50

Makers Mark

$5.00

Monkey Shoulder

$5.00

Duke Silver

$10.00

Duke White

$8.00

Old Forester

$6.00

Basil Haydens

$6.00

High West

$5.50

pop/soda/tonic

$0.50

red bull

$2.00

rocks

$3.00

Juice

$0.50

Crown Royal 18 year

$10.00

Scotch

JB

$4.00

Glennvitish

$4.50

soda/tonic/pop

$0.50

on the rocks

$2.50

Gin

Bar Gin

$3.75

Tanguaray

$4.25

Tonic

$0.50

pop

$0.50

on the rocks

$2.50

Tequilla

Gold 1800

$4.25

Silver 1800

$4.25

Patron

$4.50

Teremana

$4.00

Cuervo Blue Aguave

$4.00

Altos

$4.00

juice/ pop

$0.50

on the rocks

$2.50

Bar tequila

$3.75

Bloody Mary

bar vodka

$4.00

titos

$5.00

gray goose

$5.50

dolliger

$5.00

kettle one

$5.50

Margarita

patron

$6.00

Cuervo

$5.00

bar tequilla

$4.00

Sex on the Beach

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Martini

Cran Pomegranate

$5.00

Apple

$5.00

Bombs

Jager Bomb

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$6.00

Cherry Bomb

$5.50

Crown Cans

Peach

$5.00

Apple

$5.00

Crown Cola

$5.00

St Patricks Bud light

Bud light tall boy

$3.00

Liquid Marijuana Shot Special

Shot

$4.20

Mini Beers

Mini beers

$4.50

Monaco

Lime crush

$6.00

Blue crush

$6.00

Citrus rush

$6.00

Christmas

$10.75

Pork tenderloin

Pork

$10.25

Chicken noodles

Noodles

$9.95

Friday dessert

Strawberry

$4.95

Chocolate

$4.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Small town bar-restaurant!

Location

711 Saint Charles St, Beaverville, IL 60912

Directions

