Big Bear - New 29 Highland Dr#109
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Restaurant info
Chef on Duty! Come in and enjoy.
Location
29 Highland Dr#109, Ellijay, GA 30536
Gallery