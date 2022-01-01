Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cantaberry Ellijay

review star

No reviews yet

5 S Side Square

Ellijay, GA 30540

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Tomato Basil
Whole Sandwich with Bowl Soup
Chicken & Wild Rice

TEA AND SODA

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.95

Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.95

Coca-Cola

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Cherry Coke

$2.95

Mr. Pibb

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Apple Juice Box

$1.50

To Go Cup Ice

$0.30

Coffee

$2.95

SOUPS

Tomato Basil

$4.25+

Chicken & Wild Rice

$4.25+

SANDWICHES

BLT

$9.00+

Crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on your choice of bread

Cantaberry Club

$9.25+

Thinly sliced turkey and ham, melted Swiss cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion with our tangy tomato dressing served on your choice of bread

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.25+

All white chicken breast mixed with mayo, grapes and candied pecans, served on your choice of bread and garnished with lettuce, tomato and onion

Cuban

$14.25

Sliced ham, pulled pork, Swiss cheese, spicy mustard, pickles served on Cuban roll served with Choice of Side

Egg Salad Sandwich

$8.75+

Our family recipe served with lettuce, tomato, onion on your choice of bread

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.25+

A combination of Swiss, American, and cheddar cheese melted on your choice of bread

Grilled Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$14.25

Bacon, provolone cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion and pesto mayo served with fries

Honey Turkey Club

$9.00+

Thinly sliced turkey breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, honey mustard dressing, lettuce, tomato and onion, served on your choice of bread

Hot Beef and Pepperjack

$9.50+

Hot roast beef, melted pepperjack cheese, served on a baguette and topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, and mustard

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$8.75+

Our family recipe served with lettuce, tomato, onion on your choice of bread

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.25

Beer braised Boston butt topped with coleslaw and housemade BBQ sauce, served with your choice of side

Reuben

$9.50+

Thinly sliced hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, homemade 1,000 Island dressing, served on rye bread

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.00+

Cantaberry’s signature tuna salad served on your choice of bread and garnished with mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion

Turkey Bacon Avocado

$9.00+

Deli sliced turkey, crispy bacon and sliced avocado. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and ranch dressing on your choice of bread

Turkey & Cheese

$9.00+

Deli sliced turkey with any cheese, served on your choice of bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and mustard. Served hot or cold

Turkey Reuben

$9.50+

Thinly sliced hot Turkey, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, homemade 1,000 Island dressing, served on rye bread

Veggie Wrap

$11.75

Spring Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, broccoli, avocado, onion, carrots, olives, shredded Parmesan cheese with our tangy tomato dressing wrapped in spinach tortilla wrap.

Classic Pastrami & Swiss

$9.50+

Thinly sliced hot Pastrami, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and yellow mustard served on toasted Rye bread

Ham & Cheese

$9.25+

Deli sliced Ham with any cheese, served on your choice of bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and mustard. Served hot or cold

Gyro

$14.25

SALADS

Chopped House Salad

$9.50+

spring mix greens, tomato, carrots, cucumber, broccoli, olives, shaved onions, croutons, and parmesan cheese

Spinach Salad

$10.00+

spinach, tomato, carrots, cucumber, broccoli, olives, shaved onions, candied pecans, crispy bacon, croutons, and parmesan cheese

Apple Pecan Spinach Salad

$10.00+

spinach, blue cheese crumbles, candied pecans, crispy bacon, sliced granny smith apples, shaved onions

Turkey Chef Salad

$13.50+

Deli sliced turkey breast, shredded cheddar cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, crispy bacon, and hard boiled eggs served on mixed greens.

Salad Plate

$12.00

A generous scoop of our chicken salad and tuna salad served on a fresh bed of lettuce and served with any side or a cup of soup. Add or substitute pimento cheese or egg salad.

Cobb Salad

$13.50+

Spring Mix Lettuce, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Boiled Eggs, Avocado, Tomato, & Bacon

COMBO MEALS

1/2 Sandwich With Cup Soup

$11.00

Whole Sandwich with Cup Soup

$13.50

1/2 Sandwich With Bowl Soup

$12.50

Whole Sandwich with Bowl Soup

$14.50

Cup of Soup with Small Salad

$13.00

Bowl of Soup with Small Salad

$14.50

Small Salad with 1/2 Sandwich

$13.00

Small Salad with Whole Sandwich

$14.75

BURGERS

Cantaberry Burger

$14.00

2-4 ounce patties topped with American cheese, arugula, tomato, onion

Southern Boy Burger

$14.50

2- 4 ounce patties topped with Cheddar cheese, fried onion ring, BBQ sauce, bacon, tomato, arugula, onion

Pimento Cheese Burger

$14.50

2- 4 ounce patties topped with Smoked gouda pimento cheese, arugula, tomato, onion

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.50

2- 4 ounce patties topped with sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, Arugula, tomato, onion

California Burger

$14.50

2- 4ounce patties topped with Avocado, Provolone Cheese, arugula, tomato, onion

KIDS ITEMS

Kids Turkey & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Ham & Cheese

$6.00

KIds Grilled Cheese

$5.75

Kids Peanut Butter & Jelly

$5.00

KId Burger

$6.50

1- 4 ounce patty topped with American Cheese. Served with one Side

SIDES

Pasta Salad

$3.25

Pasta mixed with parmesan cheese, onions, olives, carrots, broccoli

Fruit Salad

$3.25

Fresh cut Pineapple, apples, and red seedless grapes

ColeSlaw

$3.25

Sea Salt Chip

$2.00

BBQ chip

$2.00

Salt & Vinegar chip

$2.00

French Fries

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Tater Tots

$4.50

Side Salad

$4.50

Mixed green lettuce, carrots, tomato, Cucumber

Pound of Chicken Salad

$9.25

1/2 Pound Chicken Salad

$6.75

Scoops

Whole Croissant

$1.75

Whole Baguette

$1.50

Pound Pasta

$6.00

Pound of Fruit

$7.25

Pound Pimento Cheese

$8.50

1/2 Pound Pimento

$6.25

Pound Egg Salad

$8.50

1/2 Pound Egg

$6.25

Pound Tuna

$9.25

1/2 Pound Tuna

$6.75

Honey Butter Biscuit

$1.75

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Special Side

$4.50

Add Bread Bowl

$3.00

TO GO

TO GO

$0.30

Catering

Box lunch no dessert

$10.25

Box lunch with dessert

$10.75

Whole sandwich

$7.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving Homemade Soups, Salads, Sandwiches, Burgers, and desserts. Dinner serving comfort classics. Come in and enjoy!

Location

5 S Side Square, Ellijay, GA 30540

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ellijay Wood Fired Pizza
orange star4.3 • 810
2 River Street Ellijay, GA 30540
View restaurantnext
Bluebird Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
772 Maddox Drive East Ellijay, GA 30540
View restaurantnext
Smokin E'S BBQ Blue Ridge - 322 W Main St C2
orange starNo Reviews
322 W Main St C2 Blue Ridge, GA 30513
View restaurantnext
Southern Charm - 224 West Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
224 West Main Street Blue Ridge, GA 30513
View restaurantnext
The General Ledger
orange starNo Reviews
260 West Main Street Blue Ridge, GA 30513
View restaurantnext
Dos Margaritas - Jasper
orange starNo Reviews
28 Bill Wigington Pkwy Ste 111 Jasper, GA 30143
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ellijay

Ellijay Wood Fired Pizza
orange star4.3 • 810
2 River Street Ellijay, GA 30540
View restaurantnext
The Roof Ellijay
orange star4.5 • 108
16 River Street Ellijay, GA 30540
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ellijay
Canton
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Cumming
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Cartersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Alpharetta
review star
Avg 4.5 (80 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston