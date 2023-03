Sriracha Fries

$9.79

Limited Time Special! Try our new Sriracha Fries. We take our Premium Beer Battered Coated Fries and Season them with a blend of hot and tasty Sriracha spices. We then drizzle some Sriracha sauce on top for a little extra flavor….and heat. We finish it off with some chives. Served with Homestyle Ranch and Ketchup for dipping.