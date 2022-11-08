Raceway Bagels 421 RT 73 N
421 RT 73
Berlin, NJ 08009
Drinks/Milkshakes
Stewarts Root Beer
Apple Juice
Bottled Water
Bottled Soda
Columbian Dark Roast Coffee
16oz coffee with cream and sugar on the side
Chocolate Milk
Hot Tea
Monster
Cold Pressed Orange Juice
Red Bull
Snapple
Starbucks Cold Frappuccino Mocha
Strawberry Milk
Vitamin Water
Vanilla Shake
Hand scoped vanilla bean shake!
Chocolate Shake
Hand Scooped chocolate ice cream!
Strawberry Shake
Nutella Shake
I'm Nutella nothing! Who doesn't love a little nutella?
Cookies & Cream Shake
Mocha Shake
Salted Caramel Shake
Gatorade
Cotton Candy Shake!
Reese's Butter Finger Shake
Dunkin Donuts French Vanilla Coffee
Breakfast Platters
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled Eggs, shredded cheese, bacon, onions and pepper blend wrapped into a burrito then toasted
Two Egg Breakfast
Two eggs (any style), choice of home fries or tater tots, four piece of meat and toast.
Breakfast Quesadilla
scrambled eggs, onions and peppers, shredded cheese and bacon
Three Egg Breakfast
Three eggs (any style), tater tots, four pieced of meat and buttered toast or a buttered bagel
Cheese Omelet
Who doesn't love bacon? Bacon, bacon, and bacon with cheese, a side of tots, and your choice of toast
Bacon Lovers Omelet
Who doesn't love bacon? Bacon, bacon, and bacon with cheese, a side of tots, and your choice of toast
Western Omelet
Ham, peppers, onions, cheese with a side of tots and choice a choice of toast/bagel
French Toast Combo
(4) French Toast Triangles with your choice of eggs and meat
French Toast
Breakfast Skillet
Crispy Seasoned Tater Tots, loaded with cheese, peppers and onions, and bacon topped with 2 eggs scrambled
Breakfast Empanadas Platter
(2) Deep Fried turnover stuffed with pork roll, scram eggs, and cheese. Served with a side of tater tots
Single Empanada
(1) Deep fried turnover stuffed with pork roll, eggs, and cheese
CHURRO FRENCH TOAST
Breakfast Sandwiches
Meat, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich
Popular Item! Your choice of a bagel, meat, and cheese with a side of our famous tater tots
Just Cheese *No Egg*
Meat & Cheese Sandwich on your choice of a bagel. Comes with our famous tater tots!
Lox Bagel Special
Smoked Salmon on a bagel with your choice of cream cheese, fried capers, and red onions
Raceway Deluxe
(2) Eggs, 2 options of meat topped with cheese, smashed tater tots, and your choice of a bagel or toast
Cooper Porker
6 Pieces of Porkroll on your choice of a bagel or kaiser roll and cooper sharp American cheese
Breakfast Tacos
(3) Flour Tortillas with scram eggs, bacon, onions, and jalapeno peppers, and cheese
French Toast Tacos
(3) Flour Tortillas Dipped in French Toast batter coated with cinnamon sugar! Stuffed with eggs, bacon, cheese, and syrup
Wholesale Bagels
Bakers Dozen
Please be sure to include the amount and types of bagels in the instructions below. 13 bagels of your choice. We cannot guarantee availability of requested bagels. Please order 24 hours prior to ensure availability
Single Bagel
Baked Fresh Daily
Small (18) Bagel Tray
18 Assorted Bagels, (2) 8oz tubs of cream cheese, (1) 8oz tub of butter IF NOT ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCED WE CANNOT GUARANTEE AVAILABILITY
Large Bagel Tray (52 Bagels)
52 assorted bagels, (4) 8oz tubs of butter, (5) 8oz tubs of cream cheese IF NOT ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCED WE CANNOT GUARANTEE AVAILABILITY
Half A Dozen Bagels
Medium Bagel Tray (26 Bagels)
26 assorted bagels, (2) 8oz tubs of butter, (3) 8oz tubs of cream cheese IF NOT ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCED WE CANNOT GUARANTEE AVAILABILITY
Prepared Bagels
Asiago
Blueberry Bagel
Cheddar Tomato Basil
Choc Chip Bagel
Cinnamon Rasin Bagel
Egg Bagel
Egg Everything Bagel
Everything Bagel
Garlic Bagel
Jalapeño Cheddar Bagel
French Tst Bagel
Onion Bagel
Plain Bagel
Poppy Bagel
Salted Bagel
Sesame Bagel
Unicorn Bagel
Wheat Bagel
Pumpernickle
Pumpkin French Toast
Prepared Cream Cheeses
Butter 8oz
Cinnabon Cream Cheese 8oz
Truffle Garlic & Herb 8oz
Honey Walnut Cheese 8oz
Jalapeno Cheddar Cream Cheese 8oz
Lox Cream Cheese 8oz
Plain Cream Cheese 8oz
Scallion Cream Cheese 8oz
Strawberry Cream Cheese 8oz
Veggie Cream Cheese8oz
Nutella Cream Cheese 8oz
Oreo Cream Cheese 8oz
Pumpkin Cream Cheese 8oz
Burgers/Sandwiches/Tacos
100% Fresh Ground Beef Burger
100% Fresh Ground Beef Burgers served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, cheddar and cooper sharp american
Ribeye Cheesesteak
The best cheesesteak you will ever get your hands on! On a seeded Liscio's roll garlic buttered roll, 1 Pound of Ribe-eye meat, and your choice of cheese. Recommended to get Cooper sharp American
Tuna Sandwich
Homemade Tuna Salad served with lettuce, tomato, and onion
Chicken Salad Sandwich
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, on your choice of bread
Buffalo Chicken Tacos
(3) Tortilla Tacos filled with buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and topped with sriracha mayo
Chicken Cheesesteak
1 Pound chicken cheesesteak! Served on a liscious seeded roll with garlic spread
Fries & Tenders
Small Tots
Small Fries
Large Tots
Large Fries
Small Truffle Fries
Large Truffle Fries
Chicken Tenders
5 Chicken tenders
Mozzarella Sticks
Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders
5 juicy tenders dipped in Nashville Hot Sauce. Served with tater tots
Cheesesteak Fries
With your choice of cheese!
Chicken Cheesesteak Fries
Buffalo Chicken Tenders (Tails)
5pcs. Crispy Chicken Dipped in our world famous Buffalo sauce. Served with tots
Meat Sides
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Freshly Baked Bagels & Amazing Breakfast Sandwiches
421 RT 73, Berlin, NJ 08009