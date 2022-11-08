Restaurant header imageView gallery

Raceway Bagels 421 RT 73 N

64 Reviews

$

421 RT 73

Berlin, NJ 08009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Meat, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich
Ribeye Cheesesteak
Everything Bagel

Drinks/Milkshakes

Stewarts Root Beer

$2.65

Apple Juice

$3.25

Bottled Water

$1.65

Bottled Soda

$2.65

Columbian Dark Roast Coffee

$2.25

16oz coffee with cream and sugar on the side

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Hot Tea

$1.50

Monster

$3.50

Cold Pressed Orange Juice

$3.25

Red Bull

$3.75

Snapple

$2.65

Starbucks Cold Frappuccino Mocha

$3.25

Strawberry Milk

$2.75

Vitamin Water

$2.50

Vanilla Shake

$6.00

Hand scoped vanilla bean shake!

Chocolate Shake

$6.00

Hand Scooped chocolate ice cream!

Strawberry Shake

$6.00

Nutella Shake

$7.50

I'm Nutella nothing! Who doesn't love a little nutella?

Cookies & Cream Shake

$7.00

Mocha Shake

$6.50Out of stock

Salted Caramel Shake

$7.50Out of stock

Gatorade

$3.00

Cotton Candy Shake!

$7.00

Reese's Butter Finger Shake

$7.00

Dunkin Donuts French Vanilla Coffee

$3.50Out of stock

Breakfast Platters

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Scrambled Eggs, shredded cheese, bacon, onions and pepper blend wrapped into a burrito then toasted

Two Egg Breakfast

$8.25

Two eggs (any style), choice of home fries or tater tots, four piece of meat and toast.

Breakfast Quesadilla

$9.00

scrambled eggs, onions and peppers, shredded cheese and bacon

Three Egg Breakfast

$9.50

Three eggs (any style), tater tots, four pieced of meat and buttered toast or a buttered bagel

Cheese Omelet

$10.00

Who doesn't love bacon? Bacon, bacon, and bacon with cheese, a side of tots, and your choice of toast

Bacon Lovers Omelet

$11.00

Who doesn't love bacon? Bacon, bacon, and bacon with cheese, a side of tots, and your choice of toast

Western Omelet

$11.00

Ham, peppers, onions, cheese with a side of tots and choice a choice of toast/bagel

French Toast Combo

$10.00

(4) French Toast Triangles with your choice of eggs and meat

French Toast

$8.00

Breakfast Skillet

$11.00

Crispy Seasoned Tater Tots, loaded with cheese, peppers and onions, and bacon topped with 2 eggs scrambled

Breakfast Empanadas Platter

$9.50

(2) Deep Fried turnover stuffed with pork roll, scram eggs, and cheese. Served with a side of tater tots

Single Empanada

$3.75

(1) Deep fried turnover stuffed with pork roll, eggs, and cheese

CHURRO FRENCH TOAST

$12.50

Breakfast Sandwiches

Meat, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich

$7.32

Popular Item! Your choice of a bagel, meat, and cheese with a side of our famous tater tots

Just Cheese *No Egg*

$6.75

Meat & Cheese Sandwich on your choice of a bagel. Comes with our famous tater tots!

Lox Bagel Special

$11.00

Smoked Salmon on a bagel with your choice of cream cheese, fried capers, and red onions

Raceway Deluxe

$9.75

(2) Eggs, 2 options of meat topped with cheese, smashed tater tots, and your choice of a bagel or toast

Cooper Porker

$10.00

6 Pieces of Porkroll on your choice of a bagel or kaiser roll and cooper sharp American cheese

Breakfast Tacos

$10.00

(3) Flour Tortillas with scram eggs, bacon, onions, and jalapeno peppers, and cheese

French Toast Tacos

$13.00

(3) Flour Tortillas Dipped in French Toast batter coated with cinnamon sugar! Stuffed with eggs, bacon, cheese, and syrup

Side eggs

Side Egg

$1.50

Side 2 eggs

$2.50

Side 3 eggs

$3.50

Side 4 eggs

$4.00

Side Toast

Side white toast

$1.50

Side wheat toast

$1.50

Side Rye toast

$1.50

Buttered Croissant

$1.75

Wholesale Bagels

Bakers Dozen

$14.00

Please be sure to include the amount and types of bagels in the instructions below. 13 bagels of your choice. We cannot guarantee availability of requested bagels. Please order 24 hours prior to ensure availability

Single Bagel

$1.50

Baked Fresh Daily

Small (18) Bagel Tray

$35.00

18 Assorted Bagels, (2) 8oz tubs of cream cheese, (1) 8oz tub of butter IF NOT ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCED WE CANNOT GUARANTEE AVAILABILITY

Large Bagel Tray (52 Bagels)

$80.00

52 assorted bagels, (4) 8oz tubs of butter, (5) 8oz tubs of cream cheese IF NOT ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCED WE CANNOT GUARANTEE AVAILABILITY

Half A Dozen Bagels

$7.50

Medium Bagel Tray (26 Bagels)

$50.00

26 assorted bagels, (2) 8oz tubs of butter, (3) 8oz tubs of cream cheese IF NOT ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCED WE CANNOT GUARANTEE AVAILABILITY

Prepared Bagels

Asiago

$1.50

Blueberry Bagel

$1.50

Cheddar Tomato Basil

$1.50

Choc Chip Bagel

$1.50

Cinnamon Rasin Bagel

$1.50

Egg Bagel

$1.50

Egg Everything Bagel

$1.50

Everything Bagel

$1.50

Garlic Bagel

$1.50

Jalapeño Cheddar Bagel

$1.50Out of stock

French Tst Bagel

$1.50

Onion Bagel

$1.50

Plain Bagel

$1.50

Poppy Bagel

$1.50

Salted Bagel

$1.50

Sesame Bagel

$1.50

Unicorn Bagel

$1.50

Wheat Bagel

$1.50

Pumpernickle

$1.50

Pumpkin French Toast

$1.50

Prepared Cream Cheeses

Butter 8oz

$3.00

Cinnabon Cream Cheese 8oz

$6.50

Truffle Garlic & Herb 8oz

$6.00

Honey Walnut Cheese 8oz

$6.50Out of stock

Jalapeno Cheddar Cream Cheese 8oz

$6.50

Lox Cream Cheese 8oz

$6.50

Plain Cream Cheese 8oz

$5.50

Scallion Cream Cheese 8oz

$6.50

Strawberry Cream Cheese 8oz

$6.50

Veggie Cream Cheese8oz

$6.50

Nutella Cream Cheese 8oz

$7.00Out of stock

Oreo Cream Cheese 8oz

$6.50

Pumpkin Cream Cheese 8oz

$7.00

Burgers/Sandwiches/Tacos

100% Fresh Ground Beef Burger

$10.00

100% Fresh Ground Beef Burgers served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, cheddar and cooper sharp american

Ribeye Cheesesteak

$17.00

The best cheesesteak you will ever get your hands on! On a seeded Liscio's roll garlic buttered roll, 1 Pound of Ribe-eye meat, and your choice of cheese. Recommended to get Cooper sharp American

Tuna Sandwich

$7.50

Homemade Tuna Salad served with lettuce, tomato, and onion

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.50

BLT

$7.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, on your choice of bread

Buffalo Chicken Tacos

$12.00

(3) Tortilla Tacos filled with buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and topped with sriracha mayo

Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.00

1 Pound chicken cheesesteak! Served on a liscious seeded roll with garlic spread

Fries & Tenders

Small Tots

$3.00

Small Fries

$3.75

Large Tots

$5.50

Large Fries

$6.00

Small Truffle Fries

$4.00

Large Truffle Fries

$8.50

Chicken Tenders

$9.75

5 Chicken tenders

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders

$11.00

5 juicy tenders dipped in Nashville Hot Sauce. Served with tater tots

Cheesesteak Fries

$15.00

With your choice of cheese!

Chicken Cheesesteak Fries

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Tenders (Tails)

$15.00

5pcs. Crispy Chicken Dipped in our world famous Buffalo sauce. Served with tots

Meat Sides

Side Bacon $

$5.00

4 pieces of Bacon

Side Sausage $

$5.00

2 Sausage Patties

Side Pork Roll $

$5.00

3 Pieces of Pork Roll

Side Turkey Bacon $

$5.00

4 pieces of Turkey Bacon

Side Turkey Sausage $

$5.00

3 Pieces of Turkey Sausage

Sides

Chicken Salad (4oz)

$3.00

Chicken Salad (8oz)

$5.00

Tuna Salad (4oz)

$3.00

Tuna Salad (8oz)

$5.00

Pastries

Deep Fried Cookie Dough Empanada

$3.50

A deep-fried empanada stuffed with cookie dough and topped off with powder sugar and chocolate syrup

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.00

Corn Muffin

$3.00

Choc Chip Muffin

$3.00

French Toast Muffin

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Freshly Baked Bagels & Amazing Breakfast Sandwiches

Location

421 RT 73, Berlin, NJ 08009

Directions

