- Home
- /
- West Berlin
- /
- The Fat Tomato Italian Bistro
The Fat Tomato Italian Bistro
No reviews yet
175 New Jersey 73
West Berlin, NJ 08091
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Starters (Fall 22)
Arancini
(3) Saffron risotto spheres, stuffed with risotto and mozzarella cheese, breaded and fried, and topped with marinara & parsley
Coconut Shrimp
(5) Butterflied shrimp coated with sweet coconut shavings, fried golden brown, and served with an apricot horseradish dipping sauce
Boneless Wings
Boneless battered & fried chicken bites, tossed in your choice of sauce served with celery & blue cheese
Calamari
Breaded and seasoned calamari, fried golden brown then served with a side of marinara & lemon wedge
Fried Mozzarella
(4) Mozzarella wedges fried golden-brown, served with or homemade marinara sauce
Popcorn Chicken
Battered and fried chicken bites served with spicy honey mustard dipping sauce
Fat Crab Fries
Our hand-cut boardwalk fries are dusted with old bay seasoning and topped with applewood bacon, crumbled crab meat, Guinness beer cheese, & chives
Sides (Fall 22)
Boardwalk Fries
Hand-cut shoestring russet potatoes served with a side of balsamic reduction
Saffron Risotto
Arrabiata Rice slowly cooked with Spanish onions
Sauteed Vegetables
Cooked in garlic and oil, lightly seasoned
Garlic Bread
2 Loaves of our homemade garlic bread served with marinara sauce for dipping
Meatballs
2 Meatballs served with marinara sauce topped with pecorino and parsley
Sausage
2 Sausage links served with marinara sauce topped with pecorino and parsley
Bacon Cheddar Fries
Soups (Fall 22)
Salads (Fall 22)
House
Organic baby greens, dried cranberries, cherry tomatoes, red onions, & sliced almonds
Caesar
Fresh organic romaine hearts tossed with shaved pecorino, garlic ciabatta croutons, & our housemade caesar dressing
Pear & Walnut
Organic baby greens, sliced pears, Granny Smith apples, candied walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, dried cranberries, banana bread croutons
Harvest
Organic baby greens & arugula topped with roasted butternut squash, balsamic glazed red onions, dried cranberries, goat cheese, cornbread croutons, and candied walnuts
Antipasto
Organic spring mix topped with prosciutto, fresh buffalo mozzarella, chopped grilled chicken, fried eggplant, and sliced provolone cheese
Wraps (Fall 22)
Black Bean Chicken
Black bean salsa, grilled chicken, sharp cheddar cheese, organic baby greens, chipotle mayo; served with choice of fries or side salad
Buffalo Chicken
Crispy or grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, Buffalo sauce and blue cheese; served with choice of fries or side salad
Chicken Caesar
Romaine, Pecorino Romano cheese, tomatoes, grilled chicken and homemade Caesar dressing; served with choice of fries or side salad
Eggplant Caprese
Breaded eggplant, organic baby greens, sliced tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, basil aioli, and balsamic reduction; served with choice of fries or side salad
The Coco
Coconut shrimp, spring mix, tangy red cabbage, apricot horseradish aioli; served with choice of fries or side salad
Sandwiches (Fall 22)
The Raging Rooster
Buttermilk fried chicken tossed with our honey Sriracha sauce, topped with spicy pickled cabbage and ranch dressing; served with choice of fries or side salad
The Cran Turkey
Oven-roasted free-range turkey, cranberry coulis, crispy bacon, sharp white cheddar cheese, and arugula; served with choice of fries or side salad
The Drunken Pig
Slow roasted pulled pork tossed with our homemade Bourbon BBQ sauce, sharp aged white cheddar cheese, and mom mom's cole slaw; served with choice of fries or side salad
The Two Time
Slow roasted pulled pork sauteed with au jus, topped with sharp white cheddar cheese, frizzled onions, and a horseradish cream sauce; served with choice of fries or side salad
The Fat Crab
Our homemade jumbo lump crabcake is served on a Le Bus Brioche bun topped with chipotle mayo & mom mom's cole slaw; served with choice of fries or side salad
Steaks & Parms (Fall 22)
Cheese Steak
9-inch roll stuffed with chopped sirloin steak topped with American cheese; served with fries or side salad
Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak
Chicken steak cooked with our homemade Buffalo sauce and blue cheese, topped with melted American cheese; served with choice of fries or side salad
The Roost In Peace
Chicken cheese steak with American cheese, ranch dressing, and honey sriracha sauce...its a nice little piece ; served with choice of fries or side salad
Chicken Parm
Topped with marinara sauce & provolone cheese; served with choice of fries or side salad
Wagyu Burgers (Fall 22)
Hickory BBQ Burger
American wagyu burger topped with applewood bacon, sharp white cheddar cheese, and frizzled onions; served with choice of fries or side salad
Sammy's Burger
American wagyu burger topped with sharp white cheddar cheese, applewood bacon, lettuce, and thousand island dressing; served with choice of fries or side salad
The Sweet Blue
American wagyu burger topped with gorgonzola, balsamic glazed red onions & bacon jam; served with choice of fries or side salad
The Classic
American wagyu burger topped with sharp white cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion; served with choice of fries or side salad
Entrees (Fall 22)
Autumn Risotto
Saffron risotto with sauteed spinach, mushrooms, butternut squash, sherry wine, and parmesan cheese
Chicken Marsala
Sauteed chicken breast, mushrooms cooked in marasala wine, reduced and served over your choice of pasta
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded chicken, topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese, served over your choice of pasta
Chicken Valdostana
Sautéed chicken, prosciutto, and mushrooms, topped with melted provolone cheese and served in a marsala cream sauce over your choice of pasta
Eggplant Parmigiana
Breaded eggplant topped with our homemade marinara sauce & melted mozzarella cheese, served over your choice of pasta
Fat Crab Cakes
2 Jumbo lump crabcakes pan-fried and served over spinach risotto topped with an orange citrus coulis
Veal Bolognese
Fresh ground veal, chopped garlic, onion, celery, tomato, red wine, and a splash of cream served over your choice of pasta
Zesty Burrata Shrimp
Spicy marinara tossed with sauteed shrimp served over your choice of pasta topped with burrata and basil
Shrimp Scampi
Pastas (Fall 22)
Alfredo
Made to order with butter, heavy cream, Romano cheese tossed in your choice of pasta topped with parsley
Basil Pesto
Fresh basil pesto made with pine nuts, romano cheese, garlic, salt, and pepper, along with a splash of cream
Garlic White Wine
Sauteed garlic, butter, parsley, and basil, with extra virgin olive oil and white wine to deglaze along with salt and pepper to taste, and boom you got yourself a nice little dinner don't you?
Marinara
Our Homemade marinara sauce served over your choice of pasta
Vodka
Our homemade marinara sauce combined with vodka, heavy cream, basil, and Romano cheese
Gourmet Pizzas (Fall 22)
16" Buffalo Chicken
Grilled chicken, chopped tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, gorgonzola crumbles, and our homemade Buffalo sauce
16" Burrata Marz
Roma tomato sauce topped with fresh buffalo mozzarella, baked and topped with burrata, basil, and balsamic reduction
16" Honey Sriracha Chicken
Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, jalapeños, mozzarella cheese, baked and then topped with a honey Sriracha drizzle and ranch dressing
16" Margherita
Fresh tomato sauce, fresh Buffalo mozzarella, topped with basil and extra virgin olive oil
16" Pear & Prosciutto
Fig jam, chopped prosciutto, pears, goat cheese, and a lite amount of mozzarella, drizzled with honey
16" The Backyard Stinger
Spicy and sweet, red sauce topped with buffalo mozzarella and shredded pizza cheese along with spicy soppressata, chopped mint, and drizzled with honey
16" Tomato Pie
Pizza with our Roma tomato sauce topped with basil and extra virgin olive oil (No Cheese)
16" Upside Down
A pizza build backwards with ricotta cheese, mozzarella, and pizza sauce
10" Buffalo Chicken
Grilled chicken, chopped tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, gorgonzola crumbles, and our homemade Buffalo sauce
10" Burrata Marz
Roma tomato sauce topped with fresh buffalo mozzarella, baked and topped with burrata, basil, and balsamic reduction
10" Honey Sriracha Chicken
Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, jalapeños, mozzarella cheese, baked and then topped with a honey Sriracha drizzle and ranch dressing
10" Margherita
Fresh tomato sauce, fresh Buffalo mozzarella, topped with basil and extra virgin olive oil
10" Pear & Prosciutto
Fig jam, chopped prosciutto, pears, goat cheese, and a lite amount of mozzarella, drizzled with honey
10" The Backyard Stinger
Spicy and sweet, red sauce topped with buffalo mozzarella and shredded pizza cheese along with spicy soppressata, chopped mint, and drizzled with honey
10" Tomato Pie
Pizza with our Roma tomato sauce topped with basil and extra virgin olive oil (No Cheese)
10" Upside Down
A pizza built backwards with ricotta cheese, mozzarella, and pizza sauce
Build Your Own Pizza (Fall 22)
Large Pizza
16" Pizza Choose Sauce Base Choose Toppings We Bake with Pizza Cheese You Enjoy It and hopefully repeatedly do so 😁
Small Pizza
10" Pizza Choose Sauce Base Choose Toppings We Bake with Pizza Cheese You Enjoy It and hopefully repeatedly do so 😁
Cauliflower Pizza
10" Gluten-Free Crust Cauliflower Pizza Choose Sauce Base Choose Toppings We Bake with Pizza Cheese You Enjoy It and hopefully repeatedly do so 😁
Extras (Fall 22)
Fountain Drinks
Bottles To Go
Desserts
Cannoli
Cannoli shell filled with a sweet ricotta filling, along with mini chocolate chips and powdered sugar
Carrot Cake
Homemade carrot cake with a walnut crust and cream cheese icing
Red Velvet Cake
Moist Chocolate Cake layered with vanilla buttercream icing and coated with oreo crumbles on the crust
Cheesecake
Limoncello Flute (Dine IN)
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
The Fat Tomato Italian Bistro is a local restaurant located in West Berlin, NJ that specializes in authentic classic Italian dishes, along with organic salads, fresh scratch-cooked entrees, and the best NY style pizza in our humble opinion. Give us a try you won't be disappointed.
175 New Jersey 73, West Berlin, NJ 08091