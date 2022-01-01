Medford restaurants you'll love
Honey Post
20 Trading Post Way, Medford Lakes
Popular items
Lake Berry Bowl
A blend of acai and banana topped with granola (gf), banana, strawberry, blueberry, coconut flakes and peanut butter
Banana Nut Bowl
A blend of almond milk, banana and peanut butter topped with granola (gf), banana, peanut butter, nutella and cacao nibs
Energizer
|$7.00
Ginger, orange, pineapple, carrot
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
The Pop Shop - Medford
1 S Main St, Medford
Popular items
Cowboy Burger
|$13.99
8oz fresh sirloin cooked to your liking, topped with cheddar, bacon, an onion ring, lettuce and tomato, served with coleslaw, a pickle and choice of Pop fries or tots.
Honeymoon Chicken
|$14.59
Grilled chicken, honey mustard,
avocado, caramelized onions and
cheddar on ciabatta.
Deluxe Burger
|$13.99
8oz fresh ground sirloin cooked to your liking, topped with American, lettuce, tomato and onion, served with coleslaw, a pickle and choice of Pop fries or tots.