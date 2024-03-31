Restaurant info

Since 1823, food and lodging have been offered on the site where Braddock’s Tavern now stands. Braddock’s Tavern currently offers dining & drink on two floors and in the cozy colonial pub. The present day traveler will find a varied menu filled with an assortment of fresh seafood, poultry, veal, and beef. Braddock’s also offers two elegant banquet facilities. Colonial Room seats 150 guests and Tamberson Hall accommodates up to 75 guests

