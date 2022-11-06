Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cups & Cones / All Star Bagel

931 Tuckerton Road

Marlton, NJ 08053

Popular Items

ICED COFFEE
Quart Hard Ice Cream
8oz Cream Cheese

Bagels TO GO

Bagel Chips

Bagel Chips

$5.00
Yesterday's Dozen

Yesterday's Dozen

$7.00

Assorted mix of yesterdays bagels

8oz Cream Cheese

8oz Cream Cheese

$5.00

8 ounce of Plain our our Specialty flavors

COFFEE SHOP

COFFEE

COFFEE

$1.75
HOT TEA

HOT TEA

$1.75

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.50

ESPRESSO

$2.25
AMERICANO

AMERICANO

$2.75

LATTE

$4.00
ICED COFFEE

ICED COFFEE

$3.95
ICED AMERICANO

ICED AMERICANO

$3.40
ICED LATTE

ICED LATTE

$5.05
AFFOGATO

AFFOGATO

$4.70

Scoop of vanilla ice cream drowned with a shot of hot espresso

LEMONADE

LEMONADE

$2.89

Cold Drinks

WATER

WATER

$2.00
Gatorade

Gatorade

$2.50
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.00
Strawberry milk

Strawberry milk

$3.00
ORANGE JUICE

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00
APPLE JUICE

APPLE JUICE

$2.50

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.50

Perrier Sparkling Water

$2.50
Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.30

Hank's Black Cherry Soda

$2.50

Hank's Orange Soda

$2.50

Hank's Root Beer Soda

$2.50

SNAPPLE TEA

$3.00

MILK BOX

$2.00

CREATIONS

Float

Float

$6.95

Ice Cream drowned in your choice of soda

Gelati

Gelati

$4.50

Water Ice & Soft-Serve layered in a cup

Vegan Milkshake

$9.75

Pie Ala Mode

$6.75

WATER ICE

REGULAR Water Ice

REGULAR Water Ice

$3.50

Homemade Water Ice

LARGE Water Ice

LARGE Water Ice

$4.50

NOVELTIES

CHIPWICH

CHIPWICH

$3.35

Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwiched between 2 chocolate chip cookies and rolled in mini chips

ICE CREAM SANDWICH 6-PK

ICE CREAM SANDWICH 6-PK

$9.75

Ice Cream sandwiched with 2 chocolate wafers

CHOCOLATE BANANA

CHOCOLATE BANANA

$2.05

Frozen chocolate coated banana

ICE CREAM CANNOLI

$3.35
DOG TREAT

DOG TREAT

$3.35

Ice Cream for your Furry Friend (Dogs Only)

TO-GO ICE CREAM

Pint Hard Ice Cream

Pint Hard Ice Cream

$6.95
Quart Hard Ice Cream

Quart Hard Ice Cream

$10.75
Pint Soft Serve

Pint Soft Serve

$6.75
Quart Soft-Serve

Quart Soft-Serve

$10.50

PINT WATER ICE

$4.95
QUART WATER ICE

QUART WATER ICE

$7.25

ICE CREAM SIDES

$1.00

Ice Cream SIDES

WAFFLE CONE/BOWL

$1.00

ICE CREAM SIDES

$1.00

DECORATED CONE / COOKIE OR PRETZEL CONE

$1.65

SPRINKLES OR PEANUTS

$0.50
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving Fresh Baked All Star™ Bagels/ Breakfast Sandwiches/ Hot Coffee in the mornings. Scooping 32 Flavors of homemade hard ice cream in afternoon & evening

Website

Location

931 Tuckerton Road, Marlton, NJ 08053

Directions

