Brotherton Brewing Company

Brotherton IPA 16oz / 4pk

$15.75

ABV: 6.6% / Brotherton IPA is golden hop magic in liquid form. This beer is named for its insanely juicy and intense hop flavors. As with all of our hop-driven beers, Brotherton IPA is gloriously unfiltered to retain every drop of hop goodness we’ve put so much effort into creating. This IPA delivers pure hop character for your sensory pleasure. Dry-hopped profoundly with Citra hops, this beer drips with notes of lychee, tropical citrus, and deep dank hop character.