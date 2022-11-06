Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brotherton Brewing Company

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

2208 Atco Avenue

Waterford Twp, NJ 08004

Popular Items

Winery Collab- Military Green T-Shirt

GLASSWARE

16 oz Logo Glass

16 oz Logo Glass

$5.00
64oz Stainless Steel Growler

64oz Stainless Steel Growler

$45.00Out of stock

Black insulated stainless steel Growler with etched Brotherton logo. If getting filled, please include beer selection in "special requests" section.

32oz Glass Growler

32oz Glass Growler

$10.00Out of stock

32oz Glass Growler with Brotherton Logo. If getting filled, please include what beer in the "special requests".

MISCELLANEOUS

Logo Sticker - Black

Logo Sticker - Black

$2.50
Logo Sticker - Red

Logo Sticker - Red

$2.50
Logo Sticker - White

Logo Sticker - White

$2.50
Logo Sticker - Green

Logo Sticker - Green

$2.50
Logo Sticker - Pink

Logo Sticker - Pink

$2.50

Dog Bandana- Pink
$12.99

$12.99

Dog Bandana- Black
$12.99

$12.99

Dog Bandana- Camo

$12.99Out of stock

UNISEX T-SHIRTS

Sport Grey T-Shirt

Sport Grey T-Shirt

$20.00+
Black T-Shirt

Black T-Shirt

$20.00+
Military Green T-Shirt

Military Green T-Shirt

$20.00+
Maroon T-Shirt

Maroon T-Shirt

$20.00+
Teal T-Shirt

Teal T-Shirt

$20.00+
Ash Grey T-Shirt

Ash Grey T-Shirt

$20.00+
Heather Maroon T-Shirt

Heather Maroon T-Shirt

$20.00+

Aqua T-Shirt

$20.00+

Police T-Shirt

$23.00+

Fire T-Shirt

$23.00+

Winery Collab- Military Green T-Shirt
$25.00+

$25.00+

HATS

Red Baseball Hat

Red Baseball Hat

$20.00
Blue Baseball Hat

Blue Baseball Hat

$20.00
Khaki Baseball Hat

Khaki Baseball Hat

$20.00
Black Baseball Hat

Black Baseball Hat

$20.00
Grey Camo Baseball Hat

Grey Camo Baseball Hat

$22.00
Sport Grey Beanie
$20.00

Sport Grey Beanie

$20.00

SWEATSHIRTS

Black Sweatshirt

Black Sweatshirt

$35.00+
Dark Heather Grey Sweatshirt

Dark Heather Grey Sweatshirt

$35.00+
Military Green Sweatshirt
$35.00+

Military Green Sweatshirt

$35.00+

LONG-SLEEVE SHIRTS

Black Long Sleeve

Black Long Sleeve

$25.00+
Sport Grey Long Sleeve
$25.00+

Sport Grey Long Sleeve

$25.00+

CREWNECKS

Black Crewneck

Black Crewneck

$35.00+
Maroon Crewneck

Maroon Crewneck

$35.00+

16oz / 4pk cans

Brotherton IPA 16oz / 4pk

Brotherton IPA 16oz / 4pk

$15.75

ABV: 6.6% / Brotherton IPA is golden hop magic in liquid form. This beer is named for its insanely juicy and intense hop flavors. As with all of our hop-driven beers, Brotherton IPA is gloriously unfiltered to retain every drop of hop goodness we've put so much effort into creating. This IPA delivers pure hop character for your sensory pleasure. Dry-hopped profoundly with Citra hops, this beer drips with notes of lychee, tropical citrus, and deep dank hop character.

Green Earth 16oz / 4pk

Green Earth 16oz / 4pk

$15.75

ABV: 5.6% / Green Earth is our American Pale Ale made in the same obsessively aromatic style as all of our hoppy ales. Brewed with rye, oats, and Munich malt, this beer emanates the depth of our beloved American hops…Simcoe and Citra. Massive flavors and aromas of intense fresh pine, juicy, resinous grapefruit and mango, fresh-cut grass, and deep, dank, earthy orange flesh. The Green covers the Earth, and makes us all smile.

Pine Barrens Pilsner 16oz / 4pk

Pine Barrens Pilsner 16oz / 4pk

$15.75

ABV: 5.0% / A traditional German-style Pilsner meets our South Jersey well water. Brewed simply with noble German hops, the finest German pils malt, and patience. Crisp, balanced, and floral.

Imperial Oatmeal Porter 16oz / 4pk

Imperial Oatmeal Porter 16oz / 4pk

$15.75

ABV: 7.2% / Brotherton Imperial Oatmeal porter infuses exceptional smoothness and richness into a traditional Porter. Heavy-handed oat additions to the grist create velvety richness and beautiful subtle sweetness in the malt character of this beer. Smooth, deep, rich with notes of roasted chocolate, complex toasted malts, and the slightest impression of smoke.

Razmanian Devil Gose 16oz / 4pk

Razmanian Devil Gose 16oz / 4pk

$15.75

ABV: 4.0% / German-style Gose brewed with sea salt and coriander. Soured in the kettle then fermented on heaps of red raspberries. Tart, fruity and endlessly refreshing.

Cedar Wudder 16oz / 4pk
$15.75

$15.75

O'Ryan's Dry Stout 16oz / 4pk
$15.75

$15.75

Build Your Own 16oz / 4pk
$17.00

$17.00

Please include the 4 cans you would like in your 4-pack in the "Special Instructions" box. Current available cans can be found under the "16oz / 4pk cans" tab.

What's Shakin'? 16oz / 4pk
$20.50

$20.50

Little Brother 16oz / 4pk
$15.75

$15.75

Out of Your Skull 16oz / 4pk
$20.50

$20.50

Murphy's Box Cutter 16oz / 4pk
$12.99

$12.99

Refills

Brotherton IPA 32oz Crowler
$13.00

$13.00

ABV: 6.6% / Brotherton IPA is golden hop magic in liquid form. This beer is named for its insanely juicy and intense hop flavors. As with all of our hop-driven beers, Brotherton IPA is gloriously unfiltered to retain every drop of hop goodness we've put so much effort into creating. This IPA delivers pure hop character for your sensory pleasure. Dry-hopped profoundly with Citra hops, this beer drips with notes of lychee, tropical citrus, and deep dank hop character.

Jersey Devil DIPA 32oz Crowler
$15.00

$15.00

ABV: 8.4% / Jersey Devil Double IPA is our statement of what a Double IPA can be. Made in the hazy, obsessively aromatic Northeast style, and showcasing intense aromas and flavors of classic American hops with soft, drying bitterness and gentle malt character that makes the mouth water. Jersey Devil Double IPA is soft and juicy, with intense aromas of peachy tangerine juice, pine resin, and dank earthy-green hops!

Pine Barrens Pilsner 32oz Crowler
$12.00

$12.00

ABV: 5.0% / A traditional German-style Pilsner meets our South Jersey well water. Brewed simply with noble German hops, the finest German pils malt, and patience. Crisp, balanced, and floral.

Razmanian Devil 32oz Crowler
$13.00

$13.00

ABV: 4.0% / German-style Gose brewed with sea salt and coriander. Soured in the kettle then fermented on heaps of red raspberries. Tart, fruity and endlessly refreshing.

Now it's Dark 32oz Crowler
$15.00

$15.00

ABV: 9.6% / A stout so rich and deep you'll think you're gazing into your true-love's eyes in the night! This silky, ink-black Imperial Stout was brewed with a heavy dose of Lactose and finished lustily with Mosaic hops. It then fermented atop 200lbs of tart Montmorency and Balaton cherries from Michigan and aromatic Madagascar vanilla beans. Rich chocolate, tart red fruits and red-berry notes, and a freshly cut grass aroma in the background. Soft and velvety carbonation with a rounded and balanced bitterness.

Imperial Oatmeal Porter 32oz Crowler
$13.00

$13.00

ABV: 7.2% / Brotherton Imperial Oatmeal porter infuses exceptional smoothness and richness into a traditional Porter. Heavy-handed oat additions to the grist create velvety richness and beautiful subtle sweetness in the malt character of this beer. Smooth, deep, rich with notes of roasted chocolate, complex toasted malts, and the slightest impression of smoke.

Oktoberfest 32oz Crowler
$13.00

$13.00

ABV: 5.3% / Marzen-style lager brewed with a light hand of German hops and rich Munich, Vienna and Pilsner malts. This brew is medium bodied, yet quite dry. Malty, biscuity with notes of caramel.

Scary's on his Way 32oz Crowler
$15.00

$15.00

ABV: 9.6% / Our famous Swarthy Invader with an extra healthy dose of vanilla -- Rich Imperial Stout conditioned in previously used Heaven Hill bourbon barrels. After months upon months of kissing that beautiful oak, we're pleased to announce the re-release of Swarthy Invader. This stout is now showing classic flavors of oaky vanilla, dark chocolate, gentle coffee, and caramel-bourbon. Dark, thick, and as swarthy as they come!

Orange Ya Glad 32oz Crowler
$13.00

$13.00

ABV: 4.7% / Cream Ale / Our Brotherton Cream Ale with an added dose of orange and vanilla-- Dry, crisp and easy drinking, but don't quite call it a light beer. A solid, malty backbone lends the perfect kiss of sweetness to compliment a delicate light hop flavor and aroma of three beautiful New Zealand hop varieties; Motueka, Pacifica and Nelson Sauvin. The perfect orange creamsicle dessert brew!

What's Shakin'? 32oz Crowler
$17.00

$17.00

Hail to the Ale 32oz Crowler
$15.00

$15.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
South Jersey producers of small batch craft beers distributed to bars, restaurants and liquor stores throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Come have a pint at our new Atco Tasting Room and Production Facility!

Location

2208 Atco Avenue, Waterford Twp, NJ 08004

Brotherton Brewing Company image
Brotherton Brewing Company image

