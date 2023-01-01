Atco restaurants you'll love
Must-try Atco restaurants
More about Brotherton Brewing Company
Brotherton Brewing Company
2208 Atco Avenue, Waterford Twp
|Popular items
|Cranberry Cultivation 16oz / 4pk
|$15.75
ABV: 4.0% / A German style Wheat Ale brewed with a modern day twist. The addition of caramel malt and pounds upon pounds of Cranberries gives this beer a deep red hue. A pleasant fruity aroma coupled with tasty notes of sweet caramel and tart red cranberries make this kettle sour beer a delicious warm weather refresher!
|Brotherton IPA 16oz / 4pk
|$15.75
ABV: 6.6% /
Brotherton IPA is golden hop magic in liquid form. This beer is named for its insanely juicy and intense hop flavors. As with all of our hop-driven beers, Brotherton IPA is gloriously unfiltered to retain every drop of hop goodness we’ve put so much effort into creating. This IPA delivers pure hop character for your sensory pleasure. Dry-hopped profoundly with Citra hops, this beer drips with notes of lychee, tropical citrus, and deep dank hop character.
|Green Earth 16oz / 4pk
|$15.75
ABV: 5.6% /
Green Earth is our American Pale Ale made in the same obsessively aromatic style as all of our hoppy ales. Brewed with rye, oats, and Munich malt, this beer emanates the depth of our beloved American hops…Simcoe and Citra. Massive flavors and aromas of intense fresh pine, juicy, resinous grapefruit and mango, fresh-cut grass, and deep, dank, earthy orange flesh. The Green covers the Earth, and makes us all smile.
More about PALLADINO'S MARKET - 482 WHITE HORSE PIKE Store 2
PALLADINO'S MARKET - 482 WHITE HORSE PIKE Store 2
482 WHITE HORSE PIKE Store 2, ATCO
|Popular items
|The Lissy Cheesesteak with Au Jus
|$12.50
100% hand shaved Ribeye served on homemade Garlic bread and au jus dipping sauce
|"The Double Chin" Cutlet
|$12.99
2 Hand Breaded Chicken Cutlets served with fresh mozzarella, prosciutto and drizzled with a balsamic glaze
|8oz Cheese steak
|$11.99
The best cheesesteak around made from 100% hand sliced Ribeye.