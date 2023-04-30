Restaurant header imageView gallery

Binto thai

review star

No reviews yet

6355 Naples Boulevard

Naples, FL 34109

Popular Items

Chirashi Poke

$23.95

Tuna, salmon, hamachi, krabstick, tamago, sushi rice, masago*, avocado, edamame, seaweed, Japanese pickles

Panang Curry

$20.95+

Panange curried coconut milk, broccoli, peanuts, diced carrot & peas, served with rice.

Mexican

$11.95

Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, masago, sesame seeds, spicy mayo

Drinks

Acqua Panna

$4.95

Apple Juice

$2.50

Club Soda

$3.95

Hot Green Tea

$3.25

Hot Jasmine Tea

$3.25

Kid Drink

$1.95

Kid Juice

$2.50

Kid Milk

$2.50

Ramune

$3.95

Oi-Ocha

$3.95

Iced Tea

$3.25

Raspberry Tea

$3.95

Pepsi

$3.95

Diet Pepsi

$3.95

Sierra Mist

$3.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Mtn Dew

$3.95

Shirley Temple

$3.95

San Pellgrino

$4.95

Thai Tea

$5.95

All Day Menu

Appetizer

Chicken Satay

$13.95

Chicken skewers served w. pickled cucumber & peanut dressing

Edamame

$7.95

Edamame

Hamachi Carpaccio

$17.95

Hamachi, yuzu-ponzu, jalapeno, cilantro

Heavenly Beef Appetizer

$13.95

Popular street food! 8 oz beef, sliced to bite size, marinated, flash fried, seved w. a side sesame slaw

Grilled Jumbo Calamari

$18.95

Togarachi pepper aioli

Krab Rangoons

$11.95

Lettuce Wrap

$14.95

Chicken, water chestnut, sesame seeds, shitake mushrooms, scallions, crispy rice noodles, romaine

Pork Potstickers

$10.95

Pork & cabbage, steamed or pan fried, 6 pcs

Rock Shrimp

$14.95

Yuzu aioli, scallion, crispy noodles

Sashimi Appetizer

$18.95

9 pcs of fresh sashimi, chef's choice

Sesame Tuna

$17.95

Spring mix, seared tuna, eel sauce, wasabi cream, spicy mayo, wakame

Shrimp in the Blanket

$13.95

Crispy wrapped jumbo shrimp, Thai sweet chili sauce, 6 pcs

Spicy Edamame

$8.95

Spring Rolls

$7.95

Vegetable spring rolls, 3 pcs

Thai Calamari

$15.95

Togarachi pepper aioli, jalapeno, Thai sweet chili sauce, cilantro, crispy rice noodles

Spicy Tuna Rangoons

$17.95

Wonton nachos, tuna, wakame, avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo, wasabi cream, masago*, jalapeno

Zucchini Tempura

$10.95

Soup & Salad

Miso Soup

$3.95

Miso broth, tofu, dried seaweed, scallion.

Tom Yum Soup

$6.95

Lemongrass broth, mushroom, scallion, cilantro.

Tom Kha Soup

$6.95

Lemongrass broth with coconut milk, mushroom, scallion and cilantro

Chicken Wonton Soup

$6.95

Clear broth, ground chicken wonton, bean sprout, cilantro, scallion, dried garlic

Shrimp Wonton Soup

$7.95

Clear broth, shrimp wonton, bean sprout, cilantro, scallion, dried garlic

House Salad

$5.95

Spring mix, carrot, homemade ginger dressing

Avocado Salad

$16.95

House salad, avocado, krabstick-mayo, masago, flakes, ginger dressing

Wakame Salad

$8.95

Cold seaweed salad

Laab Salad

$13.95

Ground chicken, shallots, mint leaves, scallions, ground roasted rice in Thai lemon-lime vinaigrette on romaine

Entrees

Fried Rice

$18.95+

Rice, egg, peas, carrots, onions.

Pad Thai

$19.95+

Thin rice noodles, egg, scallions, ground peanuts, bean sprouts.

Mongolian Beef

$21.95

Beef, mushroom, scallions, onions, brown sauce, sesame seeds, served with rice

Veggie Delight

$19.95+

Broccoli, carrots, zucchini, snow peas, bean sprouts, stir fried in brown garlic sauce. Served with Rice

See Ew Noodles

$24.95

Fresh wide noodles with chicken, beef shrimp, and egg. Broccoli, carrot, zucchini stir fried in sweet soy sauce.

Drunken Noodles

$24.95

Fresh wide noodles, chicken, beef, shrimp, onions, carrots, snow peas, basil leaves, stir fried in a garlic chili sauce

Beef Teriyaki

$21.95

Beef and steamed vegetables, teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds, served with rice

Chicken Teriyaki

$19.95

Grilled chicken breast, steamed vegetables, teriyaki sauce, sesame seed, served with rice

Salmon Teriyaki

$27.95

Grilled salmon, steamed vegetables, teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds, served with rice

Red Curry

$20.95+

Red curried coconut milk, bamboo shoots, eggplant, carrot, basil, serve with rice.

Panang Curry

$20.95+

Panange curried coconut milk, broccoli, peanuts, diced carrot & peas, served with rice.

Kow Soi Curried Noodles

$23.95+

Northern style curry with coconut milk, bean sprouts, slaw mix, scallions, cilantro, egg noodles, crunchy noodles top & lemon

Yakisoba

$19.95+

Stir-fry yellow noodle, vegetables, light brown garlic sauce, choice of meat

Sesame Chicken

$20.95

Crispy fried chicken, vegetables, housemade tangy-sweet brown sauce, sesame seeds, served with rice

Binto Thai Street Chicken

$19.95

Grilled chicken breast w. grilled zucchini & carrots, topped w. cilantro. Served w. sweet soy sauce & gingered garlic sauce

Chicken Cashew Nuts

$21.95

Sautéed fried chicken with roasted chili sauce, onions, mushrooms, scallions, cashew nuts, served with rice.

Duck Pineapple Curry

$27.95

Boneless duck in red curried coconut milk, eggplant, basil leaves, kaffir leaves, sweet pineapple chunks, and tomatoes.

Crispy Duck PadThai

$27.95

Crispy fried duck with Pad Thai noodles.

Holy Basil Duck

$27.95

Crispy boneless duck in holy basil sauce with bamboo shoots, eggplant, onions, snow peas, garlic chili paste and topped with crispy holy basil leaves. Served with rice.

Thai Basil

$19.95+

Snow peas, onions, basil, bamboo, eggplant, and garlic chili paste. Served with rice.

Sushi Rolls

Avocado Roll

$8.95

Black Dragon

$18.95

Shrimp tempura roll, eel on top with eel sauce and spicy mayo

California

$10.95

Krab stick, avocado, cucumber, masago, sesame seeds

Cucumber Roll

$8.95

Eel

$15.95

eel, cucumber and avocado on top, eel sauce

Dragon

$14.95

Shrimp Tempura roll, avocado on top, spicy mayo and eel sauce

Grouper Tempura

$14.95

Grouper tempura, avocado, cucumber, masago, spicy mayo, sriracha, togarachi pepper

Spicy Yellowtail

$14.95

Hamachi, cilantro, green tobiko, jalapeno

Hot J.B

$12.95

Salmon, cream cheese, deep fried with eel sauce

Hello Beautiful

$19.95

Tuna, avocado topped with hamachi, jalapeno, wasabi cream, sriracha

J.B

$11.95

Salmon, cream cheese

Crazy for Lobster

$34.95

The signature roll of lobster tail tempura roll loaded with lobster meat tempura, fried jalapeno, avocado, masago, tobiko, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Mexican

$11.95

Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, masago, sesame seeds, spicy mayo

South Beach

$21.95

Tuna, shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, soy paper wrap, masago, spicy krab stick, tempura flakes, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Volcano Blue Crab

$21.95

Blue crab, avocado, cucumber, masago, soy paper wrap, baked mayo seafood, eel sauce, spicy mayo, sriracha

Caliente

$17.95

Tuna, tempura flakes, masago, avocado, jalapeno top, spicy sambal sauce, togarachi pepper

Rainbow

$17.95

California roll topped with tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado

Rainbow Dragon

$18.95

Shrimp tempura roll, tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado on top, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Red Dragon

$17.95

Shrimp tempura roll, tuna and avocado on top, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Crunch Spicy Tuna

$18.95

Tuna, krab stick, cream cheese, flash fried, masago, eel sauce, spicy mayo, sriracha, kimchee

Salmon Avocado

$11.95

Salmon, avocado, sesame seeds

Tunas in Love

$16.95

Tuna, white fish, avocado, asparagus, masago, tuna and white fish on top

Shrimp Tempura

$11.95

Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, masago, sesame seeds, eel sauce

Spicy Tuna

$12.95

Tuna, sesame seeds, kimchee sauce

Spider

$15.95

Soft shell crab, avocado, asparagus, masago, eel sauce

Tuna Lover

$20.95

Spicy tuna roll topped with spicy chunk tuna, avocado, masago, tempura flakes

Veggie Roll

$8.95

Yellow Dragon

$17.95

Shrimp tempura roll, salmon and avocado on top, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Pink Dragon

$17.95

Shrimp tempura, spicy mayo-krab and tempura flakes on top, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Volcano

$17.95

California roll with baked seafood-mayo on top

Creamy Spicy Salmon

$17.95

Avocado, cream cheese roll fried. Cut to bite size, topped with Spicy mayo Salmon and tobiko

Binto's Lobter Spicy Tuna

$28.95

Fried roll with lobster tempura, asparagus, avocado. Topped with spicy tuna mix avocado, kimchee sauce, tobiko, tempura flake. Dressed with eel sauce, and spicy mayo

Sushi/ Sashimi

Tuna

$7.95+

2 pcs sushi or 3 pcs sashimi per order

Salmon

$7.95+

2 pcs sushi or 3 pcs sashimi per order

Hamachi

$7.95+

2 pcs sushi or 3 pcs sashimi per order

White Fish

$6.95+

2 pcs sushi or 3 pcs sashimi per order

Shrimp

$6.95+

2 pcs sushi or 3 pcs sashimi per order

Masago

$7.95+

2 pcs sushi or 3 pcs sashimi per order

Eel

$7.95+

2 pcs sushi or 3 pcs sashimi per order

Krab Stick

$5.95+

2 pcs sushi or 3 pcs sashimi per order

Avocado

$7.95

Octopus

$7.95+

2 pcs sushi or 3 pcs sashimi per order

Avocado

$5.95+

Bento Box

Bento Box

$26.95

Create your own combo by select one appetizer, one roll, and one entree. Served with rice, and soup or salad

Boat

California Boat

$29.95

California, 3 pcs sushi, 9 pcs sashimi, and wakame. All sushi and sashimi are chef's choice, no substitutions.

Florida Boat

$33.95

Dragon, 3 pcs sushi, 9 pcs sashimi, and wakame. All sushi and sashimi are chef's choice, no substitutions.

Rainbow Boat

$35.95

Rainbow, 3 pcs sushi, 9 pcs sashimi, and wakame. All sushi and sashimi are chef's choice, no substitutions.

It takes Two Boat

$75.95

Spicy Tuna, California, Shrimp Tempura, 6 pcs sushi, 12 pcs sashimi, and wakame. All sushi and sashimi are chef's choice, no substitutions.

Sashimi Boat

$32.95

Assorted of variety 16 pcs chef's choice sashimi. Soup or salad, No substitutions.

Poke Bowl

Tuna Poke

$20.95

Tuna, sushi rice, edamame, house soy sauce, avocado, cucumber, masago*, furikaki, wakame, seaweed, Japanese pickles, ginger

Salmon Poke

$19.95

Salmon, sushi rice, wasabi-soy, Japanese pepper aioli, edamame, avocado, cucumber, wakame, masago*, furikake, seaweed, Japanese pickles, ginger

Chirashi Poke

$23.95

Tuna, salmon, hamachi, krabstick, tamago, sushi rice, masago*, avocado, edamame, seaweed, Japanese pickles

Kids

Kid Chicken Fingers

$7.95

Jasmine rice and mixed vegetables

Kid Chicken Fried Rice

$7.95

Fried rice with chicken and egg

Kid Chicken Teriyaki

$7.95

Grilled teriyaki with jasmine rice and mixed vegetables

Kid Sushi

$8.95

California roll and 2 pcs krab sushi

Desserts

Thai Donuts

$8.95

Fried doughnut, dressed with sweet condensed milk, chocolate syrup and powder sugar. Served with berries.

Green tea cheesecake

$7.95Out of stock

Mango Sticky Rice

$8.95

Sweet mango with coconut sticky rice, topped with sesame seeds

Sides

12oz Ginger Dressing

$5.95

12oz Spicy Edamame Sauce

$5.95

Ginger Dressing

$1.00

Side Broccoli

$4.95

Side Brown Rice

$2.95

Side Fried Rice

$4.95

Side Noodles

$3.95

Side Other

$4.95

Side Sushi Rice

$3.95

Side Veggies

$4.95

Side White Rice

$2.95

Spicy Edamame Sauce

$1.00

Side Sticky Rice

$3.50

Side Sticky Rice

$3.50

Side Ginger Garlic Rice

$3.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Location

6355 Naples Boulevard, Naples, FL 34109

Directions

