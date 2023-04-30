Binto thai
6355 Naples Boulevard
Naples, FL 34109
Popular Items
Chirashi Poke
Tuna, salmon, hamachi, krabstick, tamago, sushi rice, masago*, avocado, edamame, seaweed, Japanese pickles
Panang Curry
Panange curried coconut milk, broccoli, peanuts, diced carrot & peas, served with rice.
Mexican
Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, masago, sesame seeds, spicy mayo
Drinks
All Day Menu
Appetizer
Chicken Satay
Chicken skewers served w. pickled cucumber & peanut dressing
Edamame
Hamachi Carpaccio
Hamachi, yuzu-ponzu, jalapeno, cilantro
Heavenly Beef Appetizer
Popular street food! 8 oz beef, sliced to bite size, marinated, flash fried, seved w. a side sesame slaw
Grilled Jumbo Calamari
Togarachi pepper aioli
Krab Rangoons
Lettuce Wrap
Chicken, water chestnut, sesame seeds, shitake mushrooms, scallions, crispy rice noodles, romaine
Pork Potstickers
Pork & cabbage, steamed or pan fried, 6 pcs
Rock Shrimp
Yuzu aioli, scallion, crispy noodles
Sashimi Appetizer
9 pcs of fresh sashimi, chef's choice
Sesame Tuna
Spring mix, seared tuna, eel sauce, wasabi cream, spicy mayo, wakame
Shrimp in the Blanket
Crispy wrapped jumbo shrimp, Thai sweet chili sauce, 6 pcs
Spicy Edamame
Spring Rolls
Vegetable spring rolls, 3 pcs
Thai Calamari
Togarachi pepper aioli, jalapeno, Thai sweet chili sauce, cilantro, crispy rice noodles
Spicy Tuna Rangoons
Wonton nachos, tuna, wakame, avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo, wasabi cream, masago*, jalapeno
Zucchini Tempura
Soup & Salad
Miso Soup
Miso broth, tofu, dried seaweed, scallion.
Tom Yum Soup
Lemongrass broth, mushroom, scallion, cilantro.
Tom Kha Soup
Lemongrass broth with coconut milk, mushroom, scallion and cilantro
Chicken Wonton Soup
Clear broth, ground chicken wonton, bean sprout, cilantro, scallion, dried garlic
Shrimp Wonton Soup
Clear broth, shrimp wonton, bean sprout, cilantro, scallion, dried garlic
House Salad
Spring mix, carrot, homemade ginger dressing
Avocado Salad
House salad, avocado, krabstick-mayo, masago, flakes, ginger dressing
Wakame Salad
Cold seaweed salad
Laab Salad
Ground chicken, shallots, mint leaves, scallions, ground roasted rice in Thai lemon-lime vinaigrette on romaine
Entrees
Fried Rice
Rice, egg, peas, carrots, onions.
Pad Thai
Thin rice noodles, egg, scallions, ground peanuts, bean sprouts.
Mongolian Beef
Beef, mushroom, scallions, onions, brown sauce, sesame seeds, served with rice
Veggie Delight
Broccoli, carrots, zucchini, snow peas, bean sprouts, stir fried in brown garlic sauce. Served with Rice
See Ew Noodles
Fresh wide noodles with chicken, beef shrimp, and egg. Broccoli, carrot, zucchini stir fried in sweet soy sauce.
Drunken Noodles
Fresh wide noodles, chicken, beef, shrimp, onions, carrots, snow peas, basil leaves, stir fried in a garlic chili sauce
Beef Teriyaki
Beef and steamed vegetables, teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds, served with rice
Chicken Teriyaki
Grilled chicken breast, steamed vegetables, teriyaki sauce, sesame seed, served with rice
Salmon Teriyaki
Grilled salmon, steamed vegetables, teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds, served with rice
Red Curry
Red curried coconut milk, bamboo shoots, eggplant, carrot, basil, serve with rice.
Panang Curry
Panange curried coconut milk, broccoli, peanuts, diced carrot & peas, served with rice.
Kow Soi Curried Noodles
Northern style curry with coconut milk, bean sprouts, slaw mix, scallions, cilantro, egg noodles, crunchy noodles top & lemon
Yakisoba
Stir-fry yellow noodle, vegetables, light brown garlic sauce, choice of meat
Sesame Chicken
Crispy fried chicken, vegetables, housemade tangy-sweet brown sauce, sesame seeds, served with rice
Binto Thai Street Chicken
Grilled chicken breast w. grilled zucchini & carrots, topped w. cilantro. Served w. sweet soy sauce & gingered garlic sauce
Chicken Cashew Nuts
Sautéed fried chicken with roasted chili sauce, onions, mushrooms, scallions, cashew nuts, served with rice.
Duck Pineapple Curry
Boneless duck in red curried coconut milk, eggplant, basil leaves, kaffir leaves, sweet pineapple chunks, and tomatoes.
Crispy Duck PadThai
Crispy fried duck with Pad Thai noodles.
Holy Basil Duck
Crispy boneless duck in holy basil sauce with bamboo shoots, eggplant, onions, snow peas, garlic chili paste and topped with crispy holy basil leaves. Served with rice.
Thai Basil
Snow peas, onions, basil, bamboo, eggplant, and garlic chili paste. Served with rice.
Sushi Rolls
Avocado Roll
Black Dragon
Shrimp tempura roll, eel on top with eel sauce and spicy mayo
California
Krab stick, avocado, cucumber, masago, sesame seeds
Cucumber Roll
Eel
eel, cucumber and avocado on top, eel sauce
Dragon
Shrimp Tempura roll, avocado on top, spicy mayo and eel sauce
Grouper Tempura
Grouper tempura, avocado, cucumber, masago, spicy mayo, sriracha, togarachi pepper
Spicy Yellowtail
Hamachi, cilantro, green tobiko, jalapeno
Hot J.B
Salmon, cream cheese, deep fried with eel sauce
Hello Beautiful
Tuna, avocado topped with hamachi, jalapeno, wasabi cream, sriracha
J.B
Salmon, cream cheese
Crazy for Lobster
The signature roll of lobster tail tempura roll loaded with lobster meat tempura, fried jalapeno, avocado, masago, tobiko, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Mexican
Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, masago, sesame seeds, spicy mayo
South Beach
Tuna, shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, soy paper wrap, masago, spicy krab stick, tempura flakes, eel sauce, spicy mayo
Volcano Blue Crab
Blue crab, avocado, cucumber, masago, soy paper wrap, baked mayo seafood, eel sauce, spicy mayo, sriracha
Caliente
Tuna, tempura flakes, masago, avocado, jalapeno top, spicy sambal sauce, togarachi pepper
Rainbow
California roll topped with tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado
Rainbow Dragon
Shrimp tempura roll, tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado on top, eel sauce, spicy mayo
Red Dragon
Shrimp tempura roll, tuna and avocado on top, eel sauce, spicy mayo
Crunch Spicy Tuna
Tuna, krab stick, cream cheese, flash fried, masago, eel sauce, spicy mayo, sriracha, kimchee
Salmon Avocado
Salmon, avocado, sesame seeds
Tunas in Love
Tuna, white fish, avocado, asparagus, masago, tuna and white fish on top
Shrimp Tempura
Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, masago, sesame seeds, eel sauce
Spicy Tuna
Tuna, sesame seeds, kimchee sauce
Spider
Soft shell crab, avocado, asparagus, masago, eel sauce
Tuna Lover
Spicy tuna roll topped with spicy chunk tuna, avocado, masago, tempura flakes
Veggie Roll
Yellow Dragon
Shrimp tempura roll, salmon and avocado on top, eel sauce, spicy mayo
Pink Dragon
Shrimp tempura, spicy mayo-krab and tempura flakes on top, eel sauce, spicy mayo
Volcano
California roll with baked seafood-mayo on top
Creamy Spicy Salmon
Avocado, cream cheese roll fried. Cut to bite size, topped with Spicy mayo Salmon and tobiko
Binto's Lobter Spicy Tuna
Fried roll with lobster tempura, asparagus, avocado. Topped with spicy tuna mix avocado, kimchee sauce, tobiko, tempura flake. Dressed with eel sauce, and spicy mayo
Sushi/ Sashimi
Tuna
2 pcs sushi or 3 pcs sashimi per order
Salmon
2 pcs sushi or 3 pcs sashimi per order
Hamachi
2 pcs sushi or 3 pcs sashimi per order
White Fish
2 pcs sushi or 3 pcs sashimi per order
Shrimp
2 pcs sushi or 3 pcs sashimi per order
Masago
2 pcs sushi or 3 pcs sashimi per order
Eel
2 pcs sushi or 3 pcs sashimi per order
Krab Stick
2 pcs sushi or 3 pcs sashimi per order
Avocado
Octopus
2 pcs sushi or 3 pcs sashimi per order
Bento Box
Boat
California Boat
California, 3 pcs sushi, 9 pcs sashimi, and wakame. All sushi and sashimi are chef's choice, no substitutions.
Florida Boat
Dragon, 3 pcs sushi, 9 pcs sashimi, and wakame. All sushi and sashimi are chef's choice, no substitutions.
Rainbow Boat
Rainbow, 3 pcs sushi, 9 pcs sashimi, and wakame. All sushi and sashimi are chef's choice, no substitutions.
It takes Two Boat
Spicy Tuna, California, Shrimp Tempura, 6 pcs sushi, 12 pcs sashimi, and wakame. All sushi and sashimi are chef's choice, no substitutions.
Sashimi Boat
Assorted of variety 16 pcs chef's choice sashimi. Soup or salad, No substitutions.
Poke Bowl
Tuna Poke
Tuna, sushi rice, edamame, house soy sauce, avocado, cucumber, masago*, furikaki, wakame, seaweed, Japanese pickles, ginger
Salmon Poke
Salmon, sushi rice, wasabi-soy, Japanese pepper aioli, edamame, avocado, cucumber, wakame, masago*, furikake, seaweed, Japanese pickles, ginger
Chirashi Poke
Tuna, salmon, hamachi, krabstick, tamago, sushi rice, masago*, avocado, edamame, seaweed, Japanese pickles
Kids
Desserts
Sides
12oz Ginger Dressing
12oz Spicy Edamame Sauce
Ginger Dressing
Side Broccoli
Side Brown Rice
Side Fried Rice
Side Noodles
Side Other
Side Sushi Rice
Side Veggies
Side White Rice
Spicy Edamame Sauce
Side Sticky Rice
Side Ginger Garlic Rice
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
