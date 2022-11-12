Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Breakfast & Brunch

Black Forest Brooklyn- Smith

review star

No reviews yet

181 Smith Street

Brooklyn, NY 11201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Brezel
Build your own Schnitzel
Riesenbrezel

Family-styles

Wurstplatte

Wurstplatte

$35.00

The works: choice of 4 grilled German sausages and choice of 4 sides

The German Family Feast

The German Family Feast

$140.00

3 course meal that feeds 4-6 people. Choose one appetizer, twelve sausages or half-sized schnitzels or a mix of both plus three large sides and two desserts. Guten Appetit!

Grill your own Wurst

Grill your own Wurst

$36.00

Our famous fresh German sausages, locally made by our NYC-based German butcher, now available as raw sausages for your own backyard grill! Comes as a set of 12 sausages, choose 3 packs of 4.

Starters

Brezel

Brezel

$5.00

Warm German soft pretzel, shaved salt & mustard.

Riesenbrezel

Riesenbrezel

$12.00

Giant warm German soft pretzel, shaved salt & mustard.

Jamaican Jerk Jumbo Chicken Wings

Jamaican Jerk Jumbo Chicken Wings

$12.00+

6, 12 or 24 wings seasoned with our homemade Jerk sauce based on Ayana’s Jamaican grandma’s recipe, homemade blue cheese dip, carrots & celery sticks

Kale Apple Salad

Kale Apple Salad

$12.00

Kale, apples and roasted almonds on a citrus vinaigrette.

French Onion

French Onion

$9.00

Classic French Onion soup, topped with bread and melted cheese.

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$14.00

Roasted beets and goat cheese over a bed of mixed greens tossed in our house mustard vinaigrette with cherry tomatoes.

Flammkuchen Original

Flammkuchen Original

$17.00

Thin-crust flatbread with sour cream, smoked slab bacon & caramelized onions.

Flammkuchen Bauernmädchen

Flammkuchen Bauernmädchen

$17.00

Thin-crust flatbread with sour cream, roasted butternut squash, almonds and kale.

Mains

Build your own Schnitzel

Build your own Schnitzel

$24.00

Freshly breaded to order & served with a choice of two sides

Sausage Basket

Sausage Basket

$14.00

Choice of German grilled sausage, warm kaiser bun, shoe string fries & sauerkraut

Rindergulasch mit Spätzle

Rindergulasch mit Spätzle

$17.00

Braised beef goulash, homemade German egg noodles & house salad.

Weisswurst

Weisswurst

$16.00

2 Bavarian veal & pork sausages, warm German soft pretzel & sweet Bavarian mustard.

Nürnberger

Nürnberger

$18.00

5 small grilled Nürnberger pork sausages, apple & wine brined sauerkraut, roasted garlic mashed potatoes & house salad.

Black Forest Burger

Black Forest Burger

$16.00

The Black Forest meets Brooklyn: beef burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, Emmentaler cheese with special sauce on brioche bun & shoestring fries.

The Impossible Burger

The Impossible Burger

$15.00

Delicious, meaty plant-based burger, crispy onions, on a brioche bun

Sides

Plain Sausage

Plain Sausage

$6.00

Choice of German grilled sausage

Brussels Sprouts with Bacon

Brussels Sprouts with Bacon

$6.00
Side Grilled Corn

Side Grilled Corn

$5.00

Grilled corn on the cob with mayo and tajin chili lime spice!

Side Fries

Side Fries

$6.00+
Side Mashed Potatoes

Side Mashed Potatoes

$6.00+
Side Potato Salad

Side Potato Salad

$6.00+
Side Spicy Citrus Kale

Side Spicy Citrus Kale

$6.00+
Side Sauerkraut

Side Sauerkraut

$1.00+
Side Spätzle

Side Spätzle

$6.00+

comes with mushroom gravy

Side Grilled Chicken

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Side Mushroom Gravy

$3.00

Side Extra Roll

$2.00

Desserts

Flourless Chocolate Cake

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$9.00
Apfelstrudel

Apfelstrudel

$9.00

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00

Brunch Food

Two Eggs Any Style

Two Eggs Any Style

$9.00

Two organic eggs any style, house salad, Bratkartoffeln (fried sliced rosemary potatoes with onions) served with toast & preserves.

Rolled Omelette

Rolled Omelette

$13.00

Omelette of three organic eggs, with house salad, potatoes and choice of three fillings.

Bratwurst Gravy & Biscuits

Bratwurst Gravy & Biscuits

$14.00

Two homemade buttermilk biscuits in Bratwurst gravy, with two organic eggs* any style and sprinkled with sharp cheddar

Black Forest Benedikt

Black Forest Benedikt

$14.00

Two poached organic eggs, choice of spicy citrus kale, Black Forest ham or smoked salmon on homemade biscuits, topped with Hollandaise sauce & side salad.

Schnitzel A La Meyer

Schnitzel A La Meyer

$21.00

Two organic eggs*, sunny side up over chicken or pork Schnitzel, caramelized onions, shoestring fries & house salad

Nutella French Toast

Nutella French Toast

$12.00

Nutella stuffed brioche french toast with Vermont maple syrup

German Waffles

German Waffles

$9.00

Two waffles with Fresh Fruit, Nutella and Maple Syrup.

Chicken and Waffles

Chicken and Waffles

$14.00

German waffles, chicken schnitzel, spicy wings served with spicy avocado dip & maple syrup

Brunch Sides

Side 1 Organic Egg

$2.00

Side 2 Organic Eggs

$4.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Breakfast Sausages

$4.00

Side Fresh Fruit

$4.00Out of stock
Side Fries

Side Fries

$6.00+
Side Grilled Chicken

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.00
Side Mashed Potatoes

Side Mashed Potatoes

$6.00+

Side Mushroom Gravy

$3.00

Side Nutella

$1.00
Side Potato Salad

Side Potato Salad

$6.00+

Side Roll

$2.00
Side Sauerkraut

Side Sauerkraut

$1.00+
Side Spicy Citrus Kale

Side Spicy Citrus Kale

$6.00+
Side Spätzle

Side Spätzle

$6.00+

comes with mushroom gravy

Side Toast

$2.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

German Indoor Biergarten & Kaffeehaus on Smith Street in Brooklyn

Location

181 Smith Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Directions

Gallery
Black Forest Brooklyn image
Black Forest Brooklyn image
Black Forest Brooklyn image
Black Forest Brooklyn image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pulkies - Dekalb Market - 445 Albee Square W
orange starNo Reviews
445 Albee Square W Unit F50-51 Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
Circa Brewing Co.
orange star4.5 • 1,389
141 Lawrence St Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
Brooklyn Farm
orange starNo Reviews
128 Montague Street Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
Las Santas
orange star4.4 • 483
572 Fulton St Brooklyn, NY 11217
View restaurantnext
Creamline - Dekalb
orange starNo Reviews
445 Albee Square W Unit #B18 Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
Estuary
orange starNo Reviews
159 Bridge Park drive Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Brooklyn

French Louie
orange star4.5 • 6,307
320 Atlantic Ave Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
Betty Bakery - Boerum Hill
orange star4.0 • 579
448 Atlantic Ave Brooklyn, NY 11217
View restaurantnext
Betty Bakery - Prospect Park West - Prospect Park West
orange star4.0 • 579
448 Atlantic Ave Brooklyn, NY 11217
View restaurantnext
TAIKI
orange star4.5 • 84
134 Nevins Street Brooklyn, NY 11217
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brooklyn
Williamsburg - North Side
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
Flatbush
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
East Williamsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Downtown Brooklyn
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Bensonhurst
review star
No reviews yet
Fort Greene
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Prospect Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Gravesend
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Borough Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston