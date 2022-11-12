Brewpubs & Breweries
Breakfast & Brunch
Black Forest Brooklyn- Smith
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
German Indoor Biergarten & Kaffeehaus on Smith Street in Brooklyn
Location
181 Smith Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pulkies - Dekalb Market - 445 Albee Square W
No Reviews
445 Albee Square W Unit F50-51 Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Brooklyn
Betty Bakery - Prospect Park West - Prospect Park West
4.0 • 579
448 Atlantic Ave Brooklyn, NY 11217
View restaurant