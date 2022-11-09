- Home
Blake Orchard FOREST
561 Forest Ave
Portland, ME 04101
Popular Items
Seasonal
Smoked Tomato Soup
A creamy tomato soup spiced with thyme, rosemary and smoked paprika. (Dairy Free & Gluten Free). Made fresh in house. ***Contains Cashews*** Tomato, onion, garlic, thyme, rosemary, smoked paprika, vegetable broth, cashews, white wine, olive oil, salt, pepper.
Vegetable & Lentil Soup
This soup is warm and delicious, perfect for these colder Fall days. olive oil, onion, garlic, thyme, curry, cumin, tomato, carrot, lentil, vegetable broth, lemon, salt, pepper.
Broccoli Cheddar Soup (dairy free)
All of our seasonal soups are made fresh in house and are vegan and gluten free. *** Contains NUTS *** INGREDIENTS: olive oil, onion, garlic, thyme, rosemary, cashews, vegetable broth, broccoli, nutritional yeast, salt, pepper.
Bulk Peanut Butter (Ground fresh in house)
Raw Juice
Wellness Shots
Kids Smoothies (12oz)
Strawberry Banana Kids
Your choice of mylk, strawberries, banana, date.
Berries & Banana Kids
blueberries, strawberries, and banana.
Peanut Butter Cup Kids
Your choice of mylk, banana, raw cacao, and honey roasted peanut butter.
Mango Magic Kids
Your choice of mylk, orange juice, mango, carrot, and vanilla.
Superfood Smoothies (16oz)
The Early Riser
Orange juice, your choice of mylk, mango, banana, seasonal greens, ginger, and turmeric. Garnished with chia seeds.
Blueberry Milkshake
Your choice of mylk, blueberries, banana, hemp seeds, vanilla, and cinnamon. Garnished with hemp seeds.
Lemon Bar
Your choice of mylk, lemon juice, lemon zest, probiotic coconut yogurt, banana, vanilla, and maca. Garnished with hemp seeds.
Strawberry Roots
Orange juice, your choice of mylk, coconut cream, strawberries, banana, carrot, and beet. Garnished with bee pollen.
Orange Creamsicle
Orange juice, your choice of mylk, mango, probiotic coconut yogurt, carrot, vanilla, raw honey. Garnished with chia seeds.
Green Goddess
Your choice of mylk, mango, banana, orange, seasonal greens, spirulina, shredded coconut, local raw honey. Garnished with bee pollen and honey drizzle.
Almond Matcha
Your choice of mylk, spinach, banana, matcha, roasted almond butter, local raw honey. Garnished with chopped almonds.
Raw Protein
Your choice of mylk, banana, gluten free oats, honey roasted peanut butter, raw cacao powder, local raw honey. Garnished with chopped almonds.
Dark Mocha
Your choice of mylk, nitro cold brew coffee, banana, raw cacao powder, raw cacao nibs, honey roasted peanut butter, maca, local raw honey. Garnished with chopped almonds.
Toasted Coconut
Your choice of mylk, nitro cold brew coffee, banana, toasted coconut, vanilla. Garnished with chopped almonds.
Strawberry Banana
Your choice of liquid, strawberries, banana, date, hemp seeds. Garnished with hemp seeds.
Matcha Mint
Your choice of mylk, spinach, banana, matcha, peppermint, roasted almond butter, local raw honey. Garnished with cacao nibs.
Red Velvet
Your choice of mylk, strawberries, beet, spinach, raw cacao powder, vanilla, dates. Garnished with cacao nibs.
Smoothie Bowls
Apple Crisp Bowl
Our Fall Special! Apple pie filling, gluten free oat and honey granola, topped with our vanilla bean smoothie bowl base (your choice of mylk, frozen banana, vanilla, cinnamon), and gluten free graham cracker
The Jibe Power Up Bowl
Apple juice, ginger, cucumber, pineapple, mango, banana, blue spirulina, raw honey blended smooth. Topped with sliced almonds, kiwi, banana, blueberries, and coconut chips.
Sunrise Bowl
Orange juice, coconut yogurt, pineapple, mango, strawberries, banana blended smooth. Topped with sliced almonds, watermelon, pineapple, banana, toasted coconut, and honey drizzle.
High Tide Bowl
Your choice of mylk, mango, lime zest, vanilla, and cinnamon blended smooth. Topped with fresh fruit, sliced almonds, and honey drizzle.
The Lovers Bowl
Your choice of mylk, strawberries, banana, beet, roasted almond butter, raw cacao, cinnamon, and raw honey blended smooth. Topped with gluten free oat & honey granola, fresh strawberries, shredded coconut and housemade vegan chocolate sauce.
Summer Bowl
Apple juice, frozen blueberries, frozen strawberries, fresh pineapple, frozen banana, shredded coconut blended smooth. Topped with: gluten free granola, fresh fruit, honey roasted peanut butter, bee pollen, shredded coconut, and honey drizzle.
Berry Bowl
fresh banana, frozen blueberries, and frozen strawberries blended smooth. (No mylk in this bowl) Topped with gluten free granola, sliced banana, honey roasted peanut butter, pumpkin seeds, and hemp seeds.
Green Bowl
Your choice of mylk, seasonal greens, frozen mango, frozen banana, orange, shredded coconut, and local raw honey blended smooth. Topped with gluten free granola, fresh fruit, shredded coconut, and honey drizzle.
Strawberry Bowl
Your choice of mylk, frozen strawberries, frozen banana, and hemp seeds blended smooth. Topped with: gluten free granola, fresh fruit, honey roasted peanut butter, shredded coconut, and honey drizzle.
Chocolate Nut Bowl
Your choice of mylk, frozen banana, raw cacao powder, honey roasted peanut butter, cinnamon blended smooth. Topped with: grain-free granola, fresh berries, and housemade vegan chocolate sauce.
Wellness Drinks
Ginger Matcha Latte
Housemade vanilla almond mylk, organic Japanese matcha, and fresh pressed ginger juice.
Sm Iced Matcha Latte
housemade vanilla almond mylk, matcha, raw honey.
Lg Iced Matcha Latte
housemade vanilla almond mylk, matcha, raw honey.
Hot Matcha Latte
housemade vanilla almond mylk, matcha, raw honey.
Golden Mylk Latte
housemade vanilla almond mylk, fresh pressed ginger juice, turmeric, cayenne.
Hot Cacao
housemade chocolate almond mylk, raw cacao powder, raw honey.
Peppermint Hot Cacao
housemade chocolate almond mylk, raw cacao powder, peppermint, raw honey.
Spicy Citrus-Ade
Fresh pressed orange, lemon, and ginger juice, with a dash of cayenne. Served over ice. Great for you immune system!
Cold & Flu Elixer
Hot water, raw honey, fresh pressed lemon, cayenne. Great for your immune system!
Coffee
Hot Brew Coffee
Cafe Au Lait (half coffee, half steamed almond milk)
half Rwanda hot brew coffee, half steamed housemade almond mylk
Pumpkin Spice Cafe Au Lait
Our housemade pumpkin spice simple syrup, housemade almond mylk, hot brew coffee
Superfood Coffee
Nitro cold brew coffee, housemade chocolate almond mylk, raw cacao powder, maca, raw honey.
Sm Iced Coffee
Cold Brew brewed in house! It's a Dark Roast and it's delicious!
Lg Iced Coffee
Cold Brew brewed in house! It's a Dark Roast and it's delicious!
Sm Iced Raw Latte
Cold brew coffee, cashew mylk, vanilla, date (blended smooth and poured over ice)
Lg Iced Raw Latte
Cold brew coffee, cashew mylk, vanilla, date (blended smooth and poured over ice)
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Welcome to our plant-based kitchen!
561 Forest Ave, Portland, ME 04101