Juice & Smoothies

Blake Orchard FOREST

review star

No reviews yet

561 Forest Ave

Portland, ME 04101

Order Again

Popular Items

Strawberry Bowl
Berry Bowl
Summer Bowl

Seasonal

Smoked Tomato Soup

Smoked Tomato Soup

$6.50Out of stock

A creamy tomato soup spiced with thyme, rosemary and smoked paprika. (Dairy Free & Gluten Free). Made fresh in house. ***Contains Cashews*** Tomato, onion, garlic, thyme, rosemary, smoked paprika, vegetable broth, cashews, white wine, olive oil, salt, pepper.

Vegetable & Lentil Soup

Vegetable & Lentil Soup

$6.50Out of stock

This soup is warm and delicious, perfect for these colder Fall days. olive oil, onion, garlic, thyme, curry, cumin, tomato, carrot, lentil, vegetable broth, lemon, salt, pepper.

Broccoli Cheddar Soup (dairy free)

Broccoli Cheddar Soup (dairy free)

$6.50

All of our seasonal soups are made fresh in house and are vegan and gluten free. *** Contains NUTS *** INGREDIENTS: olive oil, onion, garlic, thyme, rosemary, cashews, vegetable broth, broccoli, nutritional yeast, salt, pepper.

Bulk Peanut Butter (Ground fresh in house)

1 lb Tub Honey Roasted Peanut Butter

$8.00

Sticker

$0.50

Raw Juice

16 oz Iron Man

$12.00

16oz Skin Cleanser

$12.00

cucumber, pineapple, celery, spinach, lemon

16oz Clean Buzz

$12.00Out of stock

beet, pineapple, celery, ginger

16oz Doctors Dose

16oz Doctors Dose

$12.00Out of stock

carrot, pineapple, lime

Wellness Shots

Hot Shot

$3.50

2 oz of Fresh Pressed Ginger Juice!

Immunity

$3.50

2oz of fresh pressed ginger, lemon, orange and cayenne

Kids Smoothies (12oz)

Strawberry Banana Kids

$6.00

Your choice of mylk, strawberries, banana, date.

Berries & Banana Kids

$6.00

blueberries, strawberries, and banana.

Peanut Butter Cup Kids

$6.00

Your choice of mylk, banana, raw cacao, and honey roasted peanut butter.

Mango Magic Kids

$6.00

Your choice of mylk, orange juice, mango, carrot, and vanilla.

Superfood Smoothies (16oz)

The Early Riser

The Early Riser

$10.00

Orange juice, your choice of mylk, mango, banana, seasonal greens, ginger, and turmeric. Garnished with chia seeds.

Blueberry Milkshake

Blueberry Milkshake

$9.50

Your choice of mylk, blueberries, banana, hemp seeds, vanilla, and cinnamon. Garnished with hemp seeds.

Lemon Bar

Lemon Bar

$10.00

Your choice of mylk, lemon juice, lemon zest, probiotic coconut yogurt, banana, vanilla, and maca. Garnished with hemp seeds.

Strawberry Roots

Strawberry Roots

$9.50

Orange juice, your choice of mylk, coconut cream, strawberries, banana, carrot, and beet. Garnished with bee pollen.

Orange Creamsicle

$10.50

Orange juice, your choice of mylk, mango, probiotic coconut yogurt, carrot, vanilla, raw honey. Garnished with chia seeds.

Green Goddess

Green Goddess

$10.00

Your choice of mylk, mango, banana, orange, seasonal greens, spirulina, shredded coconut, local raw honey. Garnished with bee pollen and honey drizzle.

Almond Matcha

Almond Matcha

$11.00

Your choice of mylk, spinach, banana, matcha, roasted almond butter, local raw honey. Garnished with chopped almonds.

Raw Protein

Raw Protein

$10.00

Your choice of mylk, banana, gluten free oats, honey roasted peanut butter, raw cacao powder, local raw honey. Garnished with chopped almonds.

Dark Mocha

Dark Mocha

$10.00

Your choice of mylk, nitro cold brew coffee, banana, raw cacao powder, raw cacao nibs, honey roasted peanut butter, maca, local raw honey. Garnished with chopped almonds.

Toasted Coconut

Toasted Coconut

$9.00

Your choice of mylk, nitro cold brew coffee, banana, toasted coconut, vanilla. Garnished with chopped almonds.

Strawberry Banana

$8.50

Your choice of liquid, strawberries, banana, date, hemp seeds. Garnished with hemp seeds.

Matcha Mint

Matcha Mint

$11.00

Your choice of mylk, spinach, banana, matcha, peppermint, roasted almond butter, local raw honey. Garnished with cacao nibs.

Red Velvet

Red Velvet

$12.00

Your choice of mylk, strawberries, beet, spinach, raw cacao powder, vanilla, dates. Garnished with cacao nibs.

Smoothie Bowls

Apple Crisp Bowl

Apple Crisp Bowl

$14.00Out of stock

Our Fall Special! Apple pie filling, gluten free oat and honey granola, topped with our vanilla bean smoothie bowl base (your choice of mylk, frozen banana, vanilla, cinnamon), and gluten free graham cracker

The Jibe Power Up Bowl

The Jibe Power Up Bowl

$14.50Out of stock

Apple juice, ginger, cucumber, pineapple, mango, banana, blue spirulina, raw honey blended smooth. Topped with sliced almonds, kiwi, banana, blueberries, and coconut chips.

Sunrise Bowl

Sunrise Bowl

$14.50

Orange juice, coconut yogurt, pineapple, mango, strawberries, banana blended smooth. Topped with sliced almonds, watermelon, pineapple, banana, toasted coconut, and honey drizzle.

High Tide Bowl

High Tide Bowl

$13.00

Your choice of mylk, mango, lime zest, vanilla, and cinnamon blended smooth. Topped with fresh fruit, sliced almonds, and honey drizzle.

The Lovers Bowl

The Lovers Bowl

$13.50

Your choice of mylk, strawberries, banana, beet, roasted almond butter, raw cacao, cinnamon, and raw honey blended smooth. Topped with gluten free oat & honey granola, fresh strawberries, shredded coconut and housemade vegan chocolate sauce.

Summer Bowl

Summer Bowl

$13.50

Apple juice, frozen blueberries, frozen strawberries, fresh pineapple, frozen banana, shredded coconut blended smooth. Topped with: gluten free granola, fresh fruit, honey roasted peanut butter, bee pollen, shredded coconut, and honey drizzle.

Berry Bowl

Berry Bowl

$12.00

fresh banana, frozen blueberries, and frozen strawberries blended smooth. (No mylk in this bowl) Topped with gluten free granola, sliced banana, honey roasted peanut butter, pumpkin seeds, and hemp seeds.

Green Bowl

Green Bowl

$13.00

Your choice of mylk, seasonal greens, frozen mango, frozen banana, orange, shredded coconut, and local raw honey blended smooth. Topped with gluten free granola, fresh fruit, shredded coconut, and honey drizzle.

Strawberry Bowl

Strawberry Bowl

$13.00

Your choice of mylk, frozen strawberries, frozen banana, and hemp seeds blended smooth. Topped with: gluten free granola, fresh fruit, honey roasted peanut butter, shredded coconut, and honey drizzle.

Chocolate Nut Bowl

Chocolate Nut Bowl

$13.00

Your choice of mylk, frozen banana, raw cacao powder, honey roasted peanut butter, cinnamon blended smooth. Topped with: grain-free granola, fresh berries, and housemade vegan chocolate sauce.

Refreshers

Spicy Citrus Aid

$5.50

Fresh pressed orange, lemon , ginger and cayenne. Served over ice.

Wellness Drinks

Ginger Matcha Latte

Ginger Matcha Latte

$5.75

Housemade vanilla almond mylk, organic Japanese matcha, and fresh pressed ginger juice.

Sm Iced Matcha Latte

$4.50

housemade vanilla almond mylk, matcha, raw honey.

Lg Iced Matcha Latte

Lg Iced Matcha Latte

$5.75

housemade vanilla almond mylk, matcha, raw honey.

Hot Matcha Latte

Hot Matcha Latte

$5.75

housemade vanilla almond mylk, matcha, raw honey.

Golden Mylk Latte

Golden Mylk Latte

$5.00

housemade vanilla almond mylk, fresh pressed ginger juice, turmeric, cayenne.

Hot Cacao

$5.00

housemade chocolate almond mylk, raw cacao powder, raw honey.

Peppermint Hot Cacao

$5.50

housemade chocolate almond mylk, raw cacao powder, peppermint, raw honey.

Spicy Citrus-Ade

$5.50

Fresh pressed orange, lemon, and ginger juice, with a dash of cayenne. Served over ice. Great for you immune system!

Cold & Flu Elixer

$4.00

Hot water, raw honey, fresh pressed lemon, cayenne. Great for your immune system!

Coffee

Hot Brew Coffee

Hot Brew Coffee

$3.80

Cafe Au Lait (half coffee, half steamed almond milk)

$4.50

half Rwanda hot brew coffee, half steamed housemade almond mylk

Pumpkin Spice Cafe Au Lait

$5.75Out of stock

Our housemade pumpkin spice simple syrup, housemade almond mylk, hot brew coffee

Superfood Coffee

$5.75

Nitro cold brew coffee, housemade chocolate almond mylk, raw cacao powder, maca, raw honey.

Sm Iced Coffee

$3.75

Cold Brew brewed in house! It's a Dark Roast and it's delicious!

Lg Iced Coffee

$4.50

Cold Brew brewed in house! It's a Dark Roast and it's delicious!

Sm Iced Raw Latte

$4.50

Cold brew coffee, cashew mylk, vanilla, date (blended smooth and poured over ice)

Lg Iced Raw Latte

$6.00

Cold brew coffee, cashew mylk, vanilla, date (blended smooth and poured over ice)

Bottled Water

Poland Spring

$2.00Out of stock

Aluminum Bottled Water by Open Water

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Welcome to our plant-based kitchen!

Blake Orchard image
Blake Orchard image

