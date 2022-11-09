Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern

Bloom Southern Kitchen

883 Reviews

$$

123 Pottstown Pike

Chester Springs, PA 19425

Order Again

Popular Items

Double Cheeseburger
Pear Salad
Fried Chicken & Sweet Potato Waffle

Starters

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

creole seasoning, smoked buttermilk

Hush Puppies

$11.00

yam, banana, kale with crushed peanuts and sarsaparilla sauce

Local Cheese & Charcuterie Board

$21.00Out of stock

local cheese, cured meats, mustards, preserves, honey

Nashville Dev Eggs

$9.00

5 halves filled with Nashville spiced yolk, celery leaf & crispy chicken bits

Pickled Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.50

fried caper aioli

Soups & Salads

Beet, Apple & Arugula Salad

$14.00

Birch Run blue cheese, quinoa, honey-lemon dressing

Fried Chicken Liver Salad

$12.00

House Gumbo

$10.00

chicken, shrimp, andouille, okra, green peppers, onion, celery leaf, tomato. served with rice.

Pear Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, goat cheese, sliced pear, toasted hazelnuts with a persimmon honey vinaigrette.

Pumpkin Soup

$8.00

maple chipotle drizzle, toasted pumpkin seeds (vegetarian)

Wedge Salad

$15.00

cured tomatoes, Birchrun blue, maple spiced pecans, smoked buttermilk ranch

Entree

Charisse

Double Cheeseburger

$19.00

PA grass fed beef, bacon, white BBQ, fried egg, sharp cheddar

Fried Chicken & Sweet Potato Waffle

$27.00

maple nut butter, hot honey, collard greens

Lamb Sausage

$25.00Out of stock

Meatloaf

$24.00

fried brussels sprouts, pimento cheese mashed potatoes, andouille sausage gravy

Mini Roasted Pumpkin

$23.00

quinoa, chickpeas, cauliflower, bourbon date sauce, pumpkin seed granola, onion, herb butter (vegetarian)

Pan Roasted Trout

$28.00

bacon and mushroom collards, dirty rice porridge, Nashville butter

Salmon

$29.00

Shrimp & Grits

$27.00

sautéed kale, spicy honey bbq sauce

Sides

Buttermilk Biscuits

$6.00

seasonal farm butter, hot honey

Bread Basket

$15.00

3 biscuits and 3 cornbread pieces, seasonal butters and hot honey

Braised Collards

$6.00

double smoked bacon

Cornbread

$6.00

seasonal butters, hot honey

Fries

$6.00

Red Bean & Rice

$7.00

Carolina style red beans with andouille sausage and rice

SD Grits

$5.00

SD GF Crackers

$3.00

SD Waffle

$5.00

Nashville Hot Sauce

house made hot sauce

SD Bacon

$4.00

Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Fruit And Cheese

$5.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kids Fried Chicken

$10.00

Kids Waffle

$5.00

Desserts

Bourbon Apple Crisp

$13.00

Carrot Cheesecake

$12.00

Chocolate Pecan Pie

$12.00

Mimosa Monkey Bread

$13.00

pull apart chocolate bacon monkey bread topped with crumbled bacon, cream cheese icing and a side of bourbon whipped cream.

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bloom Southern Kitchen is a farm to table restaurant, sharing our love for local ingredients and classic cooking techniques with southern influence.

Location

123 Pottstown Pike, Chester Springs, PA 19425

Directions

