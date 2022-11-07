Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blue Burro Pico Rivera

review star

No reviews yet

9332 Washington Blvd

Pico Rivera, CA 90660

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Carne Asada Taco
California Burrito
Large Cucumber Pineapple

BREAKFAST

Breakfast Ham Burrito

Breakfast Ham Burrito

$7.25

Ham, egg, cheese and fries

Breakfast Bacon Burrito

Breakfast Bacon Burrito

$7.25

Bacon, egg, cheese and fries

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$7.25

Egg, cheese and beans

Carne Asada Egg & Cheese

Carne Asada Egg & Cheese

$9.25

Angus steak, egg and cheese

Breakfast Blues Breakfast Fries

$9.25

BURRITOS

California Burrito

California Burrito

$11.25

Angus steak, fries, cheese and sour cream

Carne Asada Burrito

Carne Asada Burrito

$10.25

Angus steak with guacamole and salsa fresca

Adobada Burrito

Adobada Burrito

$10.25

Marinated pork, guacamole, diced onions and cilantro

Pollo Asado Burrito

Pollo Asado Burrito

$10.25

Marinated chicken, guacamole and salsa fresca

Surf -N-Turf Burrito

Surf -N-Turf Burrito

$11.25

Grilled shrimp, angus steak, lettuce, cheese, salsa fresca and special sauce

Campechana Burrito

Campechana Burrito

$11.25

Angus steak, adobada, guacamole, fries, cheese and sour cream

Bean & Cheese Burrito

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$7.25

Straight beans and cheese

Mclovin Burrito

$25.00

Adobada pork, angus steak, 3 rolled tacos lettuce, shredded cheese, cotija cheese, sour cream, guacamole salsa fresca and special sauce

Shrimp Burrito

Shrimp Burrito

$12.25

Grilled shrimp, lettuce, cheese, salsa fresca and special sauce

TACOS

Carne Asada Taco

Carne Asada Taco

$4.00

Angus steak, guacamole, diced onions, cilantro with soft corn tortilla

Pollo Asado Taco

Pollo Asado Taco

$4.00

Marinated chicken, guacamole, diced onions, cilantro with soft corn tortilla

Adobada Taco

Adobada Taco

$4.00

Marinated pork, guacamole, diced onions, cilantro with soft corn tortilla

Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Grilled shrimp, lettuce, salsa fresca, special sauce and cotija cheese with soft corn tortilla

Surf-N-Turf Taco

Surf-N-Turf Taco

$6.00

Grilled shrimp, angus steak, lettuce, cheese, salsa fresca, special sauce and cotija cheese with soft corn tortilla

SALAD

Carne Asada Salad

$10.25

Angus steak, romaine lettuce, salsa fresca and slice avocado with a side of vinaigrette dressing and cotija cheese

Pollo Asado Salad

$10.25

Marinated chicken, romaine lettuce, salsa fresca and sliced avocado with a side of vinaigrette dressing and cotija cheese

Surf-N-Turf Salad

$12.25

Grilled shrimp, angus steak, romaine lettuce, salsa fresca, special sauce and cotija cheese

Shrimp Salad

$11.25

Grilled shrimp, romaine lettuce, salsa fresca, sliced avocado, special sauce and cotija cheese

ROLLED TACOS

(3) Rolled Tacos

$6.25

Shredded beef, sour cream, guacamole, romaine lettuce, cheese, salsa fresca and cotija cheese

(5) Rolled Tacos

$10.25

Shredded beef, sour cream, guacamole, romaine lettuce, cheese, salsa fresca and cotija cheese

Blue's Famous Rolled Tacos

Blue's Famous Rolled Tacos

$15.25

5 shredded beef rolled tacos, sour cream, guacamole, romaine lettuce, cheese, salsa fresca and cotija cheese, topped with carne asada, shrimp and special sauce

CHIPS

Regular Carne Asada Chips

$10.25

Angus steak, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and cotija cheese

Large Carne Asada Chips

$13.25

Angus steak, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and cotija cheese

Regular Pollo Asado Chips

$10.25

Marinated chicken, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and cotija cheese

Large Pollo Asado Chips

$13.25

Marinated chicken, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and cotija cheese

Regular Adobada Chips

$10.25

Marinated pork, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and cotija cheese

Large Adobada Chips

$13.25

Marinated pork, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and cotija cheese

Regular Surf-N-Turf Chips

$12.25

Grilled shrimp, angus steak, cheese, guacamole, special sauce and cotija cheese

Large Surf-N-Turf Chips

$18.25

Grilled shrimp, angus steak, cheese, guacamole, special sauce and cotija cheese

Regular Campechana Chips

$11.25

Angus steak, adobada, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and cotija cheese

Large Campechana Chips

$14.25

Angus steak, adobada, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and cotija cheese

Small Chips

$3.00

Large Chips

$4.00

FRIES

Regular Carne Asada Fries

Regular Carne Asada Fries

$10.25

Angus steak, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and cotija cheese

Large Carne Asada Fries

Large Carne Asada Fries

$13.25

Angus steak, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and cotija cheese

Regular Pollo Asado Fries

$10.25

Marinated chicken, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and cotija cheese

Large Pollo Asado Fries

$13.25

Marinated chicken, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and cotija cheese

Regular Adobada Fries

$10.25

Marinated pork, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and cotija cheese

Large Adobada Fries

$13.25

Marinated pork, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and cotija cheese

Regular Surf-N-Turf Fries

$12.25

Grilled shrimp, angus steak, cheese, guacamole, special sauce and cotija cheese

Large Surf-N-Turf Fries

$18.25

Grilled shrimp, angus steak, cheese, guacamole, special sauce and cotija cheese

Regular Campechana Fries

$11.25

Angus steak, adobada, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and cotija cheese

Large Campechana Fries

$14.25

Angus steak, adobada, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and cotija cheese

Regular French Fries

$3.00

Large French Fries

$4.00

QUESADILLAS

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.25

Cheese on a delicious flour tortilla!

Asada Quesadilla

Asada Quesadilla

$10.25

Angus steak, guacamole and salsa fresca

Pollo Asado Quesadilla

Pollo Asado Quesadilla

$10.25

Marinated chicken, guacamole and salsa fresca

Adobada Quesadilla

Adobada Quesadilla

$10.25

Marinated pork, guacamole, diced onions and cilantro

Surf-N-Turf Quesadilla

Surf-N-Turf Quesadilla

$13.25

Grilled shrimp, angus steak, lettuce, cheese, salsa fresca and special sauce

Shrimp Quesadilla

Shrimp Quesadilla

$9.25

Shrimp and cheese

SHAKES

"New" Cinnamon Churro Shake

"New" Cinnamon Churro Shake

$6.00

Blue Horchata Shake

$6.00

Mazapan Shake

$6.00

Dulce De Leche Shake

$6.00

Vanilla Shake

$6.00

Chocolate Shake

$6.00

Strawberry Shake

$6.00

Oreo Cookie Fantasy Shake

$6.00

Choco Banana Shake

$6.00

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Shake

$6.00

Salted Caramel Shake

$6.00

Banana Shake

$6.00

Strawberry Banana Shake

$6.00

Pineapple Express Shake

$6.00

Cafe de la Olla Shake

$6.00

DRINKS

Regular Drink

Regular Drink

$2.00
Large Drink

Large Drink

$3.00
Regular Blue Horchata

Regular Blue Horchata

$3.00
Large Blue Horchata

Large Blue Horchata

$4.00
Regular Cucumber Pineapple

Regular Cucumber Pineapple

$3.00
Large Cucumber Pineapple

Large Cucumber Pineapple

$4.00
Regular Fresa Agua

Regular Fresa Agua

$3.00
Large Fresa Agua

Large Fresa Agua

$4.00
Bottled Sangria

Bottled Sangria

$3.00
Bottled Pepsi

Bottled Pepsi

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Cafe de Olla

$3.00

SALSA EXTRAS

Green Salsa

$0.50

Habanero Salsa

$0.50

Red Salsa

$0.50

Special Sauce

$0.50

Vinegrette Dressing

$2.00

8 oz Green Salsa

$3.00

8 oz Habanero Salsa

$3.00

8 oz Red Salsa

$3.00

8 oz Special Sauce

$3.00

16 oz Green Salsa

$5.50

16 oz Habanero Salsa

$5.50

16 oz Red Salsa

$5.50

16 oz Special Sauce

$5.50

SIDES

8 oz Refried Beans

$2.00

16 oz Refried Beans

$3.50

4 oz Guacamole

$2.50

8 oz Guacamole

$4.99

16 oz Guacamole

$8.99

4 oz Sour Cream

$2.50

8 oz Sour Cream

$2.99

16 oz Sour Cream

$5.50

4 oz Shredded Cheese

$1.75

Flour Tortilla

$1.75

(3) Corn Tortillas

$1.75

(4) Chiles Serranos

$2.00

Side of Salsa Fresca 4 OZ

$1.00

DESSERT

Nemo's Chocolate Cake

$1.99

Nemo's Banana Cake

$1.99

Nemo's Strawberry Cake

$1.99

Nemo's Carrot Cake

$1.99

CATERING

Build Your Own Taco Pack

Build Your Own Taco Pack

$150.00
Rolled Tacos Pack

Rolled Tacos Pack

$35.00
Salad Pack

Salad Pack

$40.00
Burrito Pack

Burrito Pack

$180.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our mission is to delight every guest in a way that creates raving fans!

Location

9332 Washington Blvd, Pico Rivera, CA 90660

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Buffalo Spot - Pico Rivera
orange starNo Reviews
9332 Washington Blvd Pico Rivera, CA 90638
View restaurantnext
Alondra's - Pico Rivera
orange star4.8 • 499
8746 Washington Blvd Pico Rivera, CA 90660
View restaurantnext
Zapien's Salsa Grill & Taqueria
orange starNo Reviews
6702 Rosemead Blvd Pico Rivera, CA 90660
View restaurantnext
Fatima's Grill #3 - Montebello - 477 Washington Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
477 Washington Boulevard Montebello, CA 90640
View restaurantnext
Zarios Fresh Stop - 9325 Whittier Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
9325 Whittier Blvd Pico Rivera, CA 90660
View restaurantnext
Molly's Burger
orange starNo Reviews
7720 Telegraph Rd Commerce, CA 90040
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pico Rivera

Alondra's - Pico Rivera
orange star4.8 • 499
8746 Washington Blvd Pico Rivera, CA 90660
View restaurantnext
Waba Grill - WG0260 - Pico Rivera (Slauson)
orange star4.6 • 249
9416 Slauson Ave Pico Rivera, CA 90660
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001381 - Pico Rivera Plaza
orange star4.2 • 143
8884 Whittier Blvd Pico Rivera, CA 90660
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pico Rivera
Montebello
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Whittier
review star
Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)
Downey
review star
Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)
Bell
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
South El Monte
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Rosemead
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Norwalk
review star
Avg 3.7 (7 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Hacienda Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston