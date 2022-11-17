Bo's BBQ
No reviews yet
1609 E Malone Ave
Sikeston, MO 63801
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Full Breakfast
Two Eggs w/Meat & Biscuits & Gravy
2 eggs with your choice of bacon, sausage or ham. You also get choice of biscuits and gravy, hash browns and toast, German fries and toast, or grits.
One Egg w/Meat & Biscuits & Gravy
1 egg made your way with choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham. Plus your choice of biscuits and gravy, hash browns and toast, German fries and toast, or grits.
Full Order Biscuits & Gravy
2 made from scratch biscuits with homemade sausage gravy on top. Just like grandma would make!!
1/2 Order Biscuits & Gravy
One made from scratch buttermilk biscuit smothered in homemade sausage gravy!! Yummy!
Rib Eye Steak w/2 Eggs, Biscuits & Gravy
For those that like their morning protein...Choice cut ribeye steak cooked to your temperature preference. Served with 2 eggs cooked your way and an order of homemade biscuits and gravy.
Country Ham w/2 Eggs, Biscuits & Gravy
Smoked Country ham (saltier than traditional ham) served with 2 eggs and an order of biscuits and gravy. This will take your memory straight to the farm!
3 Pancake Platter
3 large pancakes with your choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham.
2 Pancake Platter
2 large pancakes with your choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham.
1 Pancake Platter
1 large pancake with your choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham.
Belgian Waffle Platter
Belgian waffle served with your choice of bacon, sausage or ham.
2 Egg Omelet, Biscuits & Gravy
2 egg omelet with your choice of ingredients. Served with biscuits and gravy.
1 Egg Omelet, Biscuits & Gravy
1 egg omelet with your choice of ingredients. Served with an order of homemade biscuits and gravy.
French Toast
Full ( 2 slices) or half order of made from scratch French toast. Sprinkled with powdered sugar with a cup of maple syrup on the side.
Breakfast Skillet
Bed of hashbrowns or German fries. Add your favorite omelet ingredients, then top with 2 eggs the way you like them. Finish with biscuits and gravy or toast on the side. Come hungry, leave happy!!
Family Meals
Family Meal #1
2 pounds pulled pork 6 buns 3 pint sides Cup of BBQ sauce
Family Meal #2
4 smoked chicken breasts (6oz each) 1 pound pulled pork 3 pint sides Cup of BBQ sauce
Family Meal #3
Side of ribs 1 pound pulled pork 3 pint sides Cup of BBQ sauce
Family Meal #4
4 smoked chicken leg quarters 1 pound pulled pork 3 pint sides Cup of BBQ sauce
Family Meal #5
1 pound of smoked turkey breast, 1 pound of pulled pork, 3 pint sides of your choice, cup of BBQ sauce.
Family Meal #6
1 pound of smoked beef brisket, 1 pound of pulled pork, 3 pint sides of your choice, cup of BBQ sauce.
Specials
2 Meat Biscuit Special
2 Meat/Egg Biscuit Special
Cheeseburger Summer Special
Daily Special
2 Sides of Ribs Special
2 BBQ Sandwiches
Rib Tips (10 Tips) and Fries
10 Rib Tips with an order of Fries
BBQ Nachos w Med drink
Pulled pork on top of crunchy nacho chips. Smother it with nacho cheese and BBQ sauce.
Fried Oreos
6 deep fried Oreos sprinkled with powdered sugar
Breakfast Sandwiches
Bacon Biscuit
2 slices of top grade bacon on a fresh made from scratch buttermilk biscuit.
Bologna Biscuit
If you know bologna, you know... grill that bologna and slap it in the middle of that buttermilk biscuit!
Country Ham on a Biscuit
Country ham (saltier than traditional ham) on a buttermilk biscuit.
Egg Biscuit
Scrambled egg on a buttermilk biscuit. I say don’t leave it by itself, put some meat or cheese on that sandwich.
Ham Biscuit
Smoked ham on our buttermilk biscuit.
Sausage Biscuit
Fresh pork sausage on homemade biscuit. Pictured is the owner's special: Sausage, egg and cheese with a slice of tomato. Make yours just like it and you won't regret the choice!!
Egg Burrito
1 or 2 egg omelet wrapped in a tortilla shell. Served with salsa.
Ernie Special
Bulldog Breakfast Sandwich
2 pieces of sausage with an egg and cheese sandwiched between two slices of French toast.
Side Orders
1 Pancake
Bacon Side
Biscuit
Bologna Side
Country Ham
Egg
German Fries
Sliced potatoes fried up with a bit of onion.
Gravy
Grits
Ham Side
Hash Browns
Shredded hash browns cooked on the grill and piled high.
Oatmeal w/Toast
Hot oatmeal with brown sugar on the side. Served with white or wheat toast.
Sausage Side
Toast
Your choice of white or wheat and buttered or dry.
Combos
BBQ, Fries & Drink
The classic pulled pork sandwich with fries and drink! Sandwich comes with slaw and sauce, tell us if you don’t want them.
3 Ribs, Fries & Drink
Perfect portion for lunch...3 of our smoked pork ribs, served with one side of your choice and a medium drink! We are proud of our ribs, they are easy eatin!!
Large Cheeseburger, Fries & Drink
Local favorite here for sure...double patty cheeseburger with your choice of toppings. Served with fries and a medium drink.
Chicken Strips, Fries & Drink
We can all be kids sometimes...golden brown chicken strips served with fries and a medium drink.
Boom Boom Chicken Wrap, Fries & Drink
We dice up a smoked 6 oz chicken breast, add lettuce, cheese and the Boom Boom sauce, then wrap it up in a tortilla shell. Served with fries or chips and a medium drink. This one is a big hit with the high schoolers and 20’s crowd!!! **Boom Boom sauce has a little heat to it. Just enough to warm your mouth.
Rib Tips, Fries & Drink
Fish basket
10 pieces of bite size Alaskan cod filets with fries and side of slaw.
Plates
2 Meat Combo Plate w/drink
3 Meat Combo Plate
Beef Brisket Plate
Catfish Plate
American catfish with your choice of 2 sides. Hushpuppies, onion and tartar sauce included.
Chicken Fried Steak Plate
Grilled Chicken Breast Plate
6 ounce smoked chicken breast with your choice of 2 sides.
Pulled Pork Plate
Rib Plate
5 hickory smoked ribs that come right off the bone! Your choice of 2 sides with them.
Roast Beef Plate
Smoked Chicken Plate
2 smoked chicken leg quarters with your choice of 2 sides.
Veggie Plate
Rib Tip Plate
Half Chicken Plate
Sandwiches
BBQ Nachos
Pulled pork on top of crunchy nacho chips. Smother it with nacho cheese and BBQ sauce.
Beef Brisket Sandwich
Smoked beef brisket sliced and put on bun. Slaw and sauce are automatic unless you say No!
BLT
Bo Burger
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken Salad on your choice of white or wheat toast.
Club Sandwich
Loaded up club sandwich served with chips.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Hickory smoked chicken breast seasoned to perfection. Served with lettuce, tomato and mayo on bun. Comes with chips in the basket as well.
Grilled cheese
Ham Sandwich
Large Cheeseburger
1/3 pound Cheeseburger with your choice of toppings. This one is a favorite around town!!
Open Faced Roast Beef
Patty Melt
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Here's where it all starts...pile of pulled pork on bun with sauce and slaw!! You can't pass up the staple of BBQ!
Reg. Cheeseburger
Turkey Sandwich
Rib tip basket
Pork Steak Sandwich
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
Boom Boom Chicken Wrap
Stuffed Tomato
Fish Sandwich
Fried American Catfish on toasted bun.
Soups & Salads
Sides and Apps
Hamburger patty w/cheese
1 Piece of Fish
1 chicken breast
smoked 6 oz chicken breast
1 Chicken strip
1 chicken leg quarter
1 rib
1/2 chicken
Smoked 1/2 chicken
1/2 Order of Rib Tips
Full Order Potato Skins
1/2 Order Potato Skins
BBQ Beans
Cheddar Cubes
Cole Slaw
Corn
Corn Nuggets
Extra Hushpuppies (6)
French Fries
Fried Okra
Green Beans
German Fries
Mashed Potatoes
Onion Rings
Potato Wedges
Potato Salad
Rib Tips
Chips
Kid Meals
Chili and such
Bulk Meat
Bulk Sides
Cup-BBQ Sauce
Pint-BBQ Sauce
Pint-BBQ Beans
Pint-Slaw
Pint-Potato Salad
Pint-Green Beans
Pint-Corn
Pint-Mashed Potatoes
Quart-BBQ Sauce
Quart-BBQ Beans
Quart-Slaw
Quart-Potato Salad
Quart-Green Beans
Quart-Corn
Quart-Mashed Potatoes
Buns
Desserts
Blackberry Cobbler
Warm blackberry cobbler
Chocolate Pie
Fresh homemade chocolate pie with meringue. Seasonal availability.
Coconut Pie
Fresh homemade coconut pie with meringue. Seasonal availability.
Peach Cobbler
Warm Peach cobbler
Banana Pudding
Homemade banana pudding with vanilla wafers.
Strawberry Pie
Homemade strawberry pie and/or strawberry shortcake. Seasonal availability
Apple Cobbler
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Enjoy homemade breakfast like grandma makes and BBQ smoked daily by our pitmaster!!
1609 E Malone Ave, Sikeston, MO 63801