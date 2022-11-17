Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Breakfast & Brunch

Bo's BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

1609 E Malone Ave

Sikeston, MO 63801

Order Again

Popular Items

Two Eggs w/Meat & Biscuits & Gravy
Bacon Biscuit
Breakfast Skillet

Full Breakfast

Two Eggs w/Meat & Biscuits & Gravy

Two Eggs w/Meat & Biscuits & Gravy

$8.99

2 eggs with your choice of bacon, sausage or ham. You also get choice of biscuits and gravy, hash browns and toast, German fries and toast, or grits.

One Egg w/Meat & Biscuits & Gravy

One Egg w/Meat & Biscuits & Gravy

$7.99

1 egg made your way with choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham. Plus your choice of biscuits and gravy, hash browns and toast, German fries and toast, or grits.

Full Order Biscuits & Gravy

Full Order Biscuits & Gravy

$4.49

2 made from scratch biscuits with homemade sausage gravy on top. Just like grandma would make!!

1/2 Order Biscuits & Gravy

$3.69

One made from scratch buttermilk biscuit smothered in homemade sausage gravy!! Yummy!

Rib Eye Steak w/2 Eggs, Biscuits & Gravy

$14.99

For those that like their morning protein...Choice cut ribeye steak cooked to your temperature preference. Served with 2 eggs cooked your way and an order of homemade biscuits and gravy.

Country Ham w/2 Eggs, Biscuits & Gravy

$14.99

Smoked Country ham (saltier than traditional ham) served with 2 eggs and an order of biscuits and gravy. This will take your memory straight to the farm!

3 Pancake Platter

3 Pancake Platter

$9.49

3 large pancakes with your choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham.

2 Pancake Platter

2 Pancake Platter

$8.49

2 large pancakes with your choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham.

1 Pancake Platter

1 Pancake Platter

$7.49

1 large pancake with your choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham.

Belgian Waffle Platter

$8.99

Belgian waffle served with your choice of bacon, sausage or ham.

2 Egg Omelet, Biscuits & Gravy

2 Egg Omelet, Biscuits & Gravy

$9.49

2 egg omelet with your choice of ingredients. Served with biscuits and gravy.

1 Egg Omelet, Biscuits & Gravy

$8.49

1 egg omelet with your choice of ingredients. Served with an order of homemade biscuits and gravy.

French Toast

Full ( 2 slices) or half order of made from scratch French toast. Sprinkled with powdered sugar with a cup of maple syrup on the side.

Breakfast Skillet

Breakfast Skillet

$14.49

Bed of hashbrowns or German fries. Add your favorite omelet ingredients, then top with 2 eggs the way you like them. Finish with biscuits and gravy or toast on the side. Come hungry, leave happy!!

Family Meals

Family Meal #1

$30.00

2 pounds pulled pork 6 buns 3 pint sides Cup of BBQ sauce

Family Meal #2

$35.00

4 smoked chicken breasts (6oz each) 1 pound pulled pork 3 pint sides Cup of BBQ sauce

Family Meal #3

$35.00

Side of ribs 1 pound pulled pork 3 pint sides Cup of BBQ sauce

Family Meal #4

$30.00

4 smoked chicken leg quarters 1 pound pulled pork 3 pint sides Cup of BBQ sauce

Family Meal #5

$35.00Out of stock

1 pound of smoked turkey breast, 1 pound of pulled pork, 3 pint sides of your choice, cup of BBQ sauce.

Family Meal #6

$35.00Out of stock

1 pound of smoked beef brisket, 1 pound of pulled pork, 3 pint sides of your choice, cup of BBQ sauce.

Specials

2 Meat Biscuit Special

$4.99

2 Meat/Egg Biscuit Special

$5.99

Cheeseburger Summer Special

$5.99

Daily Special

$6.99

2 Sides of Ribs Special

$26.99

2 BBQ Sandwiches

$8.99

Rib Tips (10 Tips) and Fries

$6.49

10 Rib Tips with an order of Fries

BBQ Nachos w Med drink

BBQ Nachos w Med drink

$7.99

Pulled pork on top of crunchy nacho chips. Smother it with nacho cheese and BBQ sauce.

Fried Oreos

Fried Oreos

$5.99

6 deep fried Oreos sprinkled with powdered sugar

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon Biscuit

$2.69

2 slices of top grade bacon on a fresh made from scratch buttermilk biscuit.

Bologna Biscuit

$2.69

If you know bologna, you know... grill that bologna and slap it in the middle of that buttermilk biscuit!

Country Ham on a Biscuit

$3.49

Country ham (saltier than traditional ham) on a buttermilk biscuit.

Egg Biscuit

$1.99

Scrambled egg on a buttermilk biscuit. I say don’t leave it by itself, put some meat or cheese on that sandwich.

Ham Biscuit

$2.69

Smoked ham on our buttermilk biscuit.

Sausage Biscuit

Sausage Biscuit

$2.69

Fresh pork sausage on homemade biscuit. Pictured is the owner's special: Sausage, egg and cheese with a slice of tomato. Make yours just like it and you won't regret the choice!!

Egg Burrito

Egg Burrito

$4.99+

1 or 2 egg omelet wrapped in a tortilla shell. Served with salsa.

Ernie Special

$5.99
Bulldog Breakfast Sandwich

Bulldog Breakfast Sandwich

$6.49

2 pieces of sausage with an egg and cheese sandwiched between two slices of French toast.

Side Orders

1 Pancake

$3.99

Bacon Side

Biscuit

$1.19

Bologna Side

$3.29

Country Ham

Egg

$1.09

German Fries

$2.69

Sliced potatoes fried up with a bit of onion.

Gravy

$1.69

Grits

$2.99

Ham Side

Hash Browns

$2.69

Shredded hash browns cooked on the grill and piled high.

Oatmeal w/Toast

$4.99

Hot oatmeal with brown sugar on the side. Served with white or wheat toast.

Sausage Side

Toast

$1.29+

Your choice of white or wheat and buttered or dry.

Combos

BBQ, Fries & Drink

BBQ, Fries & Drink

$8.99

The classic pulled pork sandwich with fries and drink! Sandwich comes with slaw and sauce, tell us if you don’t want them.

3 Ribs, Fries & Drink

$9.49

Perfect portion for lunch...3 of our smoked pork ribs, served with one side of your choice and a medium drink! We are proud of our ribs, they are easy eatin!!

Large Cheeseburger, Fries & Drink

$8.99

Local favorite here for sure...double patty cheeseburger with your choice of toppings. Served with fries and a medium drink.

Chicken Strips, Fries & Drink

$8.99

We can all be kids sometimes...golden brown chicken strips served with fries and a medium drink.

Boom Boom Chicken Wrap, Fries & Drink

Boom Boom Chicken Wrap, Fries & Drink

$8.99

We dice up a smoked 6 oz chicken breast, add lettuce, cheese and the Boom Boom sauce, then wrap it up in a tortilla shell. Served with fries or chips and a medium drink. This one is a big hit with the high schoolers and 20’s crowd!!! **Boom Boom sauce has a little heat to it. Just enough to warm your mouth.

Rib Tips, Fries & Drink

$7.99

Fish basket

$10.99

10 pieces of bite size Alaskan cod filets with fries and side of slaw.

Plates

2 Meat Combo Plate w/drink

$16.99

3 Meat Combo Plate

$19.99

Beef Brisket Plate

$13.99
Catfish Plate

Catfish Plate

$9.99Out of stock

American catfish with your choice of 2 sides. Hushpuppies, onion and tartar sauce included.

Chicken Fried Steak Plate

$9.99
Grilled Chicken Breast Plate

Grilled Chicken Breast Plate

$9.99

6 ounce smoked chicken breast with your choice of 2 sides.

Pulled Pork Plate

$11.99
Rib Plate

Rib Plate

$13.99

5 hickory smoked ribs that come right off the bone! Your choice of 2 sides with them.

Roast Beef Plate

$11.99
Smoked Chicken Plate

Smoked Chicken Plate

$10.99

2 smoked chicken leg quarters with your choice of 2 sides.

Veggie Plate

$7.49

Rib Tip Plate

$9.99

Half Chicken Plate

$11.99

Sandwiches

BBQ Nachos

BBQ Nachos

$6.99

Pulled pork on top of crunchy nacho chips. Smother it with nacho cheese and BBQ sauce.

Beef Brisket Sandwich

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$5.69

Smoked beef brisket sliced and put on bun. Slaw and sauce are automatic unless you say No!

BLT

$5.49

Bo Burger

$6.49

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$5.99

Chicken Salad on your choice of white or wheat toast.

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$7.99

Loaded up club sandwich served with chips.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.69

Hickory smoked chicken breast seasoned to perfection. Served with lettuce, tomato and mayo on bun. Comes with chips in the basket as well.

Grilled cheese

$3.49

Ham Sandwich

$4.59
Large Cheeseburger

Large Cheeseburger

$5.49

1/3 pound Cheeseburger with your choice of toppings. This one is a favorite around town!!

Open Faced Roast Beef

$6.99

Patty Melt

$6.49
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$4.99

Here's where it all starts...pile of pulled pork on bun with sauce and slaw!! You can't pass up the staple of BBQ!

Reg. Cheeseburger

$3.59

Turkey Sandwich

$4.59

Rib tip basket

$6.49

Pork Steak Sandwich

$6.99

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$5.49

Boom Boom Chicken Wrap

$6.99

Stuffed Tomato

$4.99

Fish Sandwich

$5.49

Fried American Catfish on toasted bun.

Soups & Salads

1/2 Cobb Salad

$6.49
Full Cobb Salad

Full Cobb Salad

$8.49

Full size salad with your choice of meat. Traditional chef (ham and turkey), smoked chicken breast, pulled pork, or rib.

Side Salad

$3.99

Sides and Apps

Hamburger patty w/cheese

$1.79

1 Piece of Fish

$2.49

1 chicken breast

$3.49

smoked 6 oz chicken breast

1 Chicken strip

$1.99

1 chicken leg quarter

$1.99

1 rib

$2.49

1/2 chicken

$6.99

Smoked 1/2 chicken

1/2 Order of Rib Tips

$3.49

Full Order Potato Skins

$5.99

1/2 Order Potato Skins

$3.79

BBQ Beans

$2.69

Cheddar Cubes

$3.79

Cole Slaw

$2.69

Corn

$2.69

Corn Nuggets

$3.79

Extra Hushpuppies (6)

$2.99

French Fries

$2.69

Fried Okra

$2.69

Green Beans

$2.69

German Fries

$2.69

Mashed Potatoes

$2.69

Onion Rings

$4.29

Potato Wedges

$2.69

Potato Salad

$2.69

Rib Tips

$4.99

Chips

$1.69

Kid Meals

Hot Dog

$4.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Pancake

$4.99

Chicken Strips

$4.99

Cheeseburger

$4.99

BBQ Sandwich

$4.99

Chili and such

Chili Bowl

Chili Bowl

$4.99

Homemade chili. Add on cheese or jalapeños. Served with crackers.

Chili Dog

$5.99

Hot dog

$2.99

Bulk Meat

Pork by pound

$8.99

Roast Beef by pound

$11.99

Beef Brisket by pound

$11.99

Small Family Pack

$17.99

Large Family Pack

$26.99

Side of Ribs

$14.99

1/2 Side of Ribs

$7.99

Buns

$0.40

Whole Boston Butt

$27.99

Bulk Sides

Cup-BBQ Sauce

$3.49

Pint-BBQ Sauce

$5.49

Pint-BBQ Beans

$5.49

Pint-Slaw

$5.49

Pint-Potato Salad

$6.49

Pint-Green Beans

$5.49

Pint-Corn

$5.49

Pint-Mashed Potatoes

$5.49

Quart-BBQ Sauce

$10.99

Quart-BBQ Beans

$10.99

Quart-Slaw

$10.99

Quart-Potato Salad

$12.99

Quart-Green Beans

$10.99

Quart-Corn

$10.99

Quart-Mashed Potatoes

$10.99

Buns

$0.40

Desserts

Blackberry Cobbler

Blackberry Cobbler

$3.49

Warm blackberry cobbler

Chocolate Pie

$3.49

Fresh homemade chocolate pie with meringue. Seasonal availability.

Coconut Pie

$3.49

Fresh homemade coconut pie with meringue. Seasonal availability.

Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

$3.49

Warm Peach cobbler

Banana Pudding

$2.99

Homemade banana pudding with vanilla wafers.

Strawberry Pie

$2.99

Homemade strawberry pie and/or strawberry shortcake. Seasonal availability

Apple Cobbler

$3.49

Catering - Give us a call at the store, number is above.

Pound Pork

$8.49

Drinks

Coke

$1.79+

Diet Coke

$1.79+

Dr. Pepper

$1.79+

Mello Yello

$1.79+

Root Beer

$1.79+

Sprite

$1.79+

Lemonade

$1.79+

Fruit Punch

$1.79+

Water

Unsweet Tea

$1.79+

Sweet Tea

$1.79+

Coffee

$1.15+

Coffee

White Milk

$2.39

Chocolate Milk

$2.39

Apple Juice

$2.39

Orange Juice

$2.69

Hot Chocolate

$1.49+

Hot Tea

$1.39

Retail

T-Shirt

$15.00+

Hat

$17.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy homemade breakfast like grandma makes and BBQ smoked daily by our pitmaster!!

Website

Location

1609 E Malone Ave, Sikeston, MO 63801

Directions

Gallery
Bo's BBQ image
Bo's BBQ image
Map
