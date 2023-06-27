boujèebilly 1093 main st. Bryson City, nc
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Located on the river bank, beside 4 queens Mexican restaurant is Bryson city's newest ice-cream/coffee trailer. Boujèebilly has as variety of mostly all southern sourced and organic ingredients with a "boujée" spin on familiar refreshments and ice-creams. Boujèebilly has a stockpile of Blue-Bell ice-cream and a selection of all natural, "boujèe" ice cream options.
1093 Main Street, Bryson City, NC 28713
