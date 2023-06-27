boujèebilly 1093 main st. Bryson City, nc

Restaurant info

Located on the river bank, beside 4 queens Mexican restaurant is Bryson city's newest ice-cream/coffee trailer. Boujèebilly has as variety of mostly all southern sourced and organic ingredients with a "boujée" spin on familiar refreshments and ice-creams. Boujèebilly has a stockpile of Blue-Bell ice-cream and a selection of all natural, "boujèe" ice cream options.