The Rivers and Rails Tavern

2 Dills Street

Dillsboro, NC 28725

Appetizer

Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Creamy, garlic and marinated artichoke dip served with house fried flour chips and baby carrots.

Bavarian Pretzel

$7.00

Slightly buttery, slightly sweet, slightly salty. Perfectly delicious. Choose your dipping sauce.

Beer Battered Pickle Spears

$7.00

Fried house pickle spears served with chipotle crema and ranch.

Candied Steak Bites

$13.00

Marinated Petite Tenderloin steak bites served with fried wontons, Korean slaw, sweet and spicy dipping sauce.

Chicken Livers APP

$7.50

Chips and salsa

$4.00

Gluten free corn chips, salsa roja, salsa verde.

Garlic Parmesan Truffle Fries

$9.00

garlic, truffle oil, grated parmesan cheese, parsley.

Nachos

$10.00

House corn chips, nacho beer cheese, salsa roja, verde, chipotle crema, avocado crema, pickled jalapeno, pickles onion.

Poke 'em if you got 'em

$14.00

Sushi grade ahi tuna marinated with sesame and soy served in crispy wonton shells with avocado crema, cilantro and green onion.

Spinach Jalapeno Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Same great recipe with spinach and a pickled jalapeno kick.

Street Tacos

$10.00

4 tacos served with onion and cilantro. Choose from Carnitas, Chicken, Beef, Veggie. Have one of each or any combination you like.

Burgers

Blue Ridge Burger

$14.00

Cheddar cheese, avocado crema, thick bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion.

RNR

RNR

$14.00

Brie cheese, caramelized onions, chipotle crema, arugula.

Throwdown

$12.00

Cheddar cheese, onion, lettuce, tomato, pickle, special sauce.

The Patty

$13.00

Veggie patty made in house with ground oats, flaxseed, onions, peppers and garlic. Arugula, hummus, onion.

Carolina Burger

$14.00

Entrees

Cajun Cream Mahi Mahi

$23.00

Mahi fish filet in a Cajun cream sauce topped with jalapeno-pineapple slaw. Coconut rice and seasonal vegetable.

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Flaky white fish of the day fried golden brown, natural cut fries, tangy coleslaw, pickled jalapeno tartar, lemon.

Fried Chicken Livers

$14.00

Served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes, brown gravy, collard greens. Substitute grilled chicken breast or chicken tenders..add $2

Jambalaya

$22.00

Creole style with Andouille sausage, chicken breast, white shrimp, onion, bell pepper medley, celery, okra, rice. Corn Bread. Unfortunately, no modifications on this dish.

Steak Medallions

$30.00

Grilled Petite Tenderloin with herbaceous chimichurri sauce, wilted lemon spinach, roasted rosemary potatoes, side salad.

Chicken Strips

$14.00

KIDS

Hamburger

$7.00

Served with side and small drink.

Chicken Strips-kid

$7.00

Served with side and small drink. Ask your server for ranch, honey mustard or ketchup on the side.

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Served with side and small drink. Can add grilled chicken.

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00

All beef hot dog. Served with side and small drink.

Kids 1 Taco

$7.00

Salads

The Staple

$12.00

Romaine, cabbage blend, carrots, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onion, cotija cheese, dried cranberries, shaved almonds.

The Hot 'N Cold

$13.00

Romaine, arugula, pico de gallo, goat cheese, avocado crema, sauteed veggie blend, roasted garlic hummus.

Large Garden Salad

$8.00

Romaine, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, raw red onion

Small Garden Salad

$4.00

Romaine, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, raw red onion.

Sandwiches

C4

$13.00

Cajun Cornmeal Crusted Catfish. Lettuce and tomato tossed in a lemon vinaigrette, pickled jalapeno tartar, French roll.

Pickle Brine Chicken

$12.00

Pickle juice marinated chicken thigh, fries, lettuce, tomato, sliced house pickles, special sauce.

French Dip

$15.00

Thinly sliced petite tenderloin steak, swiss cheese, horseradish mayo, au jus.

Cubano

$14.00

Sofrito marinated pork, ham, swiss cheese, house pickle and cuban mustard sauce. Pressed to perfection.

Farmhouse Chicken

$13.00

Blackened grilled chicken breast, herbed goat cheese, roasted red peppers, spinach, savory blueberry compote.

Tacos

2 Taco Plate

$10.00

2 tacos on lightly fried or soft corn tortilla. Choose from Carnitas, Chicken, Beef or Veggie. Mix 'n match is fine. Each Protein has a different set of toppings so please ask or let us know of any allergies.

3 Taco Plate

$13.00

3 tacos on lightly fried or soft corn tortilla. Choose from Carnitas, Chicken, Beef or Veggie. Mix 'n match is fine. Each Protein has a different set of toppings so please ask or let us know of any allergies.

2 Fish Tacos

$13.00

2 Fish Tacos on toasted flour tortillas. Choose Fried, blackened or grilled. Topped with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, crema.

2 FIESTA fish Tacos

$13.00

Steak bite Tacos

$13.00

Treats

Beignets-3

$5.00

Fried pastries covered in powdered sugar and served with savory strawberry compote.

Beignets-6

$7.00

Cinnamon Pretzel

$7.00

Choc Chip Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

Caramel Crunch

$7.00

Chocolate cake

$7.00

Soup

Chili Cup

$6.00

Chili Bowl

$9.00

Mushroom Cup

$5.00

Mushroom Bowl

$7.00

Beef stew cup

$7.00

Beef stew bowl

$10.00

Squash CUP

$5.00

Squash Bowl

$8.00

Sides

Add Side sausage patty

$3.00

EXTRA sauce

$0.50

HALF Order Truffle Fries

$6.00

Side 2 eggs

$4.00

Side Bacon (2)

$3.00

Side Coconut Rice

$5.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Collard Greens

$5.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Homemade Pickle Slices

$1.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Rosemary Potatoes

$4.00

Side Sweet Potato wedges

$5.00

Side Wilted Spinach

$5.00

Small chip/salsa

$2.50

Side MP with Gravy

$5.00

Side Fiesta Slaw3.00

$3.00

Bulk Grab 'n Go

QT Pickle Spears

$8.00

1/3 QT Pickle Slices

$6.00

1/3 QT Pickled Onions

$6.00

Bottle Hot Sauce

$12.00

QT Hot sauce

$22.00

QT Salsa

$12.00

Brunch

Sausage Gravy Burger

$14.00

Handmade angus patty, fried egg, caramelized onions, sausage gravy on toasted potato bun. served ith breakfast potatoes or choice of side.

Breakfast of Champions

$8.00

Breakfast sandwich with fried egg, American cheese and choice of ham, bacon or sausage. Served with breakfast potatoes.

Anytime Pork Hash

$12.00

Potato hash with carnitas, pasilla pepper, onion and roasted red bell., pico de gallo, cilantro, house cremas, cotija, fried egg.

Drop Biscuits and Gravy

$14.00

Sour cream and cheddar drop biscuit smothered in sausage gravy. Served with 2 eggs any style, thick bacon slices and rosemary breakfast potatoes.

2 Egg Breakfast

$10.00

2 eggs any style. Choose ham, bacon or sausage. Rosemary breakfast potatoes, toast.

One Biscuit and Gravy

$5.00

2 Biscuits 'n' Compote

$6.00

N/A beverages

Bottle Root Beer

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.75

Hot Tea

$3.00

Juice- Chimney

$4.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Tea

$3.00

Virg Margi

$4.50

Shirts

Women's T

$16.00

Men's Med/Large

$18.00

Men's XL, XXL

$20.00

Staff Shirt

$10.00

Glassware

GM Glass

$5.00

Hat

RNR Hat

$20.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come on into RNR for a fantastic meal from an eclectic menu! Pair it all with a specialty cocktail or a cold beer from the full bar. And don't forget to just sit back and relax in a cozy atmosphere and let us take care of the rest.

2 Dills Street, Dillsboro, NC 28725

