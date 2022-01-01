Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kostas Express Restauant

508 Reviews

$$

489 Haywood Road P

Dillsboro, NC 28725

Order Again

Popular Items

GYRO SANDWICH
GREEK CHICKEN PITA
LARGE GREEK

APPETIZERS

Saganaki (Flaming Cheese) And Pita

Saganaki (Flaming Cheese) And Pita

$9.99
Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$11.99
Mozzarella Sticks With Marinara

Mozzarella Sticks With Marinara

$8.99

Hummus And Tzatziki With Pita

$8.99

FALAFEL W/ TZATZIKI

$8.39

SW Chicken Eggrolls

$8.79
Fried Zucchini

Fried Zucchini

$8.59

Lightly Beer Battered fried zuccini

Bacon Cheese Fries

$8.79

Fries topped with cheddar and mozzarella and bacon. Served with ranch

Spanakopita Appetizer

$8.79

Blend of sautéed spinach and onions with feta cheese wrapped in a phyllo dough

SALADS AND SOUP

SMALL GREEK

$5.29

Lettuce,tomato,cucumber,onion,feta cheese, pepperoncini,kalamata olives.

LARGE GREEK

LARGE GREEK

$10.39

SM HOUSE

$4.99

Lettuce,tomato,cucumber,onion,carrot,cheddar cheese

LG HOUSE

$9.95

SM CAESAR

$5.29

LG CAESAR

$10.39

LG. TROPICAL SALAD W /CHICKEN

$15.29

Lettuce,tomato,cucumber,onion,feta cheese,cranberry,mandarin oranges,and pineapple

SMALL TROPICAL SALAD (NO CHICKEN)

$5.39

CUP OF SOUP

$3.39

Lemon Chicken Rice everyday but Friday. Friday Clam Chowder !

BOWL OF SOUP

$5.89

Lemon Chicken Rice everyday but Friday. Friday Clam Chowder !

BURGERS

Hamburger

$11.49

Cheeseburger

$11.99
Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.79

Smoky Mountain

$12.99

Topped with bacon , grilled, onions ,bbq sauce and swiss cheese

Greek Burger

$12.99

Grilled onions , melted feat cheese and a side of tzatziki

SOUTHWEST BURGER

$12.99

Bacon, fried onions, southwest ranch, and white American cheese

Mushroom/Swiss

$12.79
Bacon Bleu

Bacon Bleu

$12.99

Bacon, and melted bleu cheese

Veggie Burger

$10.99Out of stock

PITA SANDWICHES

Tuna salad, lettuce,tomato
GYRO SANDWICH

GYRO SANDWICH

$13.69

lamb and beef Blend with onion, tomato , and tzatziki

CHICKEN GYRO PITA

CHICKEN GYRO PITA

$13.29

Grilled marinated chicken with tomato onion and tzatziki

CHICKEN CAESAR PITA

CHICKEN CAESAR PITA

$13.19

Grilled chicken ,romaine,tomato,parmesan cheese , caesar dressing

GREEK CHICKEN PITA

GREEK CHICKEN PITA

$13.19

Chicken,lettuce,tomato,onion,feta and our homemade Greek dressing

MYKONOS CHICKEN PITA

$13.29

Grilled Chicken topped with grilled tomatoes and melted feta cheese with our homemade Greek juice topped on a pita.

CHICKEN HUMMUS PITA

$13.19

Grilled chicken ,hummus and tomato

TURKEY CLUB PITA

$12.99

Turkey,lettuce,tomato,bacon,and American cheese

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN PITA

$12.99

TUNA PITA

$12.99

Homemade albacore tuna salad with lettuce and tomato on a pita

Veggie Pita

$12.79

SHRIMP GYRO PITA

$18.99

SANDWICHES

FRENCH DIP W/ GR. ONIONS

$12.99

PATTY MELT

$12.59

Beef patty on grilled rye with American cheese and grilled onions

STEAK PHILLY

STEAK PHILLY

$13.49

,mushrooms,and onions with white American cheese

CHICKEN PHILLY

CHICKEN PHILLY

$13.29

grilled chicken, grilled onions, mushrooms,white American cheese.

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.19

Grilled chicken with bacon and swiss

DINOS CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.59

Fried chicken,bacon and cheddar cheese

HAWAIIAN CHICKEN SANDWICH

HAWAIIAN CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.19

Grilled chicken, pineapple,teriyaki,and Swiss Cheese.

CORNED BEEF REUBEN

$13.29

Corned beef , sauerkraut,swiss cheese on grilled rye

TURKEY REUBEN

$13.09

FRIED FISH SANDWICH

$12.99

Hand battered whitefish deep fried served with fries

TUNA MELT

$12.79

On grilled rye with tomato and American cheese

SOUTHWEST TURKEY MELT

$12.79

Griiled turkey ,bacon, American cheese on grilled sourdough

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

SUBS

MEATBALL SUB

MEATBALL SUB

$12.29

Baked with marinara and mozzarella cheese

CHICKEN PARM SUB

$12.49

Our marinated chicken breast breaded and fried topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese then baked in oven.

EGGPLANT SUB

$12.39

Fried breaded eggplant topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese then baked in oven

HOT DOGS

1– Hot Dog

$6.99

2– Hot Dogs

$8.99

Tomato,pickle,onion

1- Bac/Cheese Dog

$7.69

Topped with cheddar cheese sauce and bacon

2-Bac/Cheese Dogs

$9.89

1– Kraut Dog

$7.99

Topped with grilled sauerkraut

2– Kraut Dogs

$9.99

BASKETS

FRIED SHRIMP BASKET

$13.29

Small popcorn butterflied shrimp served with fries and slaw

FISH & CHIPS

FISH & CHIPS

$15.99

Hand battered cod

COD & SHRIMP BASKET

$19.99

CHICKEN FINGER BASKET

$10.29

Our own Hand breaded Chicken strips served with fries and slaw

PLATTERS

GYRO PLATTER

$15.99

Shaved lamb and beef with french fries and a Greek salad and pita bread with Tzatziki

CHICKEN GYRO PLATTER

$15.79

Grilled marinated chicken breast strips served with Greek salad,pita,french fries,and homemade tzatziki.

CHICKEN DIETERS

$13.39

Grilled chicken breast with a Greek salad and pita bread ( NO FRIES INCLUDED ON THIS PLATTER)

FISH DIETERS

$15.49

Grilled fillet of fish served with a Greek salad and a pita bread. (NO FRIES INCLUDED ON THIS PLATTER)

CHICKEN DIETERS OVER RICE

$14.09

FISH DIETERS ADD RICE

$16.99

ATHENAS CHICKEN PLATTER

$15.39

Diced grilled chicken with grilled onions and mushrooms and melted white American cheese served over rice, Greek salad, and Peter bread. ( NO FRIES INCLUDED ON THIS PLATTER)

ATHENAS SHRIMP PLATTER

$17.99

SPANAKOPITA PLATTER

$14.09

Greek spinach pie served with a Greek salad and pita bread. (NO FRIES INCLUDED ON THIS PLATTER)

KABOB PLATTER

KABOB PLATTER

$14.69

A skewer of grilled shrimp over a bed of rice served with a Greek salad and pita bread. (NO FRIES INCLUDED ON THIS PLATTER)

TUNA SALAD PLATTER

$14.99

Scoop of tuna salad over a bed of lettuce, served with a Greek salad and a pita bread. (NO FRIES INCLUDED ON THIS PLATTER)

FALAFEL PLATTER (7pc)

$15.39

SALMON DIETERS

$19.99

HAWAIIAN CHICKEN PLATTER

$15.99

PASTA DISHES

Pasta Marinara

Pasta Marinara

$11.99
Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$15.29
Chic Parmesan Marinara

Chic Parmesan Marinara

$16.99

Eggplant Parmesan Spaghetti

$16.29

GRILLED SHRIMP MARINARA

$19.99

SPAGHETTI WITH MEAT SAUCE

$15.99

Pasta Alfredo (NO MEAT)

$12.19
Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$17.99

Fr Chic Alfredo

$18.99
Shrimp Alfredo

Shrimp Alfredo

$19.99

Chicken Parm Alfredo(fried With marinara)

$18.99

Chicken Ala Greco

$18.99

Olive oil,tomatoes,kalamata olives sautéed with wine over spaghetti

Shrimp Ala Greco

$20.99

ALA GRECO (NO MEAT)

$13.99

Chic & Shr Alf

$22.99

DINNER ENTREES

Hot Roast Beef

Hot Roast Beef

$15.99
Chop Steak &Grilled Onions

Chop Steak &Grilled Onions

$16.29

Topped with grilled onions

Dinos' Chopped Steak

Dinos' Chopped Steak

$17.49

Topped with grilled onions and mushrooms and swiss , topped with beef gravy

1/2 BBQ Ribs

1/2 BBQ Ribs

$19.99

Full BBQ Ribs

$30.99

Kostas Chicken

$18.99

Topped with spinach , onions and feta cheese

KOSTAS FISH

$21.99

Greek Salmon

$23.99

Cooked with oregano salt pepper garlic olive oil and lemon.

LIVER/ONIONS

$15.49

Fr. Shrimp Dinner

$18.99

STIR FRYS

CHICKEN TERIYAKI

$17.99

Sautéed with Asian vegetables and teriyaki sauce

SHRIMP TERIYAKI

$19.99

BOURBON CHICKEN/BROCCOLI

$17.99

Sautéed with Asian vegetables and bourbon sauce

BOURBON SHRIMP/BROCCOLI

$19.99

Chix & Shrimp Stir Fry

$22.95

Bourbon Chic & Shrimp

$23.95

SIDES

SIDE Fries

$3.15

SIDE Greek Fries

$4.15

Topped with feta cheese at our own Greek lemon juice

LOADED CHEESE FRIES

$4.15

Baked Potato (After 3pm)

$3.05

Loaded Potato

$4.25

Mashed Potato And Gravy

$2.95

Mashed Potato NO GRAVY

$2.95

Cole Slaw

$2.75

Green Beans

$2.95

S/O Broccoli

$2.95

RICE

$2.75

Tzatziki ( 4 Oz.)

$1.50

Hummus ( 4oz.)

$2.75

Garlic Toast

$0.75

Pita Bread

$0.90

Ex Sm Dressing (2oz.)

$0.25

Ex Lg Dressing(4 oz.)

$0.50

SIDE Gyro Meat

$6.25

SIDE Chicken Breast

$6.25

SIDE MEATBALLS(2)

$5.95

ADD 1 MEATBALL

$3.00

Hamburger Patty (8oz.)

$5.95

1 Fried Chicken Strip-OURS

$1.95

SIDE Fried Shrimp basket

$8.49

10 to 12 butterflied small shrimp

10- Skewered Shrimp (Grilled)

$8.39

Lg Grilled Shrimp

$10.49

SIDE FRIED COD (1PC)

$6.95

Gr. Fish Filet Ala Cart

$9.95

Fried Fish Basa ( paid)

$9.95

S/O Salmon

$14.49

Scoop Tuna Salad

$8.95

1- Hot Dog, No Bun (NO FRIES)

$3.29

Side Turkey

$6.00

1-Hot Dog No Bun / No Topping

$3.29

1\2 Rib Ala Cart

$14.95

Side Sautee Spinach W/ Onions

$2.95

add Spinach to item

$1.95

Side Olives (4oz.)

$2.00

S/O Pepperoncini (4 oz.)

$1.00

Pickles

$0.50

Side Tom

$1.00

S/O Grilled Onions

$0.75

Side Cucs

$1.25

Side Carrot

$1.25

S/O Mushrooms

$1.25

S/O Asian Veggies

$2.95

Side jalapenos Slices

$0.50

S/O Feta (4 oz.)

$1.50

Ex Cheese

$0.50

Chz Sauce

$0.99

Ex Alfredo Sauce 4 oz

$1.50

Extra Marinara Sauce 4 oz

$1.00

SIDE PASTA MARINARA

$3.95

S/O Brown Gravy

$0.50

Lg Tartar

$6.00

Bacon Bits

$1.50

S/O Bacon

$1.95

DESSERTS

BAKLAVA

$3.55

CHEESECAKE (PLAIN)

$6.95

FRENCH SILK

$5.95

KAHLUA TOFFEE MOUSSE

$7.25

CARROT CAKE

$14.49

1 1/4lb. slice

TOWERING CHOCOLATE CAKE

$11.99

1-1/4lb. slice

PEANUT BUTTER PIE

$5.95

KIDS MENU

Kid SPAG.

$7.25

Kid SPAG W/MB

$8.75

KID HAMBURGER

$7.25

KID CHZ. BURGER

$7.65

KID HOT DOG

$7.25

KID GR. CHEESE

$7.25

KID PIZZA

$7.25

KID ALFREDO

$8.50

KID CHICKEN FINGERS

$7.25

SODA / TEA

ICED TEA

$2.75

SODAS

$2.75

SMALL COFFEE(12oz)

$2.50

LARGE COFFEE (24OZ)

$4.00

HOT TEA

$2.25

SM. MILK (120Z)

$1.95

LG.. MILK (240Z)

$2.95

Bottle Water

$2.00

BOTTLED BEERS

BUDWEISER

$3.75

BUD LIGHT

$3.75

MILLER LIGHT

$3.75

MICHELOB ULTRA

$3.50

GAELIC ALE (Asheville)

$4.50

YEUNGLING

$4.50

STELLA ARTOIS

$4.50

SPECIALS

CAESAR SALAD SPECIAL

CAESAR SALAD SPECIAL

$14.99

Caesar salad topped with popcorn shrimp

FALAFEL PITA

FALAFEL PITA

$11.29
COUNTRY FRIED STEAKS

COUNTRY FRIED STEAKS

$15.99
BAKED ZITI WITH MEAT-SAUCE

BAKED ZITI WITH MEAT-SAUCE

$16.29

ziti tossed with meat sauce marinara then topped with mozzarella cheese and baked in the oven.

GREEK KALAMATA OLIVES

1 pound of Kalamata olives in a glass jar.

Pitted Kalamata Olives

$11.99

20 OZ GIA RUSSA

$13.99

GRK. STUFFED GRAPE LEAVES

1-CAN Stuffed Grape Leaves

$7.09

GREEK SPAGHETTI (PASTICHIO NOODLE)

1 pound pack

$2.79

GREEK SQUARE PASTA

1 POUND BAG

$3.19

OREGANO

1- LG BAG

$9.99

2LB. OLIVE MEDLEY

2- LB GLASS JAR

$12.99Out of stock

GREEN OLIVES

1- LB GLASS JAR

$11.99Out of stock

CUPS

Single Cup

$0.50

WOODEN BASKETS

Wooden Basket

$35.00

FOOD

KOSTAS GREEK DRESSING

$6.99

Bag Of Pita Bread

$6.19

8 oz. Tzatziki

$5.25

16 oz. Tzatziki

$9.95

8 0z. HUMMUS

$6.29

16 oz. HUMMUS

$11.99

1 QUART MARINARA(2 SOUP BOWLS)

$8.99

BBQ SAUCE (8OZ)

$2.99

BBQ SAUCE (16OZ)

$4.99

1 LB GYRO MEAT ONLY

$12.99

1 LB. GYRO WITH 8 OUNCE TZATZIKI

$15.99

1/2 Ribs Ala Cart

$14.95

Full Ribs Ala Cart

$22.95

1/2 Chic Ala Cart

$9.95Out of stock

12 oz Chop St. Ala Cart

$11.95

Dinos Chop St. Ala Cart

$12.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:25 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:25 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:25 am - 8:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:25 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:25 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:25 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Greek- American quick service restaurant.

Location

489 Haywood Road P, Dillsboro, NC 28725

Directions

Gallery
Kostas Express Restaurant image
Kostas Express Restaurant image
Kostas Express Restaurant image

