Kostas Express Restauant
508 Reviews
$$
489 Haywood Road P
Dillsboro, NC 28725
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
Saganaki (Flaming Cheese) And Pita
Fried Calamari
Mozzarella Sticks With Marinara
Hummus And Tzatziki With Pita
FALAFEL W/ TZATZIKI
SW Chicken Eggrolls
Fried Zucchini
Lightly Beer Battered fried zuccini
Bacon Cheese Fries
Fries topped with cheddar and mozzarella and bacon. Served with ranch
Spanakopita Appetizer
Blend of sautéed spinach and onions with feta cheese wrapped in a phyllo dough
SALADS AND SOUP
SMALL GREEK
Lettuce,tomato,cucumber,onion,feta cheese, pepperoncini,kalamata olives.
LARGE GREEK
SM HOUSE
Lettuce,tomato,cucumber,onion,carrot,cheddar cheese
LG HOUSE
SM CAESAR
LG CAESAR
LG. TROPICAL SALAD W /CHICKEN
Lettuce,tomato,cucumber,onion,feta cheese,cranberry,mandarin oranges,and pineapple
SMALL TROPICAL SALAD (NO CHICKEN)
CUP OF SOUP
Lemon Chicken Rice everyday but Friday. Friday Clam Chowder !
BOWL OF SOUP
Lemon Chicken Rice everyday but Friday. Friday Clam Chowder !
BURGERS
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheeseburger
Smoky Mountain
Topped with bacon , grilled, onions ,bbq sauce and swiss cheese
Greek Burger
Grilled onions , melted feat cheese and a side of tzatziki
SOUTHWEST BURGER
Bacon, fried onions, southwest ranch, and white American cheese
Mushroom/Swiss
Bacon Bleu
Bacon, and melted bleu cheese
Veggie Burger
PITA SANDWICHES
GYRO SANDWICH
lamb and beef Blend with onion, tomato , and tzatziki
CHICKEN GYRO PITA
Grilled marinated chicken with tomato onion and tzatziki
CHICKEN CAESAR PITA
Grilled chicken ,romaine,tomato,parmesan cheese , caesar dressing
GREEK CHICKEN PITA
Chicken,lettuce,tomato,onion,feta and our homemade Greek dressing
MYKONOS CHICKEN PITA
Grilled Chicken topped with grilled tomatoes and melted feta cheese with our homemade Greek juice topped on a pita.
CHICKEN HUMMUS PITA
Grilled chicken ,hummus and tomato
TURKEY CLUB PITA
Turkey,lettuce,tomato,bacon,and American cheese
SOUTHWEST CHICKEN PITA
TUNA PITA
Homemade albacore tuna salad with lettuce and tomato on a pita
Veggie Pita
SHRIMP GYRO PITA
SANDWICHES
FRENCH DIP W/ GR. ONIONS
PATTY MELT
Beef patty on grilled rye with American cheese and grilled onions
STEAK PHILLY
,mushrooms,and onions with white American cheese
CHICKEN PHILLY
grilled chicken, grilled onions, mushrooms,white American cheese.
CHICKEN SANDWICH
Grilled chicken with bacon and swiss
DINOS CHICKEN SANDWICH
Fried chicken,bacon and cheddar cheese
HAWAIIAN CHICKEN SANDWICH
Grilled chicken, pineapple,teriyaki,and Swiss Cheese.
CORNED BEEF REUBEN
Corned beef , sauerkraut,swiss cheese on grilled rye
TURKEY REUBEN
FRIED FISH SANDWICH
Hand battered whitefish deep fried served with fries
TUNA MELT
On grilled rye with tomato and American cheese
SOUTHWEST TURKEY MELT
Griiled turkey ,bacon, American cheese on grilled sourdough
Grilled Cheese
SUBS
HOT DOGS
BASKETS
PLATTERS
GYRO PLATTER
Shaved lamb and beef with french fries and a Greek salad and pita bread with Tzatziki
CHICKEN GYRO PLATTER
Grilled marinated chicken breast strips served with Greek salad,pita,french fries,and homemade tzatziki.
CHICKEN DIETERS
Grilled chicken breast with a Greek salad and pita bread ( NO FRIES INCLUDED ON THIS PLATTER)
FISH DIETERS
Grilled fillet of fish served with a Greek salad and a pita bread. (NO FRIES INCLUDED ON THIS PLATTER)
CHICKEN DIETERS OVER RICE
FISH DIETERS ADD RICE
ATHENAS CHICKEN PLATTER
Diced grilled chicken with grilled onions and mushrooms and melted white American cheese served over rice, Greek salad, and Peter bread. ( NO FRIES INCLUDED ON THIS PLATTER)
ATHENAS SHRIMP PLATTER
SPANAKOPITA PLATTER
Greek spinach pie served with a Greek salad and pita bread. (NO FRIES INCLUDED ON THIS PLATTER)
KABOB PLATTER
A skewer of grilled shrimp over a bed of rice served with a Greek salad and pita bread. (NO FRIES INCLUDED ON THIS PLATTER)
TUNA SALAD PLATTER
Scoop of tuna salad over a bed of lettuce, served with a Greek salad and a pita bread. (NO FRIES INCLUDED ON THIS PLATTER)
FALAFEL PLATTER (7pc)
SALMON DIETERS
HAWAIIAN CHICKEN PLATTER
PASTA DISHES
Pasta Marinara
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Chic Parmesan Marinara
Eggplant Parmesan Spaghetti
GRILLED SHRIMP MARINARA
SPAGHETTI WITH MEAT SAUCE
Pasta Alfredo (NO MEAT)
Chicken Alfredo
Fr Chic Alfredo
Shrimp Alfredo
Chicken Parm Alfredo(fried With marinara)
Chicken Ala Greco
Olive oil,tomatoes,kalamata olives sautéed with wine over spaghetti
Shrimp Ala Greco
ALA GRECO (NO MEAT)
Chic & Shr Alf
DINNER ENTREES
Hot Roast Beef
Chop Steak &Grilled Onions
Topped with grilled onions
Dinos' Chopped Steak
Topped with grilled onions and mushrooms and swiss , topped with beef gravy
1/2 BBQ Ribs
Full BBQ Ribs
Kostas Chicken
Topped with spinach , onions and feta cheese
KOSTAS FISH
Greek Salmon
Cooked with oregano salt pepper garlic olive oil and lemon.
LIVER/ONIONS
Fr. Shrimp Dinner
STIR FRYS
SIDES
SIDE Fries
SIDE Greek Fries
Topped with feta cheese at our own Greek lemon juice
LOADED CHEESE FRIES
Baked Potato (After 3pm)
Loaded Potato
Mashed Potato And Gravy
Mashed Potato NO GRAVY
Cole Slaw
Green Beans
S/O Broccoli
RICE
Tzatziki ( 4 Oz.)
Hummus ( 4oz.)
Garlic Toast
Pita Bread
Ex Sm Dressing (2oz.)
Ex Lg Dressing(4 oz.)
SIDE Gyro Meat
SIDE Chicken Breast
SIDE MEATBALLS(2)
ADD 1 MEATBALL
Hamburger Patty (8oz.)
1 Fried Chicken Strip-OURS
SIDE Fried Shrimp basket
10 to 12 butterflied small shrimp
10- Skewered Shrimp (Grilled)
Lg Grilled Shrimp
SIDE FRIED COD (1PC)
Gr. Fish Filet Ala Cart
Fried Fish Basa ( paid)
S/O Salmon
Scoop Tuna Salad
1- Hot Dog, No Bun (NO FRIES)
Side Turkey
1-Hot Dog No Bun / No Topping
1\2 Rib Ala Cart
Side Sautee Spinach W/ Onions
add Spinach to item
Side Olives (4oz.)
S/O Pepperoncini (4 oz.)
Pickles
Side Tom
S/O Grilled Onions
Side Cucs
Side Carrot
S/O Mushrooms
S/O Asian Veggies
Side jalapenos Slices
S/O Feta (4 oz.)
Ex Cheese
Chz Sauce
Ex Alfredo Sauce 4 oz
Extra Marinara Sauce 4 oz
SIDE PASTA MARINARA
S/O Brown Gravy
Lg Tartar
Bacon Bits
S/O Bacon
DESSERTS
KIDS MENU
GREEK KALAMATA OLIVES
GRK. STUFFED GRAPE LEAVES
GREEK SPAGHETTI (PASTICHIO NOODLE)
GREEK SQUARE PASTA
OREGANO
2LB. OLIVE MEDLEY
GREEN OLIVES
CUPS
WOODEN BASKETS
FOOD
KOSTAS GREEK DRESSING
Bag Of Pita Bread
8 oz. Tzatziki
16 oz. Tzatziki
8 0z. HUMMUS
16 oz. HUMMUS
1 QUART MARINARA(2 SOUP BOWLS)
BBQ SAUCE (8OZ)
BBQ SAUCE (16OZ)
1 LB GYRO MEAT ONLY
1 LB. GYRO WITH 8 OUNCE TZATZIKI
1/2 Ribs Ala Cart
Full Ribs Ala Cart
1/2 Chic Ala Cart
12 oz Chop St. Ala Cart
Dinos Chop St. Ala Cart
|Sunday
|11:25 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:25 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:25 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:25 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:25 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:25 am - 8:30 pm
489 Haywood Road P, Dillsboro, NC 28725