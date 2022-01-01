Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Bradford Brew Station

39 Reviews

$$

104 Chestnut St

Bradford, PA 16701

Order Again

Popular Items

Breaded Cheese Curd
Classic Burger
Chicken Bacon Waffle Sandwich

Appetizers

Beer Battered Mushrooms

$8.95

Breaded Cheese Curd

$9.95

Buffalo Cauliflower

$8.95

Buffalo Chicken Logs

$9.95

Buffalo Style Chicken Wings

$13.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flat Bread

$9.95

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.95

Coconut Shrimp

$10.95

Deep Fried Pickles

$9.95

Extra Bread For Lobster Dip

$3.00

Jumbo Soft Pretzel

$10.95

Loaded Tater Tots

$8.95

Nachos

$5.95

Taco Logs

$8.95

App platter

$12.95Out of stock

Buffalo Mac N Cheese Quesadilla

$9.95Out of stock

Brewtoberfest

Appetizer Platter

$18.95

French Dip Sandwich

$13.95

Honey Hot Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Loaded Pulled Pork Nachos

$10.95

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.95

Soft Pretzel with Beer Cheese

$13.95Out of stock

Entrée

2 Texas Hots

$9.95

Ahi Tuna Sandwich

$14.95

Bacon Egg & Cheese Burger

$12.95

BBQ Beef Sandwich

$11.95

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Beef & Cheddar

$11.95

Beef Tenderloin Sandwich

$14.95

Black n Blue Burger

$13.95

Boom Boom Burger

$13.95

Chicken Bacon Waffle Sandwich

$14.95

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$13.95

Classic Burger

$12.95

Crab Cakes (2)

$14.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Hawaiian Burger

$13.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kids Mac n Cheese

$7.95

Kids One Hot Dog

$6.95

Kids Pepperoni Flat Bread

$8.95

Mac and Cheese

$11.95

Mushroom Bacon Swiss Burger

$13.95

Philly Sloppy Joe

$10.95

Portabella Mushroom Sandwich

$10.95

Taco (3)

$13.95

Texas Hot Chzburger

$13.95

Turkey Flatbread Sandwich

$11.95

Turkey Wrap

$11.95

Veggie Wrap

$10.95

BLT wrap

$8.95Out of stock

Hangover Helper

$13.95Out of stock

Sweet Chili Ckn Pita

$13.95Out of stock

Kids Mac n Cheese Bites

$7.95

Deep Fried Turkey Sandwich

$10.95Out of stock

Apple Ham and Swiss Sandwich

$10.95Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.95Out of stock

Extras

Lg Ranch

$1.00

Lg. Blue Cheese

$1.00

Wing Sauce on the Side

$0.75

Sm Honey Mustard

$0.50

Sm Siracha Ranch

$0.50

Sm Nacho Cheese

$0.50

Sm Mayo

$0.50

Sm Salsa

$0.50

Sm Sour Cream

$0.50

Sm Ranch

$0.50

3 Tacos Weds

$7.40

1 Throw

$5.00

4 Throws

$15.00

Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.95

Cobb Salad

$12.95

Taco Salad

$12.95

Apple Ham Julienne Salad

$12.95Out of stock

Sides

Apple Sauce

$3.95

Broccoli

$3.95

Coleslaw

$3.95

Cottage Cheese

$3.95

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.95

Pasta Salad

$3.95

Pineapple Chunks

$3.95

Tater Tots

$3.95

Soup

Soup - Chili

$4.95Out of stock

Soup and Classic Grilled Cheese

$8.95Out of stock

Soup and Mac n Cheese Grilled Cheese

$9.95Out of stock

Soup and Pizza Grilled Cheese

$9.95Out of stock

4-packs

4 - Pack Raspberry

$15.00

4 - Pack Go-Devil!

$15.00

4 pack Music Mountain

$15.00

4-pack Yellow Dog Honey Ale

$15.00

4-pack Windproof Dbl IPA

$10.00

4-pack American Classic

$10.00

4-pack Black Cherry Seltzer

$12.00

Variety Pack

$12.00

Toasted Marshmellow Overcoat Porter

$15.00

After Hour Cocktails

A Day at Sugar Bay

$7.00

Berry Smash

$9.00

Chestnut Street Colada

$7.00

Little Mountain Lemonade

$8.00

PA Paloma

$6.00

Willow Bay Sunset

$7.00

32 oz Crowler

Bradford Brew Station Growler

$8.00

64oz Growler Fill

$13.00

64oz Premium Growler Fill

$16.00

32 oz Chestnut Street Seltzer

$12.00Out of stock

32 Oz Stawberry Lemonade Shandy

$13.00Out of stock

32 Oz Music Mountain

$12.00Out of stock

32 oz Kill the Carboy Pilsner

$12.00Out of stock

32 oz Yellow Dog Honey Ale

$12.00Out of stock

32 Oz Wagon Wheel Cream Ale

$12.00Out of stock

32 Oz Wildcatter Wheat

Out of stock

32 oz Raspberry Wellhouse Wheat

$12.00Out of stock

32 oz Toasted Marshmellow Overcoat

$12.00Out of stock

32 Oz Roughneck Hefenweizen

Out of stock

32 oz Pecan Ale

$12.00Out of stock

32 oz Winter Wheat

$12.00Out of stock

32 Oz Maple Pumpkin

$12.00Out of stock

32 oz Air Head Lager

$12.00Out of stock

32 oz Barker Amber Ale

$12.00Out of stock

32 oz Blackberry Cobbler Shandy

$12.00Out of stock

32 oz Poor Boys Peach Kolsch

$12.00Out of stock

32 oz Ic Mango

$12.00Out of stock

32 oz Summer Love

$12.00Out of stock

32 Oz Pumpkin Pie Shandy

$12.00Out of stock

32 oz Uncle Jackson's Blonde Ale

$12.00Out of stock

32 Oz Toolpushers Tropical Pale Ale

$12.00Out of stock

32 oz Lemon Blueberry Shandy

$12.00Out of stock

32 oz Troegs Sunshine Pilsner

$12.00Out of stock

32 oz Tropical Lager

$12.00Out of stock

32 Oz Vanilla Porter

$12.00Out of stock

32 oz Five Spot Hefenweizen

$12.00Out of stock

32 oz Powerhouse Pale Ale

$12.00Out of stock

32 oz Blackberry Shandy

$12.00Out of stock

Holloran Crowler

$14.00

32 oz Premium Crowler

32 oz Beaver Fever IPA

$15.00Out of stock

32 oz Eggnog Stout

$15.00Out of stock

32 oz Bananas Foster Stout

$15.00Out of stock

32 oz Go Devil IPA

$15.00Out of stock

32 Oz Sour Monkey

$15.00Out of stock

32 Oz Shooter Stout

$15.00Out of stock

32 oz Dead in a Hurry IPA

$15.00Out of stock

32 oz Darkened Crude Oatmeal Stout

$15.00Out of stock

32 oz Hopness Monster IPA

$15.00Out of stock

32 Oz Jacks Cider

$15.00Out of stock

32 Oz Angry Orchard

$15.00Out of stock

32 oz Silk Bomb Milk Stout

$15.00Out of stock

Rich Valley Wines

RVW-Malbec

$7.50

RVW-Pinot

$7.50

RVW-Cherry

$7.50

RVW-Blackberry

$7.50

Little Mountain Wine

Riesling (White, Semi Sweet)

$7.00

Sweet Diamond ( White, Sweet)

$7.00

Red (Red, Sweet)

$7.00

Concord (Red, Sweet)

$7.00

Sweet Fredonia ( Red, Sweet)

$7.00

Little Mountain Berry (Fruit wine, Sweet)

$7.00

Sweet Izzy B Blackberry (Fruit, Sweet)

$7.00

Izzy B (Blush, Sweet)

$7.00

Buy a Beer

Buy a beer

$6.00

Firefighter Beer

Glasses

16oz Pint Mug

$10.00

16oz Pint Glass

$8.00

12oz Glass

$6.00

Wine Glass

$8.00

20 Oz Glass

$8.00

Flight Glass

$3.00

Bottle Open

$6.00

Long Sleeved Tee Shirt

Small Long Sleeved Tee Shirt

$24.00

Medium Long Sleeved Tee Shirt

$24.00

Large Long Sleeved Tee Shirt

$24.00

X-Large Long Sleeved Tee Shirt

$24.00

XX-Large Long Sleeved Tee Shirt

$24.00

Ski hat

Pom pom hat

$25.00

Regular hat

$25.00

Sweatshirt

Small Sweatshirt

$36.00

Medium Hoodie

$36.00

Large Hoodie

$36.00

X-Large Hoodie

$36.00

XX-Large Hoodie

$36.00

Tee Shirts

#12-12 Oz Coffee Stout

$6.00Out of stock

Small - Chestnut Street Seltzer

$16.00

Medium - Chestnut Street Seltzer

$16.00

Large - Chestnut Street Seltzer

$16.00

XL - Chestnut Street Seltzer

$16.00

Small - Drink Local

$16.00

Medium- Drink Local

$16.00

Large- Drink Local

$16.00

XL- Drink Local

$16.00

2X- Drink Local

$16.00

S - Music Mountain

$16.00

M - Music Mountain

$16.00

L - Music Mountain

$16.00Out of stock

XL - Music Mountain

$16.00

S - Brewtoberfest

$16.00

M - Brewtoberfest

$16.00

L - Brewtoberfest

$16.00

XL - Brewtoberfest

$16.00

Small - Raspberry Well House

$16.00

Medium - Raspberry Well House

$16.00

Large - Raspberry Well House

$16.00Out of stock

XL - Raspberry Well House

$16.00

Zippo

Zippo Lighter

$19.95

Special

1 Throw

$5.00

4 throws

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Delicious drinks and friendly atmosphere! #drinklocal

Website

Location

104 Chestnut St, Bradford, PA 16701

Directions

Gallery
Bradford Brew Station image
Bradford Brew Station image
Bradford Brew Station image

Map
