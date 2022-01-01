Restaurant header imageView gallery

A Slice of the 80's

418 Reviews

$$

19 Congress St

Bradford, PA 16701

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese and Pepperoni Pizza
Cheeseburger
French Fries

Pizza Slice

Cheese Slice

$1.99

Pepperoni Slice

$1.99

2 Slice Combo

$5.49

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.99

Cheese and Pepperoni Pizza

$13.99

Chicken Philly Pizza

$18.99

Chicken Wing Pizza

$18.99

Chicken& Broccoli Alfredo Pizza

$18.99

Hawaiian Pizza

$18.99

Meatlover's Pizza

$18.99

PB&J Pizza

$17.99

Supreme Pizza

$18.99

Taco Pizza

$18.99

Tomato Basil Pizza

$18.99

Vegetarian Pizza

$18.99

Party Pizza

$29.95

Stuffed Pizza

$17.99

20” Cheese Pizza

$17.99

20” Cheese and Pep Pizza

$17.99

10in Pizzas

Cauliflower Crust Pizza

Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$8.99

Specialty Califlower Crust Pizza

$11.49

Grilled Crust

$7.99

Appetizers

Appetizer Sampler

$12.99

Buffalo Fries

$4.99

Cheese Sticks

$5.99

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

French Fries

$2.99

Fried Pickle Spears

$6.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.99

Loaded Fries

$6.99

Mini Tacos

$6.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Pizza Logs

$6.99

Baskets

BBQ Beef Sandwich

$7.49
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$9.99

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Deli Sandwich

$7.49

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.49

Hot Dog

$5.49

Texas Hot

$6.99

Calzones

5 Cheese Calzone

$8.99

Spicy Sausage Calzone

$8.99

Meatball Calzone

$8.99

Chicken Wing Calzone

$8.99

Supreme Calzone

$8.99

Pizza Calzone

$8.99

Broccoli & Cheese Calzone

$8.99

Chicken & Broc Alfredo Calzone

$8.99

Chicken Cordon Bleu Calzone

$8.99

Hawaiian Calzone

$8.99

Dessert

1-scoop

$1.49

3 scoop

$2.49

Rootbeer Float

$3.99

Ice Cream Cone

Out of stock

Sugar Cookie Sundae

$2.99Out of stock

1 Chocolate Chip

$0.75Out of stock

1 Strawberry Cheesecake

$0.75Out of stock

1 Oatmeal Raisin

$0.75

1 Sugar

$0.75Out of stock

3 Chocolate Chip

$2.00Out of stock

3 Strawberry Cheescake

$2.00Out of stock

3 Oatmeal Raisin

$2.00Out of stock

3 Sugar

$2.00Out of stock

Chocolate Milkshakes

$3.99

Vanilla Milkshake

$3.99

Strawberry Milkshake

$3.99

Mud Pie Milkshake

$3.99

Rootbeer Float

$3.99

Flavor Of The Week

$2.99

Extras

Ranch cup

$0.75

Blue cheese

$0.75

Veggies

$0.50

Coleslaw

$0.75

Wing Sauce on Side

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Ketchup

Full Subs

Ham Sub

$11.99

Turkey Sub

$11.99

Club Sub

$11.99

Cheese Sub

$11.99

Capicola Sub

$11.99

Italian Sub

$11.99

Salami Sub

$11.99

Cajun Turkey Sub

$11.99

Cheeseburger Sub

$11.99

Pizza Sub

$11.99

Meatball Sub

$11.99

Tuna Salad Sub

$11.99

Steak Sub

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Sub

$13.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$13.99

Chicken Tender Sub

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Philly Sub

$13.99

Chicken Parm Sub

$13.99

Spicy Sausage Sub

$13.99

Philly Chzstk

$14.99

Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

Chicken Sub

$11.99

Half Subs

Half Ham Sub

$6.50

Half Turkey Sub

$6.50

Half Club Sub

$6.50

Half Cheese Sub

$6.50

Half Capicola Sub

$6.50

Half Italian Sub

$6.50

Half Salami Sub

$6.50

Half Cajun Turkey Sub

$6.50

Half Cheeseburger Sub

$6.50

Half Pizza Sub

$6.50

Half Meatball Sub

$6.50

Half Tuna Salad Sub

$6.50

Half Steak Sub

$7.49

Half Grilled Chicken Sub

$6.99

Half Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$6.99

Half Chicken Tender Sub

$6.99

Half Grilled Chicken Philly Sub

$6.99

Half Chicken Parm Sub

$6.99

Half Spicy Sausage Sub

$6.99

Half Philly Cheesesteak Sub

$7.49

Half Buffalo Chicken

$6.99Out of stock

Fried Bologna Sub

$6.00Out of stock

Half Hot Italian Sauage Sub

$6.99

Half Chicken Sub

$6.00

Kids Meal

Chicken Tender

$5.99

Hot Dog

$5.99

Kids Pizza

$5.99

PB&J Pizza

$5.99

Mac 'n Cheese

$5.99

Salads

Tuna Salad

$8.99

Chicken Salad

$8.99

Italian Salad

$8.99

Taco Salad

$8.99

Steak Salad

$9.99

Julienne Salad

$8.99

Tossed Salad

$7.49

Side Salad

$2.49

Wings

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$1.25
Traditional Wings

Traditional Wings

$1.25

Wraps

Ham Wrap

$6.00

Turkey Wrap

$6.00

Cheese Wrap

$6.00

Capicola Wrap

$6.00

Italian Wrap

$6.00

Salami Wrap

$6.00

Cajun Turkey Wrap

$6.00

Cheeseburger Wrap

$6.00

Pizza Wrap

$6.00

Meatball Wrap

$6.00

Tuna Salad Wrap

$6.00

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$6.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$6.99

Chicken Tender Wrap

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Philly Wrap

$6.99

Chicken Parm Wrap

$6.99

Spicy Sausage Wrap

$6.99

Steak wrap

$7.49

Club Wrap

$6.00

Philly Wrap

$7.49

Pizza Deal

Party Pizza and 24 Boneless Wings

$55.00Out of stock

Party Pizza and 24 Traditional Wings

$65.00Out of stock

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

$2.19

Diet Pepsi

$2.19

Dr. Pepper

$2.19

Mountain Dew

$2.19

Pink Lemonade

$2.19

Raspberry Tea

$2.19

Root Beer

$2.19

Sierra Mist

$2.19

Water

Can Soda/ Bottled Water

Can Pepsi

$1.25

Can Diet Pepsi

$1.25

Can Mountain Dew

$1.25

Can Dr. Pepper

$1.25

Can Sierra Mist

$1.25

Can Root Beer

$1.25

Bottled Water

$1.25

2 Liter Soda

2L Pepsi

$3.49

2L Diet Pepsi

$3.49

2L Mountain Dew

$3.49

2L Root beer

$3.49

2L Dr. Pepper

$3.49

2L Sierra Mist

$3.49

10 Packs

Fireball

$10.00

Parrot Bay

$10.00Out of stock

Southern Comfort

$10.00

Milk

Milk

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$1.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Stop in and enjoy the great food, friendly staff, and fun décor. Over 80 wing flavor combinations and weekly sub specials. Tons of Specialty pizza options.

Website

Location

19 Congress St, Bradford, PA 16701

Directions

Gallery
A Slice of the 80's image
A Slice of the 80's image
A Slice of the 80's image

