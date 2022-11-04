Restaurant header imageView gallery

Casa Gazon Mexican Grill - 11413 Telegraph Rd.

11413 Telegraph Rd.

Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670

Popular Items

Fries
Horchata
Nachos con Carne

Breakfast Burritos

Burrito Steak & Eggs

$9.15

Includes Carne Asada, Eggs, Cheese, breakfast potatoes OR refried beans.

Burrito Machaca

$9.15

Includes Shredded Beef mixed with Veggies, Eggs, Cheese, breakfast potatoes OR refried beans.

Burrito Tocino

$8.25

Includes Bacon, Eggs, Cheese, breakfast potatoes OR refried beans.

Burrito Jamon

$8.25

Includes Ham, Eggs, Cheese, breakfast potatoes OR refried beans.

Burrito Chorizo

$8.25

Includes Chorizo, Eggs, Cheese, breakfast potatoes OR refried beans.

Burrito Nopales

$8.25

Includes Nopales, Pico de Gallo, Eggs, Cheese, breakfast potatoes OR refried beans.

Burrito Huevos Mexicana

$8.25

Includes Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Eggs, Cheese, breakfast potatoes OR refried beans.

Breakast Plates

Plato Chilaquiles

$10.95

Plato Huevos Rancheros

$10.50

Plato Machaca

$10.95

Plato Chorizo

$9.99

Plato Tocino

$10.25

Plato Jamon

$9.99

Plato Nopales

$9.99

Plato Steak & Eggs

$12.75

Plato Huevos a la Mexicana

$9.50

Tacos

Taco Asada

$2.65

Taco Pollo

$2.50

Taco Pastor

$2.50

Taco Carnitas

$2.50

Taco Cabeza

$2.50

Taco Tripas

$2.50

Taco Pescado

$2.50

Taco Camaron

$2.75

Taco Dorado

$2.50

Taco de Papa

$2.25

Orden (3) T de Birria

$7.50

Orden (3) T Dorados

$6.99

Orden (3) T de Papa

$6.25

Orden T Ahogados

$8.99

Orden Taquitos

$7.99

Quesadillas

Quesa solo Queso

$6.25

Quesadilla Asada

$9.99

Quesadilla Pollo

$9.50

Quesadilla Pastor

$9.50

Quesadilla Carnitas

$9.50

Quesadilla Birria de Res

$9.99

Quesadilla Camaron

$10.25

Burritos

All Meat Burrito

$11.75

Only meat inside.

Burrito Asada

$9.99

Asada, pinto beans, cheese, onions, cilantro & salsa.

Burrito Pollo

$9.25

Chicken, pinto beans, cheese, onions, cilantro & salsa.

Burrito Pastor

$9.25

Pastor, pinto beans, cheese, onions, cilantro & salsa.

Burrito Carnitas

$9.25

Carnitas, pinto beans, cheese, onions, cilantro & salsa.

Burrito Cabeza

$9.25

Cabeza, pinto beans, cheese, onions, cilantro & salsa.

Burrito Tripas

$9.50

Tripas, pinto beans, cheese, onions, cilantro & salsa.

Burro Bean & Cheese

$5.99

Only refried beans & cheese.

Burrito Chile Relleno

$9.25

Chile relleno, pinto beans & cheese.

Burrito Chile Verde

$9.25

Chile Verde, pinto beans & cheese.

Burrito Birria de Res

$9.25

Birria, pinto beans, rice, cheese, onions, cilantro & salsa.

Burrito Pescado

$9.50

fried fish, refried beans, rice, cabbage, pico de gallo & dressing.

Burrito Camaron

$9.99

fried shrimp, refried beans, rice, cabbage, pico de gallo & dressing.

Burrito Veggie

$7.99

pinto beans, rice, cheese, lettuce, tomato, guacamole & sour cream.

Dinner Plates

Plato Asada

$14.50

Plato Pollo

$13.25

Pl Chile Verde

$13.25

Plato Carnitas

$13.25

Pl Chile Relleno (1)

$13.25

Pl Birria De Res

$13.75

Pl Fajitas Mixtas

$15.50

Pl Fajitas Asada

$14.75

Pl Fajitas Pollo

$14.00

Pl Steak Ranchero

$14.50

Plato Milanesa

$14.25

Plato Tampiquena

$15.25

Combination Plates

Combo 2 Soft Tacos

$10.99

Combo 3 Soft Tacos

$12.50

Combo 2 Taco Dorado

$10.99

Combo 3 Taco Dorado

$12.50

Combo Taquitos (4)

$10.99

Combo 2 Enchiladas Carne

$11.50

Combo 3 Enchiladas Carne

$12.99

Combo 2 Enchiladas Queso

$10.50

Combo 3 Enchiladas Queso

$11.75

Combo Quesadilla Con Carne

$13.50

Combo 1 Sope

$10.99

Tortas

Torta Asada

$9.99

Includes Carne Asada, refried beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, jalapeños, avocado, crema.

Torta Pastor

$8.99

Includes Pastor, refried beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, jalapeños, avocado, crema.

Torta Milanesa

$8.99

Includes Milanesa, refried beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, jalapeños, avocado, crema.

Torta Pollo

$8.99

Includes Grilled Chicken, refried beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, jalapeños, avocado, crema.

Torta Carnitas

$8.99

Includes Carnitas, refried beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, jalapeños, avocado, crema.

Torta Jamon

$8.99

Includes Ham, refried beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, jalapeños, avocado, crema.

Torta Cubana

$10.99

Includes Asada, Chicken, Ham, Milanesa, refried beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, jalapeños, avocado, crema.

Torta Tapatia

$10.50

Includes Pastor, Carnitas, Ham, refried beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, jalapeños, avocado, crema.

Seafood Plates

Plato Camarones Costa Azul

$15.75

Plato Filete a la Plancha

$14.25

Plato Mojarra Frita

$13.99

Plato Camarones Rancheros

$13.99

Plato Camarones a la Diabla

$13.99

Plato Camarones a Mojo de Ajo

$13.99

Plato Fajitas de Camaron

$13.99

Cocteles

Campechana Coctel

$16.50

Camaron Coctel

$15.50

Camaron y Pulpo Coctel

$15.99

Tostadas

Tostada Camaron

$7.50

Tostada Pescado

$6.75

Tostada Mixta

$10.99

Tostada con Carne

$7.99

Tostada Veggie

$6.99

Caldos

Cocido (Res)

$12.25

Caldo Birria

$13.25

7 Mares

$16.50

Caldo Camaron

$13.99

Caldo Pescado

$13.50

Caldo Costeño

$14.50

Menudo & Med Soda

$12.75Out of stock

Menudo includes free Med Soda.

A la Carte

Sope

$5.15

Sope Veggie

$4.50

Chile Relleno La Carte

$6.75

Enchilada Queso La Carte

$2.25

Enchilada Carne La Carte

$2.60

Chicken Salad

$10.99

Shrimp Salad

$12.50

Nachos con Carne

$12.75

Carne Asada Fries

$13.99

Veggie Nachos

$10.25

Sides

Fries

$3.35

Extra Salsa

$0.35+

Chips & Salsa

$1.25+

Guacamole & Chips

$3.50+

Guacamole

$2.99+

Crema

$0.50+

Side Rice

$2.99+

Side Beans

$2.99+

Chile Toreado

$0.50

Chile Crudo

$0.50

Orden Tortillas

$1.00

Huevo

$1.99

Orden Tocino (3)

$4.50

Side Avocado

$1.99+

Soda Cans/Bottles/Etc

Mex Coke 1/2 Litro

$3.25

Mex Fanta 1/2 Litro

$3.25

Coke Can

$1.85

Diet Coke Can

$1.85Out of stock

Dr. Pepper Can

$1.85

Jarritos - Mandarin

$2.99

Jarritos - Tamarindo

$2.99

Sangria

$2.99

Sidral

$2.99

Dasani Water Bottle

$1.99

Mineral Water - Jarritos

$2.99

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$3.25+

Jamaica

$3.25+

Piña

$3.25+Out of stock

Pepino

$3.25+

Watermelon

$3.25+Out of stock

Fountain Sodas

Root Beer

$2.75+

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.75+

Fanta

$2.75+

Sprite

$2.75+

Diet Coke

$2.75+

Coke

$2.75+
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Established in 1994. Formerly known as 'El Tapatio," this family owned and operated business has served the community since the Spring of 1994. Come in and see why we've become a local favorite for authentic Mexican food!

Location

11413 Telegraph Rd., Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670

Directions

