Casa Gazon Mexican Grill - 11413 Telegraph Rd.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Established in 1994. Formerly known as 'El Tapatio," this family owned and operated business has served the community since the Spring of 1994. Come in and see why we've become a local favorite for authentic Mexican food!
Location
11413 Telegraph Rd., Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Santa Fe Springs