Chop House on the Bricks 123 N Broad St
123 N Broad St
Thomasville, GA 31792
Popular Items
New York Strip
Cane syrup glazed 12 oz 'painted hills natural beef angus NY strip, southern style green beans with pecans and goat cheese, roasted jalapeno, sweet potato mashed, house steak sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked shellfish, seafood, meats, poultry, or eggs m
Filet Mignon
Grassroots coffee rubbed 8 oz 'meats by linz' angus filet mignon, grilled corn succotash, smashed potatoes with gorgonzola, goat cheese, red wine compound butter, house steak sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked shellfish, seafood, meats, poultry, or eggs m
Corn Succotash
Food
Oysters
Fried Oysters
Bumpy road farms cornmeal fried gulf oysters, deviled egg sauce, country ham, bread and butter pickles, shaved bottarga
Oysters Half Shell (1 Dozen)
Farm raised oysters, half shell served with mignonette, horseradish, crystal hot sauce
Pimento Oysters (1 Dozen)
Farm raised oysters, baked with sweet grass dairy pimento cheese and applewood smoked bacon
Oysters Rockefeller (1 Dozen)
Farm raised oysters, baked with classic Rockefeller sauce topping
Grilled Oysters (1 Dozen)
Farm raised oysters, grilled in shell served with garlic herb butter
Grilled Oysters (Half Dozen)
Farm raised oysters, grilled in shell served with garlic herb butter
Pimento Oysters (Half Dozen)
Oysters Rockefeller (Half Dozen)
Oysters Half Shell (Half Dozen)
Appetizers and Salads
Chop House O-Rings
Beer battered and deep-fried vidalia onion rings, spicy aioli and house steak sauce
Lamb Lollipops
Grilled rack of lamb, whipped goat cheese, truffle tomatoes, mint pistachio pesto. Consuming raw or undercooked shellfish, seafood, meats, poultry, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have a medical condition
Chopped Salad
Lettuce mix, grilled corn, cornbread croutons, bacon, vine tomatoes, pickled red onions, gorgonzola, champagne vinaigrette
Foie Gras
Grade a seared foie Gras, French toast, local pecans, orange pan glaze. Consuming raw or undercooked shellfish, seafood, meats, poultry, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have a medical condition
Duck Tacos
2 masa flour tortillas, duck confit, pickled red onions, Mexican street corn with cotija cheese
Scallops
Seared sea scallops, local grits cake, fried onions, demi-glace. Consuming raw or undercooked shellfish, seafood, meats, poultry, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have a medical condition
Lobster Toast
Maine lobster claw meat, toasted brioche, avocado butter, radish, lemon, mayo, scallion
Caesar Salad
Grilled romaine lettuce, bacon, fried egg, cornbread croutons, aged Romano cheese, bacon fat Caesar dressing. Consuming raw or undercooked shellfish, seafood, meats, poultry, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have a me
Smoked Fish Dip
Hickory smoked creamy fish dip, house pickle jar, assorted crackers
Soup of the Day (Bowl)
Soup of the Day (Cup)
Half Chopped Salad
Half Caesar salad
App Special
Stone Crabs
Entrées
Filet Mignon
Grassroots coffee rubbed 8 oz 'meats by linz' angus filet mignon, grilled corn succotash, smashed potatoes with gorgonzola, goat cheese, red wine compound butter, house steak sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked shellfish, seafood, meats, poultry, or eggs m
Ahi Tuna
Sesame crusted and seared ahi tuna, fried rice, peanuts, pickled cucumbers, whole mustard. Consuming raw or undercooked shellfish, seafood, meats, poultry, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have a medical condition
New York Strip
Cane syrup glazed 12 oz 'painted hills natural beef angus NY strip, southern style green beans with pecans and goat cheese, roasted jalapeno, sweet potato mashed, house steak sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked shellfish, seafood, meats, poultry, or eggs m
Duck Three Ways
Crispy skin 6 oz jurgielewicz & sons' duck breast, duck cracklings, duck confit, roasted butternut squash, local field peas hash, red wine demi-glace. Consuming raw or undercooked shellfish, seafood, meats, poultry, or eggs may increase your risk of food b
Short Ribs
Braised 'creekstone farms' bone in short ribs, shiitake mushroom, risotto, pan gravy
Dry Aged Ribeye
35 day dry aged 'creek stone farms' 16 oz bone in ribeye, potato cake, creamed corn, bourbon bacon jam, house steak sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked shellfish, seafood, meats, poultry, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if
Chop House Burger
8 oz of Wagyu and black angus beef, fried egg, sweet grass dairy Asher blue cheese, caramelized onions and smoked shiitake mushrooms, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, chop house sauce, brioche bun, truffle steak frites. Consuming raw or undercooked shellfish, sea
Waygu
Entree Special
Kids Meal
4oz Filet
Desserts
Chop House Pecan Pie
Classic southern Georgia pecan pie using local pecans served with cinnamon ice cream and cane syrup
Cheesecake
Seasonal flavor cheesecake, ask server for details
Brookie Cake
3 layer brownie and chocolate chip cookie cake, peanut butter buttercream and chocolate ganache
Bread Pudding
Chocolate and brioche bread pudding served warm with caramel ice cream
Sorbet
Seasonal fruit sorbet served with berries and a house cookie
Ice Cream
House made ice cream- 1 scoop of each: Madagascar vanilla bean, Belgian chocolate, cinnamon
Sides
Dessert Drinks
After Dinner Drinks
Brandy Alexander
Christian brothers VS, crème De cacao, nutmeg
Grasshopper
Green crème De menthe, white crème De cacao, cream, mint
Frangelico Sour
C4 bourbon, house sour mix, frangelico, egg white, luxardo cherry
Espresso Martini
Wheatley vodka, hoodoo chicory liqueur, espresso cold brew
Irish Coffee
Slane Irish whiskey, grassroots coffee, Chantilly cream
Cognac and Brandy
Dessert Wine & Digestifs
Spirits
Bourbon
Whiskey
Single Malt
Gin
Tequila
Rum
Cognac and Brandy
Liqueurs and Cordials
Bénédictine
Bailey's
Chambord
Cointreau
Crème De Cacaos
Crème De Menthes
Drambuie
Amaretto Paolucci
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Godiva Chocolate
Copa De Oro Coffee Liquer
Hoodoo Chicory Liqueur
Cassis De Dijon
Romana Sambvca
Thatcher's Elderflower
Amaro and Fernet
Well Liquors
Cocktails
Cocktails
Bird Dog
Wheatley vodka, grapefruit juice, rosemary sage simple syrup
Paloma
Corazon tequila, grapefruit soda, pressed lime, orange bitters
Honeysuckle Lemonade
Cathead honeysuckle vodka, fresh pressed lemon juice, simple syrup, soda water
Negroni Spritz
St. George gin, cappelletti, cocchi Americano, prosecco
Anejo Old Fashioned
Don amado anejo mezcal, herradura anejo tequia, agave syrup, orange bitters
212
High west double rye, fernet branca, sweet vermouth, bitters, luxardo cherry
Holiday in the Sun
Ten to one white rum, velvet falernum, lemon, apricot liqueur
Gin Fizz
Bristow gin, lemon, mint lemon verbena syrup, egg white, soda water
$5 Old Fashioned
Drink Special
Martinis
Prickly Pear Margarita
Torado gold tequila, orange liquer, house sour, prickly pear puree, salt rim
Cherry Lavender Martini
New Amsterdam vodka, crème De violette, luxardo liquor, lemon juice, simple syrup, luxardo cherry garnish
Pink Lady
New Amsterdam vodka, house pink lemonade, simple syrup, sugar rim
Green Chili Gimlet
St George green chili vodka, mint lemon verbena syrup, lime
French Horn
New Amsterdam vodka, chambord, house sour, blueberries, sugar rim
Dirty
Grenall's London dry gin, lejon dry vermouth, olive juice, gorgonzola-stuffed olives
Beer
Draft #1
Draft #2
Draft #3
Draft #4
Draft Beer Flight
Ace California Cider (Sonoma, CA) (Bottle)
Pear cider 5.0% abv
Bell's Brewery (Comstock, Mi) (Bottle)
Porter 5.6% abv
Sam Smith (England, UK) (Bottle)
Oatmeal stout 5.0% abv
Pretoria Fields IPA (Albany, Ga) (Can)
Shaolie IPA 6% abv
Pretoria Fields Skywater Ale (Albany, GA) (Can)
Skywater golden ale 5.1 % abv
Georgia Beer Co. Blonde (Valdosta, GA) (Can)
Southern Isles Tropical IPA 6.5% abv
Georgia Beer Co. Tropical IPA (Valdosta, GA) (Can)
Blonde ale 5% abv
Wine
Sparkling Wines BTG
Francois Montand Brut Rosé, Jura, France NV (Glass)
Crisp, dry, red berries
Francois Montand Brut Blanc De Blancs, Jura, France NV (Glass)
Floral, fruit, mineral
Zardetto Prosecco, Veneto, Italy NV (Glass)
Citrus, stone fruit, dry
Viette Moscato D'asti, Peidmont, Italy 2020 (Glass)
White flowers, peaches, orange blossom
Sparkling Wines BTB
Dom Perignon Vintage Champagne Champagne, France 2010
Fruity, minerality, peach toasty
Le Kool Grand Cru Champagne Champagne, France NV
Crisp pear, baked bread, balanced, expressive
Barone Pizini Franciacorta. Docg Lumbardy, Italy
Bread, apple, almond
Laurent-perrier Brut Blanc De Blanc Champagne, France
Green apples, white flowers, crisp
Francois Montand Brut Rosé, Jura, France NV (Bottle)
Crisp, dry, red berries
Francois Montand Brut Blanc De Blancs, Jura, France NV (Bottle)
Floral, fruit, mineral
Zardetto Prosecco, Veneto, Italy NV (Bottle)
Citrus, stone fruit, dry
Viette Moscato D'asti, Peidmont, Italy 2020 (Bottle)
White flowers, peaches, orange blossom
White Wines BTG
Dr. Thanisch Riesling, Mosel, Germany. 2019 (Glass)
Pear, citrus, dry, minerality
Montinore Estates Pinot Gris, Dundee Hills, Oregon 2019 (Glass)
Grapefruit, white peach, lemon, thyme, minerality
Domaine Merlin Cherrier Sancerre, Loire Valley, France 2019 (Glass)
Floral, balanced, mineral
Paul Hobbs Crossbarn Chardonnay Sonoma Coast, California. 2020 (Glass)
Orange blossom, pineapple, fresh herbs
Huntaway Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand 2019 (Glass)
Gooseberry, currant, passion fruit, medium body
Angeline Chardonnay, Santa Barbara, California 2021 (Glass)
Pear, peach blossom, crisp acidity
Figuire Rose, Provence, France 2020 (Glass)
Peaches, floral, mineral
White Wines BTB
Dr. Thanisch Riesling, Mosel, Germany. 2019 (Bottle)
Pear, citrus, dry, minerality
Montinore Estates Pinot Gris, Dundee Hills, Oregon 2019 (Bottle)
Grapefruit, white peach, lemon, thyme, minerality
Domaine Merlin Cherrier Sancerre, Loire Valley, France 2019 (Bottle)
Floral, balanced, mineral
Paul Hobbs Crossbarn Chardonnay Sonoma Coast, California. 2020 (Bottle)
Orange blossom, pineapple, fresh herbs
Huntaway Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand 2019 (Bottle)
Gooseberry, currant, passion fruit, medium body
Angeline Chardonnay, Santa Barbara, California 2021 (Bottle)
Pear, peach blossom, crisp acidity
Figuire Rose, Provence, France 2020 (Bottle)
Peaches, floral, mineral
Red Wines BTG
Bruno Colin Bourgogne Pinot Noir, Burgundy, France 2018 (Glass)
Cranberry, plum skin, dust,wood
Tortoise Creek Mission Grove Pinot Noir, Oakville, California 2019 (Glass)
Raspberries, dried cherries, easy tannins
Mettler Old Vine Zinfandel, Lodi, California 2019 (Glass)
Sweet cherry, ripe berries, chocolate
Piatelli Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina 2020 (Glass)
Blackberries, jammy, mocha
Monticello Vineyards Jefferson Cuvée, Napa, California 2019 (Glass)
Caramel, black cherry, milk chocolate
Powers Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley, Washington 2019 (Glass)
Black currant, plum, dark chocolate
Cantaloro Super Tuscan, Tuscany, Italy 2018 (Glass)
Lemon, slate, dry
Red Wines BTB
Xavier Pinot Noir, Burgundy, France 2018 (Bottle)
Cranberry, plum skin, dust,wood
Tortoise Creek Mission Grove Pinot Noir, Oakville, California 2019 (Bottle)
Raspberries, dried cherries, easy tannins
Mettler Old Vine Zinfandel, Lodi, California 2019 (Bottle)
Sweet cherry, ripe berries, chocolate
Piatelli Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina 2020 (Bottle)
Blackberries, jammy, mocha
Monticello Vineyards Jefferson Cuvée, Napa, California 2019 (Bottle)
Caramel, black cherry, milk chocolate
Powers Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley, Washington 2019 (Bottle)
Black currant, plum, dark chocolate
Cantaloro Super Tuscan, Tuscany, Italy 2018 (Bottle)
Lemon, slate, dry
Beverages
Coffee and Tea
House Made Cold Brew Espresso
Served over ice
Grassroots House Coffee
Chop house blend or grassroots decaf locally roasted and freshly ground
Fez Green Tea
Rare green spring harvested tea from china combined with aromatic spearmint and lemon myrtle
Mao Feng Shui Green Tea
Spring harvested Mao feng tea from the zhejiang Provence in china that has a lightly sweet, fresh flavor and aroma
Meadow Herbal Tea
Golden chamomile flowers from Egypt with mildly stimulating fragrant hyssop, rooibos, rose pedals, and linden flowers
Peppermint Leaves Herbal Tea
The world's most flavorful peppermint comes from the pacific northwest. Rich with distinct notes of chocolate and an intense, refreshing flavor
British Breakfast Black Tea
A rich blend of full-bodied Indian assam and Ceylon teas elevated above typical breakfast tea
Bugalow Black Tea
Grown in the foothills of the Himalayas, this blend of first and second flush organic Darjeeling teas produces a light, yet complex tea with the aroma and flavor of fruits, nuts and flowers complemented by rich, toasty, buttery notes
Masala Chai Black Tea
To Indians, chai means sweetly spiced tea served with foamed milk. Ours combines second flush assam teas with pungent ginger root, cassia, black pepper, cloves and cadamon to create rich and spice
Lord Bergamot Black Tea
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Fine Dining Farm to table restaurant in the historic district of Thomasville GA
123 N Broad St, Thomasville, GA 31792
Photos coming soon!