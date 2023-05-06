A map showing the location of Chop House on the Bricks 123 N Broad StView gallery

Chop House on the Bricks 123 N Broad St

review star

No reviews yet

123 N Broad St

Thomasville, GA 31792

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

New York Strip

$41.00

Cane syrup glazed 12 oz 'painted hills natural beef angus NY strip, southern style green beans with pecans and goat cheese, roasted jalapeno, sweet potato mashed, house steak sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked shellfish, seafood, meats, poultry, or eggs m

Filet Mignon

$45.00

Grassroots coffee rubbed 8 oz 'meats by linz' angus filet mignon, grilled corn succotash, smashed potatoes with gorgonzola, goat cheese, red wine compound butter, house steak sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked shellfish, seafood, meats, poultry, or eggs m

Corn Succotash

$10.00

Food

Oysters

Fried Oysters

$18.00

Bumpy road farms cornmeal fried gulf oysters, deviled egg sauce, country ham, bread and butter pickles, shaved bottarga

Oysters Half Shell (1 Dozen)

$36.00

Farm raised oysters, half shell served with mignonette, horseradish, crystal hot sauce

Pimento Oysters (1 Dozen)

$36.00

Farm raised oysters, baked with sweet grass dairy pimento cheese and applewood smoked bacon

Oysters Rockefeller (1 Dozen)

$36.00

Farm raised oysters, baked with classic Rockefeller sauce topping

Grilled Oysters (1 Dozen)

$36.00

Farm raised oysters, grilled in shell served with garlic herb butter

Grilled Oysters (Half Dozen)

$18.00

Farm raised oysters, grilled in shell served with garlic herb butter

Pimento Oysters (Half Dozen)

$18.00

Oysters Rockefeller (Half Dozen)

$18.00

Oysters Half Shell (Half Dozen)

$18.00

Appetizers and Salads

Chop House O-Rings

$12.00

Beer battered and deep-fried vidalia onion rings, spicy aioli and house steak sauce

Lamb Lollipops

$27.00

Grilled rack of lamb, whipped goat cheese, truffle tomatoes, mint pistachio pesto. Consuming raw or undercooked shellfish, seafood, meats, poultry, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have a medical condition

Chopped Salad

$15.00

Lettuce mix, grilled corn, cornbread croutons, bacon, vine tomatoes, pickled red onions, gorgonzola, champagne vinaigrette

Foie Gras

$29.00

Grade a seared foie Gras, French toast, local pecans, orange pan glaze. Consuming raw or undercooked shellfish, seafood, meats, poultry, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have a medical condition

Duck Tacos

$12.00

2 masa flour tortillas, duck confit, pickled red onions, Mexican street corn with cotija cheese

Scallops

$18.00

Seared sea scallops, local grits cake, fried onions, demi-glace. Consuming raw or undercooked shellfish, seafood, meats, poultry, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have a medical condition

Lobster Toast

$25.00

Maine lobster claw meat, toasted brioche, avocado butter, radish, lemon, mayo, scallion

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Grilled romaine lettuce, bacon, fried egg, cornbread croutons, aged Romano cheese, bacon fat Caesar dressing. Consuming raw or undercooked shellfish, seafood, meats, poultry, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have a me

Smoked Fish Dip

$15.00

Hickory smoked creamy fish dip, house pickle jar, assorted crackers

Soup of the Day (Bowl)

$8.00

Soup of the Day (Cup)

$4.00

Half Chopped Salad

$8.00

Half Caesar salad

$8.00

App Special

$12.00

Stone Crabs

$40.00

Entrées

Filet Mignon

$45.00

Grassroots coffee rubbed 8 oz 'meats by linz' angus filet mignon, grilled corn succotash, smashed potatoes with gorgonzola, goat cheese, red wine compound butter, house steak sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked shellfish, seafood, meats, poultry, or eggs m

Ahi Tuna

$32.00

Sesame crusted and seared ahi tuna, fried rice, peanuts, pickled cucumbers, whole mustard. Consuming raw or undercooked shellfish, seafood, meats, poultry, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have a medical condition

New York Strip

$41.00

Cane syrup glazed 12 oz 'painted hills natural beef angus NY strip, southern style green beans with pecans and goat cheese, roasted jalapeno, sweet potato mashed, house steak sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked shellfish, seafood, meats, poultry, or eggs m

Duck Three Ways

$32.00

Crispy skin 6 oz jurgielewicz & sons' duck breast, duck cracklings, duck confit, roasted butternut squash, local field peas hash, red wine demi-glace. Consuming raw or undercooked shellfish, seafood, meats, poultry, or eggs may increase your risk of food b

Short Ribs

$35.00

Braised 'creekstone farms' bone in short ribs, shiitake mushroom, risotto, pan gravy

Dry Aged Ribeye

$51.00

35 day dry aged 'creek stone farms' 16 oz bone in ribeye, potato cake, creamed corn, bourbon bacon jam, house steak sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked shellfish, seafood, meats, poultry, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if

Chop House Burger

$20.00

8 oz of Wagyu and black angus beef, fried egg, sweet grass dairy Asher blue cheese, caramelized onions and smoked shiitake mushrooms, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, chop house sauce, brioche bun, truffle steak frites. Consuming raw or undercooked shellfish, sea

Waygu

$15.00+

Entree Special

$31.00

Kids Meal

$12.00

4oz Filet

$28.00

Desserts

Chop House Pecan Pie

$8.00

Classic southern Georgia pecan pie using local pecans served with cinnamon ice cream and cane syrup

Cheesecake

$8.00

Seasonal flavor cheesecake, ask server for details

Brookie Cake

$8.00

3 layer brownie and chocolate chip cookie cake, peanut butter buttercream and chocolate ganache

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Chocolate and brioche bread pudding served warm with caramel ice cream

Sorbet

$6.00

Seasonal fruit sorbet served with berries and a house cookie

Ice Cream

$6.00

House made ice cream- 1 scoop of each: Madagascar vanilla bean, Belgian chocolate, cinnamon

Sides

Corn Succotash

$10.00

Smashed Potatoes

$10.00

Green Beans

$10.00

Sweet Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

Creamed Corn

$10.00

Potato Cakes

$10.00

French Fries

$10.00

Fried Rice

$10.00

Mushroom Risotto

$10.00

Duck Hash

$10.00

Dessert Drinks

After Dinner Drinks

Brandy Alexander

$11.00

Christian brothers VS, crème De cacao, nutmeg

Grasshopper

$11.00

Green crème De menthe, white crème De cacao, cream, mint

Frangelico Sour

$11.00

C4 bourbon, house sour mix, frangelico, egg white, luxardo cherry

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Wheatley vodka, hoodoo chicory liqueur, espresso cold brew

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Slane Irish whiskey, grassroots coffee, Chantilly cream

Cognac and Brandy

Laird's 100 Pr Apple Brandy

$9.00

Christian Brothers V.S

$9.00

Luxardo Cherry Brandy

$10.00

Rémy Martin V.S.O.P

$13.00

Dessert Wine & Digestifs

Drambuie

$8.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Romama Sambvca

$8.00

Fernet-branca

$7.00

Bailey's

$7.00

Paolucci Amaretto

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Luxardo Sangue Morlacco

$8.00

Smith Woodhouse 10 Year Tawny Port (2 Oz)

$12.00

Equipo Navaros Fino en Rama Sherry (2 Oz)

$10.00

Spain

Alvear Pendro Ximenex 1927 Sherry (2 Oz)

$15.00

Spain

Spirits

Bourbon

Buffalo Trace

$11.00

E.H. Taylor Small Batch

$18.00

Early Times

$8.00

Four Roses

$13.00

Larceny Small Batch

$8.00

Old Soul

$13.00

Town Branch

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Rye

F.E.W. Rye

$13.00

High West Double Rye

$12.00

Knob Creek Rye

$15.00

Old Overholt Rye

$8.00

Whiskey

Seagram's Vo (Canada)

$9.00

Crown Royal (Canada)

$11.00

C4 (Georgia)

$10.00

Jack Daniel's (Tennessee)

$10.00

Creek Water (Tennessee)

$9.00

Slane (Ireland)

$9.00

Single Malt

The Balvenie 14 (Speyside)

$22.00

The Glenlivet 12 (Speyside)

$13.00

Glenfiddich 12 (Speyside)

$12.00

Muirhead's Silver Seal 20 (Speyside)

$16.00

Bowmore 12 (Islay)

$12.00

Lagavulin 16 (Islay)

$18.00

Blended Scotch

Famous Grouse

$10.00

Inverhouse

$8.00

J&B

$9.00

Monkey Shoulder

$10.00

Gin

Bombay London Dry

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Hendrick's

$11.00

New Amsterdam Gin

$8.00

St George Gin

$9.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Tequila

Clase Azul Reposado

$23.00

Corazon

$8.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$13.00

Herradura Añejo

$13.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Torado Gold

$8.00

Mezcal

Vida Village

$9.00

Don Amado Anejo

$14.00

Rum

Clement Caribbean Rum

$8.00

Denezin White Rum

$8.00

Diplomatico

$19.00

Ron Abuelo Añejo 12

$9.00

Rum Haven Coconut Rum

$9.00

Sailor Jerry

$9.00

Vodka

Cathead

$9.00

Ketel One

$13.00

New Amsterdam Vodka

$8.00

Old Forth

$13.00

Titos

$9.00

Wheatley

$10.00

Cognac and Brandy

Laird's 100 Pr Apple Brandy

$9.00

Christian Brothers V.S

$9.00

Luxardo Cherry Brandy

$10.00

Rémy Martin V.S.O.P

$13.00

Liqueurs and Cordials

Bénédictine

$8.00

Bailey's

$7.00

Chambord

$8.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Crème De Cacaos

$7.00

Crème De Menthes

$7.00

Drambuie

$8.00

Amaretto Paolucci

$9.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Godiva Chocolate

$8.00

Copa De Oro Coffee Liquer

$7.00

Hoodoo Chicory Liqueur

$8.00

Cassis De Dijon

$7.00

Romana Sambvca

$8.00

Thatcher's Elderflower

$8.00

Amaro and Fernet

Aperol

$7.00

Cappeletti

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Fernet-branca

$7.00

Well Liquors

New Amsterdam Vodka

$8.00

Early Times Bourbon

$8.00

Cocktails

Cocktails

Bird Dog

$12.00

Wheatley vodka, grapefruit juice, rosemary sage simple syrup

Paloma

$11.00

Corazon tequila, grapefruit soda, pressed lime, orange bitters

Honeysuckle Lemonade

$12.00

Cathead honeysuckle vodka, fresh pressed lemon juice, simple syrup, soda water

Negroni Spritz

$11.00

St. George gin, cappelletti, cocchi Americano, prosecco

Anejo Old Fashioned

$13.00

Don amado anejo mezcal, herradura anejo tequia, agave syrup, orange bitters

212

$12.00

High west double rye, fernet branca, sweet vermouth, bitters, luxardo cherry

Holiday in the Sun

$13.00

Ten to one white rum, velvet falernum, lemon, apricot liqueur

Gin Fizz

$12.00

Bristow gin, lemon, mint lemon verbena syrup, egg white, soda water

$5 Old Fashioned

$5.00

Drink Special

$12.00

Martinis

Prickly Pear Margarita

$11.00

Torado gold tequila, orange liquer, house sour, prickly pear puree, salt rim

Cherry Lavender Martini

$11.00

New Amsterdam vodka, crème De violette, luxardo liquor, lemon juice, simple syrup, luxardo cherry garnish

Pink Lady

$11.00

New Amsterdam vodka, house pink lemonade, simple syrup, sugar rim

Green Chili Gimlet

$11.00

St George green chili vodka, mint lemon verbena syrup, lime

French Horn

$11.00

New Amsterdam vodka, chambord, house sour, blueberries, sugar rim

Dirty

$11.00

Grenall's London dry gin, lejon dry vermouth, olive juice, gorgonzola-stuffed olives

Beer

Draft #1

$7.00

Draft #2

$7.00

Draft #3

$7.00

Draft #4

$7.00

Draft Beer Flight

$12.00

Ace California Cider (Sonoma, CA) (Bottle)

$6.00

Pear cider 5.0% abv

Bell's Brewery (Comstock, Mi) (Bottle)

$6.00

Porter 5.6% abv

Sam Smith (England, UK) (Bottle)

$6.00

Oatmeal stout 5.0% abv

Pretoria Fields IPA (Albany, Ga) (Can)

$7.00

Shaolie IPA 6% abv

Pretoria Fields Skywater Ale (Albany, GA) (Can)

$7.00

Skywater golden ale 5.1 % abv

Georgia Beer Co. Blonde (Valdosta, GA) (Can)

$7.00

Southern Isles Tropical IPA 6.5% abv

Georgia Beer Co. Tropical IPA (Valdosta, GA) (Can)

$7.00

Blonde ale 5% abv

Wine

Sparkling Wines BTG

Francois Montand Brut Rosé, Jura, France NV (Glass)

$13.00

Crisp, dry, red berries

Francois Montand Brut Blanc De Blancs, Jura, France NV (Glass)

$13.00

Floral, fruit, mineral

Zardetto Prosecco, Veneto, Italy NV (Glass)

$12.00

Citrus, stone fruit, dry

Viette Moscato D'asti, Peidmont, Italy 2020 (Glass)

$12.00

White flowers, peaches, orange blossom

Sparkling Wines BTB

Dom Perignon Vintage Champagne Champagne, France 2010

$298.00

Fruity, minerality, peach toasty

Le Kool Grand Cru Champagne Champagne, France NV

$150.00

Crisp pear, baked bread, balanced, expressive

Barone Pizini Franciacorta. Docg Lumbardy, Italy

$136.00

Bread, apple, almond

Laurent-perrier Brut Blanc De Blanc Champagne, France

$140.00

Green apples, white flowers, crisp

Francois Montand Brut Rosé, Jura, France NV (Bottle)

$50.00

Crisp, dry, red berries

Francois Montand Brut Blanc De Blancs, Jura, France NV (Bottle)

$50.00

Floral, fruit, mineral

Zardetto Prosecco, Veneto, Italy NV (Bottle)

$45.00

Citrus, stone fruit, dry

Viette Moscato D'asti, Peidmont, Italy 2020 (Bottle)

$45.00

White flowers, peaches, orange blossom

White Wines BTG

Dr. Thanisch Riesling, Mosel, Germany. 2019 (Glass)

$13.00

Pear, citrus, dry, minerality

Montinore Estates Pinot Gris, Dundee Hills, Oregon 2019 (Glass)

$11.00

Grapefruit, white peach, lemon, thyme, minerality

Domaine Merlin Cherrier Sancerre, Loire Valley, France 2019 (Glass)

$24.00

Floral, balanced, mineral

Paul Hobbs Crossbarn Chardonnay Sonoma Coast, California. 2020 (Glass)

$18.00

Orange blossom, pineapple, fresh herbs

Huntaway Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand 2019 (Glass)

$11.00

Gooseberry, currant, passion fruit, medium body

Angeline Chardonnay, Santa Barbara, California 2021 (Glass)

$11.00

Pear, peach blossom, crisp acidity

Figuire Rose, Provence, France 2020 (Glass)

$12.00

Peaches, floral, mineral

White Wines BTB

Dr. Thanisch Riesling, Mosel, Germany. 2019 (Bottle)

$50.00

Pear, citrus, dry, minerality

Montinore Estates Pinot Gris, Dundee Hills, Oregon 2019 (Bottle)

$38.00

Grapefruit, white peach, lemon, thyme, minerality

Domaine Merlin Cherrier Sancerre, Loire Valley, France 2019 (Bottle)

$96.00

Floral, balanced, mineral

Paul Hobbs Crossbarn Chardonnay Sonoma Coast, California. 2020 (Bottle)

$80.00

Orange blossom, pineapple, fresh herbs

Huntaway Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand 2019 (Bottle)

$38.00

Gooseberry, currant, passion fruit, medium body

Angeline Chardonnay, Santa Barbara, California 2021 (Bottle)

$38.00

Pear, peach blossom, crisp acidity

Figuire Rose, Provence, France 2020 (Bottle)

$45.00

Peaches, floral, mineral

Red Wines BTG

Bruno Colin Bourgogne Pinot Noir, Burgundy, France 2018 (Glass)

$25.00

Cranberry, plum skin, dust,wood

Tortoise Creek Mission Grove Pinot Noir, Oakville, California 2019 (Glass)

$11.00

Raspberries, dried cherries, easy tannins

Mettler Old Vine Zinfandel, Lodi, California 2019 (Glass)

$18.00

Sweet cherry, ripe berries, chocolate

Piatelli Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina 2020 (Glass)

$11.00

Blackberries, jammy, mocha

Monticello Vineyards Jefferson Cuvée, Napa, California 2019 (Glass)

$25.00

Caramel, black cherry, milk chocolate

Powers Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley, Washington 2019 (Glass)

$12.00

Black currant, plum, dark chocolate

Cantaloro Super Tuscan, Tuscany, Italy 2018 (Glass)

$12.00

Lemon, slate, dry

Red Wines BTB

Xavier Pinot Noir, Burgundy, France 2018 (Bottle)

$95.00

Cranberry, plum skin, dust,wood

Tortoise Creek Mission Grove Pinot Noir, Oakville, California 2019 (Bottle)

$38.00

Raspberries, dried cherries, easy tannins

Mettler Old Vine Zinfandel, Lodi, California 2019 (Bottle)

$80.00

Sweet cherry, ripe berries, chocolate

Piatelli Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina 2020 (Bottle)

$38.00

Blackberries, jammy, mocha

Monticello Vineyards Jefferson Cuvée, Napa, California 2019 (Bottle)

$95.00

Caramel, black cherry, milk chocolate

Powers Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley, Washington 2019 (Bottle)

$45.00

Black currant, plum, dark chocolate

Cantaloro Super Tuscan, Tuscany, Italy 2018 (Bottle)

$45.00

Lemon, slate, dry

Beverages

Coffee and Tea

House Made Cold Brew Espresso

$3.00

Served over ice

Grassroots House Coffee

$3.00

Chop house blend or grassroots decaf locally roasted and freshly ground

Fez Green Tea

$3.00

Rare green spring harvested tea from china combined with aromatic spearmint and lemon myrtle

Mao Feng Shui Green Tea

$3.00

Spring harvested Mao feng tea from the zhejiang Provence in china that has a lightly sweet, fresh flavor and aroma

Meadow Herbal Tea

$3.00

Golden chamomile flowers from Egypt with mildly stimulating fragrant hyssop, rooibos, rose pedals, and linden flowers

Peppermint Leaves Herbal Tea

$3.00

The world's most flavorful peppermint comes from the pacific northwest. Rich with distinct notes of chocolate and an intense, refreshing flavor

British Breakfast Black Tea

$3.00

A rich blend of full-bodied Indian assam and Ceylon teas elevated above typical breakfast tea

Bugalow Black Tea

$3.00

Grown in the foothills of the Himalayas, this blend of first and second flush organic Darjeeling teas produces a light, yet complex tea with the aroma and flavor of fruits, nuts and flowers complemented by rich, toasty, buttery notes

Masala Chai Black Tea

$3.00

To Indians, chai means sweetly spiced tea served with foamed milk. Ours combines second flush assam teas with pungent ginger root, cassia, black pepper, cloves and cadamon to create rich and spice

Lord Bergamot Black Tea

$3.00

NA BEV

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Pellegrino

12oz Pellegrino

$3.00

1 Liter Pellegrino

$3.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fine Dining Farm to table restaurant in the historic district of Thomasville GA

Location

123 N Broad St, Thomasville, GA 31792

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

