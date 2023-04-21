Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pyle’s Chicken Delite 460 West Jackson Street

review star

No reviews yet

460 West Jackson Street

Thomasville, GA 31792

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Not your average chicken joint!

Location

460 West Jackson Street, Thomasville, GA 31792

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tvelo Brewing Company - 227 W Jackson Street
orange starNo Reviews
227 W Jackson Street Thomasville, GA 31792
View restaurantnext
1861 Distillery - 314 Smith Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
314 Smith Avenue Thomasville, GA 31792
View restaurantnext
St. James - 1145 W.Jackson Street
orange starNo Reviews
1145 W.Jackson Street Thomasville, GA 31792
View restaurantnext
Omg-seafood - 1102 E Jackson St
orange starNo Reviews
1102 E Jackson St Thomasville, GA 31792
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Thomasville GA #062
orange star4.5 • 820
1508 E. Jackson St. Thomasville, GA 31792
View restaurantnext
Fratelli's Pizza - Thomasville - 60 Constitution Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
60 Constitution Avenue Thomasville, GA 31779
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Thomasville

Beef 'O' Brady's - Thomasville GA #062
orange star4.5 • 820
1508 E. Jackson St. Thomasville, GA 31792
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Thomasville
Moultrie
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Tallahassee
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Valdosta
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Chattahoochee
review star
No reviews yet
Dothan
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Lake City
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Port Saint Joe
review star
No reviews yet
High Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston