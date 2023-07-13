- Home
Locos Grill & Pub - Thomasville
256 Liberty St
Thomasville, GA 31757
FOOD
Appetizers
BBQ Nachos
Pork, BBQ Sauce, queso, jalapenos, Cheddar & sour cream piled high on a bed of nachos.
Cheese Fries App
Chips & Guacamole
House made Guacamole served with tortilla chips and pico de gallo.
Chips & Queso
Melted white American cheese & jalapenos served with tortilla chips.
Chips & Salsa
House made salsa and tortilla chips.
Chorizo Dip
Chunky Cheese Fries
Chunked & fried potatoes with melted Cheddar on top of Ranch.
Fried Cheese
Fried Mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Marinara for dippin'.
Fries Basket
Full Fried Pickles
House breaded pickle chips with Ranch dressing for dippin'.
Half Fried Pickles
House breaded pickle chips with Ranch dressing for dippin'.
Mini Nachos
Queso, onions, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, salsa & sour cream. Add Grilled Chicken, Ground Beef, Chorizo or Black Beans for an additional charge.
Moose Mix Up
Fried cheese, potato skins, chicken tenders & our onion rings. Served with marinara, sour cream, Cajun Bistro & Locos sauce for dippin'.
Nachos Muy Loco
Queso, onions, jalapenos, lettuce & tomato. Served with salsa & sour cream. Add Grilled Chicken, Ground Beef, Chorizo or Black Beans for an additional charge.
Onion Ring App
Hand breaded and fried to perfection. Served with Cajun Bistro for dippin'.
Potato Skins
5 potato skins with bacon & melted Cheddar cheese. Served with a side of sour cream.
Quesadilla
Monterey Jack, onions & jalapenos. Served with salsa & sour cream. Add Grilled Chicken, Ground Beef, Chorizo or Black Beans for an additional charge.
Spinach Dip
Served with crispy tortilla chips, salsa and sour cream.
Loaded Tots App
Loaded Fries App
Hot Tots
Salads
Rooster Salad
Chicken on Romaine & green-leaf with Mozzarella, onions & tomato. Try it tossed in HOT sauce!
Chicken Caesar Salad
Chicken on Romaine with Parmesan & croutons, served wtih Caesar dressing.
Cobb Salad
Chicken on Romaine & green-leaf, tomato, bacon, boiled egg* & Bleu cheese crumbles.
Fajita Salad
Steak* or chicken on Romaine & green-leaf, tortilla strips, tomato, sauteed onions & green peppers, Monterey Jack & pico de gallo.
Bleu Moose Salad
Steak* on Romaine & green-leaf, fried onion rings, tomato & Bleu cheese crumbles.
Sunshine Salad
Chicken on Spinach, tomato, Bleu cheese crumbles, walnuts & Mandarin oranges.
Chicken Mango Salad
Chicken on Romaine & green-leaf with mango salsa, tomato and sliced avocado.
Vegetarian
Garden Burger
Garden Burger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo.
Pick Of The Garden
Swiss & Cheddar, mushrooms, spinach, cucumbers, tomato, mustard & mayo served on toasted wheat.
Fun Guy Philly
Sauteed mushrooms, onions, green peppers with spinach, tomato, Monterey Jack & House dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Wings And Tenders
6 Classic Wings
6 Boneless Wings
6 Roasted Wings
8 Classic Wings
8 Boneless Wings
8 Roasted Wings
10 Classic Wings
We offer Classic Wings served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese & celery. Our Sauces include Mild, Medium, Hot, Extra Hot, Lemon Pepper, Teriyaki, Lemon Yaki, Hot Honey BBQ, Honey Sriracha, Honey BBQ & White BBQ.
10 Boneless Wings
We offer Boneless Wings served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese & celery. Our Sauces include Mild, Medium, Hot, Extra Hot, Lemon Pepper, Teriyaki, Lemon Yaki, Hot Honey BBQ, Honey Sriracha, Honey BBQ & White BBQ.
10 Roasted Wings
We offer Roasted Wings served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese & celery. Our Sauces include Mild, Medium, Hot, Extra Hot, Lemon Pepper, Teriyaki, Lemon Yaki, Hot Honey BBQ, Honey Sriracha, Honey BBQ & White BBQ.
20 Classic Wings
20 Boneless Wings
20 Roasted Wings
30 Classic Wings
30 Boneless Wings
3 Grilled Tenders
3 Tender, Grilled with a side of fries & Locos Tender Sauce for dippin'.
5 Grilled Tenders
3 Chicken Tenders
5 Chicken Tenders
5 Chicken Tenders. Hand-breaded with a side of fries & Locos Tender Sauce for dippin'.
Sandwiches
BLT
Cali Club
Smoked turkey, bacon, Ranch, spinach, tomato & fresh avocado.
Chicken Philly
Grilled chicken, onoins, green peppers, White American, lettuce, tomato, mustard & mayo served on a sub roll.
Crazy Club
Ham, turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on three decks of toasted wheat.
Cuban
Roasted pork, ham, salami, Swiss, banana peppers & mayo on a sub roll with a side of Mojo sauce.
Fr Chipotle Ranch Wrap
Fried chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato & Chipotle Ranch in a flour tortilla.
Fr Shrimp Po' Boy
Fully dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo & Cajun Bistro sauce on a toasted sub roll.
French Dip
Grilled roast beef with melted Swiss on a sub roll. Served with a side of au jus.
Gobbler
Grilled turkey, Cheddar, bacon, BBQ sauce & mayo on a toasted sub roll.
Gr Chipotle Ranch Wrap
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato & Chipotle Ranch in a flour tortilla.
Gr Shrimp Po' Boy
Fully dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo & Cajun Bistro sauce on a toasted sub roll.
Hot Italian
Ham, capicola, salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, Mozzarella cheese and house made vinaigrette.
Looney Bird
Smoked turkey, Swiss, lettuce, tomato & mayo on an onion roll.
Philly Cheese
Grilled steak*, onions, green peppers, White American, lettuce, tomato, mustard & mayo served on a sub roll.
Pork Chop Sandwich
Grilled or fried pork chop with lettuce, tomato & mayo on a kaiser roll.
Pot Roast Sandwich
Piled high with mouth-watering pot roast, gravy & mayo on a toasted sub roll.
Reuben
Grilled corned beef on rye with Swiss, sauerkraut, mustard & Thousand Island dressing.
Rooster
Grilled or blackened chicken breast with Mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on an onion roll.
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Golden-fried chicken, tossed in hot wing sauce with lettuce, tomato & Ranch on an onion roll.
The Moose
Roast beef with melted Monterey Jack, Locos horseradish sauce & coleslaw served on an onion roll.
Turkey Reuben
Grilled turkey on rye with Swiss, sauerkraut, mustard & Thousand Island dressing.
Burgers
Redneck Deluxe
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo served on a butter-toasted kaiser roll.
BBQ Bacon Cheddar
Topped with BBQ Sauce, bacon & Cheddar.
Bayou
Blackened, with Monterey Jack, hot sauce, sauteed onions & Cajun Bistro sauce.
El Dorado
American cheese, onion rings, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo & pickles, topped with a fried egg.
Bacon Cheese Burger
American Cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo.
Mushroom Swiss
Swiss, sauteed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato & mayo.
Black And Bleu
Blackened, topped with Bleu cheese, onion rings & Cajun Bistro sauce.
Turkey Avocado Burger
Our turkey burger, Monterey Jack cheese, Pico de Gallo, Locos sauce & fresh avocado. Perfect with a side of sweet potato fries!
Southern Jam Burger
Locos burger with melted Cheddar, fried pickles, & topped with our sweet & savory bacon jam.
Tacos
Grilled Fish Tacos
Three fish tacos. Stuffed with your choice of fried or blackened fish, & mango salsa. Served wtih tortilla chips & Pico de Gallo.
Fried Fish Tacos
Old School Taco
Three ground beef tacos. Seasoned with Locos salsa, topped with queso dip, green-leaf lettuce, and diced tomato. Served with a side of chips and Pico de Gallo.
Honey Sriracha Shrimp Taco
Three fried shrimp tacos. Tossed in Locos honey Sriracha wing sauce, topped with white BBQ slaw. Served with a side of chips and Pico de Gallo.
Crazy Carne Taco
Three steak tacos. Seasoned and grilled steak with Monterey Jack cheese, green-leaf lettuce, Pico de Gallo, topped with Locos chipotle ranch. Served with a side of chips and Pico de Gallo.
Plates
Bistro Tender
Center cut steak filet medallions, cooked to order. Your choice of 2 sides.
Bleu Bistro Tender
Center cut steak filet medallions topped with melted Bleu cheese crumbles & served on a bed of onion rings. Your choice of 2 sides.
Pork Chop
10-ounce center cut pork chop, grilled or fried. Served with your choice of two sides.
Glazed Salmon
Teriyaki-glazed & chargrilled. Served with your choice of 2 sides.
Grilled Shrimp
Served with lemon wedge and Cajun Bistro sauce.
Fried Shrimp
Served with lemon wedge and Cajun Bistro sauce.
Old Menu Items
A La Carte Sides
Side Of Fries
Cajun Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Green Beans
Pasta Salad
Chips
Steamed Broccoli
Cole Slaw
Black Beans
Tater Tots
Baked Potato
Onion Rings
Cheese Fries
Mac n Cheese
Loaded Baked Potato
Side Salad
Side Caesar
Celery
Oranges
Cajun Tots
Hot Tot Side
Extras/Sauces
1000 Island
Bacon Jam
Balsamic Vinaigrette
Bleu Cheese
Caesar Dress
Cajun Bistro
Chipotle Ranch
Extra Hot
Honey
Guac
Honey BBQ
Honey Mustard
Honey Sriracha
Horsey Sauce
Hot Honey BBQ
Hot
House Dressing
Lemon Pepper
Lemonyaki
Locos Dipping Sauce
Marinara
Medium
Mild
Pico De Gallo
4 Oz Queso
Ranch
Raspberry Vinaigrette
4 Oz Salsa
Sour Cream
Teriyaki
White BBQ
Side Mayo
Pickle Spear
2 OZ Queso
2 Oz Sauce
Kids Menu
Desserts
DRINKS
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
256 Liberty St, Thomasville, GA 31757