Chuy's Grill & Bar
125 Mathewson Ave SW
Pelham, GA 31779
Popular Items
Appetizer
Cheese Dip
Large Cheese Dip
Guacamole Fresco
Fresh, chunky guacamole with pico de gallo
Cheesy Asada
A bed of rice topped with your choice of steak or chicken smothered in cheese dip.
The Sampler
Not sure what to get? Enjoy this plate with beef nachos, cheese quesadilla, flautas de pollo, and a small salad.
Trio Dip
Large bowl of cheese dip filled with steak, chicken and shrimp. Served with flour tortillas and pico de gallo.
5 Wings W/ Fries
10 Wings w/ Fries
Adult Chicken Fingers
Chicken fingers with french fries.
Baked Potato
Choripapas
House Specialties
Burrito Especial
Steak or chicken burrito topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.
Burrito Loco
Steak or chicken burrito topped with cheese dip, shrimp, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice.
Burritos Supremos
Two burritos filled with beef or chicken and beans, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice.
Chimichanga Dinner
Deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with chicken or beef, topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole.
Enchiladas Supremos
Two chicken and two beef enchiladas topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice.
Fajita Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with chicken or steak, grilled onions and bell peppers. Topped with cheese dip and served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Flautas de Pollo
Seasoned chicken wrapped with corn tortillas, deep fried, topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Macho Burrito
Burrito stuffed with beef, chicken, rice and beans topped with salsa and supreme topping.
Pelham Special
Pelham delicacy. Bed of rice topped with steak, chicken, shrimp, bell pepper, and onions topped with cheese dip.
Tacos Mexicanos
Three corn tortillas topped with your choice of chicken or steak, cilantro and onion. Served with rice, beans, and salsa verde.
Texas Fajita Burrito
Burrito stuffed with steak, chicken, shrimp, bell pepper, and onions topped with cheese dip with a side of rice.
The Burger
Carnitas
Carnita Tacos (3)
Pork Burrito
Steak
Steak Americano
Grilled rib-eye steak served with fries.
Chuy's Steak
10 oz. Grilled rib-eye steak topped with onions, mushrooms, shrimp, and cheese dip. Served with rice, and side salad.
Steak Mexicano
Steak with sauteed onions, tomatoes, cilantro and jalapenos. Served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas.
Jefe's Steak
Chicken
Pollo Asado
Grilled chicken, sautéed onions, and mushrooms topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans and flour tortillas.
Pollo Mexicana
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled onions, tomatoes, cilantro, jalapenos, and zucchini. Served with rice.
Choripollo
Pollo Poblano
Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas (1)
Served on a sizzling iron plate, sauteed onions and bell peppers served with rice, beans, flour tortillas and a salad with pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
Chicken Fajitas (2)
Steak Fajitas (1)
Steak Fajitas (2)
Shrimp Fajitas (1)
Shrimp Fajitas (2)
3 Amigos Fajitas (1)
3 Amigos Fajitas (2)
Surf & Turf (1)
Surf & Turf (2)
Seafood
Smothered Shrimp
Shrimp smothered with our special cheese sauce. Served with rice, asparagus, and vegetables.
Tilapia & Shrimp
Tilapia smothered with our special cheese sauce. Topped with shrimp. Served with rice.
Shrimp Burrito
Shrimp fajita burrito topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.
Fish Tacos
Tilapia fish either fried or grilled; topped with cabbage. Served with corn chowder and tarter sauce.
Corn Chowder
Shrimp Enchiladas
Shrimp Cocktail
Nachos
Cheese Nachos
Bed of chips, topped with cheese dip.
Nachos
Bed of chips, topped with chicken, beef, or beans and cheese dip.
Supreme Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with beef or chicken, cheese dip, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and jalapenos.
Fajita Nachos
Tortillas chips topped with grilled chicken or steak, grilled onions, bell peppers, and cheese dip. Shrimp extra.
Texas Fajita Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with steak, chicken, shrimp, grilled onions, bell peppers, and cheese dip.
Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with cheese.
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with cheese, beef or chicken.
Quesadilla Suprema
Tortilla filled with your choice of chicken or beef served with side lettuce, guacamole, tomato, and sour cream.
Fajita Quesadilla
Tortilla filled with steak, shrimp or chicken, grilled onions, bell peppers, and cheese served with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. Shrimp extra.
Quesadilla Loca
Tortilla filled with steak or chicken, beans and cheese. Smothered with cheese dip, shrimp, grilled chicken, tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers. Served with rice.
Texas Fajita Quesadilla
Tortilla filled with steak, chicken, shrimp, grilled onions, bell peppers, & cheese served with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
Quesadilla Especial
Tortilla filled with your choice of chicken or steak with cheese.
Combinations
Kids Menu
Kids Taco Plate
Beef taco, rice & beans.
Kids Burrito Plate
Mini beef burrito, rice & beans.
Kids Enchilada Plate
Beef enchilada, rice, and beans.
Kids Chicken Fingers
Chicken fingers with french fries.
Mini Cheese Nachos
Bed of chips, topped with cheese.
Kids Quesadilla Plate
Mini cheese quesadilla served with rice.
Weenie Plate
Veggie Platters
Soups & Salads
Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with chicken, beef, or beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and sour cream.
Fajita Salad
A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with grilled chicken or steak, grilled onions, bell peppers, cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
Caldo de Pollo
Chicken soup with rice, pico de gallo, and fresh avocado.
House Salad
A la Carte
Taco (1)
Beef or chicken taco with a hard or soft shell, topped with lettuce and cheese.
Taco (3)
Beef or chicken taco with a hard or soft shell, topped with lettuce and cheese.
Flautas (1)
Seasoned chicken wrapped with corn tortillas, deep fried, topped with cheese dip
Flautas (3)
Seasoned chicken wrapped with corn tortillas, deep fried, topped with cheese dip
Taco de Asada (1)
Grilled chicken or steak with a hard or soft shell, topped with lettuce and cheese.
Taco de Asada (3)
Grilled chicken or steak with a hard or soft shell, topped with lettuce and cheese.
Burrito (1)
Cheese, chicken, beef, or beans wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with red salsa and cheese.
Burrito (2)
Cheese, chicken, beef, or beans wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with red salsa and cheese.
Side Chimichanga
Deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with chicken or beef, topped with cheese dip.
Enchilada (1)
Cheese, chicken, beef, or beans wrapped in a corn tortilla, topped with enchilada sauce and cheese.
Enchilada (3)
Cheese, chicken, beef, or beans wrapped in a corn tortilla, topped with enchilada sauce and cheese.
Shrimp Taco (1)
Shrimp taco taco with a hard or soft shell, topped with lettuce and cheese.
Shrimp Taco (3)
Shrimp taco taco with a hard or soft shell, topped with lettuce and cheese.
Grill Burrito
Grilled chicken or steak wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with cheese dip.
Side Orders
Avocado Slice
Chorizo
Cilantro
Corn Tortilla
Flour Tortilla
French Fries
Guacamole
Jalapenos
Lettuce
Mexican Rice
Onion
Pico de gallo
Refried Beans
Salsa Picosa 8oz
Salsa Verde
Shredded cheese
Side grilled chicken
Side shrimp (12)
Side shrimp (6)
Side steak
Sour Cream
Supreme Topping
Lettuce, sour cream, and tomato
Tomatoes
Lunch Specials
Lunch Combo #1
Beef burrito served with rice and beans.
Lunch Combo #2
Beef burrito, beef taco, and rice.
Lunch Combo #3
Two beef enchiladas served with rice.
Lunch Combo #4
Two beef tacos served with rice.
Lunch Combo #5
Two chicken flautas topped with cheese dip. Served with rice.
Taco Salad - LS
A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with choice chicken, beef, or bean lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and sour cream.
Lunch Fajitas
Lunch portion of grilled chicken or steak fajitas cooked with sauteed onions & bell peppers. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, & rice or beans & flour tortillas.
Nachos Supreme - LS
Tortilla chips topped with choice of chicken or beef cheese dip, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
Fajita Tacos - LS
Two chicken or steak tacos topped with sauteed onions and bell peppers served with rice and beans.
Quesadilla Suprema - LS
Tortilla filled with your choice of chicken or beef served with side lettuce, guacamole, tomato, and sour cream
Chimichanga Platter - LS
Chicken or beef deep fried burrito topped with cheese dip. Served with your choice of rice or beans.
Pollo Asado - LS
Grilled chicken, sauteed onions, and mushrooms smothered in cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas
Burrito Supreme - LS
Beef or chicken burrito smothered in red salsa and topped with lettuce, sour cream, and tomato.
Huevos Rancheros
Fried eggs smothered with red salsa. Served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas.
Huevos con Chorizo
Scrambled eggs with Mexican chorizo. Served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
125 Mathewson Ave SW, Pelham, GA 31779