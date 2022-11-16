Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chuy's Grill & Bar

125 Mathewson Ave SW

Pelham, GA 31779

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Dip
Pelham Special
Quesadilla Loca

Appetizer

Cheese Dip

$4.99

Large Cheese Dip

$8.99

Guacamole Fresco

$8.99

Fresh, chunky guacamole with pico de gallo

Cheesy Asada

$9.99

A bed of rice topped with your choice of steak or chicken smothered in cheese dip.

The Sampler

The Sampler

$10.99

Not sure what to get? Enjoy this plate with beef nachos, cheese quesadilla, flautas de pollo, and a small salad.

Trio Dip

$12.50

Large bowl of cheese dip filled with steak, chicken and shrimp. Served with flour tortillas and pico de gallo.

5 Wings W/ Fries

5 Wings W/ Fries

$7.99
10 Wings w/ Fries

10 Wings w/ Fries

$15.50

Adult Chicken Fingers

$8.99

Chicken fingers with french fries.

Baked Potato

$9.99Out of stock

Choripapas

$7.99

House Specialties

Burrito Especial

$11.50

Steak or chicken burrito topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.

Burrito Loco

$13.99

Steak or chicken burrito topped with cheese dip, shrimp, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice.

Burritos Supremos

$10.99

Two burritos filled with beef or chicken and beans, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice.

Chimichanga Dinner

$10.99

Deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with chicken or beef, topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole.

Enchiladas Supremos

$10.99

Two chicken and two beef enchiladas topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice.

Fajita Burrito

$12.50

Flour tortilla stuffed with chicken or steak, grilled onions and bell peppers. Topped with cheese dip and served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Flautas de Pollo

Flautas de Pollo

$10.99

Seasoned chicken wrapped with corn tortillas, deep fried, topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

Macho Burrito

$10.99

Burrito stuffed with beef, chicken, rice and beans topped with salsa and supreme topping.

Pelham Special

Pelham Special

$15.99

Pelham delicacy. Bed of rice topped with steak, chicken, shrimp, bell pepper, and onions topped with cheese dip.

Tacos Mexicanos

$14.50

Three corn tortillas topped with your choice of chicken or steak, cilantro and onion. Served with rice, beans, and salsa verde.

Texas Fajita Burrito

Texas Fajita Burrito

$14.99

Burrito stuffed with steak, chicken, shrimp, bell pepper, and onions topped with cheese dip with a side of rice.

The Burger

$9.99Out of stock

Carnitas

$13.99Out of stock

Carnita Tacos (3)

$10.99Out of stock

Pork Burrito

$11.99Out of stock

Steak

Steak Americano

$22.99

Grilled rib-eye steak served with fries.

Chuy's Steak

$24.99

10 oz. Grilled rib-eye steak topped with onions, mushrooms, shrimp, and cheese dip. Served with rice, and side salad.

Steak Mexicano

$23.99

Steak with sauteed onions, tomatoes, cilantro and jalapenos. Served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas.

Jefe's Steak

$14.99

Chicken

Pollo Asado

$13.50

Grilled chicken, sautéed onions, and mushrooms topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans and flour tortillas.

Pollo Mexicana

Pollo Mexicana

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled onions, tomatoes, cilantro, jalapenos, and zucchini. Served with rice.

Choripollo

$12.99
Pollo Poblano

Pollo Poblano

$15.99

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas (1)

$13.99

Served on a sizzling iron plate, sauteed onions and bell peppers served with rice, beans, flour tortillas and a salad with pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.

Chicken Fajitas (2)

$23.99

Served on a sizzling iron plate, sauteed onions and bell peppers served with rice, beans, flour tortillas and a salad with pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.

Steak Fajitas (1)

$13.99

Served on a sizzling iron plate, sauteed onions and bell peppers served with rice, beans, flour tortillas and a salad with pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.

Steak Fajitas (2)

$23.99

Served on a sizzling iron plate, sauteed onions and bell peppers served with rice, beans, flour tortillas and a salad with pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.

Shrimp Fajitas (1)

$15.50

Served on a sizzling iron plate, sauteed onions and bell peppers served with rice, beans, flour tortillas and a salad with pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.

Shrimp Fajitas (2)

$25.99

Served on a sizzling iron plate, sauteed onions and bell peppers served with rice, beans, flour tortillas and a salad with pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.

3 Amigos Fajitas (1)

$16.50

Served on a sizzling iron plate, sauteed onions and bell peppers served with rice, beans, flour tortillas and a salad with pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.

3 Amigos Fajitas (2)

$26.99

Served on a sizzling iron plate, sauteed onions and bell peppers served with rice, beans, flour tortillas and a salad with pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.

Surf & Turf (1)

Surf & Turf (1)

$19.99
Surf & Turf (2)

Surf & Turf (2)

$29.99

Seafood

Smothered Shrimp

Smothered Shrimp

$15.99

Shrimp smothered with our special cheese sauce. Served with rice, asparagus, and vegetables.

Tilapia & Shrimp

Tilapia & Shrimp

$15.99

Tilapia smothered with our special cheese sauce. Topped with shrimp. Served with rice.

Shrimp Burrito

$14.99

Shrimp fajita burrito topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.

Fish Tacos

$10.99

Tilapia fish either fried or grilled; topped with cabbage. Served with corn chowder and tarter sauce.

Corn Chowder

$9.99Out of stock

Shrimp Enchiladas

$11.99
Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.99

Nachos

Cheese Nachos

$5.99

Bed of chips, topped with cheese dip.

Nachos

$7.99

Bed of chips, topped with chicken, beef, or beans and cheese dip.

Supreme Nachos

$10.50

Tortilla chips topped with beef or chicken, cheese dip, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and jalapenos.

Fajita Nachos

$12.99

Tortillas chips topped with grilled chicken or steak, grilled onions, bell peppers, and cheese dip. Shrimp extra.

Texas Fajita Nachos

$14.99

Tortilla chips topped with steak, chicken, shrimp, grilled onions, bell peppers, and cheese dip.

Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Flour tortilla filled with cheese.

Quesadilla

$7.99

Flour tortilla filled with cheese, beef or chicken.

Quesadilla Suprema

$10.50

Tortilla filled with your choice of chicken or beef served with side lettuce, guacamole, tomato, and sour cream.

Fajita Quesadilla

$12.50

Tortilla filled with steak, shrimp or chicken, grilled onions, bell peppers, and cheese served with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. Shrimp extra.

Quesadilla Loca

$14.99

Tortilla filled with steak or chicken, beans and cheese. Smothered with cheese dip, shrimp, grilled chicken, tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers. Served with rice.

Texas Fajita Quesadilla

Texas Fajita Quesadilla

$14.99

Tortilla filled with steak, chicken, shrimp, grilled onions, bell peppers, & cheese served with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.

Quesadilla Especial

$9.99

Tortilla filled with your choice of chicken or steak with cheese.

Combinations

Any one item

$7.99

Create your own combination. Served with rice & beans.

Any two items

$8.99

Create your own combination. Served with rice & beans.

Any three items

Any three items

$10.99

Create your own combination. Served with rice & beans.

Kids Menu

Kids Taco Plate

$5.50

Beef taco, rice & beans.

Kids Burrito Plate

$5.50

Mini beef burrito, rice & beans.

Kids Enchilada Plate

$5.50

Beef enchilada, rice, and beans.

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.50

Chicken fingers with french fries.

Mini Cheese Nachos

$4.99

Bed of chips, topped with cheese.

Kids Quesadilla Plate

$4.99

Mini cheese quesadilla served with rice.

Weenie Plate

$4.99

Veggie Platters

Veggie Quesadilla

$11.99
Grilled Veggie Burrito

Grilled Veggie Burrito

$11.99

Bean Enchiladas

$9.99

Veggie Fajitas (1)

$12.99

Veggie Fajitas (2)

$22.99

Soups & Salads

Taco Salad

$9.99

A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with chicken, beef, or beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and sour cream.

Fajita Salad

$11.99

A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with grilled chicken or steak, grilled onions, bell peppers, cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream

Caldo de Pollo

$7.99

Chicken soup with rice, pico de gallo, and fresh avocado.

House Salad

House Salad

$12.99

A la Carte

Taco (1)

$2.50

Beef or chicken taco with a hard or soft shell, topped with lettuce and cheese.

Taco (3)

$7.50

Beef or chicken taco with a hard or soft shell, topped with lettuce and cheese.

Flautas (1)

$2.50

Seasoned chicken wrapped with corn tortillas, deep fried, topped with cheese dip

Flautas (3)

$7.50

Seasoned chicken wrapped with corn tortillas, deep fried, topped with cheese dip

Taco de Asada (1)

$3.50

Grilled chicken or steak with a hard or soft shell, topped with lettuce and cheese.

Taco de Asada (3)

$9.99

Grilled chicken or steak with a hard or soft shell, topped with lettuce and cheese.

Burrito (1)

$4.25

Cheese, chicken, beef, or beans wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with red salsa and cheese.

Burrito (2)

$8.50

Cheese, chicken, beef, or beans wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with red salsa and cheese.

Side Chimichanga

$4.25

Deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with chicken or beef, topped with cheese dip.

Enchilada (1)

$2.50

Cheese, chicken, beef, or beans wrapped in a corn tortilla, topped with enchilada sauce and cheese.

Enchilada (3)

$7.50

Cheese, chicken, beef, or beans wrapped in a corn tortilla, topped with enchilada sauce and cheese.

Shrimp Taco (1)

$3.99

Shrimp taco taco with a hard or soft shell, topped with lettuce and cheese.

Shrimp Taco (3)

$11.99

Shrimp taco taco with a hard or soft shell, topped with lettuce and cheese.

Grill Burrito

$7.99

Grilled chicken or steak wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with cheese dip.

Side Orders

Avocado Slice

$4.99

Chorizo

$2.50

Cilantro

$1.99

Corn Tortilla

$1.99

Flour Tortilla

$1.99

French Fries

$2.99

Guacamole

$2.99

Jalapenos

$1.99

Lettuce

$1.50

Mexican Rice

$2.50

Onion

$1.99

Pico de gallo

$2.50

Refried Beans

$2.50

Salsa Picosa 8oz

$2.25

Salsa Verde

$2.25

Shredded cheese

$2.50

Side grilled chicken

$7.99

Side shrimp (12)

$11.99

Side shrimp (6)

$5.99

Side steak

$8.99

Sour Cream

$1.99

Supreme Topping

$3.25

Lettuce, sour cream, and tomato

Tomatoes

$2.50

Lunch Specials

Lunch Combo #1

$7.50

Beef burrito served with rice and beans.

Lunch Combo #2

$7.50

Beef burrito, beef taco, and rice.

Lunch Combo #3

$7.50

Two beef enchiladas served with rice.

Lunch Combo #4

$7.50

Two beef tacos served with rice.

Lunch Combo #5

$6.50

Two chicken flautas topped with cheese dip. Served with rice.

Taco Salad - LS

$7.99

A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with choice chicken, beef, or bean lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and sour cream.

Lunch Fajitas

$10.50

Lunch portion of grilled chicken or steak fajitas cooked with sauteed onions & bell peppers. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, & rice or beans & flour tortillas.

Nachos Supreme - LS

$7.99

Tortilla chips topped with choice of chicken or beef cheese dip, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.

Fajita Tacos - LS

$9.99

Two chicken or steak tacos topped with sauteed onions and bell peppers served with rice and beans.

Quesadilla Suprema - LS

$8.99

Tortilla filled with your choice of chicken or beef served with side lettuce, guacamole, tomato, and sour cream

Chimichanga Platter - LS

$8.99

Chicken or beef deep fried burrito topped with cheese dip. Served with your choice of rice or beans.

Pollo Asado - LS

$9.99

Grilled chicken, sauteed onions, and mushrooms smothered in cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas

Burrito Supreme - LS

$6.99

Beef or chicken burrito smothered in red salsa and topped with lettuce, sour cream, and tomato.

Huevos Rancheros

$7.99

Fried eggs smothered with red salsa. Served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas.

Huevos con Chorizo

$7.99

Scrambled eggs with Mexican chorizo. Served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas.

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Desserts

Fried Ice Cream

Fried Ice Cream

$4.99
Flan

Flan

$4.99

Churros

$4.99
Sopapilla

Sopapilla

$4.99+

Chimi-cheesecake

$4.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

125 Mathewson Ave SW, Pelham, GA 31779

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

