COVE CASTLE RESTAURANT 13 Castle Court

review star

No reviews yet

13 Castle Court

Greenwood Lake, NY 10925

KIDS MENU

Children

Dogs + Fries

$10.50

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Junior Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kids Chicken Fingers + Fries

$9.00

Kids Pizza

$9.00

Kids Penne

$10.00

DRINK MENU

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Ice Tea Unsweetened

$4.00

Ice Tea Sweet

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Seltzer

$3.00

Saratoga Still Bottle

$7.00

Saratoga Sparkling Bottle

$7.00

Coffee Regular

$3.00

Coffee Decaf

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coffee Regular Pot

$5.00

Coffee Decaf Pot

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Tonic

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

SPRING DINNER '23

Salads

Castle Beet + Goat Cheese

$16.00

Chopped Mexican Salad

$18.00

Classic Caesar

$14.00

romaine, parmesan, croutons

Side Salad

$10.00

Starters

pepper, onions

Burrata + Eggplant Stack

$19.00Out of stock

truffle burrata, pan fried eggplant, tomato tapenade

chicken skewers

$17.00

Chili Lime Shrimp

$20.00

flash fried shrimp, sweet + spicy chili sauce, seasame slaw

Cove Wings

$17.00

Honey Truffle Brussels

$16.00

crispy brussels, truffle infused honey, parmesan

Housemade Pesto Garlic Bread

$10.00

Plantain Chips + Pico de Gallo

$13.00

Sausage Trio Skillet

$17.00

chorizo, hot + sweet Italian, garlic-parmesan crostini

Soup of the Day

$10.00

Flatbreads

Burrata and Prosciutto Flatbread

$20.00

topped with arugula, truffle oil

Greek Flatbread

$19.00

Housemade Pesto Garlic Bread

$10.00

Margherita Flatbread

$17.00

san marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil

Main

Bacon Jam Burger

$21.00

8 oz angus beef on brioche, smoked gruyere, lettuce + tomato, fries

Branzino

$32.00

garlic-butter infused white wine reduction, medley of roasted potatoes, baby carrots

Cheese Rollatini

$23.00Out of stock

winter squash, bliste, sage brown butter

Chicken Tacos

$22.00

Cove Burger

$18.00

8 oz angus, local cheddar, pickled red onion, lettuce and tomato, fries

Frutti di Mare

$34.00

mussels, little neck clams, shrimp, linguine, fra diavolo sauce

Grilled Salmon

$29.00

encrusted in dijon whole grain mustard, fresh tarragon, sauteed spinach, roasted potatoes

Seafood Paella Pot

$36.00

chicken, chorizo, shrimp, mussels, clams, sautéed in saffron rice

Seared Breast of Chicken

$24.00

wild mushroom cognac velour, roasted potatoes with herbs and roasted squash

Shrimp Tacos

$22.00

Steak Frites w/Chimichurri

$42.00

today's pasta

$24.00

Sides

Fries

$10.00

Roasted Potatoes

$10.00

Roasted Squash

$10.00

Sautéed Spinach

$10.00

Dessert

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Chocolate Fudge Layer Cake

$7.00

Crème brûlée

$10.00Out of stock

Party Menu

Event Entrees

Event Fish

Event Chicken

Event Steak

Event kids chicken fingers

Cino de Mayo

Salads

Chopped Mexican Salad

$18.00

Classic Caesar

$14.00

romaine, parmesan, croutons

Side Salad

$10.00

Starters

Chili Lime Shrimp

$20.00

flash fried shrimp, sweet + spicy chili sauce, seasame slaw

Plantain Chips + Pico de Gallo

$13.00

Sausage Trio Skillet

$17.00

chorizo, hot + sweet Italian, garlic-parmesan crostini

shrimp ceviche

$21.00

nachos- cheddar

$17.00

Cove Wings

$17.00

Main

beef tacos

$24.00

Burrito

$19.00

Chicken Tacos

$22.00

Fish tacos

$22.00

Quesadilla

$19.00

Seafood Paella Pot

$36.00

chicken, chorizo, shrimp, mussels, clams, sautéed in saffron rice

The Burger

$21.00

vegetarian tacos

$10.00

Steak Frites

$42.00Out of stock

Bacon Jam Burger

$21.00

8 oz angus beef on brioche, smoked gruyere, lettuce + tomato, fries

Cove Burger

$13.00

holy guac burger

$21.00

tex mex chipotle burger

$21.00

Blackened chicken

$22.00

rice, black beans, corn salsa & diced avocado

Yucatan Haddock

$34.00

Sides

Fries

$10.00

Roasted Potatoes

$10.00

Home Fries

$7.00

Rice beans

$10.00

corn salsa

$7.00

Dessert

Belgium Mousse Cake

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Chocolate Fudge Layer Cake

$7.00

Churros

$7.00

Corking Fee

$15.00

Cutting Fee

$3.00

Flan

$7.00

leches cake

$10.00

Flatbreads

Burrata and Prosciutto Flatbread

$20.00

topped with arugula, truffle oil

Margherita Flatbread

$17.00

san marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil

Housemade Pesto Garlic Bread

$10.00

mini Elote flatbread

$12.00

Boat Tour (Copy)

Boat + Lobster Tour

$75.00

Boat Tour (Copy)

Boat Tour Ticket - Adult

$20.00

Boat Tour Ticket - Child

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Inquire about our private event spaces!

Location

13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925

Directions

