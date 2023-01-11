Main picView gallery

Baldo Bistro 9 Lakeside Road

9 Lakeside Road

Hewitt, NJ 07421

Appetizers

Imported Burrata Caprese

$16.50

Heirloom Tomatoes, Prosciutto Di Parma and Roasted Bell Peppers

Carpaccio Di Manzo

$13.50

Thinly Sliced Beef Tenderloin, Arugula, Shaved Parmigiano, Fresh Sliced Cremini Mushrooms

Tuna Tartar

$14.50

Chopped Blue Fin Tuna, Avocado, Watermelon, Sesame seed, Wasabi Soy Sauce topped with a Crispy Wonton

Scungilli Salad

$16.50

New Jersey Conch, Olives, Celery, Diced Pepper Medley, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes with Lemon Olive Oil

Antipasto Della Casa

$13.50

Daily Selection of our House Cured Vegetables and Olives from our Buffet

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.50

3 Jumbo Shrimp served with Arugula and Aurora Sauce

Eggplant Rollatini

$13.50

Ricotta, Mozzarella Baked in Tomato Sauce topped with Shaved Parmigiano

Arancini Di Riso

$12.50

Fried Rice Ball Stuffed with Veal Ragout, Sweet Peas, and Scamorza Cheese

Meatball

$11.50

Veal, Pork and Beef Meatball in Tomato Sauce served over Soft Polenta

Asparagi Gratinati

$11.50

Crispy Baked Asparagus, Parmigiano, Butter and Prosecco

Fried Calamari

$12.50

Crispy Deep Fried Squid Rings, Hot Cherry Peppers with side of Marinara Sauce

Grilled Calamari

$12.50

Grilled Squid served with Red Pepper and Tarragon Vinaigrette

Polpo Alla Siciliana

$17.50

Grilled Octopus served over a Puree of Chickpeas and Micro Greens and Capponata

Clams Casino

$14.50

Local Clams Baked with Roasted Peppers, Pancetta and Seasoned Breadcrumbs

Mussels Fra Diavolo

$14.50Out of stock

PEI Mussels in a Spicy Marinara Sauce

Pasta

Spaghetti Alla Carbonara

$19.50

Guanciale, Egg, Black Pepper and Pecorino Romano

Bucatini All’ Amatriciana

$19.50

Guanciale, Garlic, Chopped San Marzano Plum Tomatoes and Crushed Red Pepper

Cavatelli Della Nonna

$21.50

Handmade Cavatelli, House made Pork Sausage, Wild Mushrooms, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes and Arugula

Lasagna Classica

$21.50

Veal Bolognese, Mozzarella and Bechamel Sauce

Linguine Alle Vongole Veraci

$23.50

Days Selection of Fresh Clams Served with Marinara or White Wine & Garlic Oil

Tagliatelle Alla Bolognese

$20.50

House made Wide Flat Tagliatelle Noodle served with Ground Veal Ragout

Gnocchi Ai Quattro Formaggi

$20.50

Gorgonzola, Parmigiana, Taleggio, Scarmorza in a Cream Sauce

Ravioli Di Ricotta e Spinaci

$21.50

House made Ravioli Stuffed with Spinach and Ricotta served with Butter and Parmigiana

Rigatoni Alla Vodka

$19.50

Rigatoni served with Vodka Sauce and Sausage

Linguine and shrimp

$23.50

Main Course

Pollo Arrostito

$24.50

1⁄2 Amish Chicken Roasted in a Cast Iron Skillet served with Mashed Potatoes, Baby Carrots and Natural Juices

Vitello Alla Parmigiana or Milanese

$38.50

Bone In Rib Eye Veal Chop pounded and breaded & pan fried in Tomato Sauce with Fresh Mozzarella & Parmigiana

Bistecca Ai Ferri

$38.50

Rib Eye Steak Grilled and served with Truffle Fried Potatoes and Vegetables

Pollo Capricciosa

$22.50

Amish Chicken Breast, Fresh Chopped Tomato, Arugula and Mozzarella

Chicken

$22.50

Veal Ossobuco

$38.50

Braised Veal Shank, Root Vegetables, served with Saffron Risotto

Pork Loin Chop

$29.50

Thick Cut Pork Loin Chop Roasted with garlic, rosemary and EVOO or Scapariello with Hot Cherry Peppers and Balsamic Vinegar

Branzino All’Acquapazza

$32.50

Filet of Mediterraneo Seabass, Cherry Tomatoes, Olives, White Wine and Italian Parsley

Salmone Alla Griglia

$29.50

Filet of Salmon Grilled to perfection served with Roasted Potato and Broccoli Rabe

Chicken Parmigiana

$22.50

Red Pizza Small

Small Pizza 12 x 12

Four Season SM

$16.00

Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, artichoke, black olives, mushroom, ham and E.V.O.O.

Pizza Calabria SM

$15.00

Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, nduja, spicy oil, Calabria peppers

Pizza Cheese SM

$12.00

Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, E.V.O.O.

Pizza Meat Lover’s SM

$17.00

Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, house-made Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, meatball, E.V.O.O.

Pizza Veggie SM

$15.00

Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, grilled zucchini, grilled eggplant, red and green peppers, onion, E.V.O.O.

Pizza Margherita SM

$13.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, E.V.O.O.

Pizza Scarpariello SM

$16.00

Tomato sauce, sliced chicken breast, house-made Italian sausage, hot cherry peppers, broccoli rabe, cherry tomatoes

Red Pizza Large

Large Pizza 25 x 16

Four Season LG

$29.00

Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, artichoke, black olives, mushroom, ham and E.V.O.O.

Pizza Calabria LG

$29.00

Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, nduja, spicy oil, Calabria peppers

Pizza Cheese LG

$24.00

Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, E.V.O.O.

Pizza Meat Lover’s LG

$32.00

Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, house-made Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, meatball, E.V.O.O.

Pizza Veggie LG

$29.00

Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, grilled zucchini, grilled eggplant, red and green peppers, onion, E.V.O.O.

Pizza Margherita LG

$25.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, E.V.O.O.

Pizza Scarpariello LG

$31.00

Tomato sauce, sliced chicken breast, house-made Italian sausage, hot cherry peppers, broccoli rabe, cherry tomatoes

White Pizza Small

Small Pizza 12 x 12

Pizza Favorita SM

$16.00

Shredded mozzarella, touch of burrata, speck, arugula, E.V.O.O.

Four Cheese SM

$14.00

Shredded mozzarella, shaved Parmigiano, fresh ricotta, provolone, E.V.O.O.

Pizza Tartufo SM

$13.00

Shredded mozzarella, onion, fresh mushrooms, truffle oil

Pizza Bistro SM

$17.00

Shredded mozzarella, arugula, cherry tomatoes, prosciutto crudo, shaved Parmigiano, touch of lemon, E.V.O.O.

Pizza Clam Casino SM

$16.00

Shredded mozzarella, chopped white clams, bacon, thinly sliced potato

White Pizza Large

Pizza Favorita LG

$30.00

Shredded mozzarella, touch of burrata, speck, arugula, E.V.O.O.

Four Cheese LG

$28.00

Shredded mozzarella, shaved Parmigiano, fresh ricotta, provolone, E.V.O.O.

Pizza Tartufo LG

$25.00

Shredded mozzarella, onion, fresh mushrooms, truffle oil

Pizza Bistro LG

$32.00

Shredded mozzarella, arugula, cherry tomatoes, prosciutto crudo, shaved Parmigiano, touch of lemon, E.V.O.O.

Pizza Clam Casino LG

$30.00

Shredded mozzarella, chopped white clams, bacon, thinly sliced potato

Calzone

$11.00

Stuffed with ricotta, shredded mozzarella served with a side of sauce

Stromboli

$15.00

Shredded mozzarella, ham, pepperoni, bacon, and meatball

Pizza Nutella

$12.00

Garlic Knots

$5.00

(5) Baked and served with tomato sauce and pecorino cheese

Late Night Menu

Veal Meatballs

$11.50

3 Veal, Pork & Beef Meatballs served with tomato sauce and a light puree of polenta topped with shaved parmigiana

Eggplant Rollatini

$13.50

Ricotta, Mozzarella, baked in tomato sauce topped with shaved parmigiana

Arancini DI Riso

$12.50

Fried Rice Ball stuffed with Veal Ragout, Sweet Peas and Scarmorza Cheese

Potato Croquette

$9.95

3 Potato, Parmigiana rolled in breadcrumbs and deep fried. Served with marinara sauce

Buffalo Wings

$12.00

6 Buffalo Wings served with carrots, celery and bleu cheese

Vitello Tonnato

$14.50

Thinly sliced Roasted Veal served with a tuna and anchovy mayo topped with fresh Sicilian Berry Capers

Bruschetta

$9.95

3 Trittico of Cherry Tomatoes, Cremini Mushrooms and Eggplant

Soup & Salad

Fava Beans Puree

$10.50

Finished with Sauteed Wild Mushrooms and topped with a Grilled Shrimp

Chef Daily Special Soup

$8.50

Tre Colori Salad

$10.50

Arugula, Endive, Radicchio, Cider Vinaigrette, and E.V.O.O

Insalata Mediterranea

$11.50

Heirloom Tomatoes, Fennel, Cucumber, Olives and Shallot Vinaigrette

Insalata Di Ceasare

$10.50

Grilled Heart of Baby Romaine, Baked Parmigiano Crisp, House made Croutons and Ceasar Dressing

Insalata Di Barbabietole

$11.50

Sliced Red Beets, Sliced Oranges, Toasted Almonds, Sundried Raisin, Goast Cheese with Dijon Vinaigrette

Charcuterie Board

Meat & Cheese (3)

Meat & Cheese (3)

$14.50

Selection of Meat & Cheese served with Chef's selection of accompaniments.

Meat & Cheese (5)

Meat & Cheese (5)

$22.50

Selection of Meat & Cheese served with Che's choice of accompaniments.

Meat & Cheese (7)

Meat & Cheese (7)

$29.50

Selection of Meat & Cheese served with Chef's choice of accompaniments.

Desserts

Crema Catalana

$9.00

Spanish Flan with crystalized Brown Sugar

Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.00

Rich Chocolate Cake filled with chocolate souffle center

Torta Di Ricotta

$9.00

House made Italian Cheesecake

Tortino DiFrutta

$9.00

House made Fresh Fruit Tart with cream

Torta Della Nonna

$9.00

House made Italian Custard tart with pine nuts

Profitterols

$9.00

Puffed Pastry stuffed with Vanilla or Pistachio Ice Cream covered with Chocolate Sauce

Tartufo

$9.00

Chocolate and Vanilla Ice Cream stuffed with Cherries in Crispy Chocolate

Gelato

$6.00

Chocolate, Vanilla, Pistachio or Peach

Sorbet

$6.00

Lemon, Blood Orange, Peach

Stromboli

Meat

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
