Baldo Bistro
9 Lakeside Road
Hewitt, NJ 07421
Appetizers
Imported Burrata Caprese
Heirloom Tomatoes, Prosciutto Di Parma and Roasted Bell Peppers
Carpaccio Di Manzo
Thinly Sliced Beef Tenderloin, Arugula, Shaved Parmigiano, Fresh Sliced Cremini Mushrooms
Tuna Tartar
Chopped Blue Fin Tuna, Avocado, Watermelon, Sesame seed, Wasabi Soy Sauce topped with a Crispy Wonton
Scungilli Salad
New Jersey Conch, Olives, Celery, Diced Pepper Medley, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes with Lemon Olive Oil
Antipasto Della Casa
Daily Selection of our House Cured Vegetables and Olives from our Buffet
Shrimp Cocktail
3 Jumbo Shrimp served with Arugula and Aurora Sauce
Eggplant Rollatini
Ricotta, Mozzarella Baked in Tomato Sauce topped with Shaved Parmigiano
Arancini Di Riso
Fried Rice Ball Stuffed with Veal Ragout, Sweet Peas, and Scamorza Cheese
Meatball
Veal, Pork and Beef Meatball in Tomato Sauce served over Soft Polenta
Asparagi Gratinati
Crispy Baked Asparagus, Parmigiano, Butter and Prosecco
Fried Calamari
Crispy Deep Fried Squid Rings, Hot Cherry Peppers with side of Marinara Sauce
Grilled Calamari
Grilled Squid served with Red Pepper and Tarragon Vinaigrette
Polpo Alla Siciliana
Grilled Octopus served over a Puree of Chickpeas and Micro Greens and Capponata
Clams Casino
Local Clams Baked with Roasted Peppers, Pancetta and Seasoned Breadcrumbs
Mussels Fra Diavolo
PEI Mussels in a Spicy Marinara Sauce
Pasta
Spaghetti Alla Carbonara
Guanciale, Egg, Black Pepper and Pecorino Romano
Bucatini All’ Amatriciana
Guanciale, Garlic, Chopped San Marzano Plum Tomatoes and Crushed Red Pepper
Cavatelli Della Nonna
Handmade Cavatelli, House made Pork Sausage, Wild Mushrooms, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes and Arugula
Lasagna Classica
Veal Bolognese, Mozzarella and Bechamel Sauce
Linguine Alle Vongole Veraci
Days Selection of Fresh Clams Served with Marinara or White Wine & Garlic Oil
Tagliatelle Alla Bolognese
House made Wide Flat Tagliatelle Noodle served with Ground Veal Ragout
Gnocchi Ai Quattro Formaggi
Gorgonzola, Parmigiana, Taleggio, Scarmorza in a Cream Sauce
Ravioli Di Ricotta e Spinaci
House made Ravioli Stuffed with Spinach and Ricotta served with Butter and Parmigiana
Rigatoni Alla Vodka
Rigatoni served with Vodka Sauce and Sausage
Linguine and shrimp
Main Course
Pollo Arrostito
1⁄2 Amish Chicken Roasted in a Cast Iron Skillet served with Mashed Potatoes, Baby Carrots and Natural Juices
Vitello Alla Parmigiana or Milanese
Bone In Rib Eye Veal Chop pounded and breaded & pan fried in Tomato Sauce with Fresh Mozzarella & Parmigiana
Bistecca Ai Ferri
Rib Eye Steak Grilled and served with Truffle Fried Potatoes and Vegetables
Pollo Capricciosa
Amish Chicken Breast, Fresh Chopped Tomato, Arugula and Mozzarella
Chicken
Veal Ossobuco
Braised Veal Shank, Root Vegetables, served with Saffron Risotto
Pork Loin Chop
Thick Cut Pork Loin Chop Roasted with garlic, rosemary and EVOO or Scapariello with Hot Cherry Peppers and Balsamic Vinegar
Branzino All’Acquapazza
Filet of Mediterraneo Seabass, Cherry Tomatoes, Olives, White Wine and Italian Parsley
Salmone Alla Griglia
Filet of Salmon Grilled to perfection served with Roasted Potato and Broccoli Rabe
Chicken Parmigiana
Red Pizza Small
Four Season SM
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, artichoke, black olives, mushroom, ham and E.V.O.O.
Pizza Calabria SM
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, nduja, spicy oil, Calabria peppers
Pizza Cheese SM
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, E.V.O.O.
Pizza Meat Lover’s SM
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, house-made Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, meatball, E.V.O.O.
Pizza Veggie SM
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, grilled zucchini, grilled eggplant, red and green peppers, onion, E.V.O.O.
Pizza Margherita SM
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, E.V.O.O.
Pizza Scarpariello SM
Tomato sauce, sliced chicken breast, house-made Italian sausage, hot cherry peppers, broccoli rabe, cherry tomatoes
Red Pizza Large
Four Season LG
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, artichoke, black olives, mushroom, ham and E.V.O.O.
Pizza Calabria LG
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, nduja, spicy oil, Calabria peppers
Pizza Cheese LG
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, E.V.O.O.
Pizza Meat Lover’s LG
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, house-made Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, meatball, E.V.O.O.
Pizza Veggie LG
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, grilled zucchini, grilled eggplant, red and green peppers, onion, E.V.O.O.
Pizza Margherita LG
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, E.V.O.O.
Pizza Scarpariello LG
Tomato sauce, sliced chicken breast, house-made Italian sausage, hot cherry peppers, broccoli rabe, cherry tomatoes
White Pizza Small
Pizza Favorita SM
Shredded mozzarella, touch of burrata, speck, arugula, E.V.O.O.
Four Cheese SM
Shredded mozzarella, shaved Parmigiano, fresh ricotta, provolone, E.V.O.O.
Pizza Tartufo SM
Shredded mozzarella, onion, fresh mushrooms, truffle oil
Pizza Bistro SM
Shredded mozzarella, arugula, cherry tomatoes, prosciutto crudo, shaved Parmigiano, touch of lemon, E.V.O.O.
Pizza Clam Casino SM
Shredded mozzarella, chopped white clams, bacon, thinly sliced potato
Specialty Pizza
White Pizza Large
Pizza Favorita LG
Shredded mozzarella, touch of burrata, speck, arugula, E.V.O.O.
Four Cheese LG
Shredded mozzarella, shaved Parmigiano, fresh ricotta, provolone, E.V.O.O.
Pizza Tartufo LG
Shredded mozzarella, onion, fresh mushrooms, truffle oil
Pizza Bistro LG
Shredded mozzarella, arugula, cherry tomatoes, prosciutto crudo, shaved Parmigiano, touch of lemon, E.V.O.O.
Pizza Clam Casino LG
Shredded mozzarella, chopped white clams, bacon, thinly sliced potato
Calzone
Stuffed with ricotta, shredded mozzarella served with a side of sauce
Stromboli
Shredded mozzarella, ham, pepperoni, bacon, and meatball
Pizza Nutella
Garlic Knots
(5) Baked and served with tomato sauce and pecorino cheese
Late Night Menu
Veal Meatballs
3 Veal, Pork & Beef Meatballs served with tomato sauce and a light puree of polenta topped with shaved parmigiana
Eggplant Rollatini
Ricotta, Mozzarella, baked in tomato sauce topped with shaved parmigiana
Arancini DI Riso
Fried Rice Ball stuffed with Veal Ragout, Sweet Peas and Scarmorza Cheese
Potato Croquette
3 Potato, Parmigiana rolled in breadcrumbs and deep fried. Served with marinara sauce
Buffalo Wings
6 Buffalo Wings served with carrots, celery and bleu cheese
Vitello Tonnato
Thinly sliced Roasted Veal served with a tuna and anchovy mayo topped with fresh Sicilian Berry Capers
Bruschetta
3 Trittico of Cherry Tomatoes, Cremini Mushrooms and Eggplant
Soup & Salad
Fava Beans Puree
Finished with Sauteed Wild Mushrooms and topped with a Grilled Shrimp
Chef Daily Special Soup
Tre Colori Salad
Arugula, Endive, Radicchio, Cider Vinaigrette, and E.V.O.O
Insalata Mediterranea
Heirloom Tomatoes, Fennel, Cucumber, Olives and Shallot Vinaigrette
Insalata Di Ceasare
Grilled Heart of Baby Romaine, Baked Parmigiano Crisp, House made Croutons and Ceasar Dressing
Insalata Di Barbabietole
Sliced Red Beets, Sliced Oranges, Toasted Almonds, Sundried Raisin, Goast Cheese with Dijon Vinaigrette
Charcuterie Board
Desserts
Crema Catalana
Spanish Flan with crystalized Brown Sugar
Chocolate Lava Cake
Rich Chocolate Cake filled with chocolate souffle center
Torta Di Ricotta
House made Italian Cheesecake
Tortino DiFrutta
House made Fresh Fruit Tart with cream
Torta Della Nonna
House made Italian Custard tart with pine nuts
Profitterols
Puffed Pastry stuffed with Vanilla or Pistachio Ice Cream covered with Chocolate Sauce
Tartufo
Chocolate and Vanilla Ice Cream stuffed with Cherries in Crispy Chocolate
Gelato
Chocolate, Vanilla, Pistachio or Peach
Sorbet
Lemon, Blood Orange, Peach
Stromboli
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
9 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, NJ 07421