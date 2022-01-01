Luigi's Pizza & Restaurant 16 Skyline Lake Dr Ringwood, NJ

Creamy Lemon Chicken Heaven Entree 🍋👼

$21.99

It says it ALL in the name. You all are going to want to try this sauce before it's gone. The Creamy Lemon Chicken Heaven Entree comes with pan cooked chicken in a savory, creamy lemon parmesan sauce. But wait... it doesn't end there. Mixed in with the chicken cutlets and sauce comes spinach and caramelized onions. The only acceptable ingredients to finish off this already delicious dinner! Since this is already a hefty dinner by itself, it does not come with a side like our usual entrees. However, you can still add a side of pasta for an additional $2! 😊