Pizza
Italian
Sandwiches

Luigi's Pizza & Restaurant 16 Skyline Lake Dr Ringwood, NJ

3,763 Reviews

$

16 Skyline Lakes

Ringwood, NJ 07456

Large Pizza (16")
Wings
Small Pizza (12")

Check out our weekly specials!

New England Clam Chowder

$8.99
Manhattan Clam Chowder

$8.99

Homemade Soup, Slow Cooked With Diced potatoes, onions, celery, carrots, tomatoes, fresh clams and clam juice.

Crispy G☉☉ey Fresh MonZterella 👻

$9.99

Crispy breaded homemade fresh mozzarella served with a side of marinara.

Coconut Shrimp 🥥🦐

$13.99

Crispy Coconut Shrimp Served with Choice of Dipping Sauce

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$11.99

Served with garlic bread.

The Fajita Burrita 🍂

$12.99

Choice of protein with grilled peppers, onions, fajita seasoning, rice, black beans, Monterey jack cheese, avocado and sour cream.

Grilled Chicken, Artichoke & Spinach Flat Bread

$12.99

Served on Crispy Flat Bread

Southwest Chicken Cheesteak 🤠

$14.99

Howdy cowboys *tips hat* Take a ride through the wild west with this sub. The Southwest Chicken Cheesesteak comes with Mexicali marinated chicken, sautéed onions, lettuce, tomatoes, Monterey Jack cheese & homemade chipotle mayo served on the 10" classic Italian long roll. Time to run with the bulls. 🐮

The Hoboken Special Sandwich 🏙️

$13.99

Crispy Chicken Cutlet topped with prosciutto, melted provolone, baby arugula, roasted peppers, and good old extra virgin olive oil and red wine vinegar.

Creamy Lemon Chicken Heaven Entree 🍋👼

$21.99

It says it ALL in the name. You all are going to want to try this sauce before it's gone. The Creamy Lemon Chicken Heaven Entree comes with pan cooked chicken in a savory, creamy lemon parmesan sauce. But wait... it doesn't end there. Mixed in with the chicken cutlets and sauce comes spinach and caramelized onions. The only acceptable ingredients to finish off this already delicious dinner! Since this is already a hefty dinner by itself, it does not come with a side like our usual entrees. However, you can still add a side of pasta for an additional $2! 😊

Chicago Cheesecake 🍰

$3.99

Pizza

Large Pizza (16")

$15.99
Small Pizza (12")

$12.99
Sicilian Pizza (square crust)

$20.99+
Cauliflower Pizza (10")

$14.99
Pizza Dough

$3.25+

Gourmet Pizza

Please choose crust. Additional toppings available.
⭐ NEW ⭐Carne Asada Pizza

$24.99+

Delicious pizza topped with steak, tomatoes, onions and cilantro. Drizzled with chipotle mayo and ranch dressing. Comes on any crust requested.

Luigi's Special Pizza

$23.99+

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, peppers and onions.

Meat Lovers Pizza

$24.99+

Sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, bacon and ham.

Very Veggie Pizza

$23.99+

Mushrooms, peppers, onions, roasted peppers, broccoli, spinach, and black olives.

Margherita Pizza

$22.99+

Marinara sauce, fresh Mozzarella, Italian seasoning, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil.

Bruschetta Pizza

$22.99+

Cheese pizza topped with diced tomatoes, onions, basil, garlic, and olive oil

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$23.99+

Crispy chicken served on a crispy crust with melted mozzarella and Anthony's favorite BBQ sauce (Cattlemen's BBQ sauce)

Chicken Parm Pizza

$23.99+

Breaded chicken cutlet, tomato sauce, melted mozzarella and parmesan cheese

White Pizza

$22.99+

Served with ricotta, mozzarella and fresh mozzarella.

White Special Pizza

$23.99+

Our crispy crust with creamy ricotta cheese, mozzarella, fresh garlic, tomatoes, spinach, broccoli and Italian seasonings

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$23.99+

Crispy breaded chicken with bacon, mozzarella & ranch dressing.

BBQ Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza

$23.99+

Grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese, BBQ sauce & ranch dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$23.99+

Crispy chicken tossed with buffalo sauce.

Drunken Chicken Pizza

$24.99+

Diced crispy chicken tossed with delicious Vodka sauce and served on our pizza with melted mozzarella.

Sicilian Thin Crust Grandma Pizza

$23.99

Thin crust square Sicilian pizza topped with plum tomato sauce, light garlic, fresh Mozzarella, Italian seasoning, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil.

Sicilian Thin Crust Grandpa Pizza

$23.99

Thin crust square Sicilian pizza topped first with Mozzarella and then topped with our delicious marinara sauce, Italian seasoning, extra virgin olive oil, Parmigiano Romano and fresh basil.

Drunken Grandma Pizza

$24.99+

Thin crust crispy Sicilian pizza topped with delicious vodka sauce, melted fresh mozzarella and fresh basil

Cheese Steak Pizza

$25.99+

Steak, American and mozzarella cheese served on a crispy crust. Available with peppers, mushrooms and onions.

Chicken Chipotle Pizza

$23.99+

Breaded chicken, bruschetta, chipotle mayo, and mozzarella cheese.

Eggplant Rollatini Pizza

$22.99+

Cheese pizza with eggplant, Ricotta, Parmigiana cheese and marinara sauce.

Hawaiian Pizza

$22.99+

Served with Ham & Pineapple.

Penne Vodka Pizza

$23.99+

Pizza crust topped with mozzarella, vodka sauce, penne and parmigiana cheese

Prosciutto Special Pizza

$24.99+

Our crispy crust topped w/ mozzarella, ricotta, baby arugula, prosciutto di parma, shaved parmigiana cheese & lite balsamic glaze.

Chicken Francese Pizza

$16.99+

Buffalo Bacon Chicken Ranch

$15.99+

Gourmet Cauliflower Pizza

Cauliflower Pesto Pizza

$16.99

Grilled Chicken, Bruschetta and Homemade Pesto.

Cauliflower Prosciutto Pizza

$17.99

Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, Baby Arugula, Prosciutto, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, and Light Balsamic Glaze.

Cauliflower Mediterranean Pizza

$16.99

Mozzarella Cheese, Spinach, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Red Onions, Feta Cheese And Pesto.

Cauliflower Garden Pizza

$16.99

Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Garlic And Fresh Basil

Cauliflower Melissa Salad Pizza

$17.99
Cauliflower Cynthia' S Pizza Salad (Not GF)

$16.99

Our Cauliflower Crust, Topped With, Marinara Sauce,Breaded Eggplant,Mixed Greens, Bruschetta, Cucumbers, Fresh Mozzarella, And Balsamic Glaze. Simple And Delicious.

Appetizers

⭐ NEW! Coconut Shrimp

$13.99

Back by POPULAR demand! Garlic Cheese Bites

$8.99

Breaded Garlic Cheddar Cheese Curds. Served with side of Marinara.

Cheesy Garlic Bread Stick (1)

$1.75Out of stock
Garlic Cheesey Bread Sticks (4)

$5.99Out of stock

Served with side of sauce.

Garlic Knots (6)

$4.99+

Our fresh pizza dough shipped into knots and tossed with fresh garlic, olive oil, parmigiana cheese, Italian seasonings and served with a side of marinara sauce.

Boneless Wings

$9.99+

Crispy boneless chicken wings doused in the sauce of your choice. Served with blue cheese or ranch.

Wings

$9.99+

6, 12, 18 and 24 Choice of sauce. Comes with ranch or blue cheese.

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$9.99

Crispy battered cauliflower served with side of sauce.

French Fries

$4.99+

Specialty Fries

$10.99+
Fried Pickle

$8.99

Comes with ranch.

Sliders (4)

$10.99+

Your choice of protein on our delicious, homemade garlic knots! (4 Large) ☆ Chicken Vodka: Breaded chicken with vodka sauce and melted mozzarella ☆ Chicken Parm: Breaded chicken with our classic marinara sauce w/ melted mozzarella ☆ Buffalo Chicken: Breaded chicken w/ mild buffalo sauce and melted mozzarella (sides of ranch and blue cheese available upon request!) ☆ Meatball: Our classic meatball parm served with marinara and melted mozzarella ☆ Meatball Vodka: Craving a meatball parm with a twist? Try it with the vodka sauce! :)

Chicken Fingers (4)

$10.99

4 Crispy Chicken Fingers served with choice of dipping sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$9.99

Breaded Mozzarella Sticks served with side of sauce

Fried Ravioli

$9.99

Served with Marinara

Zucchini Sticks

$8.99

Served with Marinara sauce.

Homemade Mini Italian Riceballs (4)

$8.99

Our riceballs are made in-house by the one-and-only Abraham! The classic mini Italian riceballs are made with ground beef, peas, carrots, onions and celery mixture which is then rolled up into a rice coating. These delicious creations are then fried to perfection and served with your choice of sauce! Keep your eyes out because he makes different types of riceballs every so often! If you see a new type pop up, don't be afraid to call and ask what is in them :)

Garlic Bread

$5.75

10" Crispy Italian bread with butter, fresh garlic, Italian seasonings, baked to a perfect crisp.

Eggplant Tower

$12.99

Breaded eggplant, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers over mixed greens with a balsamic glaze.

Mussels Marinara

$13.99

Fresh delicious black lip mussels sautéed with garlic, parsley, white wine, marinara sauce, and fresh basil. Just how mom taught me.....

Fried Calamari

$14.99

Served with marinara sauce..

Breaded Shrimp

$13.99

Large crispy breaded shrimp served with a cup of marinara.

Bruschetta

$8.99

Toasted Italian bread with diced fresh tomatoes, red onions, garlic, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil.

Broccoli Rabe w/ Sausage

$13.99

Sauteed with garlic and olive oil.

Eggplant Rollatini (2) Appetizer

$9.99

Battered eggplant filled with ricotta, mozzarella and Italian seasoning. Topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella.

Slices

Cheesy Garlic Bread Stick (1)

$1.75Out of stock
Plain Slice

$2.75

Pepperoni Slice

$3.50
Sausage Slice

$3.50Out of stock

Meatball Slice

$3.50Out of stock
Mushroom Slice

$3.30Out of stock
Bruschetta Slice

$3.95
Sicilian Slice

$3.60Out of stock
BBQ Chicken Slice

$4.25Out of stock

Grandma Slice

$4.25Out of stock
Grandpa Slice

$3.95

Penne Vodka Slice

$4.25Out of stock
NEW! Fiesta Slice

NEW! Fiesta Slice

$4.50Out of stock

So good your taste buds will dance. This slice is topped with chorizo, jalapeños, pineapples, and cilantro.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Slice

$4.25Out of stock
Drunken Grandma Slice

$3.95Out of stock
White With Broccoli Slice

$4.25Out of stock
Margherita Slice

$3.95Out of stock

Chicken Parm Slice

$4.25Out of stock

Meatlovers Slice

$4.50Out of stock
Carne Asada Slice

$4.50Out of stock

White Slice

$3.95Out of stock
Chicken Chipotle Slice

$4.25Out of stock
Chicken Pesto Slice

$4.25Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Slice

$4.25Out of stock

Eggplant Rollatini Slice

$4.25Out of stock
Sweet Thai Chili Chicken Slice

$3.95Out of stock
Sausage, Peppers, Onions Slice

$3.95Out of stock

Very Veggie Slice

$4.25Out of stock

Cheesesteak w/ Peppers & Onions Slice

$4.50Out of stock

Drunken Grandpa Slice

$3.95Out of stock

Calzones & Strombolis

Cheese Calzone

$13.99

Our crispy pizza dough filled with ricotta and mozzarella, folded over and baked to perfection. Served with tomato sauce.

Cheese Stromboli

$13.99

Our crispy pizza dough filled with mozzarella, wrapped up and baked to perfection. Served with tomato sauce.

Specialty Calzones

$16.99+

Specialty Strombolis

$16.99+

Salads

Customize your own salad!

$6.99+
Caesar Salad

$5.99+

Chopped Romaine lettuce, Croutons, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing.

Antipasto Salad

$10.99+

Mixed greens, tomatoes,red onions, cucumbers, ham, salami, provolone, roasted peppers, mixed olives, oil & vinegar

Chopped Salad

$10.99+

Chopped romaine, grilled chicken, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, provolone, balsamic vinaigrette

Antonio Salad

$10.99+

Baby arugula, diced Breaded Chicken, Fresh mozzarella, cucumbers, Bruschetta, balsamic vinaigrette.

Garden Salad

$4.99+

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, olive oil, vinegar

Caprese

$12.99

Fresh Mozzarella, roasted peppers, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil & balsamic vinaigrette.

Arugula & Cranberry Salad

$9.99+

Baby arugula, cranberries, walnuts, feta cheese, Balsamic vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$10.99+

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese, cucumbers, grilled chicken, black olives, Caesar dressing.

Mediterranean Salad

$10.99+

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese, Walnuts, dried cranberries, cucumbers, balsamic vinaigrette

Melissa Salad

$11.99+

Arugula, breaded eggplant, grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, olives, balsamic vinaigrette

Mighty Mango Salad

$10.99+

Mixed Greens, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, roasted peppers, pineapple, fresh mango with our house Italian lemon and mint vinaigrette.

Homemade 16oz. Soups

New England Clam Chowder

$8.99

Fresh Homemade New England Clam Chowder, A Request From Our Good Friend And Coworker James We Hope You Like It As Much AS We Do.

Manhattan Clam Chowder

$8.99

Homemade Soup, Slow Cooked With Diced potatoes, onions, celery, carrots, tomatoes, fresh clams and clam juice.

Pasta Fagioli

$7.99

Traditional bean soup with carrots, celery onions, tomatoes, and just good for you.

Chicken Tortellini Soup

$8.99

Our awesome chicken noodle soup with a little more. Delicious and filling.

Chicken Noodle Soup

$7.99

Homemade chicken noodle soup with carrots, onions, celery, noodles and a whole lot of homemade.

Minestrone

$7.99

Italian vegetable soup that is delicious and healthy for you.

Italian Spinach Bean

$7.99

Delicious soup made with carrots, celery, onions, spinach, cannellini beans, sausage, and light tomato broth.

Rockridge Farms Burgers

Customize your own burger!

$5.99

Create your own burger or chicken sandwich just the way you like it. All are served on a fresh brioche bun with a side of fries.

Between Two Buns

$13.99

This, unfortunately, does not feature Zach Galifianakis conducting awkward interviews with celebrities. But it does feature a delicious, juicy burger! Between Two Buns is our classic cheeseburger. It comes with 2 hamburger patties (8oz total) and traditional American cheese served on a brioche bun with a side of fries.

Between Two Deluxe Buns

$14.99

This is the Brad Pitt version of Between Two Buns. Between Two Deluxe Buns comes with 2 hamburger patties (8 oz total), American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and pickles served on a brioche bun with a side of fries.

Bangin' Bacon Burger

$15.99

8 oz Fresh Burger With American Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce Tomatoes, Pickles and Mayo. Served with fries.

Southwest Burger

$15.99

8 oz Fresh Burger Topped with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocado, Bacon And Chipotle Mayo. Served with fries.

The Death Valley Burger ☠️

$12.99+

Okay, to be fair, this burger is not as hot as Death Valley in California. But still, you might need a water bottle on hand. The Death Valley Burger comes with a grilled or breaded chicken cutlet, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, avocado, bacon, melted provolone cheese, and our homemade chipotle mayo served on a brioche bun with a side of fries.

Chick 'n' Lickin' Burger

$12.99

Mmm-mmm-mmm, now that's finger lickin' good!

⭐NEW⭐ Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Burritos & Quesadillas

⭐NEW⭐ The Frito Burrito

$12.99
⭐NEW⭐ Dorito Burrito Crunch Wrap

$12.99
Build-Your-Own-Burrito

$7.99+

Comes With Rice and Beans,

Build-Your-Own-Quesadilla

$7.99+

Our quesadillas come with Monterey Jack cheese on your choice of tortilla. Change up the cheeses, add some fillings, drizzle on some sauce and make it your own!

El Burrito Loco

$12.99

The Crazy Burrito is made with grilled chicken, black beans, Monterey Jack cheese, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, cilantro, and chipotle mayo.

California Steak Burrito

$12.99

We've noticed that you all seem to love our burritos so we made you another one! The California Steak burrito is stuffed with steak, beans, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado, cilantro and served with our homemade chipotle mayo!

The Cowboy Quesadilla

$12.99

Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Shredded Mozzarella and American Cheese in a Flour Tortilla with BBQ Sauce.

The Hen Solo Quesadilla

$12.99

Flour tortilla with Grilled chicken, Bacon, American cheese, Shredded Mozzarella with our homemade Chipotle Mayo.

Wraps

Make Your Own Wrap!

$5.99

New! Bahama Mama Wrap

$13.99

She is the moment. This wrap fulfills all summertime desires with each bite. The first bite transports you to the beautiful shores of the Bahamas. Served on your choice of a plain or whole wheat wrap, this comes served with crispy breaded shrimp, iceberg lettuce, mango, pineapple, red onions, tomatoes, avocado, provolone cheese and comes drenched in Sweet Thai Chili dressing.

New! Mighty Mango Wrap

$10.99

New!Buffalo Cauliflower Wrap

$10.99

New! Los Pollos Hermanos Wrap

$11.99
Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Crispy breaded chicken tossed with Buffalo sauce, iceberg Lettuce, tomatoes and blue cheese.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$9.99

Breaded chicken, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and ranch dressing

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.

Chicken Vodka Wrap

$11.99

Breaded Chicken, Mozzarella, Vodka Sauce

Chipotle Wrap

$11.99+

Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes and Chipotle mayo.

Eggplant Milanese Wrap

$9.99

Breaded Eggplant, baby arugula, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, bruschetta, and balsamic glaze.

Grilled Chicken Bruschetta Wrap

$9.99

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, bruschetta, Fresh mozzarella and balsamic dressing.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Grilled Chicken, roasted peppers, mix greens, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and balsamic dressing.

The Gussy Wrap

$9.99

Breaded Chicken, Bruschetta, Fresh Mozzarella, Lettuce, Chipotle Mayo.

Tuna Wrap

$9.99

Tuna salad, with lettuce, tomatoes

Turkey BLT Wrap

$9.99

Roasted Turkey, American Cheese. lettuce, tomato, bacon,mayo.

Paninis

Customize your own panini!

$8.99

Make Your Own Panini.

Caesar Panini

$14.99+
Vodka Parm Panini

$14.99+

We can't imagine a life without a vodka parm panini. Can you? We didn't think so. This panini comes on our homemade panini bread (that's right: HOMEMADE 🤤) with your choice of breaded chicken or breaded eggplant, savory fresh mozzarella and vodka sauce. Served with your choice of a side of fries or side salad or both! ¿Por que no los dos?

Grilled Chicken Panini

$14.99

Grilled chicken, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, baby arugula, tomatoes & balsamic vinaigrette. Served with fries.

Chipotle Panini

$14.99+

Breaded Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Bacon, Avocado And Chipotle Mayo. Served with fries.

Broccoli Rabe Panini

$15.99+

Grilled chicken, sauteed broccoli rabe & fresh mozzarella. A real classic. Served with fries.

Tuscan Panini

$14.99

Breaded eggplant, arugula, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes & balsamic glaze. Served with fries.

Prosciutto Panini

$14.99

Joey's Panini

$14.99

Breaded Eggplant, Breaded Zucchini, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Fresh Mozzarella and Light Mango Habanero Sauce..

Breaded Eggplant Panini

$14.99

Homemade panini bread with breaded eggplant, roasted peppers, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & pesto. Served with fries.

Signature Sandwiches

Make Your Own Cold Sandwich!

$5.99

Italian Sandwich

$10.99

Looking for the perfect lunch sandwich? Scroll no further! The classic Italian sandwich comes packed on a 10" sub roll with ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, oil & vinegar, and mayo. Keep it as is or customize it to your liking!

Capri Sandwich

$12.99

Comes with Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, roasted peppers, mixed greens, fresh basil & balsamic

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$11.99

Tuna Sandwich

$11.99

Cutlet Sandwich

$12.99+

Antonio Sandwich

$12.99+

If you live in New Jersey, you know a Big Tony or two. Our Big Tony happens to be Anthony, the owner. This sandwich has recently become special. A dear customer of ours, Michael Wallach, came up and named this sandwich after Anthony years back now. Mike passed in 2022 therefore making this an extra special menu item. The Big Tony sandwich comes with your choice of protein, fresh mozzarella, baby arugula, bruschetta and our homemade balsamic vinaigrette. We hope you enjoy Mike's creation as much as he did ❤️

The Bon Jovi Sandwich

$12.99+

Hey, if a rest stop can be named after Jon Bon Jovi, so can a sandwich! The Bon Jovi sandwich comes with your choice of grilled or breaded chicken, fresh mozzarella, baby arugula, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, and our homemade balsamic vinaigrette.

Chipotle Sandwich

$12.99+

🎵 The Devil went down to Jersey He was lookin' for a bite to eat And fell upon the Jersey Devil Sub! Bring the state myth to life with this sandwich. The Jersey Devil Sub comes with your choice of protein, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, bacon, melted provolone, and our homemade chipotle mayo served on a 10" long Italian roll.

Chicken & Broccoli Rabe Sandwich

$14.99+

Special Sandwich

$13.99

Hot Sandwiches

Parm Sandwich

$12.99+

Your choice of one of our delicious parm sandwiches! (Meatball, Chicken, Eggplant, Shrimp, Sausage, Buffalo Chicken, Chicken Vodka, Meatball Vodka)