Luigi's Pizza & Restaurant 16 Skyline Lake Dr Ringwood, NJ
3,763 Reviews
$
16 Skyline Lakes
Ringwood, NJ 07456
Popular Items
Check out our weekly specials!
New England Clam Chowder
Manhattan Clam Chowder
Homemade Soup, Slow Cooked With Diced potatoes, onions, celery, carrots, tomatoes, fresh clams and clam juice.
Crispy G☉☉ey Fresh MonZterella 👻
Crispy breaded homemade fresh mozzarella served with a side of marinara.
Coconut Shrimp 🥥🦐
Crispy Coconut Shrimp Served with Choice of Dipping Sauce
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Served with garlic bread.
The Fajita Burrita 🍂
Choice of protein with grilled peppers, onions, fajita seasoning, rice, black beans, Monterey jack cheese, avocado and sour cream.
Grilled Chicken, Artichoke & Spinach Flat Bread
Served on Crispy Flat Bread
Southwest Chicken Cheesteak 🤠
Howdy cowboys *tips hat* Take a ride through the wild west with this sub. The Southwest Chicken Cheesesteak comes with Mexicali marinated chicken, sautéed onions, lettuce, tomatoes, Monterey Jack cheese & homemade chipotle mayo served on the 10" classic Italian long roll. Time to run with the bulls. 🐮
The Hoboken Special Sandwich 🏙️
Crispy Chicken Cutlet topped with prosciutto, melted provolone, baby arugula, roasted peppers, and good old extra virgin olive oil and red wine vinegar.
Creamy Lemon Chicken Heaven Entree 🍋👼
It says it ALL in the name. You all are going to want to try this sauce before it's gone. The Creamy Lemon Chicken Heaven Entree comes with pan cooked chicken in a savory, creamy lemon parmesan sauce. But wait... it doesn't end there. Mixed in with the chicken cutlets and sauce comes spinach and caramelized onions. The only acceptable ingredients to finish off this already delicious dinner! Since this is already a hefty dinner by itself, it does not come with a side like our usual entrees. However, you can still add a side of pasta for an additional $2! 😊
Chicago Cheesecake 🍰
Pizza
Gourmet Pizza
⭐ NEW ⭐Carne Asada Pizza
Delicious pizza topped with steak, tomatoes, onions and cilantro. Drizzled with chipotle mayo and ranch dressing. Comes on any crust requested.
Luigi's Special Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, peppers and onions.
Meat Lovers Pizza
Sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, bacon and ham.
Very Veggie Pizza
Mushrooms, peppers, onions, roasted peppers, broccoli, spinach, and black olives.
Margherita Pizza
Marinara sauce, fresh Mozzarella, Italian seasoning, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil.
Bruschetta Pizza
Cheese pizza topped with diced tomatoes, onions, basil, garlic, and olive oil
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Crispy chicken served on a crispy crust with melted mozzarella and Anthony's favorite BBQ sauce (Cattlemen's BBQ sauce)
Chicken Parm Pizza
Breaded chicken cutlet, tomato sauce, melted mozzarella and parmesan cheese
White Pizza
Served with ricotta, mozzarella and fresh mozzarella.
White Special Pizza
Our crispy crust with creamy ricotta cheese, mozzarella, fresh garlic, tomatoes, spinach, broccoli and Italian seasonings
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Crispy breaded chicken with bacon, mozzarella & ranch dressing.
BBQ Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza
Grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese, BBQ sauce & ranch dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Crispy chicken tossed with buffalo sauce.
Drunken Chicken Pizza
Diced crispy chicken tossed with delicious Vodka sauce and served on our pizza with melted mozzarella.
Sicilian Thin Crust Grandma Pizza
Thin crust square Sicilian pizza topped with plum tomato sauce, light garlic, fresh Mozzarella, Italian seasoning, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil.
Sicilian Thin Crust Grandpa Pizza
Thin crust square Sicilian pizza topped first with Mozzarella and then topped with our delicious marinara sauce, Italian seasoning, extra virgin olive oil, Parmigiano Romano and fresh basil.
Drunken Grandma Pizza
Thin crust crispy Sicilian pizza topped with delicious vodka sauce, melted fresh mozzarella and fresh basil
Cheese Steak Pizza
Steak, American and mozzarella cheese served on a crispy crust. Available with peppers, mushrooms and onions.
Chicken Chipotle Pizza
Breaded chicken, bruschetta, chipotle mayo, and mozzarella cheese.
Eggplant Rollatini Pizza
Cheese pizza with eggplant, Ricotta, Parmigiana cheese and marinara sauce.
Hawaiian Pizza
Served with Ham & Pineapple.
Penne Vodka Pizza
Pizza crust topped with mozzarella, vodka sauce, penne and parmigiana cheese
Prosciutto Special Pizza
Our crispy crust topped w/ mozzarella, ricotta, baby arugula, prosciutto di parma, shaved parmigiana cheese & lite balsamic glaze.
Chicken Francese Pizza
Buffalo Bacon Chicken Ranch
Gourmet Cauliflower Pizza
Cauliflower Pesto Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Bruschetta and Homemade Pesto.
Cauliflower Prosciutto Pizza
Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, Baby Arugula, Prosciutto, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, and Light Balsamic Glaze.
Cauliflower Mediterranean Pizza
Mozzarella Cheese, Spinach, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Red Onions, Feta Cheese And Pesto.
Cauliflower Garden Pizza
Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Garlic And Fresh Basil
Cauliflower Melissa Salad Pizza
Cauliflower Cynthia' S Pizza Salad (Not GF)
Our Cauliflower Crust, Topped With, Marinara Sauce,Breaded Eggplant,Mixed Greens, Bruschetta, Cucumbers, Fresh Mozzarella, And Balsamic Glaze. Simple And Delicious.
Appetizers
⭐ NEW! Coconut Shrimp
Back by POPULAR demand! Garlic Cheese Bites
Breaded Garlic Cheddar Cheese Curds. Served with side of Marinara.
Cheesy Garlic Bread Stick (1)
Garlic Cheesey Bread Sticks (4)
Served with side of sauce.
Garlic Knots (6)
Our fresh pizza dough shipped into knots and tossed with fresh garlic, olive oil, parmigiana cheese, Italian seasonings and served with a side of marinara sauce.
Boneless Wings
Crispy boneless chicken wings doused in the sauce of your choice. Served with blue cheese or ranch.
Wings
6, 12, 18 and 24 Choice of sauce. Comes with ranch or blue cheese.
Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
Crispy battered cauliflower served with side of sauce.
French Fries
Specialty Fries
Fried Pickle
Comes with ranch.
Sliders (4)
Your choice of protein on our delicious, homemade garlic knots! (4 Large) ☆ Chicken Vodka: Breaded chicken with vodka sauce and melted mozzarella ☆ Chicken Parm: Breaded chicken with our classic marinara sauce w/ melted mozzarella ☆ Buffalo Chicken: Breaded chicken w/ mild buffalo sauce and melted mozzarella (sides of ranch and blue cheese available upon request!) ☆ Meatball: Our classic meatball parm served with marinara and melted mozzarella ☆ Meatball Vodka: Craving a meatball parm with a twist? Try it with the vodka sauce! :)
Chicken Fingers (4)
4 Crispy Chicken Fingers served with choice of dipping sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks (6)
Breaded Mozzarella Sticks served with side of sauce
Fried Ravioli
Served with Marinara
Zucchini Sticks
Served with Marinara sauce.
Homemade Mini Italian Riceballs (4)
Our riceballs are made in-house by the one-and-only Abraham! The classic mini Italian riceballs are made with ground beef, peas, carrots, onions and celery mixture which is then rolled up into a rice coating. These delicious creations are then fried to perfection and served with your choice of sauce! Keep your eyes out because he makes different types of riceballs every so often! If you see a new type pop up, don't be afraid to call and ask what is in them :)
Garlic Bread
10" Crispy Italian bread with butter, fresh garlic, Italian seasonings, baked to a perfect crisp.
Eggplant Tower
Breaded eggplant, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers over mixed greens with a balsamic glaze.
Mussels Marinara
Fresh delicious black lip mussels sautéed with garlic, parsley, white wine, marinara sauce, and fresh basil. Just how mom taught me.....
Fried Calamari
Served with marinara sauce..
Breaded Shrimp
Large crispy breaded shrimp served with a cup of marinara.
Bruschetta
Toasted Italian bread with diced fresh tomatoes, red onions, garlic, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil.
Broccoli Rabe w/ Sausage
Sauteed with garlic and olive oil.
Eggplant Rollatini (2) Appetizer
Battered eggplant filled with ricotta, mozzarella and Italian seasoning. Topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella.
Slices
Cheesy Garlic Bread Stick (1)
Plain Slice
Pepperoni Slice
Sausage Slice
Meatball Slice
Mushroom Slice
Bruschetta Slice
Sicilian Slice
BBQ Chicken Slice
Grandma Slice
Grandpa Slice
Penne Vodka Slice
NEW! Fiesta Slice
So good your taste buds will dance. This slice is topped with chorizo, jalapeños, pineapples, and cilantro.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Slice
Drunken Grandma Slice
White With Broccoli Slice
Margherita Slice
Chicken Parm Slice
Meatlovers Slice
Carne Asada Slice
White Slice
Chicken Chipotle Slice
Chicken Pesto Slice
Buffalo Chicken Slice
Eggplant Rollatini Slice
Sweet Thai Chili Chicken Slice
Sausage, Peppers, Onions Slice
Very Veggie Slice
Cheesesteak w/ Peppers & Onions Slice
Drunken Grandpa Slice
Calzones & Strombolis
Cheese Calzone
Our crispy pizza dough filled with ricotta and mozzarella, folded over and baked to perfection. Served with tomato sauce.
Cheese Stromboli
Our crispy pizza dough filled with mozzarella, wrapped up and baked to perfection. Served with tomato sauce.
Specialty Calzones
Specialty Strombolis
Salads
Customize your own salad!
Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine lettuce, Croutons, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing.
Antipasto Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes,red onions, cucumbers, ham, salami, provolone, roasted peppers, mixed olives, oil & vinegar
Chopped Salad
Chopped romaine, grilled chicken, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, provolone, balsamic vinaigrette
Antonio Salad
Baby arugula, diced Breaded Chicken, Fresh mozzarella, cucumbers, Bruschetta, balsamic vinaigrette.
Garden Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, olive oil, vinegar
Caprese
Fresh Mozzarella, roasted peppers, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil & balsamic vinaigrette.
Arugula & Cranberry Salad
Baby arugula, cranberries, walnuts, feta cheese, Balsamic vinaigrette
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese, cucumbers, grilled chicken, black olives, Caesar dressing.
Mediterranean Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese, Walnuts, dried cranberries, cucumbers, balsamic vinaigrette
Melissa Salad
Arugula, breaded eggplant, grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, olives, balsamic vinaigrette
Mighty Mango Salad
Mixed Greens, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, roasted peppers, pineapple, fresh mango with our house Italian lemon and mint vinaigrette.
Homemade 16oz. Soups
New England Clam Chowder
Fresh Homemade New England Clam Chowder, A Request From Our Good Friend And Coworker James We Hope You Like It As Much AS We Do.
Manhattan Clam Chowder
Homemade Soup, Slow Cooked With Diced potatoes, onions, celery, carrots, tomatoes, fresh clams and clam juice.
Pasta Fagioli
Traditional bean soup with carrots, celery onions, tomatoes, and just good for you.
Chicken Tortellini Soup
Our awesome chicken noodle soup with a little more. Delicious and filling.
Chicken Noodle Soup
Homemade chicken noodle soup with carrots, onions, celery, noodles and a whole lot of homemade.
Minestrone
Italian vegetable soup that is delicious and healthy for you.
Italian Spinach Bean
Delicious soup made with carrots, celery, onions, spinach, cannellini beans, sausage, and light tomato broth.
Rockridge Farms Burgers
Customize your own burger!
Create your own burger or chicken sandwich just the way you like it. All are served on a fresh brioche bun with a side of fries.
Between Two Buns
This, unfortunately, does not feature Zach Galifianakis conducting awkward interviews with celebrities. But it does feature a delicious, juicy burger! Between Two Buns is our classic cheeseburger. It comes with 2 hamburger patties (8oz total) and traditional American cheese served on a brioche bun with a side of fries.
Between Two Deluxe Buns
This is the Brad Pitt version of Between Two Buns. Between Two Deluxe Buns comes with 2 hamburger patties (8 oz total), American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and pickles served on a brioche bun with a side of fries.
Bangin' Bacon Burger
8 oz Fresh Burger With American Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce Tomatoes, Pickles and Mayo. Served with fries.
Southwest Burger
8 oz Fresh Burger Topped with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocado, Bacon And Chipotle Mayo. Served with fries.
The Death Valley Burger ☠️
Okay, to be fair, this burger is not as hot as Death Valley in California. But still, you might need a water bottle on hand. The Death Valley Burger comes with a grilled or breaded chicken cutlet, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, avocado, bacon, melted provolone cheese, and our homemade chipotle mayo served on a brioche bun with a side of fries.
Chick 'n' Lickin' Burger
Mmm-mmm-mmm, now that's finger lickin' good!
⭐NEW⭐ Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Burritos & Quesadillas
⭐NEW⭐ The Frito Burrito
⭐NEW⭐ Dorito Burrito Crunch Wrap
Build-Your-Own-Burrito
Comes With Rice and Beans,
Build-Your-Own-Quesadilla
Our quesadillas come with Monterey Jack cheese on your choice of tortilla. Change up the cheeses, add some fillings, drizzle on some sauce and make it your own!
El Burrito Loco
The Crazy Burrito is made with grilled chicken, black beans, Monterey Jack cheese, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, cilantro, and chipotle mayo.
California Steak Burrito
We've noticed that you all seem to love our burritos so we made you another one! The California Steak burrito is stuffed with steak, beans, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado, cilantro and served with our homemade chipotle mayo!
The Cowboy Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Shredded Mozzarella and American Cheese in a Flour Tortilla with BBQ Sauce.
The Hen Solo Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with Grilled chicken, Bacon, American cheese, Shredded Mozzarella with our homemade Chipotle Mayo.
Wraps
Make Your Own Wrap!
New! Bahama Mama Wrap
She is the moment. This wrap fulfills all summertime desires with each bite. The first bite transports you to the beautiful shores of the Bahamas. Served on your choice of a plain or whole wheat wrap, this comes served with crispy breaded shrimp, iceberg lettuce, mango, pineapple, red onions, tomatoes, avocado, provolone cheese and comes drenched in Sweet Thai Chili dressing.
New! Mighty Mango Wrap
New!Buffalo Cauliflower Wrap
New! Los Pollos Hermanos Wrap
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy breaded chicken tossed with Buffalo sauce, iceberg Lettuce, tomatoes and blue cheese.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Breaded chicken, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and ranch dressing
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.
Chicken Vodka Wrap
Breaded Chicken, Mozzarella, Vodka Sauce
Chipotle Wrap
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes and Chipotle mayo.
Eggplant Milanese Wrap
Breaded Eggplant, baby arugula, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, bruschetta, and balsamic glaze.
Grilled Chicken Bruschetta Wrap
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, bruschetta, Fresh mozzarella and balsamic dressing.
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken, roasted peppers, mix greens, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and balsamic dressing.
The Gussy Wrap
Breaded Chicken, Bruschetta, Fresh Mozzarella, Lettuce, Chipotle Mayo.
Tuna Wrap
Tuna salad, with lettuce, tomatoes
Turkey BLT Wrap
Roasted Turkey, American Cheese. lettuce, tomato, bacon,mayo.
Paninis
Customize your own panini!
Make Your Own Panini.
Caesar Panini
Vodka Parm Panini
We can't imagine a life without a vodka parm panini. Can you? We didn't think so. This panini comes on our homemade panini bread (that's right: HOMEMADE 🤤) with your choice of breaded chicken or breaded eggplant, savory fresh mozzarella and vodka sauce. Served with your choice of a side of fries or side salad or both! ¿Por que no los dos?
Grilled Chicken Panini
Grilled chicken, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, baby arugula, tomatoes & balsamic vinaigrette. Served with fries.
Chipotle Panini
Breaded Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Bacon, Avocado And Chipotle Mayo. Served with fries.
Broccoli Rabe Panini
Grilled chicken, sauteed broccoli rabe & fresh mozzarella. A real classic. Served with fries.
Tuscan Panini
Breaded eggplant, arugula, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes & balsamic glaze. Served with fries.
Prosciutto Panini
Joey's Panini
Breaded Eggplant, Breaded Zucchini, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Fresh Mozzarella and Light Mango Habanero Sauce..
Breaded Eggplant Panini
Homemade panini bread with breaded eggplant, roasted peppers, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & pesto. Served with fries.
Signature Sandwiches
Make Your Own Cold Sandwich!
Italian Sandwich
Looking for the perfect lunch sandwich? Scroll no further! The classic Italian sandwich comes packed on a 10" sub roll with ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, oil & vinegar, and mayo. Keep it as is or customize it to your liking!
Capri Sandwich
Comes with Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, roasted peppers, mixed greens, fresh basil & balsamic
Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
Tuna Sandwich
Cutlet Sandwich
Antonio Sandwich
If you live in New Jersey, you know a Big Tony or two. Our Big Tony happens to be Anthony, the owner. This sandwich has recently become special. A dear customer of ours, Michael Wallach, came up and named this sandwich after Anthony years back now. Mike passed in 2022 therefore making this an extra special menu item. The Big Tony sandwich comes with your choice of protein, fresh mozzarella, baby arugula, bruschetta and our homemade balsamic vinaigrette. We hope you enjoy Mike's creation as much as he did ❤️
The Bon Jovi Sandwich
Hey, if a rest stop can be named after Jon Bon Jovi, so can a sandwich! The Bon Jovi sandwich comes with your choice of grilled or breaded chicken, fresh mozzarella, baby arugula, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, and our homemade balsamic vinaigrette.
Chipotle Sandwich
🎵 The Devil went down to Jersey He was lookin' for a bite to eat And fell upon the Jersey Devil Sub! Bring the state myth to life with this sandwich. The Jersey Devil Sub comes with your choice of protein, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, bacon, melted provolone, and our homemade chipotle mayo served on a 10" long Italian roll.