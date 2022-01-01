Wayne restaurants you'll love

Wayne restaurants
Toast
  • Wayne

Wayne's top cuisines

Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Steakhouses
Must-try Wayne restaurants

Viaggio Ristorante image

 

Viaggio Ristorante

1055 Hamburg Turnpike, Wayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Calamari Fritti$16.00
lemon butter, shallot, chili
Pappardelle$25.00
polpetti & sweet sausage sugo
Tagliata$38.00
rosemary smashed potatoes & cipollini agrodolce
La Rosa Chicken & Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

La Rosa Chicken & Grill

600 Valley Rd, Wayne

Avg 4.5 (401 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Half Chicken Dark Roasted Meal$11.50
4pc Dark Roasted Chicken (2 legs & 2 thighs) served with 2 side dishes & cornbread.
2 Tenders Kids Meal$6.50
2 Tenders served with Choice of Side & Drink
5 Mild Tenders Platter$10.80
5 Pieces of Signature Chicken Tenders served with 2 Side Dishes
Casa Don Manuel image

FRENCH FRIES

Casa Don Manuel

1292 Alps Road, Wayne

Avg 4.6 (43 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Guacamole$11.50
Traditional fresh avocado, mixed with fresh tomatoes, cilantro, onions, jalapeno peppers, house lemon fusion.
Our Traditional Style Fajita$18.00
Our Traditional style fajita served in a hot iron skillet with your choice of three of the following meats (marinated chicken, beef, shrimp, home-style chorizo or carnitas). Topped with sautéed onions, green peppers and mushrooms side of guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice and beans, flour or handmade corn tortilla.
Burritos$18.00
Flour tortillas stuffed with refried beans, with choice of shredded chicken, beef, picadillo, cheese or vegetables served with guacamole and sour cream.
Vegetarian
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Meat Market Steak House

37 Berdan Avenue, Wayne

Avg 4.5 (469 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Steamed Little Necks$20.00
Kobe Meatball$18.00
Mashed Potatoes$10.00
Taphouse Grille image

 

Taphouse Grille

344 French Hill Road, Wayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Famous Burgers

48 Mountainview Boulevard, Wayne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Burritos

