Viaggio Ristorante

1055 Hamburg Turnpike

Wayne, NJ 07470

Taglietelle
Francobolli
Pappardelle

Antipasti

Arugula

Arugula

$14.00

parmigiano & terre bormane aceto balsamico

Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$16.00

lemon butter, shallot, chili

Chefs Selection

Chefs Selection

$22.00
Cauliflower Fritti

Cauliflower Fritti

$14.00

Romesco

Tri-Color

$17.00

radicchio, honeynut squash, apple, feta, candied walnut, apple cider vinaigrette

Octopus

Octopus

$17.00

potato fritti, calabrian crema, olive caramel scallion

Prosciutto Crostini

Prosciutto Crostini

$20.00

whipped ricotta, arugula truffles

Mortadella Crostini

$18.00

mortadella, Stracciatella, pistachio, aceto balsamico

Focaccia

$16.00

stracciatella, mission fig, red onion, olio verde

Croquette

$26.00

Primi

kobocha squash, sage, broken brown butter, almonds, hazelnuts.

Plain Pasta

$16.00
Pappardelle

Pappardelle

$28.00

duck ragu, ricotta salata, citrus breadcrumb

Linguine

Linguine

$25.00

clams, house cured pancetta, chili

Ricotta Cavatelli

Ricotta Cavatelli

$25.00

spicy pork sausage, rapini, parmigiano

Francobolli

$24.00

kabocha squash, brown butter, sage, pecorino romano, amaretti

Taglietelle

$26.00

bolognese, parmigiano reggiano, garlic breadcrumb

Rigatoni

$27.00

Pomodoro, prosciutto, nduja, red pepper

Secondi

tomato brodo, gigante beans, fennel, basil.
Branzino

Branzino

$34.00

fregula, tomato, olive

“Lancaster Amish” Chicken

“Lancaster Amish” Chicken

$38.00

preserved meyer lemon, garlic confit, parsley

NY Strip

$54.00

potatoes alla panna & mushroom sugo

Milanese

$38.00

mustard crème fraîche, charred lemon, arugula

Red Snapper

$36.00

tomatoes, capers, olives, olio verde, herbs

Duck Breast

$42.00

braised radicchio, traviso crema, blueberry

Drinks

Aqua Panna

$8.00

Pellegrino

$8.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Seltzer

$4.00

Black Cherry

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Birch Beer

$4.00

Dolci

Birthday Scoop

Bundt Cake

$14.00

candied pecans & brown sugar caramel

Brownie

$14.00

mascarpone gelato, chocolate sauce, vanilla cream

Crostata

$14.00

vanilla gelato, apple glaze, brown sugar crumble

Budino

$13.00

ginger snap & whipped cream

Cinnamon Cake

$14.00

Pumpkin Special

$13.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
1055 Hamburg Turnpike, Wayne, NJ 07470

