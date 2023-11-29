Giuseppe Restaurant
5 SICOMAC ROAD
North Haledon, NJ 07508
Chef Specials
- Asparagus Soup$12.00+
Our signature Asparagus puree soup with Parmigiano Reggiano (no cream)
- Cappesante e Pancetta (Dry Scallops)$39.00
Seared Day Boat Scallops with Pancetta and Basil in a Blood Orange sauce, asparagus and roasted potatoes
- Carciofi alla griglia$16.00
Grilled California seasoned Artichokes, Lemon mint Vinaigrette
- Carciofini in Padella$14.00
Braised baby artichokes with garlic, anchovies infusion, and mint in a white wine sauce, served with toasted bread
- Cotoletta Alla Milanese$36.00
Panko fried Pork Chop, dressed with arugula, fennel, tomatoes and shaved Parmigiano
- Fettuccine con Funghi Porcini$26.00+
Artisanal Fettuccine with Imported Porcini mushroom and Taleggio cheese sauce
- Gamberoni Fritti (12 Pieces)$48.00
Panko fried JUMBO SHRIMP , served with our signature spicy mayo
- Gamberoni Fritti (4 Pieces)$18.00
Panko fried JUMBO SHRIMP , served with our signature spicy mayo [Minimum of 4 required to order]
- Orecchiette con Nduja$30.00+
Artisanal orecchiette with lump crab meat and Nduja soft sausage (very spicy and smoked from Calabria) in a peeled tomato sauce
- Pere & Parmigiano$22.00
Imported prosciutto di Parma, Parmigiano Reggiano, Pears and walnuts, gentled with honey truffle
- Pollo Campagnolo$28.00
Roasted seasoned Chicken on the Bone with sausage, red bell peppers, potatoes and cherry peppers in a white wine sauce
- Rigatoni Cardinali$28.00+
Organic rigatoni in our 3 tomatoes reduction, over Burrata mousse, gentled with shaved Parmigiano (exclusive at Giuseppe Restaurant)
- Tagliolini con Tartufo$35.00+
Artisan linguine with shaved Black truffle in a butter Parmigiano cream sauce
- Red Snapper$36.00
Seared Lane Caught, gentled with shelled Littlenecks, red grape tomatoes, baby potatoes and artichokes in a light seafood tomato broth
- Pork Tomahawk$55.00
Sustainable Organic Farm, roasted and sliced au jus, asparagus and roasted baby potatoes
Hot & Cold Appetizer
- Antipasto$24.00+
A traditional Antipasto with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, Parma prosciutto, salame, roasted peppers, provolone, olives. [This item requires 30 minutes to prepare.]
- Asparagi al Paletto$15.00
Asparagus in butter truffle sauce, Fried eggs, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano
- Burrata$18.00
Domestic Burrata mozzarella with Prosciutto di Parma, our roasted peppers , basil infusion
- Braised Calamari$16.00+
Calamari braised with olives, capers and potato in a spicy tomato sauce
- Fried Calamari$16.00+
Golden fried domestic calamari, spicy tomato sauce
- Caprese$14.00+
Fior di Latte mozzarella and sliced tomato, basil reduction
- Mussels & Clams$16.00+
Sauteed Prince Edward mussels and littlenecks clams in a light spicy tomato sauce. [This item requires 30 minutes to prepare.]
- Filetto & Caponata$22.00
Seared and sliced spiced Filet mignon (rare) eggplant caponata, over crostini, Maple grain Dijon Mustard, enough to be shared
- Cheese & Olives$8.00
Asiago cheese and Pitted Kalamata olives
- Seafood Salad$20.00+
A seafood salad of octopus, shrimp, pickled vegetables, dressed with oil and lemon
- Eggplant Rollatini$43.00+
Baked eggplant rollatini filled with ricotta and parmigiano, in a tomato sauce topped with mozzarella ( requires 6 hours notice)
- Octopus Salad$18.00
Octopus salad with baby potatoes, red grape tomatoes and olives, pickled red onions, truffle Mayo
- Eggplant Parmigiana$45.00+
Baked eggplant parmigiana with mozzarella and tomato basil sauce (requires 6 hours notice)
- Prosciutto Appetizer$27.00+
Imported Fior di Latte mozzarella, Parma Prosciutto, Roasted Prosciutto, house roasted peppers, marinated grilled asparagus, artichokes and eggplant caponata (vegetarian options available) toasted bread, plenty to be shared [This item requires 45 minutes to prepare.]
- Salmon Crudo (Raw)$17.00
Chopped raw Norwegian Salmon with, avocado, blended in spicy lime vinaigrette, crostini, pickled Jalapeño
- Sausage,Onions,Peppers$16.00+
Sausage, onions and red peppers in our tomato sauce
- Sausage & Hot Peppers$16.00+
Sauteed Italian hot green peppers with sausage in tomato basil garlic sauce
- Shrimp Cocktail$3.50
Jumbo domestic chilled Shrimp - Traditional garnish - Min. 4 [Minimum of 4 required to order]
- Crab Cakes$18.00+
Pan seared lump crab cakes (2), arugula fennel salad, Dijon mustard sauce.
- Baked Clams$2.50
Baked littleneck clams with seasoned breadcrumbs (min. 12 pieces required for the order)
- Raw Clams$2.50
Raw Littlenecks Clams, traditional garnish (min. 12 pieces required for the order)
Salads
- Insalata della casa$10.00+
Signature salad with cucumber, fennel, tomatoes, red radish, house vinaigrette
- La Tricolore$13.00+
Radicchio, arugula, Belgian endive, apples, walnuts, shaved Parmigiano, house vinaigrette
- La Fagiolina$15.00+
French string beans with beets, goat cheese, plum tomato, raspberry dressing
- La Lattuga & Pere$13.00+
Little gems of romaine with pears, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, house vinaigrette
- Avocado Salad$14.00+
Avocado, endive, arugula, beets, red grape tomatoes, raspberry dressing
- Panzanella con Melone$14.00+
A salad with beefsteak tomatoes, cantaloupe, toasted bread, cucumber, basil, red onions and olives, house vinaigrette
Pasta
- Bombolotti alla Carbonara$25.00+
Organic rigatoni sautéed with authentic Carbonara sauce (eggs, cured pork, Romano and Parmigiano cheese, black pepper) no butter, no cream
- Fettuccine Bolognese$23.00+
Homemade fettuccine with traditional three meat sauce.
- Gnocchi alla Sorrentina$23.00+
Our signature homemade potatoes gnocchi in a tomato basil sauce baked with Fior di Latte mozzarella and Parmigiano
- Gnocchi con Asparagi$23.00+
Homemade potato gnocchi with asparagus and Guanciale in a Parmigiano truffle cream sauce
- Gnocchi con Funghi e Salsiccia$23.00+
Homemade potato gnocchi with mushroom and crumbled sausage, tomato basil sauce, Parmigiano Reggiano
- Lasagna al forno$22.00+
Baked meat lasagna with mozzarella, tomato, Bechamel sauce *(for half tray and large tray requires 6 hours notice)*
- Linguine Clams$26.00+
Linguine sauteed with Littleneck clams (please specify your type of sauce)
- Linguine Granchio$25.00+
Linguine sauteed with roasted eggplant mousse, lump crab meat, baby tomatoes and basil
- Orecchiette con Spuntature$23.00+
Orecchiette with slow braised baby back ribs in a tomato sauce, dry ricotta salata
- Ravioli Rapini$23.00+
Homemade and filled with roasted sausage, broccoli rapa and parmigiano, in a peeled tomato sauce with basil and Thai chili peppers
- Spaghetti alla Chitarra$22.00+
Homemade spaghetti with our tomato basil signature sauce, tossed with Parmigiano Reggiano
- Spaghetti Amatriciana$25.00+
A traditional spaghetti from Roma with onions, guanciale (cured pork) and peeled tomatoes, tossed with romano cheese.
- Stracci al Pesto$23.00+
Handmade pasta "rugs" with housemate basil Pesto (contains nuts), Burrata Mousse
- Tagliatelle Cacio e Pepe$25.00+
Artisan Tagliatelle with baby artichokes, Pecorino and Parmigiano cheese , black pepper -no butter, no cream
- Tagliolini$25.00+
Artisanal Linguine with Littlenecks clams and Shrimp in a cherry tomatoes sauce with Thai Chili pepper
- Tonnarelli$25.00+
Tonnarelli (homemade linguine), Gulf shrimp, Market mushroom and Cherry tomatoes
- Traditional Pasta Preparation$16.00+
Your choice of short or long pasta with your choice of your favorite sauce. Please pick your choice of pasta and sauce.
- Traditional Pasta Vodka or Parmigiano Cream$19.00+
Please pick your type of Pasta
Seafood
- Branzino al Forno$36.00
Roasted Mediterranean whole Branzino , Asparagus and roasted potatoes
- Zuppetta di Gamberi$25.00+
Sauteed Gulf shrimp, with cannellini beans and peeled tomatoes with arugula
- Salmone alla Griglia$24.00+
Grilled Norwegian salmon, basil emulsion, asparagus and roasted potatoes
- Salmone in Crosta$24.00+
Almond crusted Norwegian salmon, prosecco truffle sauce, asparagus and roasted potatoes
- Salmone alla Mostarda$24.00+
Pan seared Norwegian salmon, Dijon mustard sauce, spinach and potato.
- Branzino al Limoncello$26.00+
Egg Battered Branzino fillet, sauteed with Gulf shrimp, Limoncello sauce, spinach and potato
- Gamberi, Rapa & Cannellini$25.00+
Sauteed Gulf shrimp, with broccoli rapa and cannellini beans, garlic oil with a touch of peperoncino
- Polpo alla Griglia$34.00+
Grilled Octopus, cannellini beans "Uccelletto" style - braised in a spicy tomato sauce with sage - drizzled with salmoriglio emulsion (olive oil, lemon, garlic, oregano)
- Zuppa di Pesce$45.00+
Stew of P.E.I. mussels, littleneck clams, shrimp, calamari, octopus, tomato broth with Thai Chili pepper *Choice of toasted bread or pasta*
Meat
- Traditional Chicken$18.50+
Pick your choice of some of the traditional chicken breast preparation, served with broccoli and roasted potatoes.
- Veal Petroniana$26.00+
Crispy veal with prosciutto and Parmigiano truffle cream sauce, broccoli florets
- Pollo Arrosto$28.00+
Seasoned roasted half chicken aus jus, extra virgin olive oil smashed potato and broccoli florets
- Traditional Veal$26.00+
Pick your choice of some of the traditional veal scaloppine preparation, served with broccoli and roasted potatoes.
- Veal Porcini$26.00+
Prime veal scaloppine with Shitake , Porcini mushroom and arugula in a Prosecco sauce, asparagus and roasted potatoes
- Filetto ai funghi$48.00+
Roasted 8oz prime filet mignon, forest mushroom truffle sauce, asparagus wrapped with prosciutto and roasted potatoes.
- Filetto al Gorgonzola$48.00+
Seared filet mignon medallions, gorgonzola sauce, asparagus and roasted potato
- Bistecca alla Piastra$34.00+
Pan roasted Angus sirloin steak, guanciale, caramelized red peppers and onions, roasted potatoes
Greens
- Broccoli rapa$9.00+
Sauteed broccoli rapa garlic oil with a touch of crushed red peppers.
- Spinach$9.00+
Sauteed spinach, please pick your choice.
- French String Beans$9.00+
Sauteed French string beans, please pick your choice.
- Asparagus$9.00+
Sauteed asparagus, please pick your choice.
- Broccoli American$9.00+
Sauteed American broccoli, please pick your choice.
- Caponata di melanzane$12.00+
A fantastic sweet and sour eggplant preparation. crostini
- Sauteed Market Mushroom$10.00+
Sauteed wild mushroom in a garlic oil. You can add cherry peppers at no extra cost.
- Potatoes$8.00+
Your choice of our signature potatoes preparation
Dessert
- FRAGOLE CON ZABAGLIONE$10.00
Strawberries drawn in chilled Marsala zabaglione.
- BUDINO DI PANE (Bread Pudding)$10.00+
Our signature bread pudding with Bourbon soaked raisins and chocolate gems, creme Anglais
- TORTA DI RICOTTA$11.00+
A traditional RICOTTA cheese cake with chocolate chips, wild cherry sauce
- CANNOLO SICILIANO$5.00
Gourmet Sandwiches
- Wagyu Beef Burger$30.00
WAGYU BEEF BURGER Domestic farm Wagyu beef 8oz burger in a brioche bun with Avocado mousse blended with crispy prosciutto, finished with shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, served with your choice of our fries or house salad
- B.L.T. Tempura lobster tail sandwich$35.00
B.L.T. Tempura lobster tail, with roasted pancetta, beefsteak tomatoes, gem salad and Truffle mayo in a brioche bun served with your choice of our fries or house salad
- Panko Chicken Sandwich$25.00
Panko pan fried chicken medallion in a brioche bun with Burrata mousse, roasted pancetta and our Pesto (contains nuts) served with your choice of our fries or house salad
Housemade Fresh Sauces
- La Passata$10.00
Our signature mother sauce of italian peeled tomatoes strained and infused with rosemary, basil and garlic.
- L'Arrabbiata$10.00
Our signature tomato sauce with garlic, parsley and crushed red peppers.
- La Puttanesca$11.00
Our signature tomato sauce with Kalamata olives, Sicilian capers, garlic and parsley.
- La Violetta$12.00
Our Signature peeled tomato sauce with roasted eggplant and basil
- La Pizzaiola$12.00
Our signature tomato sauce with red bell peppers, oregano and garlic
- La Vodka$15.00
Our signature tomato sauce with heavy cream and grated imported Parmigiano Reggiano
- La Bolognese$15.00
Our three meat sauce (veal, pork, beef) in our tomato sauce
- La Tartufina$16.00
A velvet sauce of heavy cream with grated imported Parmigiano Reggiano and truffle oil
Christmas Eve Specials
- Lobster Bisque (1 Qt)$28.00
A silky lobster bisque with potato and Maine lobster meat (1 QT)
- Lobster Fra Diavolo$75.00
LOBSTER FRA DIAVOLO - 38 oz our spicy tomato signature sauce with lobster meat (2 Maine Lobster shelled and chopped)
- Oyster Rockfeller$48.00
OYSTER ROCKFELLER - our signature Lucky Lime oyster baked with chopped spinach and seasoned Panko scented with Pernod (12 pieces)
- Orecchiette Rock$95.00
ORECCHIETTE ROCK - artisanal Orecchiette pasta with rock shrimp and crab meat in a marinara sauce (enough x 6-8 people)
- Lobster Mac&Cheese$125.00
LOBSTER MAC & CHEESE Baked baby shells folded in Parmigiano & Taleggio cheese sauce with chopped lobster tails (enough for 8 people)
- Lobster & Artichokes$150.00
LOBSTER & ARTICHOKES - butter poached 8 Maine lobster tails (4 oz) over artichokes and sweet peas stew
- Arancini di Mare$24.00
ARANCINI DI MARE Panko breaded rice balls folded with shrimp and calamari in a light spicy marinara sauce (4 pieces)
- Baccala' al Forno$120.00
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
De gustibus non disputandum est
