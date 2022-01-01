Daphne's Coffee Shop 137 East South Main Street

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Daphne's Coffee Shop

20 Reviews

137 East South Main Street

Littleton, NC 27850

Brewed Coffee

Drip Coffee 12oz

$2.75

Drip Coffee 16oz

$3.25

Drip Refill

$1.00

Cold Brew 12 Oz

$3.25

Cold Brew 16 Oz

$3.75

Espresso Drinks

Espresso Shots

$2.75

Cortado

$3.25

Cappuccino

$3.75

Latte 12 oz

$4.00

Latte 16 oz

$4.50

Americano

$3.00

Red Eye

$3.75

Not Coffee

Pellegrino

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Kids Mini Juice

$0.75

Bottle Tea

$3.00

Chai Latte 12 oz

$3.50

Chai Latte 16 oz

$4.00

Loose Leaf Tea

$2.75

Hot Chocolate 12 oz

$3.00

Hot Chocolate 16 oz

$3.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Cheerwine

$3.00

Sangria

$2.50

Grrrreen Juice

$4.25

Snack

Muffin

$3.00

Scone

$3.00

Croissant

$3.00

Cookie

$2.50

Eclair

$3.50

Biscuit

$4.00

Macaroon

$2.50

Dessert Bar

$3.00

Snickers

$1.75

Apple

$1.00

Reeses

$2.50

PB Jif

$1.00

Daphnes Chocolate

$1.00

Retail

Coffee Beans

$19.75

Daphnes Ceramic Mug

$11.00

Stainless Travel Tumbler

$15.00

Navy Mug with Lid

$20.00

T Shirt

$25.00

TNF Pullover

$75.00

Daphnes Hat

$10.00

Honey Large

$15.00

Honey Small

$7.00

Nalgene Bottle

$22.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
At Daphne’s Coffee Shop, we welcome you just as Daphne would have – for delicious coffee, gourmet treats and a moment to connect with our Littleton community. Daphne’s represents the kindness and love Daphne had for Littleton – and her love for her morning coffee! We proudly serve gourmet coffee – ground and brewed fresh daily. We offer a full coffee program with trained baristas, and complement it with baked goods and desserts to enjoy with your coffee. Take a look at our menu and inquire about specials when you arrive! We look forward to welcoming you through our doors every Monday through Saturday from 8am to 4pm.

137 East South Main Street, Littleton, NC 27850

