Barbeque

Deet's BBQ - Maumee

1,095 Reviews

$$

1385 Contant Street

Suite D

Maumee, OH 43537

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Lg. Curly Mac & Cheese
Dozen Corn Muffins
Personal Sampler

Plates, Platters & Samplers

Plate- Sandwich, choice of side, Lil chopped salad, corn muffin, drink. Platter- 1/2lb meat on bread, choice of side, Lil chopped salad, corn muffin, drink. Personal Sampler- Choice of 3 meats, choice of 2 sides, one slice of bread, corn muffin. Family Sampler- Choice of 2 meats, choice of 2 sides, 4 corn muffins, 4 slices of bread, tub of sauce. Feeds 3-4
Pulled Pork Plate

Pulled Pork Plate

$15.99

Pulled pork sandwich, choice of side, Lil chopped salad, corn muffin and drink.

Pulled Chicken Plate

Pulled Chicken Plate

$15.99

Pulled chicken sandwich, choice of side, Lil chopped salad, corn muffin, and drink

Polish Sausage Plate

$15.99

Smoked polish sausage link on a bun with coleslaw on top, choice of side, Lil chopped salad, corn muffin, and drink.

Chicken Salad Plate

$15.99

Chicken salad sandwich, choice of side, Lil chopped salad, corn muffin, and drink.

Rib Plate

$19.99

1/4 rack of our St. Louis style ribs (no bun), choice of side, Lil chopped salad, corn muffin, and drink.

Chopped Brisket Plate

$19.99

Chopped brisket sandwich, choice of side, Lil chopped salad, corn muffin, and drink.

Platter (Pulled Pork)

Platter (Pulled Pork)

$15.99

1/2 pound of pulled pork, choice of side, Lil chopped salad, corn muffin, slice of bread, and drink.

Platter (BBQ Pulled Chicken)

Platter (BBQ Pulled Chicken)

$15.99

1/2 pound of pulled chicken, choice of side, Lil chopped salad, corn muffin, slice of bread, and drink.

Platter (Smoked Sausage)

Platter (Smoked Sausage)

$15.99

1/2 pound of smoked polish sausage cut up, choice of side, Lil chopped salad, corn muffin, slice of bread, and drink.

Platter (Chicken Salad)

$15.99

1/2 pound of chicken salad, choice of side, Lil chopped salad, corn muffin, slice of bread, and drink

Platter (Ribs)

Platter (Ribs)

$19.99

1/2 rack of our St. Louis style ribs, choice of side, Lil chopped salad, corn muffin, slice of bread, and drink.

Platter (Chopped Beef Brisket)

Platter (Chopped Beef Brisket)

$19.99

1/2 pound of chopped brisket, choice of side, Lil chopped salad, corn muffin, slice of bread, and drink.

Personal Sampler

Personal Sampler

$19.99

Your choice of 3 meats and 2 sides. Includes 1 corn muffin and 1 slice of bread. (Pulled Pork, Chopped Brisket, Pulled Chicken, Ribs, Smoked Sausage)

Family Sampler

Family Sampler

$39.99

Choice of any 2 meats, 2 sides, 4 corn muffins, 4 slices of bread and 1 tub of sauce. *Feeds 4

Specialty Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$7.99

Not your average chicken salad. Our secret recipe made from scratch.

Big Pete

Big Pete

$12.99

Chopped Brisket, Heat BBQ Sauce, Pulled Pork, Sweet BBQ Sauce, Creamy Coleslaw

Polish Pete

$10.99

Handcrafted Favorites

Pork Sand

$10.99

Chicken Sand

$10.99

Chicken Salad Sand

$10.99

Sausage Sand

$10.99

Brisket Sand

$14.99
Pulled Pork (2H)

Pulled Pork (2H)

$7.99

Pulled pork on a 2 hander bun with BBQ sauce on it.

BBQ Pulled Chicken (2H)

BBQ Pulled Chicken (2H)

$7.99

Pulled chicken on a 2 hander bun with BBQ sauce on it.

Smoked Polish Sausage (2H)

$7.99

Smoked polish sausage on bun with coleslaw and BBQ sauce on it.

Chopped Beef Brisket (2H)

Chopped Beef Brisket (2H)

$11.99

Chopped beef brisket on a 2 hander bun with BBQ sauce on it.

Chopped Salad (No Meat)

$10.99

Up to *4 Toppings on Chopped Romaine & Spring Mix. *Cucumber, Tomato, Carrot, Corn bread crouton

Chopped Salad (Pulled Pork)

Chopped Salad (Pulled Pork)

$10.99

Up to *4 Toppings on Chopped Romaine & Spring Mix. *Cucumber, Tomato, Carrot, Corn bread crouton

Chopped Salad (BBQ Pulled Chicken)

Chopped Salad (BBQ Pulled Chicken)

$10.99

Up to *4 Toppings on Chopped Romaine & Spring Mix. *Cucumber, Tomato, Carrot, Corn bread crouton

Chopped Salad (Smoked Sausage)

Chopped Salad (Smoked Sausage)

$10.99

Up to *4 Toppings on Chopped Romaine & Spring Mix. *Cucumber, Tomato, Carrot, Corn bread crouton

Chopped Salad (Chopped Beef Brisket)

Chopped Salad (Chopped Beef Brisket)

$14.99

Up to *4 Toppings on Chopped Romaine & Spring Mix. *Cucumber, Tomato, Carrot, Corn bread crouton

Pork Taco

$10.99

Chicken Taco

$10.99

Sausage Taco

$10.99

Brisket Taco

$14.99

Pork Nacho

$10.99

Chicken Nacho

$10.99

Sausage Nacho

$10.99

Brisket Nacho

$14.99

Loaded Mac - Pork

$13.99

Loaded Mac - Chicken

$13.99

Loaded Mac - Sausage

$13.99

Loaded Mac - Brisket

$17.99

Deets Meats

1/4 Rack Ribs

1/4 Rack Ribs

$8.99

Big & meaty, they’ll pull right off the bone. Our award winning ribs are sure to leave you speechless. Your choice of BBQ sauce on them.

1/2 Rack Ribs

1/2 Rack Ribs

$14.99

Big & meaty, they’ll pull right off the bone. Our award winning ribs are sure to leave you speechless. Your choice of BBQ sauce on them.

Full Rack Ribs

Full Rack Ribs

$19.99

Big & meaty, they’ll pull right off the bone. Our award winning ribs are sure to leave you speechless. Your choice of BBQ sauce on them.

10 Sweet N' Smokey Wings

10 Sweet N' Smokey Wings

$16.00

Jumbo wings tossed in our special rub & slow smoked to perfection. Char grilled & finished with a sweet glaze!

50 Sweet N’ Smoky Wings

50 Sweet N’ Smoky Wings

$75.00

Jumbo wings tossed in our special rub & slow smoked to perfection. Char grilled & finished with a sweet glaze!

1/2# Brisket

1/2# Brisket

$12.99

Responsibly sourced, seasoned, and slow smoked in house daily.

# Beef Brisket

# Beef Brisket

$18.99

Responsibly sourced, seasoned, and slow smoked in house daily.

1/2# Pork

1/2# Pork

$8.99

Responsibly sourced, seasoned, and slow smoked in house daily.

# Pulled Pork

# Pulled Pork

$14.99

Responsibly sourced, seasoned, and slow smoked in house daily.

1/2# Pulled Chicken

1/2# Pulled Chicken

$8.99

Responsibly sourced, seasoned, and slow smoked in house daily.

# BBQ Pulled Chicken

# BBQ Pulled Chicken

$14.99

Responsibly sourced, seasoned, and slow smoked in house daily.

1/2# Chicken Salad

$8.99

# Chicken Salad

$14.99

Polish Sausage Link

$5.00

Responsibly sourced, seasoned, and slow smoked in house daily.

Housemade Sides

Rustic Corn Muffin

Rustic Corn Muffin

$1.99

Sweet and spongy like a corn cake. Paired with our house whipped honey butter!

Dozen Corn Muffins

Dozen Corn Muffins

$10.99

Sweet and spongy like a corn cake. Try them with our whipped honey butter!

Sm. Curly Mac & Cheese

Sm. Curly Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Rich and creamy, four cheeses, five spices, lots of love!

Lg. Curly Mac & Cheese

Lg. Curly Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Rich and creamy, four cheeses, five spices, lots of love!

Sm. Creamy Cole Slaw

Sm. Creamy Cole Slaw

$3.99

Cream & sweet vinegar based slaw like your grandma made!

Lg. Creamy Cole Slaw

Lg. Creamy Cole Slaw

$7.99

Cream & sweet vinegar based slaw like your grandma made!

Sm. Brisket n' Beans

Sm. Brisket n' Beans

$3.99

Sweet n smokey baked beans laced with brisket and pork meat!

Lg. Brisket n' Beans

Lg. Brisket n' Beans

$7.99

Sweet n smokey baked beans laced with brisket and pork meat!

Sm. Green Beans

Sm. Green Beans

$3.99

Simple & delicious!

Lg. Green Beans

Lg. Green Beans

$7.99

Simple & delicious!

Lil' Chopped Salad

$3.99

Mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, tomatoes.

Sm. Redskin Potato Salad

$3.99

Lg. Redskin Potato Salad

$7.99
Ballreich's Chips

Ballreich's Chips

$1.99

Ballreich's original!

Drinks & Dessert

Pecan Pleaser

$1.99

Made with all REAL ingredients like real butter & pure vanilla, these scrumptious squares are a spin on Grandma’s Pecan Pie that WILL satisfy your sweet tooth!

Regular Drinks

Regular Drinks

$2.49

Signature Sauces

Sweet Deets

$5.50

Deet's Heat

$5.50

Whipped Honey Butter

$7.00+

Bulk Buns

2 Hander Bun

$2.00

2 Hander Bun (8 Pack)

$8.00

2 Hander Bun (3 Dozen)

$24.00

Bulk Beverages

Iced Tea (Gallon)

$6.95

Black Tea, brewed in house daily.

Sweet Tea (Gallon)

$7.95

Black tea, brewed in house daily. Sweet tea is infused with house made simple syrup.

Lemonade (Gallon)

$6.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Deet’s BBQ will provide responsibly sourced, high quality, freshly prepared food at affordable prices. Our knowledgeable team aims to bring a unique flavor to our food while our Pit Master, William Adamski, perfects the art of using select Hard Woods to smoke all of our Signature Meats.

Website

Location

1385 Contant Street, Suite D, Maumee, OH 43537

Directions

Map
