Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Seafood
American

BakeChop Market 320 S Spring Garden Ave

review star

No reviews yet

320 South Spring Garden Avenue

West DeLand, FL 32720

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


3/14 PICKUP MEALS

Orders for this week will be ready for pickup at BAKE CHOP MARKET on Tuesday March 14th. All orders must be in by Saturday March 11th, no later than 10 pm.
Chili Lime Chicken

Chili Lime Chicken

$11.00

Zesty, grilled chicken topped with pineapple, jalapeno salsa and served with cilantro rice and green beans. (gluten free)

Asian Pork Meatballs

Asian Pork Meatballs

$11.00

Tender, pork meatballs with soy, garlic, and ginger over sesame rice with stir fried vegetables consisting of snap peas, carrots, peppers, and onions.

Corned Beef and Cabbage

Corned Beef and Cabbage

$13.00

St. Patrick's Day Special! Corned beef with cabbage, roasted red potatoes, and carrots. (gluten free)

Baked Salmon with lemon/ dill yogurt

Baked Salmon with lemon/ dill yogurt

$13.00

Fresh Atlantic Salmon with a lemon, dill yogurt. Served with Greek quinoa loaded with zucchini, squash, bell peppers, onions, and kalamata olives. (gluten free)

Rice/ Quinoa Stuffed Mushrooms

Rice/ Quinoa Stuffed Mushrooms

$10.00

Giant portabello mushrooms stuffed with herbed rice, quinoa, spinach, parmesan, and mozzarella. Served with a side of garlicky green beans. (gluten free)

Greek "Power" Salad

Greek "Power" Salad

$8.00

Mixed salad greens loaded with tomato, quinoa, red onion, red bell pepper, parsley, feta, artichokes, and greek vinaigrette.

Broccoli Cheese soup

Broccoli Cheese soup

$6.00

Creamy broccoli cheese soup with carrots, onion, celery, broccoli, heavy cream, and lots of cheddar cheese. (gluten free)

3/21 PICKUP MEALS

Orders for this week will be ready for pickup at BAKE CHOP MARKET on Tuesday March 21st. All orders must be in by Saturday March 18th, no later than 10 pm.
Honey Garlic Chicken Thighs

Honey Garlic Chicken Thighs

$11.00Out of stock

Boneless chicken thighs cooked in a sticky honey garlic sauce. Served with rice and broccoli. (gluten free)

Beef Ragu Over Polenta

Beef Ragu Over Polenta

$13.00Out of stock

Chuck roast braised for hours in an herby tomato sauce with creamy goat cheese polenta and garlicky broccoli. (gluten free)

Shepherd's Pie

Shepherd's Pie

$12.00Out of stock

Classic Shepherds pie with ground chuck, onions, carrots, peas, and corn, topped with creamy mashed potatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with green beans. (gluten free)

Turkey Stuffed Eggplant

Turkey Stuffed Eggplant

$11.00Out of stock

Eggplant stuffed with ground turkey, onion, bell pepper, tomato, garlic, greek yogurt, and goat cheese crumbles. Served with brown rice. (gluten free)

Vegetable Biryani

Vegetable Biryani

$11.00Out of stock

An Indian style rice dish packed with vegetables, spices, herbs and nuts. Served with spiced squash. (gluten free)

Garden Vegetable Salad

Garden Vegetable Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Fresh and Simple! Mixed salad greens full of carrots, bell pepper, cucumbers, red onion, tomatoes, and radish. Served with house-made buttermilk ranch.

Beef and Vegetable soup

Beef and Vegetable soup

$6.00Out of stock

Hearty tomato broth full of tender chunks of beef and a variety of vegetables including green beans, celery, carrots, onions, potatoes, peas, and corn.

3/28 PICKUP MEALS

Orders for this week will be ready for pickup at BAKE CHOP MARKET on Tuesday March 28th. All orders must be in by Saturday March 25th, no later than 10 pm.
Coconut Lime Chicken

Coconut Lime Chicken

$11.00Out of stock

Juicy, slow-cooked chicken thighs, in a creamy coconut lime sauce with onion, garlic, ginger and cilantro. Served with roasted sweet potatoes.

Honey Dijon Roasted Pork Loin

Honey Dijon Roasted Pork Loin

$11.00Out of stock

Slow cooked, tender pork loin in a honey dijon sauce with roasted sweet potato and apple hash. (gluten free)

Balsamic Steak Tips

Balsamic Steak Tips

$12.00Out of stock

Tender balsamic steak tips served with roasted red potatoes and grilled asparagus. (gluten free)

Walnut Lentil Bolognese

Walnut Lentil Bolognese

$10.00Out of stock

Vegan Bolognese sauce with lentils, walnuts, herbs, and tomato, over whole wheat pasta. Served with roasted carrots

Blackened Mahi with Pineapple Salsa

Blackened Mahi with Pineapple Salsa

$13.00Out of stock

Blackened Mahi with fresh pineapple, jalapeno salsa served with seasoned black beans and cilantro, lime rice.

Lemon Caper Orzo Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Arugula, spinach salad loaded with orzo pasta, tomatoes, red onion, capers, and cucumbers. Served with lemon vinaigrette on the side.

Lentil Soup

Lentil Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Hearty lentil soup full of carrot, onion, celery, tomato, and garlic. (vegan)

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Custom shop making delicious, healthy meal options available for pickup every Tuesday!

Location

320 South Spring Garden Avenue, West DeLand, FL 32720

Directions

Gallery
BakeChop Market image
Banner pic
BakeChop Market image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fire on the Bayou - Orange City - 921 Town Center Dr
orange star4.5 • 385
921 Town Center Dr Orange City, FL 32765
View restaurantnext
Friendly Confines - Lake Mary
orange starNo Reviews
7025 COUNTY RD. 46A LAKE MARY, FL 32746
View restaurantnext
Gator's Dockside
orange starNo Reviews
4349 W. Lake Mary Blvd. Lake Mary, FL 32746
View restaurantnext
Dustin's Bar B Q - Port Orange - 4908 Clyde Morris Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
4908 Clyde Morris Blvd Port Orange, FL 32119
View restaurantnext
Little Italy - 240 S. Beach Street
orange starNo Reviews
240 S. Beach Street Daytona Beach, FL 32114
View restaurantnext
Mcks Tavern & Brewery - 218 S. Beach Street
orange starNo Reviews
218 s. Beach Street Daytona Beach, FL 32114
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in West DeLand

The twisted chopstick
orange star4.5 • 2,752
412 south woodland blvd Deland, FL 32724
View restaurantnext
Tom's Pizza Shop
orange star4.4 • 718
140 E Rich Ave Deland, FL 32724
View restaurantnext
The Elusive Grape
orange star4.7 • 278
129 N Woodland Blvd Deland, FL 32720
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West DeLand
Orange City
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Port Orange
review star
No reviews yet
Daytona Beach
review star
Avg 4 (28 restaurants)
Sanford
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Lake Mary
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Ormond Beach
review star
No reviews yet
New Smyrna Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Longwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Winter Springs
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston