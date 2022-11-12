Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
American

Fire on the Bayou - Orange City 921 Town Center Dr

385 Reviews

$$

921 Town Center Dr

Orange City, FL 32765

Popular Items

Two Tacos
Shrimp Po' Boy
Vader Burger

Appetizers

BBQ Shrimp

$14.99

Our twist on a classic Louisiana dish. Shrimp sauteed and covered in a rich spicy honey garlic sauce served with French bread for sopping up that delicious sauce.

Buffalo Oysters

$18.99

Fresh Gulf oysters lightly fried and tossed in our house-made tangy buffalo sauce resting on a bed of Bleu Cheese and topped with Bleu Cheese crumbles.

Catfish Bites

$13.00

Hand-breaded and fried to perfection served with jalapeno tartar sauce.

Crawfish Étouffée Dip

$14.50

Compilation of Crawfish Etouffee and melted cheeses that deliver a Cajun sensation then served with house-made chips for dipping.

Dirty Fries

$6.50

Seasoned wedge fries covered in our house made brown with melted cheddar cheese over top and dressed with scallions. Make it extra tasty and top them with steak.

Fried Green Tomato & Crawfish

$12.99

Green tomatoes lightly battered and fried then topped with crispily fried crawfish tails drizzled with Cajun cream.

Fried Mushrooms

$8.50

served with Sriracha Ranch

Gator Bites

$14.50

Filet of Gator cut into the perfect bite-size pieces and fried in Chef's own specially seasoned flour and cooked until golden brown. Served with our house-made Remoulade sauce.

Kick Ass Sausage Bites

$10.50

A little bit of heat with a little bit of sweet. Andouille sausage sauteed in jalapeno pepper jelly on slices of toasted French bread topped with Gorgonzola cheese and drizzled with a balsamic glaze.

New Orleans Son

$14.99

Golden-fried shrimp tossed in a spicy house voodoo sauce.

Onion Rings

$7.50

served with house-made O-Ring sauce.

Salad

Fresh iceberg lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, and our delicious house-made croutons served with your choice of Ranch, Bleu Cheese, or Italian dressing.

Bleu Bayou Wedge Salad

$11.99

A crispy wedge of Iceberg lettuce drizzled with Bleu cheese dressing and topped with smoked bacon, smokey bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes, and crispy onion straws.

Fresh Garden Salad

$8.99

Fresh iceberg lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, and our delicious house-made croutons served with your choice of dressing.

Side Garden Salad

$5.25

Entrees

Cajun Pasta

$14.99

Pasta tossed in our delicious Cajun cream sauce. Add your choice of blackened chicken, Andouille sausage, or Cajun shrimp for an upcharge.

Mardi Gras Pasta

$23.99

A delicious combination of Andouille sausage, shrimp, onions, and peppers tossed in our creamy Cajun sauce then topped with crunchy fried crawfish tails and aged parmesan cheese.

Fish N Chips

$17.99

Three perfectly fried white fish served with our delicious fries and our house-made jalapeno tartar sauce.

Seafood Platter

$24.99

The best of all: oysters, shrimp, and flaky white fish fried to golden perfection with wedge fries and Cajun coleslaw. Served with a side of cocktail sauce and jalapeno tartar sauce for dipping.

Fried Oyster Platter

$20.99

Golden fried oysters served with fries and your choice of cocktail sauce, tartar sauce, or remoulade.

Shrimp Platter

$18.99

Golden fried shrimp paired with wedge fries, Cajun coleslaw, and our house-made cocktail sauce.

Shrimp And Grits

$21.99

Sautéed Cajun shrimp atop creamy cheddar cheese grits covered in our delicious Cajun cream sauce then sprinkled with diced Andouille sausage and scallions.

Catfish And Grits

$23.99

Blackened or fried peice of catfish atop creamy cheddar cheese grits and our delicious Cajun cream sauce then sprinkled with diced Andouille sausage and scallions.

Taste Of NOLA

$19.99

A delicious sampling of 3 New Orleans classics. Seafood jambalaya, Chicken & Andouille sausage gumbo, and red beans & rice served with a link of Andouille sausage and french bread.

Chicken and Andouille Sausage Gumbo

$18.99

A true taste of New Orleans, loaded with chicken and Andouille sausage cooked in a hearty stew with garlic, tomatoes, and the Holy Trinity. (celery, onions, & green peppers) Served on white rice.

Red Bean & Rice

$15.99

A traditional dish made the right way (no canned beans here). Red kidney beans soaked then cooked slow and low with smoked hamhock adding rich flavor then topped with a link of Andouille sausage.

Seafood Jambalaya

$18.99

A New Orleans classic with Cajun seasoned shrimp sauteed with Andouille sausage and the Holy Trinity. (celery, onions, & green peppers)

Crawfish Étouffée

$21.99

A delicious mixture of onions, peppers, & celery sauteed with crawfish tails and smothered in a creamy rich gravy.

Wicked Blackened Catfish

$22.99

Blackened catfish covered in our Cajun cream sauce and topped with sauteed shrimp served on a bed of dirty rice with sauteed green beans.

Chicken Envie

$19.99

Fried chicken cutlet served over a bed of Cajun dirty rice, topped with lemon beurre blanc, and served with asparagus.

Redfish Étouffée

$24.99

Blackened Redfish atop our Crawfish Étouffée and white rice then served with grilled vegetables.

Chicken Tenders

$13.99

Perfectly fried chicken tenders paired with fries and your choice of honey mustard, ranch, or remoulade for dipping.

Tacos

Two Tacos

$13.99

Your choice of 2 of our awesome tacos. Blackened Shrimp Tacos Delicious shrimp tossed in Cajun seasoning topped with Cheddar cheese, fresh pico, salsa, shredded cabbage, and our Cilantro Key lime aioli served with crisp tortilla chips and a side of our house-made salsa. Voodoo Shrimp Tacos Golden fried shrimp tossed in our voodoo sauce topped with cheddar cheese, cabbage, and fresh pico de gallo served with crisp tortilla chips and a side of our house-made salsa. Surf & Turf Tacos Steak and blackened shrimp with cheddar cheese, cabbage, and pico de gallo topped with our house-made remoulade served with crisp tortilla chips and a side of our house-made salsa. Steak Tacos Steak topped with sauteed onions & mushrooms, cheddar cheese, house-made salsa, fresh pico de gallo, and cilantro lime sauce served with crisp tortilla chips and a side of our house-made salsa. Blackened Chicken Tacos Blackened chicken breast with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, and

Po' Boys

Andouille Sausage Po' Boy

$14.99

Chargrilled Andouille sausage served on Leidenheimer French bread. Topped with all the fixins (lettuce, tomato, and pickle) and mayo. Served with choice of side: fries, Cajun coleslaw, red beans, & rice or potato salad.

Catfish Po' Boy

$15.99

Catfish breaded and fried to perfection served on Leidenheimer French bread. Topped with all the fixins (lettuce, tomato, and pickle) and mayo. Served with choice of side: fries, Cajun coleslaw, red beans & rice or potato salad.

Fried Chicken Po' Boy

$14.99

Chicken hand-battered and fried to perfection served on Leidenheimer French bread. Topped with all the fixins (lettuce, tomato, and pickle) and mayo. Served with choice of side: fries, Cajun coleslaw, red beans & rice or potato salad.

Shrimp Po' Boy

$15.99

Large Shrimp hand-battered and fried to perfection served on Leidenheimer French bread. Topped with all the fixins (lettuce, tomato, and pickle) and our house-made Remoulade sauce. Served with choice of side: fries, Cajun coleslaw, red beans & rice or potato salad.

Surf And Turf Po' Boy

$16.99

Steak topped with grilled shrimp and served on Leidenheimer French bread. Topped with all the fixins (lettuce, tomato, and pickle) and our house-made Remoulade sauce. Served with choice of side: fries, Cajun coleslaw, red beans & rice or potato salad.

Blackened Redfish Po' Boy

$16.99

A piece of blackened redfish served on Leidenheimer French bread. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle and fried onion straws. Topped with your choice of mayonnaise or our house made tartar or remoulade. Served with choice of side.

Canal Street BLT Po' Boy

$16.99

Fried green tomatos topped with smoked bacon and American cheese served on Leidenheimer French bread. Topped with all the fixins (lettuce, tomato, and pickle) and mayo. Served with choice of side: fries, Cajun coleslaw, red beans & rice or potato salad.

Dirty South Roast Beef Po' Boy

$16.99

Steak covered with our onion pepper browned gravy served on Leidenheimer French bread. Topped with all the fixins (lettuce, tomato, and pickle) and served with a choice of side: fries, Cajun coleslaw, red beans & rice, or potato salad.

Oyster Po' Boy

$18.99

Oysters hand-battered and fried to perfection served on Leidenheimer French bread. Topped with all the fixins (lettuce, tomato, and pickle) and our house-made Remoulade sauce. Served with choice of side: fries, Cajun coleslaw, red beans & rice or potato salad.

Second Line Po' Boy

$16.99

Hand-breaded shrimp and crawfish fried to perfection and served on Leidenheimer French bread. Topped with all the fixins (lettuce, tomato, and pickle) and our house-made Remoulade sauce. Served with choice of side: fries, Cajun coleslaw, red beans, & rice or potato salad.

Burgers/Sandwiches

Bayou Blue Burger

$13.99

8 oz. Angus beef burger topped with smoked bacon, Bleu cheese crumbles, and fried onion straws then drizzled with balsamic glaze served on a lightly toasted bun and topped with lettuce tomato and red onion with your choice of one side: fries, Cajun coleslaw, red beans & rice or potato salad.

Fat Tuesday Burger

$13.99

Blackened 8 oz. Angus beef burger topped with a fried egg, crispy bacon, Cheddar cheese, and our house-made Remoulade sauce all served on a lightly toasted bun and topped with lettuce tomato and red onion with your choice of one side: fries, Cajun coleslaw, red beans & rice or potato salad.

Traditional Burger

$10.99

8 oz Angus beef burgers served on a lightly toasted bun and topped with lettuce tomato and red onion with your choice of one side: fries, Cajun coleslaw, red beans & rice, or potato salad. Add your choice of Cheddar, American, or Smoked Gouda for $1. Add bacon for $2.

Vader Burger

$13.99

8 oz. blend of Angus beef and Andouille sausage burger topped with smoked Gouda cheese and crispy smoked bacon then drizzled with garlic Sriracha Remoulade served on a lightly toasted bun and topped with lettuce tomato and red onion with your choice of one side: fries, Cajun coleslaw, red beans & rice or potato salad. (So good you'll know who your daddy is!)

Buffalo Chicken

$15.99

Chargrilled Chicken

$11.99

Boneless chicken breast grilled to perfection served on a lightly toasted bun and topped with lettuce tomato and red onion with your choice of one side: fries, Cajun coleslaw, red beans & rice or potato salad. Add your choice of Cheddar, American, or Smoked Gouda for $1. Add bacon for $2.

Rockin' Robyn

$15.99

Fried Fish Sandwich

$12.99

Pollack fried golden brown topped with our house-made jalapeno tartar sauce served on a lightly toasted bun and topped with lettuce tomato and red onion with your choice of one side: fries, Cajun coleslaw, red beans & rice or potato salad.

Mahi Sandwich

$16.99

Classic Mahi sandwich served blackened, grilled, or fried with lettuce, tomato, onion, & jalapeno tartar sauce with your choice of side.

Boils

Bucket Of Love

$54.00

Enough food to share but you won't! A pound of crawfish, a half-pound of shrimp, and 2 Snow Crab clusters yummed up with Andouille sausage, sweet corn, and potatoes mixed in your choice of sauce- Garlic Butter or Bayou Love Butter or right out the flavorful boil water Louisana style with your level of heat- Mild, Medium, or Hot. (We'll even put your bib on for you).

Jilly Bucket

$34.00

Just enough food for one. One crab cluster, a half-pound of shrimp, yummed up with Andouille sausage, a piece of sweet corn, and red potatoes mixed in your choice of Louisiana, Garlic Butter, or Bayou Love sauce with your choice of heat Mild, Medium or Hot.

Shrimp Bucket

$24.00

One pound of shrimp, yummed up with Andouille sausage, a piece of sweet corn, and red potatoes mixed in your choice of Louisiana, Garlic Butter, or Bayou Love sauce with your choice of heat Mild, Medium or Hot.

Mardi Craws

$23.00

2 pounds of Crawfish yummed up with Andouille sausage, sweet corn, and potatoes mixed in your choice of Louisiana, Garlic Butter, or Bayou Love sauce with your choice of heat Mild, Medium or Hot.

Snow Crab

$35.00

Shrimp Half Lb

$15.00

Shrimp Full Lb

$21.00

Crawfish Full Lb

$13.00

Yum It Up

$5.00

Boiled Egg

$1.50

Extra Boil Sausage

$4.00

Extra Corn

$1.50

Extra Potato

$1.50

Xtra Bayou

$2.00

Xtra G Butter

$2.00

Melted Butter

$1.50

Kids

Kids Burger /FF

$7.50

Kids Fish/FF

$7.50

Kids Pasta

$7.50

Kids Shrimp /FF

$7.50

Kids Tender /FF

$7.50

Sides

Lunch Gumbo

$9.50

Lunch RB & Rice

$8.00

Lunch Jambalaya

$9.50

Lunch Étouffée

$9.50

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Dirty Rice

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Green Bean

$4.00

Grits

$3.50

Mixed Veggies

$4.00

Side RB & Rice

$5.00

Potato Salad

$2.50

White Rice

$2.00

Extra BBQ Shrimp Sauce

$3.00

Extra Beurre Blanc

$2.00

Extra Brown Gravy

$2.00

Extra Cajun Cream

$2.50

Extra Salsa

$1.25

Extra Sauce Side

$0.75

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$9.50

Our version of a New Orleans staple. Delicious warm bread pudding topped with our house-made bourbon sauce and bourbon marinated raisins.

Chocolate Cake

$8.50

Triple chocolate fudge cake topped with chocolate Ganache and Hershey's syrup.

Key Lime

$7.50

A creamy zesty slice of Key Lime pie with a crumbly graham cracker crust topped with whipped cream and a fresh lime slice.

Xtra Bourbon Sauce

$2.50

A La Carte

(5) Shrimp

$7.00

2oz Crawtail Fried

$5.00

Catfish

$9.00

Chicken Breast

$5.00

Grilled Sausage

$4.00

Mahi

$12.00

Pollock Fried

$5.00

Redfish Blackened

$14.00
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

921 Town Center Dr, Orange City, FL 32765

Directions

Consumer pic
Fire on the Bayou - Orange City image
Fire on the Bayou - Orange City image

