Deli Bean Cafe

6 Reviews
$
266 E Main St
Reedsburg, WI 53959
Popular Items
Cold Deli Sandwiches
American
ham, turkey, salami, cheddar, swiss, mayo tomato and lettuce
Big Boy Hero
ham, salami, provolone, tomato, lettuce, cucumbers, sprouts and mayo
BLT Club
BLT with turkey and sprouts
Crunchy Tuna
tuna salad, sprouts, lettuce
Deli Bean Roast Beef
oven roasted beef, cheddar, onion, tomato, cucumbers, sprouts, mayo
Fat Jack
Italian
ham, salami, provolone, swiss, tomato
Mule Skinner
beef, ham, provolone, cheddar, onion, mayo
Turkey Chutney
with cranberry chutney and sprouts on 7 grain
Turkey Veggie Sandwich
with lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, sprouts and dill spread
Veggie sandwich
tomato, cucumbers, sprouts, mushrooms, spinach with our dill spread
Wraps
Bay City Roller
beef, turkey, swiss, tomato, cucumbers, sprouts with a seasoned spread of flour tortilla
club roller
turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, sprouts and mayo on a wheat tortilla
Falafel Roller
Greek Roller
feta, olive blend, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, spinach with greek spread on a tomato wrap
Iowa's Pride Roller
ham, swiss, banana peppers, tomato, cucumbers, lettuce, sprouts with dill spread on a wheat tortilla
Mediterranean Wrap
spinach, olive blend, tomato, cucumbers, sprouts, hummus spread on a tomato wrap
Mexican Roller
spicy refried beans, olives, lettuce, tomato, green onion with cheese on a flour tortilla
Turkey Veggie Roller
turkey, veggie blend, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, sprouts with dill spread on a spinach tortilla
Veggie Roller
veggie blend, lettuce, tomato, spinach, cucumbers, mushrooms, sprouts with dill spread on a spinach tortilla
Hot Deli Sandwiches
Chicken Burrito
with tomato, black olive, onions, refried beans and cheese
Corned Beef Focaccia & Chips
pesto mayo, provolone, tomato
Cuban wrap
marinated pork, banana peppers, pickle, tomato, mango habanero sauce and pepper jack cheese
French Dip
oven roasted beef, provolone, au jus
Grilled Chicken
with provolone, tomato, and mayo on french bread
Ham and Swiss Melt
with tomato, Dijon bistro sauce on a tomato basil focaccia
Italiano
ham, provolone, salami, spinach, tomato, olives, pesto mayo on sliced sourdough
Monte Cristo
turkey, ham, swiss, tomato, cream cheese and Dijon mustard on sliced sourdough
Muffaletta
ham, hard salami, olive blend and provolone
Pork Carnita & Chips
marinated roast pork, spicy chipotle-mayo, tomato and pepper jack cheese
Reuben & Chips
corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss with dill spread on rye
Roast Beef Focaccia & Chips
roast beef, tomato, pesto mayo and provolone
Roast Pork Burrito
with tomato, black olives, onions, refried beans and cheese
Roasted Veggie
roasted eggplant and zucchini with spinach, tomato, provolone and pesto mayo
Tuna Melt
with tomato, red onion, and cheddar cheese
Turkey Focaccia & Chips
with tomato, pesto mayo and provolone cheese
BBQ Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled Cheese
Wisconsin Cheese Melt & Chips
cranberry chutney, mustard, cheddar, and provolone
Dill Grilled Cheese
dill spread on marble rye, tomato, cheddar and provolone
Greek Grilled Cheese
pesto mayo, black olives, tomato, feta, provolone
Mozzarella Avocado Melt
pesto mayo, tomato, avocado, and fresh mozzarella
Kitchen's Fav Grilled Cheese
pesto mayo, cranberry chutney, cranberry chutney, red onion, spinach, provolone, and pepperjack
Kids Grilled Cheese
cheddar cheese
Salads
Caesar Salad
tomato, croutons, parmesan with ceasar dressing
Chef Salad
turkey, ham, co jack, tomato, cucumbers, sprouts
Greek Salad
spinach, red onions, tomato, black olives, cucumbers, croutons, feta, balsamic dressing
Garden Salad
tomato, cucumbers, sprouts, veggie blend, mushrooms, choice of dressing
Mexican Salad
romaine, tossed in our special dressing, black olives, tomatoes, green onions, co jack cheese served with chips, salsa, and sour cream
Breakfast
Sides
Specials
quiche
Cold Drinks
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
