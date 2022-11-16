Deli Bean Cafe imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Deli Bean Cafe

6 Reviews

$

266 E Main St

Reedsburg, WI 53959

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

club roller
Italiano w/chips
Tuna Melt

Cold Deli Sandwiches

American

$6.50

ham, turkey, salami, cheddar, swiss, mayo tomato and lettuce

Big Boy Hero

$6.50

ham, salami, provolone, tomato, lettuce, cucumbers, sprouts and mayo

BLT Club

$6.50

BLT with turkey and sprouts

Crunchy Tuna

$6.25

tuna salad, sprouts, lettuce

Deli Bean Roast Beef

$6.50

oven roasted beef, cheddar, onion, tomato, cucumbers, sprouts, mayo

Fat Jack

$6.50

Italian

$6.50

ham, salami, provolone, swiss, tomato

Mule Skinner

$6.50

beef, ham, provolone, cheddar, onion, mayo

Turkey Chutney

$6.25

with cranberry chutney and sprouts on 7 grain

Turkey Veggie Sandwich

$6.25

with lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, sprouts and dill spread

Veggie sandwich

$6.00

tomato, cucumbers, sprouts, mushrooms, spinach with our dill spread

Wraps

Bay City Roller

$6.25

beef, turkey, swiss, tomato, cucumbers, sprouts with a seasoned spread of flour tortilla

club roller

$6.25

turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, sprouts and mayo on a wheat tortilla

Falafel Roller

$6.49

Greek Roller

$5.79

feta, olive blend, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, spinach with greek spread on a tomato wrap

Iowa's Pride Roller

$6.25

ham, swiss, banana peppers, tomato, cucumbers, lettuce, sprouts with dill spread on a wheat tortilla

Mediterranean Wrap

$5.79

spinach, olive blend, tomato, cucumbers, sprouts, hummus spread on a tomato wrap

Mexican Roller

$6.25

spicy refried beans, olives, lettuce, tomato, green onion with cheese on a flour tortilla

Turkey Veggie Roller

$6.25

turkey, veggie blend, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, sprouts with dill spread on a spinach tortilla

Veggie Roller

$5.79

veggie blend, lettuce, tomato, spinach, cucumbers, mushrooms, sprouts with dill spread on a spinach tortilla

Hot Deli Sandwiches

Chicken Burrito

$6.29

with tomato, black olive, onions, refried beans and cheese

Corned Beef Focaccia & Chips

$7.00

pesto mayo, provolone, tomato

Cuban wrap

$7.00

marinated pork, banana peppers, pickle, tomato, mango habanero sauce and pepper jack cheese

French Dip

$7.00

oven roasted beef, provolone, au jus

Grilled Chicken

$7.00

with provolone, tomato, and mayo on french bread

Ham and Swiss Melt

$6.75

with tomato, Dijon bistro sauce on a tomato basil focaccia

Italiano

$6.75

ham, provolone, salami, spinach, tomato, olives, pesto mayo on sliced sourdough

Monte Cristo

$6.75

turkey, ham, swiss, tomato, cream cheese and Dijon mustard on sliced sourdough

Muffaletta

$6.19

ham, hard salami, olive blend and provolone

Pork Carnita & Chips

$7.00

marinated roast pork, spicy chipotle-mayo, tomato and pepper jack cheese

Reuben & Chips

$6.79

corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss with dill spread on rye

Roast Beef Focaccia & Chips

$7.00

roast beef, tomato, pesto mayo and provolone

Roast Pork Burrito

$7.00

with tomato, black olives, onions, refried beans and cheese

Roasted Veggie

$5.99

roasted eggplant and zucchini with spinach, tomato, provolone and pesto mayo

Tuna Melt

$6.50

with tomato, red onion, and cheddar cheese

Turkey Focaccia & Chips

$6.75

with tomato, pesto mayo and provolone cheese

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

Wisconsin Cheese Melt & Chips

$5.99

cranberry chutney, mustard, cheddar, and provolone

Dill Grilled Cheese

$5.99

dill spread on marble rye, tomato, cheddar and provolone

Greek Grilled Cheese

$5.99

pesto mayo, black olives, tomato, feta, provolone

Mozzarella Avocado Melt

$7.00

pesto mayo, tomato, avocado, and fresh mozzarella

Kitchen's Fav Grilled Cheese

$5.99

pesto mayo, cranberry chutney, cranberry chutney, red onion, spinach, provolone, and pepperjack

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.00

cheddar cheese

Salads

Caesar Salad

$3.99+

tomato, croutons, parmesan with ceasar dressing

Chef Salad

$4.50+

turkey, ham, co jack, tomato, cucumbers, sprouts

Greek Salad

$3.99+

spinach, red onions, tomato, black olives, cucumbers, croutons, feta, balsamic dressing

Garden Salad

$3.50+

tomato, cucumbers, sprouts, veggie blend, mushrooms, choice of dressing

Mexican Salad

$3.99+

romaine, tossed in our special dressing, black olives, tomatoes, green onions, co jack cheese served with chips, salsa, and sour cream

Breakfast

Bacon Egg Cheddar

$4.25

Turkey Egg Mushroom Provolone

$4.25

Ham Egg Swiss

$4.25

Juevos Rancheros

$5.25

Sausage egg cheddar

$4.25

Sides

Pasta Salad

$3.00+

black olives, veggie blend, creamy Italian dressing and parmesan cheese

Fruit

$3.25+

variety of fresh fruit

Baked French Onion

$2.75+

Soup of the Day

$3.25+

Chips

Beef Stick

$1.50

Bakery

scones

$2.00

muffins

$1.50

cheescake

$3.99

Cookies

$0.89

Biscotti

$1.99

bread

$1.75

BYO

BYO sandwich

$6.19

Specials

Half Greek Roller w/side

$4.75

Half Crunchy Tuna w/side

$4.75

Dill Grilled Cheesew/chips

$6.50

Italiano w/chips

$6.50

Mango habanero Quesadilla w/chips

$6.50

quiche

turkey bacon cheddar

$4.50

ham and provolone

$4.50

spinach mushroom swiss

$4.50

spinach feta black olive

$4.50

bacon and swiss

$4.50Out of stock

Cold Drinks

bottle soda

$1.99

can soda

$1.25

Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Frappaccino

$4.00

Iced coffee

$1.79+

Iced Tea

$1.49+

Izze

$1.49

Lemonade

$1.89

Lemonade Freezes

$3.25

Milk

$1.25

OJ

$1.50

Smoothies

$4.00

Water bottle

$1.25

Bubbl’r

$2.00

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$1.59+

Hot Tea

$1.59+

Espresso

$1.99

Latte

$3.00+

Flavored Latte

$3.75+

Americano

$1.99+

Chai

$3.50+

Hot chocolate

$2.75

Steamer

$2.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

266 E Main St, Reedsburg, WI 53959

Directions

Gallery
Deli Bean Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Mixing Bowl Bakery
orange star4.3 • 218
525 Water St Sauk City, WI 53583
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Reedsburg
Baraboo
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Sauk City
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Waunakee
review star
No reviews yet
De Forest
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Middleton
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Mount Horeb
review star
No reviews yet
Madison
review star
Avg 4.4 (141 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 4.4 (141 restaurants)
Verona
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston