Desert Donuts
415 Reviews
$
3134 W Carefree Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85086
Meals
- Donut Dog$7.50
All beef hot dog on a stick surrounded with donut cake batter. Comes with one option for dipping. Chocolate Icing, Glaze, Nutella, Peanut Butter, Honey, Maple Icing, Maple syrup, or hot sauce
- OMG Donut Bowl Gluten FREE$9.00
6 mini Gluten Free & Vegan baked donuts made to order, topped with egg, cheese and bacon. You may add hot sauce to your order as a side.
- OMG Donut Bowl$7.25
This donut topped with egg, bacon and cheese is sure to get your day start or end your day right. You may add a side of hot sauce to this order.
- OMG Donut Bowl Deluxe$7.75
What could be better than your whole breakfast in one bowl? A donut topped with egg, cheese, bacon and sausage gravy is sure to satisfy your hunger. You may exclude any item on this bowl. And you may order a side of hot sauce.
- Ramen Donut Bowl$10.50
Ramen lovers!!! A donut with a cinnamon sugar bottom and topped with maple icing, bacon. egg, and cheese. You may exclude any item on this bowl. And you may order a side of hot sauce.
- Ramen Donut Bowl Deluxe$9.50
Ramen lovers!!! A donut with a cinnamon sugar bottom and topped with maple icing, bacon. egg, cheese, and sausage gravy. You may exclude any item on this bowl. And you may order a side of hot sauce.
Coffee
- Americano Hot Large$4.25
- Americano Hot Regular$3.75
- Americano Hot Small$3.25
- Americano Iced Large$4.25
- Americano Iced Regular$3.75
- Americano Iced Small$3.25
- BEANS BAG$20.00
- BEANS BAG Ground$20.00
- Cactus Smores Lg$7.75
- Cactus Smores Rg$7.00
- Cactus Smores Sm$6.25
- Coffee HOT Large$4.25
- Coffee HOT Medium$3.75
- Coffee HOT Small$3.25
- Coffee ICED Large$4.25
- Coffee ICED Regular$3.75
- Coffee ICED Small$3.25
- Coffee Shake Chocolate Creek Lg$12.50
3 scoops of blue bell dutch chocolate ice cream blended with half and half and 3 shots of espresso topped with whipped cream and a warm vanilla cake donut with espresso icing, toffee crumbles and chocolate chips.
- Coffee Shake Chocolate Creek Rg$10.50
2 scoops of blue bell dutch chocolate ice cream blended with half and half and 2 shots of espresso topped with whipped cream and a warm vanilla cake donut with espresso icing, toffee crumbles and chocolate chips.
- Coffee Shake Chocolate Creek Sm$8.50
- Coffee Shake Copper Caramel Lg$12.50
3 scoops of blue bell sea salt caramel blended with half and half and 3 shots of espresso topped with whipped cream and a warm vanilla cake donut with espresso icing and caramel drizzle.
- Coffee Shake Copper Caramel Rg$10.50
2 scoops of blue bell sea salt caramel blended with half and half and 2 shots of espresso topped with whipped cream and a warm vanilla cake donut with espresso icing and caramel drizzle.
- Coffee Shake Copper Caramel Sm$8.50
- Coffee Shake Rocky Trails Lg$12.50
3 scoops of blue bell rocky road ice cream blended with half and half and 3 shots of espresso topped with whipped cream and a warm vanilla cake donut with espresso icing, marshmallow drizzle and chopped almonds.
- Coffee Shake Rocky Trails Rg$10.50
2 scoops of blue bell rocky road ice cream blended with half and half and 2 shots of espresso topped with whipped cream and a warm vanilla cake donut with espresso icing, marshmallow drizzle and chopped almonds.
- Coffee Shake Rocky Trails Sm$8.50
- Coffee Shake Saguaro Vanilla Lg$12.50
3 scoops of blue bell vanilla ice cream blended with half and half and 3 shots of espresso topped with whipped cream and a warm vanilla cake donut with espresso icing and white chocolate curls.
- Coffee Shake Saguaro Vanilla Rg$10.50
2 scoops of blue bell vanilla ice cream blended with half and half and 2 shots of espresso topped with whipped cream and a warm vanilla cake donut with espresso icing and white chocolate curls.
- Coffee Shake Saguaro Vanilla Sm$8.50
- Coffee Shake Sunshine Berry Lg$12.50
- Coffee Shake Sunshine Berry Rg$10.50
- Coffee Shake Sunshine Berry Sm$8.50
- Desert Crunch Lg$7.75
- Desert Crunch Rg$7.00
- Desert Crunch Sm$6.25
- Espresso Shot$2.50
- Latte Chai Hot Large$6.25
- Latte Chai Hot Regular$5.50
- Latte Chai Hot Small$4.75
- Latte Chai Iced Large$6.25
- Latte Chai Iced Regular$5.50
- Latte Chai Iced Small$4.75
- Latte Hot Large$6.25
- Latte Hot Regular$5.50
- Latte Hot Small$4.75
- Latte Iced Large$6.25
- Latte Iced Regular$5.50
- Latte Iced Small$4.75
- Macchiato Hot Large$6.25
- Macchiato Hot Regular$5.50
- Macchiato Hot Small$4.75
- Macchiato Iced Large$6.25
- Macchiato Iced Regular$5.50
- Macchiato Iced Small$4.75
- Mocha Hot Large$6.75
- Mocha Hot Regular$6.00
- Mocha Hot Small$5.25
- Mocha Iced Large$6.75
- Mocha Iced Regular$6.00
- Mocha Iced Small$5.25
- Mountain Mint Lg$7.75
- Mountain Mint Rg$7.00
- Mountain Mint Sm$6.25
- Sunrise Pumpkin Lg$7.75
- Sunrise Pumpkin Rg$7.00
- Sunrise Pumpkin Sm$6.25
- Sunset Caramel Lg$7.75
- Sunset Caramel Rg$7.00
- Sunset Caramel Sm$6.25
Donut Boxes
- Sweetheart Delicious$20.00
8 donuts of your choice from the Delicious category placed in a special box that says "because you can't eat flowers..." on the side of the box. The box also has a see through top.
- Sweetheart Delightful$25.00
8 donuts of your choice from the Delightful category placed in a special box that says "because you can't eat flowers..." on the side of the box. The box also has a see through top.
- Sweetheart Divine$30.00
8 donuts of your choice from the Divine category placed in a special box that says "because you can't eat flowers..." on the side of the box. The box also has a see through top.
- Sweetheart Dynamite$35.00
8 donuts of your choice from the Dynamite category placed in a special box that says "because you can't eat flowers..." on the side of the box. The box also has a see through top.
Donuts
- *A ssorted Delicious$2.75
We pick for you. A donut with one icing.
- *A ssorted Delightful$3.25
We pick for you. One Icing with one topping, OR an icing with a drizzle on top.
- *A ssorted Divine$3.75
We pick for you. One icing, one topping and a drizzle. OR 2 toppings
- *A ssorted Dynamite$4.25
We pick for you - your donut topped with icing and three more toppings.
- *Apple Pie$3.75
Coated in cinnamon sugar, topped with apple and caramel drizzle.
- *Bacon Blast$3.75
topped with our delicious maple icing and dipped in bacon!! Its heaven in your mouth.
- *Banana Bread$3.25
Coated on the bottom with cinnamon sugar then dipped in our flavorful banana icing and sprinkled with kisses of chocolate..
- *Banana Cream Pie$3.75
Coated in flavorful banana icing, then covered with graham cracker and finished off with a rich bavarian creme.
- *Barbie Blitz$4.25
- *Bavarian Cream$3.25
Dipped in our delectable chocolate icing and finished with a scoop of our rich bavarian creme.
- *Black and White$3.25
Dipped in white icing an then chocolate sprinkles.. A favorite of all ages.
- *Blueberry$2.75
- *Blueberry Cheesecake$3.75
Dipped in our one of a kind blueberry cheesecake icing and then topped with graham cracker and cream cheese frosting. Better than actual cheesecake!
- *Bobcat Bill$4.25
- *Buckeye$3.25
Chocolate dipped with a midwest size scoop of peanut butter in the center.
- *Butterfly Baily$4.25
- *Camel Cassie$4.25
- *Caramel$2.75
- *Caramel Delight$3.75
Think samoas girl scout cookie.. Caramel dipped then topped with toasted coconut and chocolate drizzle. You will be wishing the girl scouts sold them by the box!
- *Caramel Latte$3.25
Dipped in our espresso icing that is made with real espresso and then drizzled with caramel.
- *Carlton$4.25
Named after the man who invented it, the Carlton is a cinnamon sugar coated donut supplied with a scoop of apple filling drizzled with caramel and then sprinkled with pecans and bacon. Yes you read that correctly
- *Cereal Killer$3.75
This shop favorite is dipped in marshmallow icing and topped with fruity pebbles, lucky charms marshmallows and a strawberry drizzle.
- *Chip$3.25
- *Chocolate$2.75
For the purist, simply dipped in chocolate icing..
- *Chocolate Coma$3.75
Chocolate lovers delight!! Dipped in chocolate icing then topped with shocolate kisses and chocolate sprinkles.
- *Chocolate Rainbow$3.25
The classic chocolate dipped with rainbow sprinkles.
- *Chocolate Strawberry$3.25
This combination of strawberry icing and mini chocolate kisses will have you in donut heaven..
- *Christy Cow$3.75
The perfect mix of caramel icing, peanuts and chocolate drizzle make this donut the perfect tribute to the world wide favorite candy bar..
- *Chunky Monkey$3.75
The monkey is the banana icing, the chunky is the chopped peanuts, the final piece of this culinary puzzle is the chocolate drizzle on top.
- *Churro$3.25
Just like your favorite mexican dessert the churro donut is tossed in cinnamon sugar and then garnished with chocolate drizzle..
- *Cinnamapple$3.75
This delectable donut is coated on the bottom with cinnamon sugar and topped with a delicious maple icing and finished off with a scoop of apple filling.
- *Cinnamon Roll$3.25
Cinnamon sugar and cream cheese icing. Nothing more to say. Its perfection in its simplest form.
- *Classic$2.75
The epitome of understated elegance is the classic. A delicious hot donut tossed in cinnamon sugar. For the purist..
- *Coffee Cake$3.75
- *Coyote Carrie$4.25
- *Creating Connections$4.25
- *Donkie Dave$4.25
- *Dottie$3.25
- *Elvis$3.75
Dipped in chocolate icing, topped with dried banana chips and peanut butter drizzle.
- *Espresso$2.75
Dipped in espresso icing made with real espresso.
- *Extreme Elvis$4.25
This tribute to the king will have you spinning in donut heaven.. Banana icing topped with peanuts, bacon and peanut butter drizzle..
- *Extreme PB & J$4.25
- *Fluffernutter$3.25
The worlds most underrated donut! Our version of the east coast tradition. Marshmallow icing drizzled with peanut butter make your tastebuds jump with delight..
- *Frozen$3.25
This top seller is dipped in blue icing and sprinkled with powdered sugar and then white drizzle.
- *Gila Monster$3.25
A favorite of children and people who order by color, this one is dipped in blue icing and topped with oreo and powdered sugar. Its a crowd favorite.