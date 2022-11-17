Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

The Joy Bus Diner 3375 E Shea Blvd C-1

review star

No reviews yet

3375 E Shea Blvd C-1

Phoenix, AZ 85028

Order Again

Specialties

Avocado Woods Toast

$10.00

with poached egg*, arugula & tomato

Lox Plate

$14.00

Biscuits and Gravy

$12.00

Chiliquiles

$10.00

Chicken and Waffles

$15.00

Smoked Brisket Burrito

$9.00

Smoked Brisket Burrito Smothered

$11.00Out of stock

Chorizo and Eggs

$10.00

Sweet

Pistachio Souffle Pancakes

$11.00

Princess Poppyseed Pancakes

$12.00

Classic Belgian Waffles

$12.00

Yogurt Panne Cotta

$8.00

Eggs & Omlettes

Traditional Eggs Benedict

$12.00

2 Eggs Breakfast

$9.00

Do it Ray's Way

$9.00

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Chef's Choice Omlette

$10.00

CSA Scramble

$9.00

La Belle Farms Foie and Eggs

$21.00

Classics

Reuben

$12.00

Chicken in a Biscuit

$12.00

The Joy Bus Cheeseburger

$11.00

Tuna Sandwich

$9.00

Power Bowl

$10.00

Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup

$10.00

Los Serpientes Chimichanga

$12.00

Sides

Side Biscuit

$4.00

Side Egg

$2.00

Side Gravy

$3.00

Side Tortilla

$2.00

Side French Fries

$3.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Sausage

$3.00

Side Fruit

$2.00

Side Toast

$1.00

Side Potatoes

$3.00

Side of Dough

$4.00

Side Fried Chicken

$6.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Hollandaise

$2.00

Side cheese

$0.50

Side chorizo

$3.00

Cup of Joe/ Side of Dough

$5.00

Side tomato

$0.50

Side Woods Toast

$1.00

Beverages

bottomless roc2 coffee

$3.00

fresh squeezed oj

$4.00

real lemonade

$3.00

shamrock milk

$3.00

ice tea

$3.00

hot tea

$3.00

hot chocolate

$3.00

soda

$3.00

Suja Juice

$3.00

Cult Beverage

$3.00

Bottled water

$2.00

Sparkling water

$3.00

Joy Bus WOW

$5.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Champagne

$7.00

Daily Specials

Fire Chicken

$12.00

Croque Madame

$13.00

Shakshuka

$12.00

Corned Beef Hash

$11.00

Desserts

Carol's Mason Jar Cherry Pie

$6.00

Merchandise

Joy Bus VW Bus

$30.00

Joy Bus Hat

$25.00

Joy Bus Cookbook

$25.00

PErIODyC Jam

$10.00

Joy Bus Baseball shirt

$30.00

Joy Bus v-neck

$30.00

Plant $20

$20.00

Plant $45

$45.00

Plant $40

$40.00

Plant $55

$55.00

Plant $35

$35.00

Plant $25

$25.00

Plant $65

$65.00

Plant $30

$30.00

Joy Bus Mug

$8.00

Bouquet

$36.95

Joy Bus Candle

$10.00

Joy Bus Tank Top Arizona

$30.00

Joy Bus Scoop-neck

$30.00

Joy Bus Sweatshirt

$45.00

Joy Bus Cookbook Donation

Joy Bus Cookbook Vendor (DO NOT USE)

$15.00

PATIENT MEALS

Copper Hills

Banner Desert

Thunderbird Banner

Joy Bus Diner

Phoenix Cancer Support Network

Restaurant Partner

Raffle Coin Jar

1 for $1

$1.00

Gift Certificate

Gift Certificate

$25.00

LUNCH MEAL

TUNA SANDWICH

$13.95

VEGGI WRAP

$13.95

JOY BUS CLUB

$13.95

DELIVERY CHARGE

$30.00

In house Cater

Cater 25

$25.00

Cater 50

$50.00

Cater 10

$10.00

Cater 5

$5.00

Event

$6,000.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Breakfast/Lunch

Location

3375 E Shea Blvd C-1, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Directions

