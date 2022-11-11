Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Latin American
Breakfast & Brunch

El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos

review star

No reviews yet

3500 Overland Avenue #100

Los Angeles, CA 90034

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Cauliflower Con Mole Signature Taco
Shrimp Gobernador Signature Taco
8 Street Taco Flight

Barrio Box

Burrito Box

Burrito Box

$17.00

Choice of 1 burrito. Includes Chips, Salsa, Guac, Dessert Bites

Bowl Box

$17.00

Choice of bowl. Includes Chips, Salsa, Guac,Dessert Bites

2 Signature Taco Box (Corn)

2 Signature Taco Box (Corn)

$14.00

Choice of 2 oaxacan corn tortilla tacos. Includes Chips, Salsa, Guac, Dessert Bites

2 Signature Taco Box (Flour)

$14.00

Choice of 2 sonoran flour tortilla tacos. Includes Chips, Salsa, Guac, Dessert Bites

3 Signature Taco Box (Corn)

3 Signature Taco Box (Corn)

$17.00

Choice of 3 oaxacan corn tortilla tacos. Includes Chips, Salsa, Guac, Dessert Bites

3 Signature Taco Box (Flour)

3 Signature Taco Box (Flour)

$17.00

Choice of 2 sonoran flour tortilla tacos. Includes Chips, Salsa, Guac, Dessert Bites

Taco Flight

4 Street Taco Flight

$10.50

Choice of 4 fillings, includes salsa, guac, escabeche

8 Street Taco Flight

8 Street Taco Flight

$18.00

Choice of 8 fillings, includes salsa, guac, escabeche

Antojitos

Loaded Barrio Fries

Loaded Barrio Fries

$8.25

Monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, avocado crema, shoestring fries.

Cauli Esquite

Cauli Esquite

$5.25

Roasted cauliflower, cilantro mayo, cotija cheese, housemade chili powder.

El Barrio Wedge Salad

$8.25

Iceberg lettuce, cilantro crema dressing, tomato, cucumber, housemade croutons, and Cotija cheese.

Mamas Spanish Rice

Mamas Spanish Rice

$3.25

Rice, tomato, chicken stock.

Black Beans

Black Beans

$3.25

Black beans, onions and garlic.

Plain Fries

Plain Fries

$4.25

Shoestring fries, kosher salt

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$3.50

Chips and salsa

Wagyu Beef Consommé

$3.25

Consomme, onions, and cilantro.

Chips and guacamole

Chips and guacamole

$4.25
Chips , salsa and guac

Chips , salsa and guac

$5.25
Chips

Chips

$2.25
2 Oz Guac

2 Oz Guac

$1.25
Tlayuda (Mexican Pizza)

Tlayuda (Mexican Pizza)

$18.00Out of stock

Oaxacan "Pizza" - toasted rustic corn tortilla, black beans, house made chorizo, queso Oaxaca topped with cabbage, avocado creama and cotija cheese

Signature Tacos

Wagyu Carne Asada Signature Taco

Wagyu Carne Asada Signature Taco

$5.00

mesquite grilled wagyu skirt steak, griddled cheese, tomatillo salsa, avocado crema, pico de gallo, cotija cheese. choice of sonoran flour tortilla or oaxacan corn tortilla.

Al Pastor Pork Signature Taco

Al Pastor Pork Signature Taco

$5.00

spit-roasted all natural pork shoulder, griddled cheese, avocado crema, salsa fresca, grilled pineapple, micro cilantro. choice of sonoran flour tortilla or oaxacan corn tortilla

Cauliflower Con Mole Signature Taco

Cauliflower Con Mole Signature Taco

$5.00

Roasted cauliflower, griddled cheese, mole sauce, pumpkin seeds, pickled onions, Cotija cheese. choice of sonoran flour tortilla or oaxacan corn tortilla(vegetarian, vegan optional)

Wagyu Brisket Birria Signature Taco

Wagyu Brisket Birria Signature Taco

$5.00

guadalajara style chile braised wagyu beef brisket, griddled cheese, salsa, onions, micro cilantro. choice of sonoran flour tortilla or oaxacan corn tortilla

Shrimp Gobernador Signature Taco

Shrimp Gobernador Signature Taco

$5.00

jumbo shrimp sauteed with caramelized onions & peppers, griddled cheese, la original culichi salsa. choice of sonoran flour tortilla or oaxacan corn tortilla

Nopal Cactus Signature Taco

Nopal Cactus Signature Taco

$5.00

Mesquite grilled nopal, griddled cheese, salsa fresca, onions, micro cilantro. choice of sonoran flour tortilla or oaxacan corn tortilla(vegan optional)

Grilled All Natural Pollo Asado Signature Taco

Grilled All Natural Pollo Asado Signature Taco

$5.00

Mesquite grilled all natural chicken, griddled cheese, tomatillo salsa, pickled onions, cotija cheese. Choice of sonoran flour tortilla or oaxacan corn tortilla

Chorizo Signature Taco

$5.00

House made pork chorizo, griddled cheese, tomatillo salsa, pico de gallo, served on oaxacan corn or flour tortillas.

Street Tacos

Wagyu Carne Asada Street Taco

Wagyu Carne Asada Street Taco

$3.00

Mesquite grilled wagyu skirt steak, onions, cilantro served on street-size corn tortilla.

Al Pastor Pork Street Taco

Al Pastor Pork Street Taco

$3.00

spit-roasted all natural pork shoulder, pineapple, onions, cilantro served on street-size corn tortilla

Cauliflower Con Mole Street Taco

$3.00

roasted cauliflower, mole sauce, onions, cilantro served on street-size corn tortilla

Wagyu Brisket Birria Street Taco

Wagyu Brisket Birria Street Taco

$3.00

guadalajara style braised beef brisket, onions, cilantro served on street-size corn tortilla

Shrimp Gobernador Street Taco

$3.00

Jumbo shrimp sauteed with caramelized onions and peppers, onions, cilantro served on street-size corn tortilla.

Nopal Cactus Street Taco

$3.00

Mesquite grilled nopal, onions, cilantro served on street-size corn tortilla.

Grilled All Natural Pollo Asado Street Taco

$3.00

Mesquite grilled all natural chicken, onions, cilantro served on street-size corn tortilla.

Chorizo Street Taco

$3.00

house made pork chorizo, onions, cilantro served on street-sized corn tortilla

OTM 2

OTM Box

$10.00

Burritos

Nopal Cactus Burrito

$13.50

Grilled cactus, salsa fresca, served on a flour tortilla with griddled cheese, filled with rice, beans, avocado crema

Cauliflower con Mole Burrito

$13.50

Roasted cauliflower, mole, pumpkin seeds, cotija cheese served on a flour tortilla with griddled cheese, filled with rice, beans, avocado crema

Al Pastor Pork Burrito

$13.50

Spit roasted all natural pork shoulder, salsa de aguacate, salsa de chile arbol, grilled pineapple. served on a flour tortilla with griddled cheese, filled with rice, beans, avocado crema

Wagyu Birria Brisket Burrito

$13.50

Braised US wagyu beef brisket, salsa. served on a flour tortilla with griddled cheese, filled with rice, beans, avocado crema

Wagyu Carne Asada Steak Burrito

$13.50

Mesquite grilled us wagyu skirt steak, tomatillo salsa, avocado crema.served on a flour tortilla with griddled cheese, filled with rice, beans, avocado crema

Gobernador Jumbo Shrimp Burrito

Gobernador Jumbo Shrimp Burrito

$13.50

Sauteed Jumbo Shrimp, peppers, caramelized onion, la original culichi salsa. served on a flour tortilla with griddled cheese, filled with rice, beans, avocado crema

Grilled All Natural Pollo Asado Burrito

$13.50

Marinated all natural chicken, tomatillo salsa, served on a flour tortilla with griddled cheese, filled with rice, beans, avocado crema

Chorizo Burrito

$13.00

House made chorizo, tomatillo salsa served on a flour tortilla with griddled cheese, filled with rice, beans, avocado crema

Birria Breakfast Burrito

$11.50

birria, eggs, tater tots served on a flour tortilla with griddled cheese, salsa, crema

Bowls

Wagyu Carne Asada Bowl

Wagyu Carne Asada Bowl

$13.50

Mesquite-grilled us wagyu skirt steak, rice, beans, lettuce, avocado crema, salsa, cotija cheese, escabeche

Al Pastor Bowl

Al Pastor Bowl

$13.50

spit-roasted all natural pork shoulder, rice, beans, lettuce, avocado crema, salsa, cotija cheese, escabeche

Cauliflower Con Mole Bowl

$13.50

roasted cauliflower in mole sauce, rice, beans, lettuce, avocado crema, salsa, cotija cheese, escabeche

Wagyu Brisket Birria Bowl

Wagyu Brisket Birria Bowl

$13.50

Stewed US wagyu beef brisket, rice, beans, lettuce, avocado crema, salsa, cotija cheese, escabeche

Cactus Nopal Bowl

$13.50

Mesquite-grilled nopal, rice, beans, lettuce, avocado crema, salsa, cotija cheese, escabeche

Shrimp Gobernador Bowl

$13.50

Sauteed jumbo shrimp, la original culichi salsa, rice, beans, lettuce, avocado crema, salsa, cotija cheese, escabeche

Grilled All Natural Pollo Asado Bowl

$13.50

Grilled all-natural chicken, rice, beans, lettuce, avocado crema, salsa, cotija cheese, escabeche

Chorizo Bowl

$13.50

house made chorizo, tomatillo salsa, pico de gallo, rice, beans, lettuce, avocado crema, salsa, cotija cheese, escabeche

Mulitas & Gringas

Wagyu Carne Asada

$6.50

Mesquite-grilled us wagyu skirt steak, tomatillo salsa, choice of oaxacan corn or sonoran flour tortillas, monterey jack cheese, house made escabeche

Al Pastor Pork

Al Pastor Pork

$6.50

Spit-roasted all natural pork shoulder, avocado crema, salsa de chile arbol, grilled pineapple. choice of oaxacan corn or sonoran flour tortillas, monterey jack cheese, house made escabeche

Cauliflower Con Mole

$6.50

Roasted cauliflower, pumpkin seed, cotija cheese, mole sauce. choice of oaxacan corn or sonoran flour tortillas, monterey jack cheese, house made escabeche

Wagyu Birria Brisket

$6.50

guadalajara style chile braised wagyu beef brisket, fire roasted salsa, onions, micro cilantro. choice of oaxacan corn or sonoran flour tortillas, monterey jack cheese, house made escabeche

Gobernador Jumbo Shrimp

$6.50

Sauteed jumbo shrimp, grilled onions and peppers, la original culichi salsa. choice of oaxacan corn or sonoran flour tortillas, monterey jack cheese, house made escabeche

Nopal Cactus

$6.50

Mesquite-grilled nopal, onion, salsa fresca. choice of oaxacan corn or sonoran flour tortillas, monterey jack cheese, house made escabeche

Plain Cheese

$3.75

choice of oaxacan corn or sonoran flour tortillas, monterey jack cheese, house made escabeche

Grilled All Natural Pollo Asado

Grilled All Natural Pollo Asado

$6.50

Marinated natural chicken, tomatillo salsa, pickled onion, micro cilantro. choice of oaxacan corn or sonoran flour tortillas, monterey jack cheese, house made escabeche

Chorizo

$6.50

Housemade chorizo, tomatillo salsa, pico de gallo. choice of oaxacan corn or sonoran flour tortillas, monterey jack cheese, house made escabeche

Postres

Mexican Flan

Mexican Flan

$3.75

Panna Cotta Style Flan

Chu-Nut

Chu-Nut

$3.75

Churro and donut lovechild, cinnamon, sugar

Drinks

Bottle Jarritos Mandarin

$3.75

Bottle Jarritos Pineapple

$3.75

Bottle Mexican Coke

$3.75

Bottle Mexican Sprite

$3.75

Bottled Water

$2.75

Canned Coke

$2.25

Canned Sprite

$2.25

Cannied Diet Coke

$2.25
Housemade Cold Brew Coffee

Housemade Cold Brew Coffee

$4.25Out of stock
Housemade Horchata

Housemade Horchata

$4.25Out of stock

Housemade sweetened rice milk

Housemade Jamaica

Housemade Jamaica

$4.25

Housemade hibiscus water

Orange Juice

$2.50

Topo Chico

$3.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Best Mexican food in the Westside of Los Angeles - featuring all natural non-​GMO proteins and gluten free heirloom Oaxacan corn tortillas and Sonoran flour​ tortillas.

Website

Location

3500 Overland Avenue #100, Los Angeles, CA 90034

Directions

Gallery
El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos image
El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos image
El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos image

Map
