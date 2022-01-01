Primal Kitchen imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Primal Kitchen Culver City

No reviews yet

9345 Culver Blvd

Culver City, CA 90232

Appetizers

Dry Rubbed Chicken Wings

$11.90

Dry rubbed chicken drumette with spicy wing sauce and Primal Kitchen ranch dressing.

Eggplant Meatballs

$7.90

Meatless eggplant meatball served with a creamy pistachio pesto.

Lamb Meatballs

$7.90

Ground lamb shoulder meatballs with Mediterranean spices and tzatziki sauce and cucumber with Primal Kitchen mayo.

Pork and Ginger Meatballs

$7.90

Pork meatballs with ginger and cilantro served with a coconut amino dipping sauce.

Hummus Plate

$6.90

Seasonal raw vegetables served with cashew hummus and avocado pesto.

Deviled Eggs w Guacamole & Bacon

$7.90

Chilled poached egg white cups filled with guacamole and garnished with bacon.

Bowls

Aunt Su's Braised Pork

$11.90

Slow braised pork belly served on top of parsnip mash, sautéed kale, kimchi and coconut amino sauce.

Sea & Shore Malibu

$15.90

Massaged kale greens with, kale crunch nuts, avocado, grilled shrimp and Primal Kitchen ranch dressing.

Mediterranean Bowl

$12.90

Cauliflower tabbouleh, shawarma steak and garlic tahini sauce.

Tangy Backyard BBQ

$11.90

Roasted yams with grilled chicken, raspberry BBQ sauce, caramelized onions and pickled beets.

Breakfast

A La Carte Options

2 free range eggs prepared any style with 2 slices of crispy smoked bacon and 2 house made sausage patties.

Caveman Breakfast

$9.90

2 free range eggs prepared any style with 2 slices of crispy smoked bacon or1 house made sausage patties.

Chicken and Waffles

$12.90

Paleo waffle with herb crusted fried chicken. Served with a drizzle of honey cinnamon syrup.

Foraged Omelet

$4.50

3 local organic eggs with ingredients added to order

Primal Pancakes

$8.90

Pancakes made with vanilla Primal Fuel protein, coconut flour and almond flour. Toppings added per request.

Shakshuka

$9.90

Eggs poached in individual cast iron skillets with a tomato based stew with spices.

Short Rib Hash

$11.90

Slow braised short ribs served over a sweet potato hash with bacon, onions and bell peppers.

Entrees

All American Burger

$14.90

Classic burger patty with cassava flour bun, tomato, ketchup, mustard and Primal Kitchen mayo. Served with a side of sweet potato fries.

Beef and Pork Ragu

$15.90

Slow roasted beef and pork ragu’ sauce, with mirepoix vegetables and red wine.

Braised Short Ribs

$15.90

Slow braised short ribs with raspberry chipotle BBQ sauce.

Chicken and Waffles

$12.90

Paleo waffle with herb crusted fried chicken. Served with a drizzle of honey cinnamon syrup.

Chimichurri Skirt Steak

$12.90

Marinated skirt steak served with a charred green onion salsa.

Chipotle Lime Fish Tacos

$16.90

Grilled seasonal white fish with cassava root flour tortillas and sweet and spicy slaw.

NY Strip Steak

$29.50

Lean bison tenderloin grilled to order, then served with a red wine reduction sauce.

Pan-Seared Salmon

$17.90

Asian inspired dish with spice rubbed salmon, soy lime sauce.

Roasted Vegetable Stew

$11.90

Hearty soup with yams, leeks, parsnips, rutabaga and tomatoes. Slow cooked with a vegetable stock and aromatics.

Tuscan Style Roasted Chicken

$28.90+

Classic Italian dish with fresh tomatoes, vegetables and aromatics.

Kid's Menu

Kid's Beef Sliders

$6.90

Mini burgers with lettuce, tomato and primal kitchen mayonnaise, served on cassava buns with a side of sweet potato fries.

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$9.90

Almond and tapioca flour breaded chicken breast, served with a tangy honey mustard sauce.

Kid's Spaghetti Squash

$6.90

Roasted spaghetti squash and fresh Pomodoro sauce with choice of lamb, pork or eggplant meatballs.

Side Dishes

Bone Marrow Parsnip Mash

$4.95

Roasted parsnips with bone marrow and ghee.

Cauliflower Rice

$4.95

Cauliflower style rice with shallots and parsley.

Sauteed Garlic Spinach

$4.95

Baby spinach leaves sautéed with fresh garlic, olive oil and chile flake.

Seasonal Vegetables

$4.95

Seasonal vegetables marinated with herbs and grilled to order.

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Sweet potato fries with spices and seasonings.

Soups and Salads

Hearty Bison Chili Bowl

$11.90

Tomato based chili with bison and optional toppings.

Mark's Big Salad

$16.90

Roasted Tomato Soup

$5.95+

Butternut squash and red bell soup with lime infused avocado oil.

Thai Coconut Curry Chicken Soup

$9.25+

Thai curry soup with shredded chicken, mushrooms, coconut and Asian spices.

BYO Bowls

Build Your Own

Alcoholic

Fit Vine Wine- Chardonnay

$6.90

Fit Vine Wine- Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.90

Fit Vine Wine- Sauvignon Blanc

$6.90

Omission Beer- Lager

$5.90

Omission Beer- Pale Ale

$5.90

Omission Beer- IPA

$5.90

Non-Alcoholic

16oz Kombucha

$5.90

20oz Kombucha

$6.50

16oz Tea

$3.50

20oz Tea

$3.90

16oz Lemonade

$3.50

20oz Lemonade

$3.90

Smoothies

Chocolate Coconut S.O.S.- 12oz

$5.90

Green Chiller- 12oz

$7.50

Get your greens in & your game on, with this smoothie you’ll be ready to conquer the world. Coconut milk, Orange, Avocado, Sweet potato, Lime juice, Nutmeg, Spinach

Mermaid Madness- 12oz

$5.90

Bursting with flavor, this energizing smoothie will nourish you from head to toe. Coconut water, Coconut milk, Banana Honey, Strawberries, Blueberries, Spirulina

Not Your Granny's Banana Bread- 12oz

$5.90

Made from scratch just like grandma’s – minus the grain but includes the love! Almond milk, Orange Zucchini,Honey, Banana Cinnamon,Vanilla,Hemp hearts, Walnuts

Strawberry Mojito- 12oz

$5.90

Refreshing, light & hydrating to make your skin glow. Water, Lime,Honey,Strawberries,Fresh mint

Chocolate Coconut S.O.S.- 16oz

$7.90

Chocolate to the rescue! Refill and refuel with this protein-packed recovery smoothie. Almond milk, Avocado,Honey Hemp hearts,Almonds, Chocolate Primal Fuel proteinr

Green Chiller- 16oz

$9.50

Get your greens in & your game on, with this smoothie you’ll be ready to conquer the world. Coconut milk, Orange, Avocado, Sweet potato, Lime juice, Nutmeg, Spinach

Mermaid Madness- 16oz

$7.90

Bursting with flavor, this energizing smoothie will nourish you from head to toe. Coconut water, Coconut milk, Banana Honey, Strawberries, Blueberries, Spirulina

Not Your Granny's Banana Bread- 16oz

$7.90

Made from scratch just like grandma’s – minus the grain but includes the love! Almond milk, Orange Zucchini,Honey, Banana Cinnamon,Vanilla,Hemp hearts, Walnuts

Strawberry Mojito- 16oz

$7.90

Juices

Green House

$9.90

Cucumber, celery, parsley, kale, spinach

Mint Sprints

$9.90

Green apple, cucumber, lemon, mint, spinach

The Daily Apple

$9.90

Cucumber, pineapple, apple, strawberry

Spice of LIfe

$9.90

Coconut water, tumeric, ginger, lemon juice

Sweet & Sour

$9.90

Pineapple, carrots, red bell pepper, ginger, lime

Hot Coffee

12oz Americano - Coffee (H)

$3.90

Espresso, hot water

12oz Cappuccino - Coffee (H)

$3.90

espresso, milk

12oz Emerald Rose - COFFEE (H)

$4.90

Rose Nectar, Espresso, Milk

12oz Latte - Coffee (H)

$4.90

espresso, milk

12oz London Fog - COFFEE (H)

$4.90

Lavendar Nectar, Espresso, Milk

12oz Macchiato - Coffee (H)

$3.90

flavour, milk, espresso

12oz Mocha - Coffee (H)

$4.90

12oz Primal Ginger Vanilla - COFFEE (H)

$4.90

Vanilla Nectar, Espresso, Milk

12oz The Lucy - COFFEE (H)

$4.90

Vanilla Nectar, Grass Fed Ghee, MCT, Espresso, Cardamom, Cinnamon

12oz House Brew- COFFEE (H)

$2.50

16oz Americano - Coffee (H)

$4.50

Espresso, hot water

16oz Capuccino - Coffee (H)

$5.50

espresso, milk

16oz Emerald Rose - Coffee (H)

$5.50

Rose Nectar, Espresso, Milk

16oz Latte - Coffee (H)

$5.50

flavour, milk espsresso

16oz London Fog - Coffee (H)

$5.50

Lavendar Nectar, Espresso, Milk

16oz Macchiato - Coffee (H)

$5.50

Nectar Flavor, milk, espresso

16oz Mocha - Coffee (H)

$5.50

16oz Primal Ginger Vanilla - Coffee (H)

$5.50

Vanilla Nectar, Espresso, Milk

16oz The Lucy - Coffee (H)

$5.50

Vanilla Nectar, Grass Fed Ghee, MCT, Espresso, Cardamom, Cinnamon

16oz House Brew- Coffee (H)

$2.95

Espresso- Single

$1.90Out of stock

Espresso- Double

$3.95

Tea Shot- Single

$1.90

Tea Shot- Double

$3.95

Iced - Coffee

16oz Americano - Coffee (I)

$3.90

espresso, water, ice

16oz Emerald Rose - Coffee (I)

$4.90

Rose Nectar, Espresso, Milk, Ice

16oz Latte - Coffee (I)

$4.90

espresso, milk, ice

16oz London Fog - Coffee (I)

$4.90

Lavendar Nectar, Espresso, Milk, Ice

16oz Macchiato - Coffee (I)

$4.90

Espresso, milk, ice

16oz Mocha - Coffee (I)

$4.90

16oz Primal Ginger Vanilla - Coffee (I)

$4.90

Vanilla, Espresso, Milk, Ice

16oz The Lucy - Coffee (I)

$4.90

Vanilla Nectar, Grass Fed Ghee, MCT, Espresso, Cardamom, Cinnamon, Milk, Ice

16zoz Cold Brew- Coffee

$3.90

20oz Americano - Coffee (I)

$4.50

espresso, water, ice

20oz Emerald Fog - Coffee (I)

$5.50

Rose Nectar, Espresso, Milk, Ice

20oz Latte - Coffee (I)

$5.50

espresso, milk, ice

20oz London Fog - Coffee (I)

$5.50

Lavendar Nectar, Espresso, Milk, Ice

20oz Macchiato - Coffee (I)

$5.00

flavour, espresso, milk, ice

20oz Mocha - Coffee (I)

$5.50

20oz Primal Ginger Vanilla - Coffee (I)

$5.50

Vanilla Nectar, Espresso, Milk, Ice

20oz The Lucy - Coffee (I)

$5.50

Vanilla Nectar, Grass Fed Ghee, MCT, Espresso, Cardamom, Cinnamon, Milk, Ice

20oz Cold Brew- Coffee

$4.50

Hot Tea

12oz Americano -TEA (H)

$3.90

teaspressa shot, hot water

12oz Cappuccino -TEA (H)

$3.90

teaspressa shot, milk

12oz Emerald Rose-TEA (H)

$4.90

Green Gold Teapsressa Shot, Rose Nectar, Milk

12oz Latte - TEA (H)

$4.90

hot Teaspressa Shot, milk

12oz London Fog -TEA(H)

$4.90

Charles Grey Teaspressa Shot, Lavendar Nectar, Milk

12oz Macchiato -TEA (H)

$4.90

Flavour, milk, teaspressa shot

12oz Mocha - TEA (H)

$4.90

12oz Primal Ginger-TEA (H)

$4.90

Ginger Rooibos Teapspressa,Vanilla Nectar, Milk

12oz The Lucy-TEA(H)

$4.90

Vanilla Nectar, Ghee, MCT, Manhattan Black, Cardamom, Cinnamon, Milk

16oz Americano - Tea (H)

$4.50

teaspressa shot, hot water

16oz Cappuccino - Tea (H)

$5.50

teaspressa shot, milk

16oz Emerald Rose (H)

$5.50

Green Gold Teapsressa Shot, Rose Nectar, Milk

16oz Latte - Tea (H)

$5.50

Teaspressa Shot, milk

16oz London Fog (H)

$5.50

Charles Grey Teaspressa Shot, Vanilla Nectar, Milk

16oz Macchiato - Tea (h)

$5.50

Taspressa shot, Milk

16oz Mocha - Tea (H)

$5.50

16oz Primal Ginger (H)

$5.50

Ginger Rooibos Teapspressa Shot, Vanilla Nectar, Milk

16oz The Lucy (H)

$5.50

Manhattan Black Teaspressa, Vanilla Nectar, Ghee, MCT, Cardamom, Cinnamon, Milk

Iced -Tea

16oz Americano - Tea (I)

$3.90

teaspressa shot, water, Ice

16oz Emerald Rose - Tea (I)

$4.90

Rose, hot Green Gold Teapsressa Shot, Milk, Ice

16oz Latte - Tea (I)

$4.90

Flavour, hot Teaspressa Shot, Milk, Ice

16oz London Fog - Tea (I)

$4.90

London Fog, Charles Grey Teaspressa Shot, Milk, Ice

16oz Macchiato - Tea (I)

$4.90

Flavour, milk, teaspressa shot

16oz Mocha - Tea (I)

$4.90

16oz Primal Ginger - Tea (I)

$4.90

Vanilla, Ginger Rooibos Teapspressa, Milk, Ice

16oz The Lucy - Tea (I)

$4.90

Vanilla, Ghee, MCT, hot Teaspressa Tea Shot, Cardamom, Cinnamon, Cold Milk, Ice

20oz Americano - Tea (I)

$4.50

teaspressa shot, water, Ice

20oz Emerald Rose - Tea (I)

$5.50

Rose, hot Green Gold Teapsressa Shot, Milk, Ice

20oz Latte - Tea (I)

$5.50

Flavour, hot Teaspressa Shot, Milk, Ice

20oz London Fog - Tea (I)

$5.50

London Fog, Charles Grey Teaspressa Shot, Milk, Ice

20oz Macchiato -Tea (I)

$5.50

Flavour, milk, teaspressa shot

20oz Mocha - Tea (I)

$5.50

20oz Primal Ginger -Tea (I)

$5.50

Vanilla, Ginger Rooibos Teapspressa, Milk, Ice

20oz The Lucy - Tea (I)

$5.50

Vanilla, Ghee, MCT, hot Teaspressa Tea Shot, Cardamom, Cinnamon, Cold Milk, Ice

4oz

4oz CYO Chicken Bone Broth

$3.50

4oz CYO Beef Bone Broth

$3.50

4oz CYO Turkey Bone Broth

$3.50

4oz CYO Vegetables Bone Broth

$3.50

4oz Primal Pick Me Up

$3.50

4oz Cold Buster

$3.50

4oz Karat Liquid Gold

$3.50

4oz Gratify your Palette

$3.50

4oz Warm the Soul

$3.50

4oz Kevin's Bone Broth

$3.50

8oz

8oz CYO Chicken Bone Broth

$5.50

8oz CYO Beef Bone Broth

$5.50

8oz CYO Turkey Bone Broth

$5.50

8oz CYO Vegetable Bone Broth

$5.50

8oz Primal Pick me Up

$5.50

8oz Cold Buster

$5.50

8oz Karat Liquid Gold

$5.50

8oz Kevin's Bone Broth

$5.50

8oz Gratify your Palette

$5.50

8oz Warm the Soul

$5.50

8oz Kevin's Bone Broth

$5.50

12oz

12oz CYO Chicken Bone Broth

$7.50

12oz CYO Beef Bone Broth

$7.50

12oz CYO Turkey Bone Broth

$7.50

12oz CYO Vegetable Bone Broth

$7.50

12oz Primal Pick Me Up

$7.50

12oz Cold Buster

$7.50

12oz Karat Liquid Gold

$7.50

12oz Kevin's Bone Broth

$7.50

12oz Gratify your Palette

$7.50

12oz Warm the Soul

$7.50

DESSERTS

Guitless Chocolate Brownie

$3.90

Mascarpone and Fruit

$5.90

Seasonal fruit with mascarpone topping and fresh mint.

Pumpkin Cupcake

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Primal Kitchen, our mission is to bring uncompromisingly delicious, high quality, nutrient-dense foods to cities everywhere, in a way that is environmentally sustainable. We stay true to the clean eating lifestyle and are committed to providing the best tasting food coupled with great customer service and an inviting atmosphere to people who inspire to live awesome!

Website

Location

9345 Culver Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232

Directions

Primal Kitchen image

