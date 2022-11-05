Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese
Bars & Lounges

Little Fatty

2,130 Reviews

$$

3809 Grand View Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90066

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markQR Codes
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:58 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:58 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:58 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:58 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:58 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:58 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:58 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3809 Grand View Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066

Directions

Gallery
Little Fatty image
Little Fatty image
Little Fatty image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rasselbock Los Angeles
orange star4.6 • 412
3817 Grand View Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
Nueva - 822 Washington Blvd
orange star4.5 • 1,873
822 Washington Blvd Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
View restaurantnext
Chulita
orange star4.6 • 2,162
533 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291 Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
Beach and Brew Venice
orange starNo Reviews
405 Washington Blvd Venice, CA 90292
View restaurantnext
Charcoal Venice
orange star4.5 • 5,865
425 Washington Blvd Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
View restaurantnext
American Beauty - Venice
orange star4.3 • 509
425 Rose Ave Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Rutts Hawaiian Cafe
orange star4.2 • 5,030
11707 Washington Place. Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
My Lai
orange star4.7 • 1,137
12222 Venice Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
Atmosphere Mar Vista - Mar Vista
orange star4.3 • 618
12034 Venice Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
Rasselbock Los Angeles
orange star4.6 • 412
3817 Grand View Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
Mid-Wilshire
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Highland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Los Feliz
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
East Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Sawtelle
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
West Adams
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Eagle Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Silver Lake
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston