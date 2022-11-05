Chinese
Bars & Lounges
Little Fatty
2,130 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:58 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:58 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:58 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:58 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:58 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:58 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:58 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
3809 Grand View Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Gallery